Labor Unions

NLRB Recommends Amazon Warehouse Workers Vote Again on Whether To Unionize

In April, workers in Bessemer, Alabama, voted 2-to-1 not to unionize. Now they may be asked to recast their votes.

(Rick Friedman/Polaris/Newscom)

Back in April, Amazon warehouse employees in Bessemer, Alabama, voted 2-to-1 not to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), with 1,798 votes against and 738 in favor. Nearly half of the facility's 5,800 cast ballots.

Now the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has preliminarily recommended that workers at the Bessemer facility vote again.

RWDSU alleges that Amazon gave employees the idea that the company had access to their unionization ballots after a USPS mailbox was installed on the facility's grounds, with a company-branded tent over it. Though the idea was presumably to make voting as easy and convenient as possible, the pro-union contingent has alleged that many employees felt their votes were not actually secure and private.

"Postal Service official Jay Smith, who works as a liaison for large clients like Amazon, testified that he was surprised to see the corporate-branded tent around the mailbox because the company appeared to have found a way around his explicit instructions to not place anything physically on the mailbox," reported NPR, clarifying that Smith testified that no one from the company has been given the keys to the mailbox.

This is all in the context of regular information sessions in which the company argued to employees that unions would not serve their interests. (The meetings were, of course, required to halt before voting began.) The company's basic argument was that it already paid a starting wage of $15 per hour—well above both federal and state minimum wages, and thus well above many alternatives available to workers—plus benefits, and that union dues would eat up employees' paychecks. Amazon also plastered warehouses, including bathroom stalls, with posters telling employees to "do it without dues"; bombarded workers with texts and calls; and made a website filled with colorful, animated gifs telling workers that their lives and careers may be made worse by union representation.

"HEY BHM1 DOERS, why pay almost $500 in dues?" said the website. "We've got you covered* with high wages, health care, vision and dental benefits, as well as a safety committee and an appeals process. There's so much MORE you can do for your career and your family without paying dues." (The asterisk then somewhat awkwardly informed readers that such an offer applies only to regular full-time employees.)

These types of tactics are not uncommon, nor is such aggressive messaging limited to one side. Amazon asserted, in a statement following the results, that "our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers, and media outlets than they heard from us." A quick scan of news articles from this past spring indicates that there's some truth to this, and certainly plenty of truth to the idea that many Amazon employees are happy with their Bessemer warehouse jobs, given that they pay better than many alternatives.

Perhaps the unionizing push made the company sweat a bit, which wouldn't exactly be a bad outcome if it makes employees better able to have their complaints addressed. An RWDSU objection to purported misconduct during the election reads:

During the critical period and throughout the election, the Employer's agents solicited grievances from employees and offered to resolve these grievances. The Employer's agents questioned employees as to what they would like to see improved at the facility and how the Employer could address their concerns. Prior to the organizing campaign the Employer's agents did not seek input from employees or solicit grievances.

It's crucial for employees to be secure in their belief that their votes actually were anonymous and would not lead to retaliation. But it's also important that union organizers not attempt to trump the will of the actual voters; if Amazon employees feel as though their grievances are better addressed via the current modes available, they shouldn't be browbeaten into submission.

As one anonymous employee described to CNBC, "the RWDSU did not explain what they were going to do for workers and did not respond to his request for information about how they had helped employees at other job sites." Given that only about 13 percent of the employees at the Bessemer facility voted in favor of unionizing, perhaps the RWDSU failed to make their case well.

The NLRB recommendation is just preliminary, and the agency will finalize its position in a few weeks. But even the tentative recommendation gives a shot in the arm to union organizers who had hoped Bessemer would be the beginning of a wave of organizing in Amazon warehouses across the country.

Meanwhile, Amazon will try to stop the vote. "Our employees had a chance to be heard during a noisy time when all types of voices were weighing into the national debate, and at the end of the day, they voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct connection with their managers and the company," says a company spokesperson. "Their voice should be heard above all else, and we plan to appeal to ensure that happens."

Liz Wolfe is a staff editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!

    Keep voting and counting until you get the right answer.

  2. buckleup

    Because you didn’t vote the right way foolish peons.

    Seriously, this is probably going to get litigated all to hell. The Biden admin is proving they are the most corrupt regime in quite some time, and that’s compared to the last two dem presidents.

    1. esteve7

      Democrats are all for democracy until those pesky serfs don’t want what they think they should.

      It’s the same logic that if you are black and not a die-hard lefty, then you are evil and compromised. If you are a worker and don’t want a union, then you don’t know what’s in your best interest.

      How often have you heard “voting against their own interests”, as if they can decide what is in your interest?

