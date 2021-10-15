Public Unions

California Voters Might Have a Chance To Ban Government Unions in 2022

One of two ballot measures already proposed for 2022 in California takes on some of the most powerful special interests in state politics.

|

(JIM RUYMEN/UPI/Newscom)

In the heat of the recall election, California progressives were hyperventilating over the supposed awfulness of a direct-democratic process that has been embedded in our state's constitution since the early 1900s. That's when Gov. Hiram Johnson introduced the recall, referendum, and initiative to give the people a chance to thwart special interests.

It's always dangerous to make drastic long-term changes in response to short-term political frustrations. As it turned out, Gov. Gavin Newsom survived the recall vote by an overwhelming margin. The system worked as intended. Just because a measure qualified for the ballot didn't mean that a majority of voters would necessarily approve it.

Fortunately, Newsom acted sensibly in the wake of his victory. He last week vetoed legislation by Sen. Josh Newman (D–Anaheim), who was recalled from office in 2018 and still wants to change the rules. Senate Bill 660 would have banned campaigns (for recalls, initiatives, and referenda) from paying signature-gatherers on a per-signature basis.

Newsom correctly noted that the bill would "make the qualification of many initiatives cost-prohibitive for all but the wealthiest interests, thereby having the opposite effect." It would have damaged our direct democracy, which—despite its flaws—remains the best check on our government overseers.

We also learned last week of two new ballot measures for the 2022 ballot that embody the spirit of Gov. Johnson. They're certainly longshots—but one of the most compelling aspects of the initiative process is that it enables governmental outsiders to force out-of-the-box ideas onto the agenda. It is unquestionably a costly process to collect enough signatures to place measures on the ballot and win a majority of voters.

In this process, however, Californians can debate ideas that legislators have ignored. The first proposal would ban collective bargaining for government workers. The second measure would require 2 percent of the state's general-fund revenue each year to fund water projects until the state amasses an additional 5 million acre-feet of available water supplies.

"After the Legislature authorized collective bargaining by public employee unions, public employment costs have exploded, including taxpayer-funded pensions and lifetime health benefits not enjoyed by employees in the private sector," explained the union-related initiative's official statement.

That's an accurate description, based on extensive news coverage and audits of public schools, law enforcement agencies, and the state's administrative agencies. Public-sector unions usually are the single biggest obstacle to even the most modest reforms to improve public services given their vested interest in preserving the status quo.

The teachers' unions try to undermine educational alternatives such as charter schools and defend tenure and other employee protections that make it impossible to fire bad teachers or to reward the good ones. Police unions accomplish the same task for their members. The disturbing impact on the quality of the state's public services is immeasurable.

Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper from Silicon Valley is its proponent. "If you go back to 1976, the unions were not involved in the negotiations, and the outcomes were excellent. California was Number 1 in K-12 education and Number 1 as a place to do business," he told me, via email. "Now, since the unions have been involved, California has dropped to Number 47 in education and dead last…as a place to do business."

He's right, but it's going to be tough to take on all of the state's major unions at once. Draper was the proponent of a 2014 initiative that would have broken California into six states. That never got legs, but it was a cool thought experiment. If nothing else, it got Californians talking about the way that our current politics, which concentrates power in two mega-metropolitan areas, shortchange the state's less-populated regions.

The water initiative is sure to be less controversial than Draper's idea given that the drought is a top concern among voters. It already is building support. For instance, the Orange County Water District's board of directors voted 8-2 last week to support it. It even has Democratic legislative backers.

California has built little water infrastructure since the 1970s, when our population was roughly half its current size. It's better to fund such projects through revenue bonds rather than general-fund expenditures, but that's, well, water under the bridge. We need to do something to assure an adequate amount of future water supplies—rather than resign ourselves to rationing.

Right on cue, the Sierra Club blasted the initiative by telling the OCWD that it would better "funnel its resources towards increasing conservation, storm-water capture…repairing leaks and replacing old pipes" and other green projects. Yet those types of projects—they're fine, but none would appreciably increase supply—could easily grab funding under the initiative's guidelines.

A robust initiative process doesn't guarantee the state will rein in the power of public-sector unions or build up its water infrastructure, but at least the decision ultimately will be made by the people.

This column was first published in The Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. Ragnarredbeard

    Not gonna happen. The vote will be about 80% to keep unions. This is Kalifornia, not Iowa.

    And even if they were to vote to get rid of them, the Kalifornia Supreme Court would overturn the result, just like when the people voted against gay marriage.

    1. perlhaqr

      Or AB5.

      1. Mittie Yanez

    2. rbike

      Iowa would ban them.

    3. HelenAman

      1. Maureen L. Gowin

    4. Ben of Houston

      I have to agree. Even if this passed by some miracle, it would be overturned by the courts. The people are not sovereign in California.

  2. Chumby

    Vote with your feet and move to a free state.

    1. Eeyore

      Relatively more free.

      1. Luara

    2. William

      Hell no! They moved to my wonderful State of Nevada and destroyed it. They can stay right where they are. We used to get refugees from California. My family immigrated in the late 70’s as did others. But over the past 15 years we have not received refugees but rather invaders. And most of them are the river people of the Sacramento valley. Now we are getting the childishly idealistic and dangerously socialistic people from the Bay Area. Trust me when I say the natives are not happy at all.

