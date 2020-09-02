Coronavirus

The CDC's Eviction Moratorium Threatens Landlords With $100,000 Fines, a Year in Jail for Noncompliance

The Trump administration is pushing the envelope of its executive authority by issuing a new blanket eviction moratorium for all rental properties nationwide.

|

reason-cdc
(Tami Chappell/REUTERS/Newscom)

The Trump administration is again pushing the envelope of its executive authority by issuing a new blanket eviction moratorium that applies to all rental properties nationwide. The order, published Tuesday, is a dramatic expansion of the now-expired eviction moratorium passed by Congress in March, and could potentially impose heavy criminal penalties on landlords for attempting to remove non-paying tenants from their properties.

According to the order advanced by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday, tenants earning up to $99,000 ($198,000 for joint filers) cannot be evicted for not paying their rent provided they tell their landlord in writing that they've made all efforts to obtain government assistance, have lost income or received extraordinary out-of-pocket medical bills, and that their eviction would force them into homelessness or into a crowded living situation.

Landlords could still be able to evict tenants who engage in criminal activity on the property, or who pose a risk to public health or safety. Property owners who do move to evict a tenant in violation of the CDC's order could be subject to fines of $100,000 and a year in jail.

The order will go into effect this Friday and is set to expire at the end of the year. It supersedes any less restrictive state or local limits on evictions but does not preclude jurisdictions from passing more sweeping moratoriums.

The CDC order goes far beyond the federal eviction mortarium passed as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March. That congressionally authorized policy only covered the 28 percent of multifamily residential units with a federally backed mortgage. It expired at the end of July.

Housing advocates who've long pushed for a universal eviction moratorium in response to the COVID-19 pandemic cheered the CDC's emergency order as an encouraging first step.

"A uniform, national moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent is long overdue and badly needed," said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition in a statement, while cautioning that "this action delays but does not prevent evictions"

That's because the CDC's order does nothing to forgive tenants of the obligation to pay rent, it only delays the ultimate remedy landlords can seek for nonpayment until January. Once this emergency eviction moratorium expires, tenants would be on the hook for all that back rent.

Yentel says that Congress needs to follow through with an additional $100 billion in rental assistance. House Democrats have passed multiple bills providing for that rent relief, but none have been taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate. So far, the Trump administration has only committed to redirecting existing housing funds toward preventing evictions and homelessness.

Landlord groups have also expressed opposition to a federal eviction moratorium that comes without any additional rental assistance.

"Without direct rental assistance, rents cannot be paid, and owners face a financial crisis of their own by not being able to maintain properties and pay their mortgages or property taxes," said Bob Pinnegar, president and CEO of the National Apartment Association, in a statement. "This action risks creating a cascade that will further harm the economy, amplify the housing affordability crisis, and destroy the rental housing industry."

The number of people paying their rent has stayed remarkably steady during the coronavirus pandemic. The National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) rent payment tracker (which covers mostly higher-end properties) reports that 92 percent of tenants have paid at least some of their August rent, compared to 94 percent in August 2019.

Rent collection is down much more at lower-end units and in areas harder hit by the pandemic.

New York City's Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP), which represents smaller landlords and owners of rent-stabilized units, reports that 17 percent of residential tenants at its members' buildings had not paid any August rent by the middle of the month.

The problem of higher non-payment rates is compounded by skyrocketing vacancy rates, says CHIP Executive Director Jay Martin. A late August survey of CHIP members reported a vacancy rate of nearly 11 percent, up from 3.4 percent in February.

"Moving companies are literally turning people away because they are too booked to move people out of the city," says Martin. "From a landlord's perspective, would you want more vacant units? What our owners are trying to do is work out payment plans with their current tenants. 'You can't pay a full month's [rent], I'll take a half month's [rent].'"

The fear of vacant units helps explain why eviction rates are below historical averages in most cities we have data for, even after the expiration of federal aid programs and state and local eviction moratoriums.