  3. Ken Shultz

    Now who’s spreading conspiracy theories about the way votes are collected?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion

      Republicans? The NLRB board’s current make up is Republican (3 to 1) – not sure if the Board ruled or if this some junior officer’s ruling though. I think Biden has nominated people for the 2 vacancies, though.

  4. Ken Shultz

    “Amazon also plastered warehouses, including bathroom stalls, with posters telling employees to “do it without dues”; bombarded workers with texts and calls; and made a website filled with colorful, animated gifs telling workers that their lives and careers may be made worse by union representation . . . .

    Amazon asserted, in a statement following the results, that “our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers, and media outlets than they heard from us.” A quick scan of news articles from this past spring indicates that there’s some truth to this”

    —-Liz Wolfe

    So, there were also charges of misinformation?

    There was not “some truth” to this. It’s either true or false, and the union reportedly also bombarded workers with text messages, etc. They were either hit with more marketing from the union than they were from Amazon or they weren’t.

    1. mad.casual

      Slight disagreement and the issue is, arguably, slanted in the Union’s favor. If an Amazon manager decides of their own volition to make a gif and circulate it, it’s arguably a message Amazon plastered up. If a non-union employee sends an email blast calling for unionization, well, that’s just a private individual voicing their opinion.

      Even more complicated when you get into things like to anti-union stories run in the WaPo (if there are any) count as Amazon propaganda or no?

  5. Moonrocks

    Serious question: Is it illegal for employees to voluntarily associate among themselves and collectively bargain without having to also associate with a massive, corrupt union that already exists? I’d imagine unionization as a concept would be far more attractive if it didn’t involve handing over part of your paycheck to some corrupt douchebag for the service of trying to convince the business owner to outsource overseas.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit

      No, they are free to form their own new union if they want to. I think there are quite a few legal proceedings involved with being a legally recognized union though, so it’s a lot more work than just joining up with someone who already did all that. You’d also have to bribe your own politicians from scratch.

      The whole point of union membership is to mooch off the labor of others, all the work of forming your own kind of defeats the purpose.

  6. Vote until you get it right.

  7. RWDSU alleges that Amazon gave employees the idea that the company had access to their unionization ballots after a USPS mailbox was installed on the facility’s grounds, with a company-branded tent over it. Though the idea was presumably to make voting as easy and convenient as possible, the pro-union contingent has alleged that many employees felt their votes were not actually secure and private.

    Most secure election ever. No ID required.

    1. mad.casual

      I dunno it doesn’t sound like Amazon was handing out bottles of water.

  8. jubalharshaw

    “As one anonymous employee described to CNBC, “the RWDSU did not explain what they were going to do for workers and did not respond to his request for information about how they had helped employees at other job sites.” ”

    Too true. I ran into the same problem when the Communications Workers of America tried a vote in my workplace. No pay increase, no additional perks (already pretty good) and, judging by other unionized workplaces in the company, promotions slowed to a crawl.

  9. Dillinger

    the votings will continue until morale improves.

    1. SOME folks, being unenlightened, beat their meat, AND their employees!

      MEEEE? (And ALL of my multitudes of Mini-Meeeees)… WE VOTE our meat, AND our employees!

      (Cum over here, peon, and let me vote, AND emote, your meat!)

      (If you can’t quite parse that, you need more Jagermeister!)

      1. Dillinger

        love the meat-tossing scene in PCU.

  10. esteve7

    If I had to unionize I would quit. Unions are anti-american and collectivist.

    I have family and friends who are unionized, and it is a miserable existence and demoralizing. Their unions truly do protect the laziest and most incompetent, while punishing people who work hard.

    The ones that work for government are lucky to be having a job at all. No way in hell I would ever hire a CA State Worker. At least my relative that works there realizes how much of a joke it is, and has told his coworkers (making 80-90k if not more): “You think you’re underpaid??? You’re lucky to have a job! If not for this no one would pay you minimum wage”.

    Or put another way, my manager has said that he is doing more work now than literally his entire 10 person team when he worked at a local university.

    1. mad.casual

      I have family and friends who are unionized, and it is a miserable existence and demoralizing. Their unions truly do protect the laziest and most incompetent, while punishing people who work hard.

      I don’t exactly have a problem with employees or a company deciding to unionize as much as this. You wind up with multiple generations of lazy employees who think their employers should provide them with anything and everything and, if they refuse, their unions should force them to do it.

      And the attitude hardly stays confined to employers and unions and becomes just a baked-in assumption. Mrs. Casual told her mother she was looking into switching jobs. My MIL (a lifetime CPS employee) said it was a bad idea because my wife would be walking away from her pension. My wife had to inform her that she hasn’t had a pension since she worked for her previous employer 10 yrs. ago, they paid out when she left, and her retirement was split between our 401k and our personal accounts.

  11. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    Ahhh they are taking the EU approch of constant voting until you get the wanted answer

