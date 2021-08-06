Surveillance

Apple Will Start Checking Your Messages for Dick Pics

For the children, of course

|

(Illustration: Lex Villena; Photo: Apple)

Apple has seemingly capitulated to some degree in the encryption wars. This week, the company announced it will be implementing tools that will scan everybody's iPhone and iPad messages for porn (and especially underage porn), all for the sake of protecting the children.

The new systems announced this week may seem innocuous, but only to those who have not paid any attention to how tech surveillance systems can be abused.

There are a few main components to this week's announcement. First, Apple will be scanning photos on people's devices when they attempt to upload them to iCloud to see if they match known images of child pornography. If the scan comes up positive, the image will be reviewed by a person, and if it contains child porn, the account will be disabled and the report will be sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. There is an appeal process if Apple is mistaken.

Apple promises that nobody will actually be snooping on your photos unless there's a computer match via a complex cryptographic technological program designed to keep tabs on child porn images that circulate on the internet. Apple claims there's "less than a one in one trillion chance per year of incorrectly flagging a given account."

The second component seems a lot more expansive. Apple will be adding tools to its messaging app to warn children when somebody is texting them sexually explicit photos. In order for that to work, Apple's messages will use "machine learning to analyze image attachments and determine if a photo is sexually explicit." Apple says that this scan is designed so that nobody at Apple actually gets access to the messages.

The announcement of these new scanning systems has got privacy alarms ringing everywhere, and experts are warning about the very serious potential for abuse. The privacy-oriented Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) describes these new scans as a "shocking about-face for users who have relied on the company's leadership in privacy and security."

Apple has been extremely resistant to efforts by the federal government to add back doors to end-to-end encryption on its devices. This encryption keeps third parties (like Apple) from accessing data passed between users. The Department of Justice famously got into a legal spat with Apple over trying to force the company to unlock a phone and provide access to data of one of the terrorists responsible for the mass shooting in San Bernardino in 2015. Apple representatives have explained (as have many, many privacy and tech experts) that "back doors" that bypass device encryptions cannot be devised in such a way that only the "proper authorities" can get access to the data. Once there's a way to get through encryption, any number of bad actors—be they criminals or corrupt, authoritarian governments—will be able to figure out how to get through it.

These new tools are essentially a form of encryption bypassing, though it perhaps doesn't look like it because Apple employees won't be looking at most of the images unless scans for child porn trigger review.

But to be clear, this is an encryption back door of sorts. Apple will be using tech to scan the contents of your images when you are either uploading them for storage or messaging minors. And while this is all in the service of fighting child exploitation and abuse, there is absolutely no reason why anybody should believe that it will end here. EFF notes:

All it would take to widen the narrow backdoor that Apple is building is an expansion of the machine learning parameters to look for additional types of content, or a tweak of the configuration flags to scan, not just children's, but anyone's accounts. That's not a slippery slope; that's a fully built system just waiting for external pressure to make the slightest change. Take the example of India, where recently passed rules include dangerous requirements for platforms to identify the origins of messages and pre-screen content. New laws in Ethiopia requiring content takedowns of "misinformation" in 24 hours may apply to messaging services. And many other countries—often those with authoritarian governments—have passed similar laws. Apple's changes would enable such screening, takedown, and reporting in its end-to-end messaging. The abuse cases are easy to imagine: governments that outlaw homosexuality might require the classifier to be trained to restrict apparent LGBTQ+ content, or an authoritarian regime might demand the classifier be able to spot popular satirical images or protest flyers.

EFF notes that "mission creep" is already taking place. The tech used to scan child pornographic images is being used to create a database of what is defined as "terrorist" content so that it can be blocked from being published online. EFF notes that social media platforms have been, intentionally or not, flagging and removing critical content that has misclassified any sort of documentation of violence as "terrorism."

If the American government attempted to implement scanning systems like this, it would most certainly be understood as an unconstitutional warrantless search. It would violate the Fourth Amendment for the U.S. to scan all our images as we share them to make sure, in advance, they aren't pornographic.

Apple, of course, is a private company and so we do not have the same protections with the data we provide to them. We also know that countries across the world, including the United States, England, and Australia, have been constantly flogging this fear of child pornography as an excuse to try to pressure companies like Apple to compromise our privacy in ways that would probably be ruled illegal if the government itself did it.

Apple seems to have blinked here, and it's unfortunate. This is most certainly a "camel's nose under the tent" moment. What Apple's doing now is designed to appear unobjectionable. But it's creating a framework for serious abuse of surveillance tools down the road.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!

    Won’t the person who has to view the pr0n be scared for life? What a dangerous job!

    1. mad.casual

      Seems like any software that could identify inappropriate pics could automatically pixelate or black out the naughty bits entirely without human intervention.

      Not saying the government should be able to tell Apple what to do, but that would be a far less invasive approach.

  2. Jerryskids

    The Department of Justice famously got into a legal spat with Apple over trying to force the company to unlock a phone and provide access to data of one of the terrorists responsible for the mass shooting in San Bernardino in 2015.

    A minor quibble: the couple were not terrorists. They were Muslims, not Republicans.

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt

    If the American government attempted to implement scanning systems like this, it would most certainly be understood as an unconstitutional warrantless search.

    Because the phones and privacy of SCOTUS will be impervious to government snooping and extortion in exchange for the proverbial rubber stamp.

    Wishful thinking, Reason.

  4. esteve7

    Yeah I’m sure the 16yo is really gonna care about that warning that his GF is sending nudes.

    Comparing hashses against known illegal pictures, videos, to catch chomo’s is one thing, and is already being done. Scanning teens phones for their nudes is creepy and something only a creep would come up with.