Evictions in Houston, whose moratorium expired in May, are 62 percent below the historic average this month, according to data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab. It's a similar story in Kansas City, Missouri, and Cincinnati, Ohio, where eviction filings are 46 percent below average. Moratoriums covering those cities expired at the end of May.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin—which saw eviction filings surge to 17 percent above average after its moratorium expired in June—is now seeing eviction rates drop to about 42 percent of the historic average.

The CDC's order on Tuesday nevertheless points to the potential for mass evictions as a justification for its sweeping moratorium.

"In the absence of state and local protections, as many as 30–40 million people in America could be at risk of eviction. A wave of evictions on that scale would be unprecedented in modern times," reads the order, citing a higher-end estimate from the Colorado-based COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project. "A large portion of those who are evicted may move into close quarters in shared housing or…become homeless, thus contributing to the spread of COVID-19."

The absence of this wave/tsunami/avalanche of evictions draws into question the need for such a sweeping federal moratorium, says Salim Furth of George Mason University's Mercatus Center.

"Data so far show no indication of a heightened rate of evictions. By acting prematurely, the administration is putting a heavy financial burden on housing providers and setting an unwise precedent," Furth says. "Lighter-touch approaches, such as limiting the number of evictions, could prevent an (unlikely) homelessness emergency without impinging so drastically on private contracts."

The lack of a mass evictions wave could undermine the already shaky legal justification for Tuesday's emergency order.

The CDC is resting the legal authority for its temporary eviction moratorium on a section of the Public Health Service Act and related federal regulations which give the agency's director the power to take any measures he or she deems "reasonably necessary" to prevent the interstate spread of communicable disease, including "inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, and destruction of animals or articles believed to be sources of infection."

Those specific actions, Josh Blackman notes at the Volokh Conspiracy, "are localized, and limited to prevent the spread of an infection in a single building or location. None of these examples are even remotely close to a nationwide moratorium on evictions." The CDC's eviction moratorium, he concludes, "is far beyond the scope of delegated authority."

Even if one were to read federal regulations so broadly as to give the CDC director the potential power to issue a nationwide eviction moratorium, the fact that evictions are below historic averages could under the argument that the policy is "reasonably necessary" to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Legal or not, the CDC's eviction moratorium is an excellent example of how a patchwork of extreme, temporary policy interventions intended to stem the coronavirus pandemic has created a self-perpetuating justification for expanding government power across the board.

Just as lockdown orders morphed from extreme, temporary expediencies to the government's main tool for suppressing the pandemic, so too have emergency halts on evictions become the government's primary, increasingly permanent means of keeping people housed.

Over time, the economic damage and mass unemployed caused by a prolonged pandemic and continually extended shelter-in-place orders have fueled justifications for extending and expanding eviction moratoriums. After all, how can someone be expected to pay the rent if they aren't legally allowed to work?

Now a federal eviction moratorium covering all rental properties is being justified as necessary to ensure compliance with shelter-in-place orders. Eviction moratoriums "allow State and local authorities to more easily implement stay-at-home and social distancing directives to mitigate the community spread of COVID-19," reads the CDC's order.

This new eviction moratorium will almost certainly attract legal challenges. A successful challenge will likely spur calls for a more permanent federal policy.

Tuesday's order ratchets up the government's power in a way that won't be easily undone.

NEXT: California Police Unions Once Again Side With Bad Cops To Kill a Good Bill

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. chemjeff radical individualist
    September.2.2020 at 3:02 pm

    Wait, why is the CDC involved in evictions?

    1. Kevin Smith
      September.2.2020 at 3:07 pm

      I think the logic goes, CDC says you should stay at home to avoid spreading CoVid, so that means you need a home to stay at, so the CDC says you can’t be evicted.

      Too bad theirs no relief for the landlord who rely on the rental income

      1. CE
        September.2.2020 at 3:22 pm

        Don’t worry, California will put you up in a nice hotel if you become homeless.

        1. The White Knight
          September.2.2020 at 3:33 pm

          San Francisco (not California) punted on that ingenious plan about a month ago.

