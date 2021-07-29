Housing Policy

Should Taxpayers Be on the Hook for All Rental Debt Accrued During the Pandemic?

A new lawsuit from landlords argues that the CDC's eviction moratorium was a taking, and that they're entitled to compensation.

(Tami Chappell/REUTERS/Newscom)

Landlords are arguing in a new lawsuit that the federal government's eviction moratorium is an uncompensated taking of their property. A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision might see them succeed.

On Tuesday, a group of large rental housing owners and the National Apartment Association (NAA), a trade association, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims demanding compensation for the rental income they've lost during the pandemic.

Their lawsuit says that the eviction moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—which bars the removal of nonpaying tenants who sign declarations of financial hardship—forced them to house delinquent renters in lieu of tenants who could pay their bills.

That, they say, represents a seizure of their property under the Fifth Amendment's Takings Clause, and that they are therefore entitled to just compensation.

"Plaintiffs seek just compensation for the deprivation of their property rights and the value of the property taken or illegally exacted by the Government," reads the complaint. "This includes the amount of rental income Plaintiffs would have received in the absence of the physical occupation and taking or exaction of their property and property rights under and as a direct result of the CDC [eviction moratorium]."

"Even with the amount of money that Congress has authorized, it's not enough to cover the rent debt that is out there," says Bob Pinnegar, president of the NAA. "It's obvious that the federal government does not have the political will to authorize more dollars."

The COVID-19 relief bills passed in December 2020 and March 2021 included $46 billion in funding for emergency rental relief—the rollout of which has been painstakingly slow in some states. The NAA estimates on its website that there's another $26 billion in rental debt not covered by those funds.

"Ultimately we want to see this industry made whole for the burden that's been imposed upon us," says Pinnegar.

Thus far, most lawsuits challenging the federal government's eviction moratorium have focused on whether the CDC overstepped its authority by imposing it. The takings claim made by the NAA and its fellow plaintiffs, and the demands for compensation, are more novel.

That's partly a result of timing, says Ethan Blevins, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation.

"One of the reasons there hasn't been a takings claim to date is that the moratorium isn't over. Damages are accruing as we speak," says Blevins. With the CDC's moratorium set to expire at the end of the month, however, a lawsuit on those grounds now makes more sense.

Helping the NAA's case is a U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Cedar Point Nursery case handed down in June. That decision found that a California law requiring employers to give union organizers access to their property was a taking, and thus entitled those employers to compensation.

"The Supreme Court gave a big boon to challenges to these moratoria on Takings Clause  grounds," said Blevins. "All you have to show is that the government has authorized a temporary invasion of private property and this really does look like that. The CDC moratorium, even though it's temporary, requires landlords to allow a tenant who's in breach of the lease agreement because of nonpayment  to occupy the premises."

The much stickier question is how much compensation the government might actually owe landlords for this taking, as well as how much is fair to ask taxpayers to cover.

The NAA is asking for the government to cover all rent landlords would have been paid in the absence of the CDC's eviction order, which it claims is in excess of the $46 billion already appropriated for rent relief. The lawsuit notes that the CDC has justified its moratorium on the grounds that 30–40 million renters would be at risk of eviction without the agency's protection.

That estimate, published by the Aspen Institute in August 2020, is quite likely overblown. Despite the warnings of advocates, evictions have been below historic averages most everywhere during the pandemic, even in places covered only by the much more limited moratorium imposed by the March 2020–passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. (That policy expired in July 2020. The CDC's eviction moratorium went into effect in September.)

That suggests that, in the absence of a federal eviction moratorium, many landlords would still have kept on delinquent tenants who've accumulated thousands in rental arrears. Even if they didn't, their chances of recovering thousands in back rent from former tenants via small claims lawsuits is unlikely.

This is one of the reasons that some state-level landlord groups have been accepting of various state rent relief programs that only cover a portion of rent debt. When California passed a law in January 2020 extending eviction protections while promising to cover 80 percent of the rental debt owed to landlords, housing providers in the state shrugged.

It's "an option that most owners will find acceptable because I think they understand going forward that it will be extremely difficult for a tenant to pay any of that past rent, because in some cases, it's a pretty high bill," Debra Carlton of the California Apartment Association told Reason in February.