  3. Salted Nuts

    Not gonna happen, state will implode economically before the Big One hits, and Escape from L.A. finally leaves the silver screen.

  4. Ken Shultz

    For those of you who may not have heard, California voted more or less the way Wyoming would have on a whole slew of ballot propositions in 2020–less than a year ago. Here’s a short list:

    1) Californians voted against raising property taxes on businesses (Proposition 15).

    2) Californians voted against affirmative action (Proposition 16).

    3) Californians voted against sentencing reform (Proposition 20).

    4) Californians voted against rent control (Proposition 21).

    5) Californians voted to keep cash bail (Proposition 25).

    See for yourself:

    https://ballotpedia.org/California_2020_ballot_propositions

    If these ballot initiatives had come up in Kansas or some other deep red state, they wouldn’t have fared any better.

    1. Overt

      They voted to give 5.5 Billion to Stem Cell research. They voted to return the right to vote to PAROLEES (not people who have finished their sentence- people who are still on parole).

      The thing to understand about California is that we are collectively, mathematically illiterate. Show us a way to cut our taxes and we’ll take it. Show us a way to spend more of the money we are no longer collecting? We’ll do that too.

      I highly doubt this passes.

    2. rbike

      They kept Newsome

      1. Ken Shultz

        I didn’t say they were perfect, but when it comes to ballot propositions, their recent voting record isn’t . . . um . . . progressive.

  5. JesseAz

    And the state government will ignore the voters will. They will change the requirements just like they did for recalla.

  6. Union of Concerned Socks

    Fuck the public sector unions!
    And fuck Joe Biden!

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      Fuck Joe Brandon!

    2. Utkonos

      Fuck Nancy Pelosi! (Any takers?)

  7. Overt

    Don’t worry- this will fail, and Greenhut will be here to tell us it is because the Republicans didn’t sell it correctly. This will be after endless articles by him criticizing the nation’s most meaningless and inconsequential state party (California GOP). The only thing Greenhut hates more than all the liberal drek this state puts out are the conservatives that resist it.

    I spend significant time and energy supporting libertarian causes and writers. And Greenhut is the reason I canceled my subscription to the OC Register.

  8. Bill Godshall

    “California Voters Might Have a Chance To Ban Government Unions in 2022”

    Except that Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris and other left wing California Democrats, along with their government union allies, will spend 10 or 20 times more money (than supporters) to defeat this proposal (or any other ballot initiative that would actually benefit Californians).

  9. Moonrocks

    No they won’t, there aren’t enough California voters to shift the vote.

  10. rreally

    “Newsom correctly noted that the bill would “make the qualification of many initiatives cost-prohibitive for all but the wealthiest interests, thereby having the opposite effect.” It would have damaged our direct democracy, which—despite its flaws—remains the best check on our government overseers.”

    Gee, thanks Reason for shitting on the policy adopted by most states with the initiative and referendum process (no payment per-signature) in favor of California’s obviously corrupting paid-per-signature arrangement.

    The point of the signature process is to ensure that a proposed item has sufficient voter support (often across different political districts, as an additional requirement) not to ensure the… equity… of the parties able to put a proposed item on the ballot, which is the monomaniacal concern of the left, and apparently, Reason.

    A sufficiently popular initiative doesn’t need to pay signature gatherers at all, let alone in a way that creates an incentive for them to fabricate signatures.

  11. Unicorn Abattoir

    This assumes the unions will give them permission to put this on the ballot.

  12. psmoot

    “Right on cue, the Sierra Club blasted the initiative by telling the OCWD that it would better “funnel its resources towards increasing conservation, storm-water capture…repairing leaks and replacing old pipes” and other green projects. Yet those types of projects—they’re fine, but none would appreciably increase supply—could easily grab funding under the initiative’s guidelines.”

    It’s worth looking into. Reducing waste has much the same effect as increasing supply. If I can reduce leaks by 1,000 acre-feet for $1 million or build a 1,000 acre-foot reservoir for $10 million, addressing leaks is clearly the better move.

    And that’s why I’m likely to vote against this. I don’t know 2% is the right number and I don’t trust an initiative to have the best definition of what’s a good use of the money. No matter they’re a tribe of crack-addicted howler monkeys, this is what we pay the legislature to figure out. Initiatives often turn out to be a too inflexible solution for this sort of problem. We wind up spending money on unimportant things because the 10 year old initiative demands we do it.

  13. ElvisIsReal

    Even if they wanted to get rid of them, California’s elections are already super fortified.

  14. CE

    Fortunately, Newsom acted sensibly in the wake of his victory.

    Seems to me like he uncorked a whole slew of new unscientific COVID mandates (including mandatory shots for school kids at close to zero risk from COVID) along with his champagne. California voters had one job….

  15. CE

    We don’t need to ban government employee unions. Just ban government employee unions from donating to politicians. People voting on how taxes get spent should be people who are net tax payers, not net tax recipients.

    1. Longtobefree

      I would love to see how far an effort to require a tax receipt (of any kind) in order to vote would get.

  16. Sevo

    Moonbeam and the CA Ds certainly got the taxpayer’s money worth out of the Dills Act, didn’t they.
    Hint to those in other states: Do NOT allow some tin-pot-dictator wanna-be to require the government treat with the unions!
    Bad JU JU!

  17. Luara