          1. Randy Savage
            September.2.2020 at 3:36 pm

            It was a joke. Like you.

      2. AlbertP
        September.2.2020 at 3:23 pm

        “Too bad theirs no relief for the landlord who rely on the rental income.”

        It’s okay, because, as you know, all landowners are rich, white, and deserve to lose everything. You know, just like me. Oh… wait…..

        1. Quo Usque Tandem
          September.2.2020 at 3:32 pm

          Kulaks

          1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
            September.2.2020 at 4:08 pm

            Two homes, two cows, same difference. If you have enough, you have too much. Equality under socialism is equally miserable.

    2. H. Farnham
      September.2.2020 at 3:11 pm

      Yeah, if this doesn’t make people question the seemingly limitless authority of executive agencies, then I’m not sure what will.

      Even putting the ‘how’ aside, it boggles my mind that anybody, much less a large swath of the population, thinks that eviction moratoriums are a good idea. Crazy world we’re living in.

      1. CE
        September.2.2020 at 3:23 pm

        The Bernie Bros think landlords are rich, because some are.

        1. H. Farnham
          September.2.2020 at 3:26 pm

          True, public sympathy for landlords is probably slightly higher than it is for real-estate developers and slightly lower than it is for convicted rapists.

        2. The White Knight
          September.2.2020 at 3:35 pm

          Interesting thing to note here is that this isn’t Bernie Sanders or “The Squad”. This is the Trump Administration.

          1. Randy Savage
            September.2.2020 at 3:38 pm

            This is the Trump Administration. CDC

            1. The White Knight
              September.2.2020 at 3:43 pm

              How is the CDC not under the auspices of the Trump Administration. And why is the White House making announcements about it:

              “President Trump is committed to helping hard-working Americans stay in their homes and combating the spread of the coronavirus,” White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern told reporters Tuesday.

              1. Randy Savage
                September.2.2020 at 3:45 pm

                “How is the CDC not under the auspices of the Trump Administration.”

                And here we see “is the Trump Administration” morph into “under the auspices of” because you know you’re wrong.

                1. The White Knight
                  September.2.2020 at 3:47 pm

                  Read on…

                  1. Randy Savage
                    September.2.2020 at 3:49 pm

                    It didn’t change anything.

                  2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
                    September.2.2020 at 4:13 pm

                    Don’t respond to Tulpa. He is not interested in the facts or logic. He just wants a response out of you, because that’s the only way anyone pays attention to him.

                    1. The White Knight
                      September.2.2020 at 4:19 pm

                      Thanks. Good advice. I gotta admit I didn’t realize this one was Tulpa.

                    2. Randy Savage
                      September.2.2020 at 4:20 pm

                      It isn’t Chipper was jist feeling left out

                    3. Hit
                      September.2.2020 at 4:26 pm

                      Chipper has been floundering since his buddies left. He isn’t smart enough to discuss anything so he just decides to troll.

              2. Hit
                September.2.2020 at 4:10 pm

                You’re under the auspices of The Trump administration.

                Are you the Trump administration?

                See how stupid your weak effort sounded?

                1. The White Knight
                  September.2.2020 at 4:19 pm

                  Read on…

            2. The White Knight
              September.2.2020 at 3:45 pm

              https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-working-stop-evictions-protect-americans-homes-covid-19-pandemic/

              “I want to make it unmistakably clear that I’m protecting people from evictions.” — President Donald J. Trump

              1. The White Knight
                September.2.2020 at 3:45 pm

                “Following an Executive Order by President Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is using its authority to temporarily halt evictions through the end of 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

                1. Randy Savage
                  September.2.2020 at 3:51 pm

                  Um, that quote proves me right bud. You seem frazzled.

                  1. The White Knight
                    September.2.2020 at 3:53 pm

                    “Following an Executive Order by President Trump, …” How in the world does that prove you right?

                  2. The White Knight
                    September.2.2020 at 3:53 pm

                    “I want to make it unmistakably clear that I’m protecting people from evictions.” — President Donald J. Trump

                  3. Randy Savage
                    September.2.2020 at 3:54 pm

                    the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is using its authority

                    Your quote.