The federal eviction moratorium is thus putting taxpayers in a position of potentially having to cover the losses of the rental housing industry that housing providers would have otherwise had to absorb; regardless of what limits on eviction were in place.

That doesn't mean eviction moratoriums are costless.

Pinnegar says that landlords and hard-pressed tenants have generally been able to work out deals during the pandemic, but that eviction moratoriums have enabled some renters to "ghost" landlords trying to figure out an arrangement.

Had we not had a blanket ban on evictions, property owners would have had a lot more discretion to cut deals with good-faith renters and evict bad actors.

As a legal matter, the fact that the eviction moratorium doesn't forgive tenants' obligation to pay rent will also complicate things when determining what compensation the government might owe landlords.

"Technically, tenants are still on the hook [for rent]. One of the government's major arguments [will be] is that where is there's a third party here who still owes this debt, the government is not the correct party to be on the hook for that money," says Blevins.

The NAA filed its lawsuit yesterday. Pinnegar says his organization is prepared to take it all the way up to the Supreme Court.

  1. n00bdragon

    haha, money printer go brrrrrrrrr

  2. Eeyore

    The employees at the CDC that ordered the eviction moratorium should be personally liable.

    1. Commenter_XY

      That would be nice, but that will not happen.

      To me, the feds made the idiotic rule and caused the ‘taking’. The onus is on them to make the landlords whole.

      1. JWatts

        “To me, the feds made the idiotic rule and caused the ‘taking’. The onus is on them to make the landlords whole.”

        Absolutely, this is clearly a ‘taking’.

      2. Moonrocks

        And the people actually responsible for this mess walk off scot-free, keeping their jobs and power so that they can cause another mess next year. If they’re not promoted.

      3. CE

        and by “them”, you mean the US taxpayers of course….

    2. CE

      Sounds more like a rogue agency exceeding it’s legal mandate.
      It should be disbanded and its officers charged and tried.

  3. Lord of Strazele

    And every state criminal statute is a taking. I don’t get how they distinguish these laws from the less burdensome regulations.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      Takings from every state criminal statute occur after due process.

    2. Sevo

      “And every state criminal statute is a taking…”

      Pretty sure pod posts here to prove how stupid he is. Maybe, if they let him get out of the 6th grade this year, he’ll learn what “taking” is. Maybe…

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      Ohhh sullum you never stop your stupidity

  4. Chumby

    NO! The people renting the housing should pay for the services they received.

    1. JWatts

      “NO! The people renting the housing should pay for the services they received.”

      You can’t get blood out of a turnip and you won’t get someone working at $12/hour to pay an accrued bill of $10K+. They’ll just walk away from it.

      1. Chumby

        Who is renting a place by themselves at $12/hr? They can walk away and landlords can take them to court to get the rent owed.
        The sad part is that with the enhanced unemployment and the stimulus checks they had even more money than when they were working. It would be interesting to find out how many in that situation took the moral path and paid their rent.
        The consequences of what occurred is fewer rentals will be available. And for folks that do walk away scot free, they may have challenges finding someone willing to rent to them in the future if they honestly represent their choices.

        1. Eeyore

          These people won’t think that far ahead and some will end up in tent cities.

          1. Chumby

            As Dr. Phil has said, “When you choose the behavior, you choose the consequences.”

      2. Sevo

        Should have been evicted on the first month’s non-pay.

  5. GroundTruth

    Had we not had a blanket ban on evictions, property owners would have had a lot more discretion to cut deals with good-faith renters and evict bad actors.

    Gawd forbid that adults should simply try to work out their differences as individuals rather than groups. Once again, governmental busibodies (redundant, I know) have made things worse in the name of “fairness” and “equity”. Is there a pattern starting to become apparent?

    1. Rich

      Yep. But think of the JOBS for implementing the government stuff!

    2. CE

      Landlords are legally prevented from “cutting deals with good faith renters”, due to Fair Housing regulations.

  6. Rich

    Should Taxpayers Be on the Hook for All Rental Debt Accrued During the Pandemic?

    Why not? Taxpayers are on the hook for every other effin’ thing!

  7. JWatts

    There should never have been a moratorium. If the government thought it critical they could have just subsidized the rent for everyone who couldn’t work because of the pandemic to the same degree. As it is, there are plenty of renters who were working and living in nicer places who just stopped paying because they could.

