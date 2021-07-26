Supreme Court

Gun Control Scheme Harms Black and Hispanic New Yorkers, Public Defenders Tell Supreme Court

“New York enacted its firearm licensing requirements to criminalize gun ownership by racial and ethnic minorities.”

|

zumaglobaleight140446
(Christy Bowe/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this fall in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Corlett, a case about the constitutionality of New York's requirement that anyone seeking a license to carry a concealed handgun in public first satisfy a local official that he has "proper cause" to do so.

Big cases about hot button issues like gun control always attract a lot of friend of the court briefs, and this one is no exception. Many of those briefs will have zero impact on the ruling. But a brief filed this month just might make a difference.

The brief is from a coalition of public defense lawyer organizations, including the Black Attorneys of Legal Aid, the Bronx Defenders, and Brooklyn Defender Services. They are urging the Supreme Court to overrule New York's gun licensing scheme for both violating the Second Amendment and disparately harming black and Hispanic people.

"Each year," the groups state in their brief, "we represent hundreds of indigent people whom New York criminally charges for exercising their right to keep and bear arms. For our clients, New York's licensing requirement renders the Second Amendment a legal fiction. Worse, virtually all our clients whom New York prosecutes for exercising their Second Amendment rights are Black and Hispanic." And that, the brief argues, "is no accident. New York enacted its firearm licensing requirements to criminalize gun ownership by racial and ethnic minorities. That remains the effect of its enforcement by police and prosecutors today."

According to the public defender groups, New York's scheme has "brutal" consequences for their clients. They write:

New York police have stopped, questioned, and frisked our clients on the streets. They have invaded our clients' homes with guns drawn, terrifying them, their families, and their children. They have forcibly removed our clients from their homes and communities and abandoned them in dirty and violent jails and prisons for days, weeks, months, and years. They have deprived our clients of their jobs, children, livelihoods, and ability to live in this country. And they have branded our clients as 'criminals' and 'violent felons' for life. They have done all of this only because our clients exercised a constitutional right.

It's possible that such arguments will resonate with Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who is perhaps the Court's leading critic of overpolicing and related law enforcement abuses. This brief seems to be right up her alley. As the public defense lawyers make clear, a ruling against New York's gun control scheme would be a victory not only for the Second Amendment but for criminal justice reform.

NEXT: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Is Right: Companies That Dominate Today May Be Gone Tomorrow

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. loveconstitution1789

    All gun control “laws” are unconstitutional and therefore illegal. Ignore all unconstitutional and illegal laws.

    See 2nd amendment for guaranteed protection.

    1. sarcasmic

      First sentence is absolutely correct. Agree 100%.

      Ted Nugent said he only needed the 2A to carry.

      Well turns out that’s not true. To be legal he got himself deputized which enabled him to get a federal permit only available to law enforcement.

      Fuck you Ted.

  2. loveconstitution1789

    el Presidente Biden and his banana republic traitors think they are running America. They arent.

    You know who else thought they could run a banana republic?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      A 16 year old cashier at the mall? Ohhh different banana republic

  3. buckleup

    Interesting that ACLU and other morons have equated 2A rights with “racism”. They are fucking ludicrously wrong as usual and got shouted down over the weekend. The left is nothing but piss ant tyrants.

  4. Jefferson's Ghost

    These policies date back to the Sullivan Act, in 1911. “The act was named for its primary legislative sponsor, state senator Timothy Sullivan, a notoriously corrupt Tammany Hall Democratic politician.” (Wikipedia)

    It has always been “selectively” enforced” “‘…it was passed on a wave of anti-immigrant and anti-Italian rhetoric as a measure to disarm an alleged criminal element. The police department who granted the licenses could easily discriminate against “undesirable” elements. Days before the law took effect The New York Times published an article saying “Low-browed foreigners bargained for weapons of every description and gloated over their good fortune in hearing of the drop in the gun market before it was too late”.[18] After Rossi’s conviction The New York Times called this “warning to the Italian community” both “timely and exemplary”.”‘ (Wikipedia)

    1. loveconstitution1789

      Democrats want the votes to have political power. The democrats dont want those voters to have guns so they dont have worry about ammo box consequences when democrats steal from taxpayers.

  5. Dillinger

    >>has “proper cause” to do so

    if alive, has proper cause.

Please to post comments