                    1.  D-Pizzle
                      September.2.2020 at 3:56 pm

                      Oh damn you out-pedanted him that’s no mean feat.

                    2. Randy Savage
                      September.2.2020 at 4:04 pm

                      You can smell the smoke from his tiny little mind burning up trying to figure out how to spin this so his quote doesn’t make him wrong

                    3. Kevin Smith
                      September.2.2020 at 4:11 pm

                      Simple: Trump used his authority to order the CDC to use their authority, as his quote plainly states

                    4. The White Knight
                      September.2.2020 at 4:14 pm

                      We are in Trump apologist bizarro world here. Is this clear enough:

                      https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-fighting-spread-covid-19-providing-assistance-renters-homeowners/

                      “Accordingly, my Administration, to the extent reasonably necessary to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, will take all lawful measures to prevent residential evictions and foreclosures resulting from financial hardships caused by COVID-19.”

                      — Signed by Donald J. Trump

                    5. Randy Savage
                      September.2.2020 at 4:17 pm

                      blockquote>the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is using its authority

                      Try again Mike.

                    6. Randy Savage
                      September.2.2020 at 4:19 pm

                      “Accordingly, my Administration, to the extent reasonably necessary to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, will take all lawful measures to prevent residential evictions and foreclosures resulting from financial hardships caused by COVID-19.”

                      Dont see CDC anywhere in there

                      Oh right you addressed the CDC already

                      the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is using its authority

                      Your quote

                    7. The White Knight
                      September.2.2020 at 4:21 pm

                      Reading down two more paragraph’s in Trump’s executive order:

                      “Sec. 3. Response to Public Health Risks of Evictions and Foreclosures. (a) The Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Director of CDC shall consider whether any measures temporarily halting residential evictions of any tenants for failure to pay rent are reasonably necessary to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 from one State or possession into any other State or possession.”

                    8. Rakesh M.
                      September.2.2020 at 4:22 pm

                      Is this clear enough

                      Yes it is very clear actually.

                      You know you’re wrong and think spamming quotes will cause everyone to ignore the thread.

                    9. Randy Savage
                      September.2.2020 at 4:23 pm

                      the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is using its authority

                      Your quote Mike.

                    10. Randy Savage
                      September.2.2020 at 4:25 pm

                      This is gold you cant stop posting quotes that prove me right

                      The Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Director of CDC shall consider

                      You keep proving its the CDC for me thank you.

  2. Commenter_XY
    September.2.2020 at 3:09 pm

    This is completely fucked up. The CDC simply does not have this authority.

    1. H. Farnham
      September.2.2020 at 3:22 pm

      GOVERNMENT should not have this authority.

      Even in a majority-rules, democratic society, if voters decide that government should be ensuring housing for people, then funds should be appropriated to provide it (I disagree with doing that also, though not as vehemently).

      Coercing individual property owners to do the bidding of the public at their own expense, and in violation of private contracts, is just flat out wrong.

    2. The White Knight
      September.2.2020 at 3:38 pm

      Technically, the supposed authority comes from a Federal public health act, passed in, like, 1944. Although, the order was issued by the CDC, the argument is that it’s within general Federal executive power.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.2.2020 at 3:11 pm

    The crazier these things get, the more I imagine our Matrix puppet masters just fucking with us to see how much their laboratory rats will put up with.

    I admit it: if I were running some Civilization MMLVI and could do things like this, I would in a heartbeat.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      September.2.2020 at 3:28 pm

      And while your people were revolting, I’d take your holdings in Asia.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.2.2020 at 4:07 pm

        I have little interest in winning any video games. The only interest they hold for me is looking for bugs, quirks, weird little corner cases, learning the hidden rules — like how much do you have to fuck with people to get them to stand on their hind legs and say “No!”.

  4. Echo Chamber
    September.2.2020 at 3:18 pm

    A blanket ban? Why screw the landlords?
    I’m picturing protesters chanting: “This is what socialism looks like”

  5. Sometimes a Great Notion
    September.2.2020 at 3:21 pm

    MAGA!