    1. Truthteller1

      One of the biggest frauds ever. They didn’t have to work and didn’t pay rent although many were making g more than than before. A massive windfall and grift.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem

        Incentivized. If government pays you to stay home and makes it possible to not pay rent, most will avail themselves of any and every opportunity. Yes, the government exceeded their scope and mission [If the CDC can decide, based on the health needs of the community, to mandate free rent, they can do pretty much anything] and naturally taxpayers are on the hook for it.

  8. Ragnarredbeard

    The Supremes won’t touch this with a 10-foot pole.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Overreach by a government agency, trillions of more dollars owed as a result, being forced to decide if the government has exceeded it’s authority…case of the century? There is already diversity among the lower courts over this [but not much].

  9. Jefferson's Ghost

    Step one: The government steps in and screws the people out of money.
    .
    Step two: The government is found guilty of a taking, and compensation is ordered.

    Step three: Same as step one.

  10. Cyto

    There is no question the government should be on the hook for renters that cannot be forced to pay.

    And for those who took advantage of the moment to just stop paying, there is little chance they will have the assets to pay. Say it averages two grand a month for a year… These deadbeats are not going to have $25 grand laying around.

    Call it what you want, taking, unfunded mandate, illegal order… The fact remains that these businesses were directly harmed and there is a direct financial consequence.

  11. Mr. JD

    If government simply seized all of the inventory at a grocery store or a hardware store, it would be hard to argue that the store shouldn’t be compensated.

    That anyone would dispute that the same is true when the government forces housing providers to provide for free is evidence of the public’s economic ignorance.

    When do we get to see a true accounting of the amount of social welfare in America today? An accounting that includes all of the free stuff being provided as a consequence of eviction moratoriums and other similar policies?

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Health care is a “human right.”

      Ergo, income, housing, food…it all follows. Add entertainment and you have the dole and the circus.

  12. CDC Moratorium, a.k.a,, Bankruptcy Court and Lawyers Full Employment Act

  13. Enjoy Every Sandwich

    The fun will undoubtedly continue since the government seems to be gearing up for a new set of lockdowns. (And of course it’s just a coincidence that this will occur during midterms…)

    1. How popular would lockdowns be?

  14. Longtobefree

    There should be more than enough to pay all lost rent by eliminating the CDC and Dept. of Education. If that isn’t enough, TSA next, then a 100% tax on contributions to democrats.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Best notion of the day.

  15. JonFrum

    Ife the government sees fit to allow tenants to live rent free, the government should pay landlords the rent due. Seems simple to me. Then let the government get the money out of the tenants. I see no moral justification for landlords as individuals to finance the housing of tenants. Do we make grocery chains pay for food for poor people?

    Of course, if you don’t agree, then there should never have been a rent moratorium. We don’t tax doctors to pay for health care, and we don’t tax lawyers to pay for free legal representation.

    1. Think It Through

      “we don’t tax lawyers to pay for free legal representation”, actually mandatory pro bono is often a requirement of admission to various courts.

      But I agree with the larger point that it’s a taking by the government.

  16. buckleup

    We got a whole greek alphabet to get through here and midterms are next year, so let’s get cracking on the fear.

  17. sarcasmic

    If the answer is yes, then what about the people who were prohibited from working? Isn’t that a taking?

    1. Don't look at me!

      They got unemployment compensation.

  18. Duelles

    Interesting the the government is willing to force private business to do the job the government sees as it own duty. Bizarre. But now My frigging money is at risk. The bastards who set this up are or should be held accountable. Unconscionable government overstepping.

    1. Longtobefree

      “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.”
      Saying quoted by Gideon J. Tucker, Surrogate, in 1866 report of the final accounting in the estate of A. B. New York Surrogate Reports, 1 Tucker (N. Y. Surr.) 249 (1866).

  19. Real American

    not just landlords, but many small businesses, particularly restaurants were not permitted to use their indoor space. That similarly constitutes a taking under this same theory.

    1. Longtobefree

      All too true; but who cares?
      Those business are now gone forever, and left are the giant corporations that back the fascists.

  20. A new lawsuit from landlords argues that the CDC’s eviction moratorium was a taking, and that they’re entitled to compensation.

    They’re correct.

Please to post comments