    Also you shouldn’t be surrendering your data to the cloud anyway. Not when Apple or Amazon or whatever will ban you for saying a man is a man and a woman is a woman, or surrender to the leftist mob because you disagreed with them on twitter

  5. Stuck in California

    I recall an episode of Silicon Valley were one of the characters quit for a new job and ended up spending his time sorting pictures of hotdogs and dicks to help machine learning differentiate the two.

    I don’t know of the 4channers still do this sort of thing but it sure would be their sort of fun to send untold hotdog spam and screw with Apple’s system.

  6. Gaear Grimsrud

    Last I heard Apple is a private company and free to do whatever the fuck they want. That’s the libertarian view according to Reason.

    1. sarcasmic

      You’re free to switch to Samsung. Nobody’s holding a gun to your head and forcing you to use Apple products.

      1. buckleup

        Screetch thinks others won’t do the same. Pathetic.

    2. It still is the libertarian view. That doesn’t mean all businesses are always right, that view comes from old school conservatives, but it does mean we shouldn’t be clamoring for Big Government to “deal with” Big Business. Because as scary as you think Apple may be, the US government is much much scarier. With Apple we tell them to fuck off and go to Google. With the US government we’re just screwed.

      1. sarcasmic

        According to conservatives any company that does any government bidding is de-facto government. So now Apple an arm of the government, just like Facebook and Twitter.

        1. mad.casual

          According to conservatives any company that does any government bidding is de-facto government.

          It’s not just conservatives. Doing someone else’s bidding is what ‘an agent of’ and ‘acting on their behalf’ means. It’s hardly just conservatives that think “I was just collecting a paycheck and following orders.” isn’t a valid defense.

          Oh, my mistake, I forgot that you’re so transcendentally apolitical that the ‘both sides!’ argument is a forgone conclusion with you. Weird how once you ascend to that level you make explicitly partisan comments when it’s obvious that both sides, as well as many people not on any side, believe and engage in the practice. It’s almost like you haven’t transcended anything and are just a lying sack of shit.

          1. sarcasmic

            Oh come on. The last few weeks have been full of conservatives calling for Facebook and Twitter to be treated as arms of the government. Or maybe you weren’t paying attention.

            1. buckleup

              Incorrect, of course you would not pay attention closely enough.

              Go ahead, be a slave of the state and big tech. Nobody here cares enough, screetch.

  7. Cyto

    This is not occurring in a vacuum. Remember, the White House recently announced that in addition to scrubbing social media like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube of “misinformation” at their direction, the telephone carriers will be working with them to identify “misinformation” being sent via text messages…. Removing violating information before it can be read.

    1. Cyto

      Nate The Lawyer published a video analyzing the oft repeated claims of Meghan Rapino and the US women’s soccer team that they are paid less than the men. Using court documents he detailed their claims and what the evidence from the case shows.

      YouTube put a “misinformation” flag on his video, linking to an “authoritative” source where you can get the real facts from the Washington Post.

      5 years ago when conservatives were complaining about “shadow banning” the Libertarian press called them cranks and said they were making stuff up without any proof, but even if they were, no big deal. Any argument that you might be next was a slippery slope fallacy.

      Well…. Turns out that slope is pretty damned slippery. Even a Democrat, left libertarian adjacent black former police officer lawyer who is literally reading from a court decision and court filings is labeled misinformation.

  8. Bill Dalasio

    Oh, come on Scott! They’re a private company! If you want to be able to have your e-mail not get snooped on, you can just go out and start your own cell phone company. Easy-peasy! If you have any problem at all with Apple doing this, you have absolutely no respect for their freedom of association!

  9. I have to blame Nokia. Microsoft infiltrated them and killed their smartphone project. Smartphones that would compete with both Apple and Google. Smartphones that were a partnership of many disparate corporations. Smartphones whose major components were open.

    With a year and a half Nokia went from THE major cellphone company to being ancient history. So now all we have left are two smartphone manufacturers who have demonstrated time and again that they genuflect in the direction of Big Government.

    p.s. Granted, Nokia was pro Big Government too. But at least it was the Finnish government, not quite as scary a world power as the US and China.

  10. Unicorn Abattoir

    Apple’s messages will use “machine learning to analyze image attachments and determine if a photo is sexually explicit.”

    My smoldering good looks will trigger this machine every time.

    1. mad.casual

      Here’s looking at you kid

  11. mad.casual

    governments that outlaw homosexuality might require the classifier to be trained to restrict apparent LGBTQ+ content

    Sure, they’ll drop you off a roof for being gay, but at least you’ll be able to watch gay porn on the way down.

  12. Cyto

    Into the mix of private corporations coordinating with government entities to monitor private communications, we also have the specter of foreign governments controlling the US media.

    It turns out that many US outlets were being paid millions by the Chinese government to write stories at their direction. Where did the “covid did not escape from a lab” narrative come from? Apparently not the DNC. China paid places like the NYT to write that.

    How is the NYT responding?

    After scrubbing their website of all the articles in question, they turn their coverage here

    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/09/business/media/china-beijing-coronavirus-media.html

    Oh, look! China is planting stories all over the world to combat CNN and the BBC. (No mention of US outlets).

    Remember when you could tell the difference between the Soviets and the Americans?

  13. Catch33

    They’ll be checking? Well hell, obviously I’m going to have to put some dick pics on my phone!

  14. mad.casual

    One upshot is that transitioning teens will have to get approval from Apple to send pictures of their affliction to a doctor.

  15. buckleup

    Screetch above wants you to know that you can buy Samsung. The same company that makes military weapons but clearly has no interest in working with the authorities to scan your device.

    He also denied that dems were working with big tech, and then accused conservatives of it. Screetch is a fucking liar.

  16. Enjoy Every Sandwich

    And if you don’t put photos on your phone or send texts, that will be “proof” that you’re guilty of something.

Please to post comments