  6. CE
    September.2.2020 at 3:21 pm

    Unemployed renters are already getting extra unemployment dollars. What are landlords getting? Fines if they try to evict deadbeat renters?

    1. Colorado Jim
      September.2.2020 at 3:42 pm

      We landlords get the anxiety of waiting for our tenants to find out about this new “Free Rent” scheme, bail out on paying rent, and then we take the financial hit.

      1. Randy Savage
        September.2.2020 at 3:44 pm

        I’ve been wondering what happens when the moratorium ends. Will landlords be able to immediately evict? Probably they’ll have to jump through even more hoops than before.

        1. Gray_Jay
          September.2.2020 at 3:50 pm

          Depending on the state, but I imagine they could START the eviction process at that point. Which is its own level of Hell.

        2. Kevin Smith
          September.2.2020 at 4:27 pm

          I’ve read that once they plan to let the moratorium expire they will amend it to allow the renters up to 18 months to pay back rent or some such

  7. Don't look at me!
    September.2.2020 at 3:24 pm

    We are doomed.

    1. Gray_Jay
      September.2.2020 at 3:52 pm

      “We are doomed.”

      Yeah. T$ really stomped on his own dick with this one. Commercial real estate is supposed to be the one thing he’s good at, too.

  8. Colorado Jim
    September.2.2020 at 3:39 pm

    My wife and I worked hard fixing our homes, and would then turn them into rentals, move into another home, fix it up, rent out, and move into our current home.

    We have two rental homes. We rent one to a family with two small children, and have been charging them $900 a month instead of $1,400 (the market rate for our town). The wife is unemployed, has received the $600/week unemployment bonus on top of her $250/week for past 10 weeks, she received her stimulus check of nearly $3,000, and her ‘boyfriend’ (not official husband), has a full-time job.

    I fear they will not pay rent this month and if they don’t…what can we do?

    Nothing.

    Rent-Free America Baby!

    And now with a $100,000 gun to the landlord’s head.

    1. Gray_Jay
      September.2.2020 at 3:54 pm

      Let me guess and see if there’s a property tax holiday on your rental properties….LOL.

      How truly awful for you. I’m sorry.

      1. Colorado Jim
        September.2.2020 at 4:25 pm

        There is a sweet spot in this economy where you pay little or no taxes, gain the child tax credit, and land firmly within the Obamacare subsidy system and pay little or nothing for health insurance.

        Once you begin to climb above the fray, you start to assume the financial burden used by the fray through higher taxes (property taxes, income taxes, and rental taxes), absence of healthcare subsidies, and so on.

        The sweet spot for a family of four is about $70,000-$80,000 a year.

        Past that, every dollar you make is hit harder and harder.

  9. DajjaI
    September.2.2020 at 3:41 pm

    “I’m hungry and I can’t afford food and my family is about to get evicted and we couldn’t get any help from the local government or charities.”

    If I saw thousands of messages like that on social media, I’d be inclined to think this policy was necessary. But the only reference to federal bailouts is people bragging about squandering their stimulus checks on video games, amazon and political campaigns. When I point this out, I am met with furious vitriol and lame excuses: “Poor people don’t have internet!” “You are completely out of touch!”

    But this actually exposes the core lie of socialism: they must have a restless and aggrieved lower class to threaten the rich. But the fact is, poor people just want to work and earn their way and don’t feel entitled. The lies about them are peddled by the socialists to extort the rich with fears of class division. The solution isn’t more handouts but to end the tyrannical economic restrictions.

    Anyway thank you for this article. This was a terrible policy. I hope it’s overturned.

    1. The White Knight
      September.2.2020 at 3:51 pm

      I don’t have any hard data to back this up, so this is only speculation. (I want to be really clear on that.)

      The type of jobs that are affected most by the lockdowns are not professional jobs, but things like waiting tables in restaurants, barista, hair stylist. Tending more toward jobs held by young people and people who may not be the sole breadwinners for their family, or even fully supporting themselves. This may be why the economy isn’t as hard hit as you might expect (or that certain political parties would like you to believe).

