L.A. Council Members Propose Draconian, Unenforceable Vaccine Passports

Los Angeles County is largely vaccinated. This is a punitive, authoritarian performance.

(Illustration: Lex Villena; Martial Genest | Dreamstime.com)

A couple of Los Angeles City Council members have decided not to be outdone by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's recent vaccine passport mandate. On Wednesday, they announced they were introducing their own.

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O'Farrell have introduced a motion instructing the city attorney to draft an ordinance requiring people in Los Angeles to provide proof of at least one vaccine dose in order to enter any indoor spaces "including but not limited to restaurants, bars, retail establishments, fitness centers, spas, and entertainment centers such as stadiums, concert venues, and movie theaters."

There is no actual scientific or safety justification for such a demand. The motion itself notes that more than 70 percent of Los Angeles County residents over the age of 16 have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Hospitalizations and deaths in Los Angeles due to COVID-19 are indeed rising again, but they're nowhere near where they were before vaccines became available. Hospitalizations won't reach that spot again precisely because more than 70 percent of residents are at least partly vaccinated.

Rather, this is all an exhaustingly performative forceful "nudge" to try to make the vaccine holdouts comply and get shots. Martinez frames it all in the most judgmental, insulting way possible in a statement.

"Enough is enough already," Martinez wrote. "Hospital workers are exhausted, moms who have put aside their careers are tired, and our kids cannot afford the loss of another school year. We have three vaccines that work and are readily available, so what's it going to take? Our kids are about to return to school, and the unvaccinated are putting their lives at risk every day. Ask your questions, talk to your doctor and get the vaccine. Let's put this behind us."

It's worth noting that it's the school district's fault kids haven't returned to school. It has bent the knee to teachers unions using the pandemic as a negotiation device and deliberately exaggerating the risks. In other words, Martinez argues that the vaccination passports are needed to stave off future lockdowns, but the lockdowns are themselves a result of government mandates, and if Martinez wants to avoid lockdowns, Los Angeles can just…not have them. The people who Martinez wants to get vaccinations are freely choosing to expose themselves to disease risks.

Her quote is also a bit of a head-scratcher because she seems to think that vaccine passports are some sort of method of putting the pandemic "behind us" and ending its imposition on vaccinated Angelenos rather than the reality that she's proposing a vast, new, difficult-to-manage information mandate that is going to be a nightmare to both roll out and enforce in such a massive city.

The Los Angeles Times is diplomatic when it notes, "It also remains to be seen how such a mandate could be reasonably enforced in a city the size of Los Angeles—one that has often fallen short in carrying out its stated rules."

Let's be clear here: The city consistently drops more balls than a juggler having a seizure when it comes to actually carrying out policy. After voters legalized recreational marijuana, it took years for Los Angeles to get its act together and roll out a business-licensing system to actually allow more storefronts to open, resulting in a continued black market and essentially a continued drug war fueled mostly by high taxes and incompetent bureaucracy.

When the city finally legalized street vending in 2018, even given a year to prepare, the city was apparently unable to actually set up a system that would put permits in the hands of the people who needed them. The city could not adequately provide a piece of paper to guys who wanted to sell hot dogs. Officials think they're going to implement and enforce a policy where every Angeleno provides proof of vaccination and every single store and venue in the city is able to efficiently check them? Nonsense.

In a way, it should be a relief for L.A. residents to know there's no way the city can actually do what Martinez wants and City Attorney Mike Feuer (who is running for mayor) is also encouraging. But that means the policy will likely be ineptly and inconsistently enforced. L.A.'s inability to get its act together to properly license marijuana dispensaries did not stop the city from using its power to force dispensaries to close.

The Times notes that many businesses themselves support vaccine passports so that they can point to the city's ordinance if customers complain or threaten to sue them for denying them service.

What is left unstated with such broad mandates is that some businesses will be better positioned to absorb the costs and burdens of complying with the ordinance than others. Smaller businesses lacking the resources to consistently comply with the policy will inevitably be targeted and punished.

What's also unexplored is the reality that people who are insistent on not getting vaccinated will most certainly figure out how to cheat the system, which will by its nature have to be simple and quick to use. People who are already vaccinated will have to go around constantly proving that status every time they enter a store, and we haven't even discussed how much of a burden this might be to poor people, those who aren't terribly tech-savvy, and folks who don't have smartphones. Meanwhile, the holdouts will easily fake it. Consider how many teens have gotten fake IDs in order to purchase alcohol and enter bars before turning 21.

L.A.'s proposed vaccine passport mandate is authoritarian nonsense that won't prevent the spread of COVID-19, won't encourage vaccinations the way people think it will, and will create a massive bureaucratic burden that will punish both the vaccinated and local businesses.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. CE

    The graph must be wrong. That big spike in cases couldn’t have happened last winter, because California had a mask mandate.

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt

    “This is a punitive, authoritarian performance.”

    All authoritarianism is performative, but that does not make it any less real. Even the show trials result in real executions.