      1. Colorado Jim
        September.2.2020 at 3:56 pm

        The economy ain’t hit hard yet because we have borrowed $4 trillion from our children and doled out $600/week unemployment bonuses, plus thousands per citizen in stimulus checks.

        As these dry up, and they are now, the money will stop flowing and the crunch will begin in earnest.

        How long can we print money and spend into economy before the rest of the world looks at our U.S. Bonds as a bit too risky? That is the question we should all be asking ourselves.

        And the Fed is buying corporate bonds, this is a first in the history of this county. Yes, the Fed is printing money out of thin air, and using it to purchase stock in private corporations.

        How long you think this Echer painting can continue?

        1. The White Knight
          September.2.2020 at 4:24 pm

          Don’t disagree with you about the spending. I am not convinced the $4 trillion spent helped the economy much, though.

          1. Colorado Jim
            September.2.2020 at 4:30 pm

            $4 trillion not helping the economy much? A full 20% of our GDP in stimulus not helping?!

            Make no mistake, that $4 trillion provided massive liquidity to our consumer-driven economy (which is 75% consumer-driven), as well as to private corporations, which has kept stock prices up.

            Without that $4 trillion we would be in a very deep recession right now. Of course, we will pay the piper once the world looks at U.S. Bonds as even slightly risky.

            We are in absolutely uncharted territory with our Monetary Policy right now. Most of us don’t understand it to even begin to recognize what is going on, or to even know what questions to ask.

            Ignorance is, when it comes to our current Monetary Policy, absolute bliss…

    2. Colorado Jim
      September.2.2020 at 3:52 pm

      Socialism works really well for those who still see themselves as children who need Mommy and Daddy to pay for their Gerber, and is wonderful as long as it is society flushing money your way.

      The squawking begins in earnest once a self-proclaimed socialist gets a healthcare insurance premium hike, say, and Obamacare isn’t there to pick up the tab anymore.

      I hear so many people talk about getting “them” to pay for services, as if “them” are a bunch of Fat Cat bankers smoking big cigars. Sure, some are, but the vast majority are people like myself, 51 years old, Father and Husband, self-employed small-business owner since 2005, who has been flying without a social safety net for decades now.

      We make too much for Obamacare subsidies (above $98,000 a year), and our cheapest Obamacare plan is $2,500/month with a $12,000/year deductible. So, under Obamacare, we would pay $42,000 out of pocket every year for health insurance before Dollar No. 1 would be covered by insurance.

      Socialism is like an Echer painting, but water doesn’t actually flow uphill.

  10. janifer
    September.2.2020 at 3:43 pm

    I make up to $90 an hour on-line from my home. My story is that I give up operating at walmart to paintings on-line and with a bit strive I with out problem supply in spherical $40h to $86h… someone turned into top to me by way of manner of sharing this hyperlink with me, so now i’m hoping i ought to help a person else accessible through sharing this hyperlink… strive it, you HERE? learn More

  11. docduracoat
    September.2.2020 at 4:11 pm

    If people can make $90 per hour online from home, then this is nor needed.
    Anybody ever click on one of those links?

    1. Kevin Smith
      September.2.2020 at 4:15 pm

      No, YOU don’t get to make $90/hr, the person controlling all these bots makes $90/hr stealing the identities of people who click on the links lol

  12. LisaSmith
    September.2.2020 at 4:12 pm

    After being fired from my old job 4 months ago, i’ve had luck to learn about this great company online that was a lifesaver for me… They offer online home-based work. My last month payment after working with them for 6 months was 12000 bucks… Great thing about it was that only requirement for the job is basic typing and reliable internet…If you think this could be for you then find out more here…

    ===========➤➤ReadMore.

  13. Fats of Fury
    September.2.2020 at 4:24 pm

    Is this another Jared / Ivanka initiative? Maybe one or the other needs to be installed as an ambassador in a country far, far away.

Please to post comments