  3. instructing the city attorney to draft an ordinance requiring people in Los Angeles to provide proof of at least one vaccine dose in order to enter any indoor spaces “including but not limited to restaurants, bars, retail establishments, fitness centers, spas, and entertainment centers such as stadiums, concert venues, and movie theaters.”

    Aside from the alarming violation of liberty (which I was told was a conspiracy theory and would never come to this), explain to me how this policy isn’t racist in the most scary way. Show your work.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt

      As many observers have remarked over the past year, “the difference between a conspiracy theory and reality is about six months.”

    2. Stuck in California

      Because, according to the mainstream media, it’s only white republicans who refuse to get the vaccine. They’re just racist oppressors, so fuck ’em, amiright?

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt

        I think we are headed toward a system where vaccine passports are mandatory for whites only, with blacks categorically exempted, and everyone else with the option to apply for an exemption.

        The totalitarians have to appear to be anti-racist, at least for the near future.

        1. I think we are headed toward a system where vaccine passports are mandatory for whites only, with blacks categorically exempted, and everyone else with the option to apply for an exemption.

          That’s crazy talk.

    3. Ajsloss

      “which I was told was a conspiracy theory and would never come to this”

      When I was at the open Ohio protests in April of 2020, I was one of the many that simply wanted to go back to work. But there were a lot of… weirdos… that were making their voices heard. One of them was telling me some really out there stuff, but one thing he also said was, “the government is going to take our rights and then sell them back to us in the form of a license…”

      To paraphrase someone else on this site, this whole COVID thing has turned me into a conspiracy theorist and I don’t feel great about that.

      1. When I was at the open Ohio protests in April of 2020

        You didn’t happen to be wearing a bear costume?

        1. Ajsloss

          Not me. My sign depicted Dr. Acton dumping out the baby (economy) with the bath water (virus). It seemed that every credentialed photographer took pictures of the sign, but it only showed up in one place that I saw (a Dayton tv station). I think the message was too real for public consumption.

      2. Nardz

        It’s tough to avoid when they keep turning out to be right

  4. and ending its imposition on vaccinated Angelenos rather than the reality that she’s proposing a vast, new, difficult-to-manage information mandate that is going to be a nightmare to both roll out and enforce in such a massive city.

    Never underestimate the government’s ability to ban or regulate something through sheer force of will.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt

      “….. through sheer force of will.

  5. * Looks at plot of Covid *

    I hope one day we can flatten the curve.

  6. jimc5499

    This is racist. How can minorities be expected to get a “COVID Passport” when they can’t even get ID to vote?

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt

      The mayor of Boston made a similar argument the other day, which I find to be absurd.

      “By all means, have all the totalitarianism you want, ladies and gentlemen, but only so long as it ruffles the feathers of the whites, exclusively.”

      1. Chumby

        I miss mumbles Menino.

  7. Chumby

    Can’t believe Louisiana is doing this.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion

      You can’t imagine the French surrendering?

      1. Nardz

        Except the French got millions out on the streets all across the country to protest vaccine passports, while we Americans sit on our asses

    2. Echospinner

      Predictable. They are at the highest rate yet. Outside of the major cities the healthcare system is limited. The people have a low vaccination rate although now it seems to be picking up.

  8. Dillinger

    >>There is no actual scientific or safety justification for such a demand.

    I bet Bailey could do 5000 words on it in an hour is he still around?

  9. Jerryskids

    I believe this is what is known as “bayoneting the survivors”.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt

      “The man with the rifle shoots, the man without the rifle follows. When the one with the rifle is killed, the one who follows picks up the rifle and shoots. Coward and traitors that turn away from the enemy will be shot!”

      I think this just about sums up where we are.

  10. Jefferson's Ghost

    “…”including but not limited to restaurants, bars, retail establishments, fitness centers, spas, and entertainment centers such as stadiums, concert venues, and movie theaters.”

    And, of course, it would be up to the businesses to enforce it. Oh, how very nice of those council members.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion

      Sanctuary businesses!

      1. Jefferson's Ghost

        I do suspect that many businesses would ignore such a mandate. Of course, then the police will be directed to go “undercover” to root out such non-compliant businesses, and, somewhere down the line, some folks are going to go to jail, and someone is going to be shot.

        But hey, if it makes some people feel “safer,” it’s all good, right?

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion

          Yeah, that’s what happened early on in Baltimore. They sent SWAT teams into bars for breaking the rules, owners got the message.

  11. Echospinner

    It is a terrible idea. I can’t object if a business wants that but the government needs to stay out of it.

    1. Jefferson's Ghost

      +

  12. Longtobefree

    “This is a punitive, authoritarian performance.”

    And what did you expect when the fascists have run CA for so long?

  13. The people who Martinez wants to get vaccinations are freely choosing to expose themselves to disease risks.

    Except that apparently they’re not freely choosing to assume that responsibility if you tell them – if the hospitals are filled up because of this disease, then you don’t get admitted.

    I still say that solution solves the problem. Don’t need vaccine passports or mask mandates (outside hospitals and maybe schools) or any of this other bs. And as the article says, it’s unlikely that LA will fill up hospital capacity.

