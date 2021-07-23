Reason Roundup

Klobuchar's Plan To Combat Vaccine 'Misinformation' Would Have HHS Decide What You Can Post Online

Plus: A possible breakthrough in cheap battery technology, a primer on inflation, the SCOTUS showdown over abortion, and more....

|

rollcallpix138098
(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

In the name of targetting prominent critics of vaccines, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.) has proposed a bill that would revoke liability protections from online platforms that spread so-called "misinformation." Klobuchar's bill, unveiled Thursday, would create an exception to Section 230, the 1996 law that shields online platforms from liability for user-created content, in order to combat "health misinformation that is created or developed through the interactive computer service." In plain English: If a social media site like Facebook or Twitter used its algorithm to amplify the spread of anti-vaccine posts, for example, then the site itself could be sued over that content.

The carve-out would be a narrow one, applying only during declared public health emergencies. During such an emergency, the Health Misinformation Act would give the Department of Health and Human Services the authority to determine what counts as "misinformation." Courts would have to determine a website's liability if anyone brought a lawsuit.

Actually dragging Facebook into court isn't really the goal, of course. Revoking, even in a very narrow way, the broad liability protections offered by Section 230 would give platforms a powerful incentive to proactively police content for anything that might upset the public health authorities.

In other words, what Klobuchar is proposing is more of a protection racket than an actual mechanism to combat the spread of misleading or inaccurate information about vaccines.

Unfortunately, Klobuchar's proposal is likely to get support from the White House, as President Joe Biden has signalled support for cracking down on social media and claimed Facebook is "killing people" by not doing more to suppress anti-vaccine posts. But the administration's plans to limit online speech about public health don't stop there, as Reason's Jacob Sullum explained earlier this week:

This censorship by proxy is especially troubling because the "misinformation" that offends Biden and [Surgeon General Vivek] Murthy is not limited to verifiably false statements about COVID-19 vaccines, such as claims that they cause infertility or alter human DNA. It also includes messages that are accurate but "misleading," which could mean they discourage vaccination by emphasizing small risks, noting that vaccines are not completely effective, or raising questions about the methodology of vaccine studies.

Nor is the "misinformation" targeted by the Biden administration confined to speech about vaccines. Murthy is also concerned about messages that might encourage people to "reject public health measures such as masking and physical distancing," which would encompass even good-faith skepticism about the effectiveness of those safeguards.

There's also the logistical question of determining what actually counts as "misinformation." In the early days of the pandemic, the official position of the U.S. government—distributed through official channels including press conferences and the Twitter account of then–Surgeon General Jerome Adams—was that Americans should not wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. Was that misinformation? Should Adams be banned from Twitter for saying it? Similarly, the idea that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab was initially discarded as a conspiracy theory before eventually gaining significant mainstream traction. Should all discussion of that theory have been suppressed for the past 16 months? (China certainly would agree that it should.)

Biden, Klobuchar, and others should stop blaming free speech on the internet for all manner of social problems. Carving away at the foundational law upon which the modern internet is built won't meaningfully change the trajectory of the pandemic, but it will give government greater control over everything posted online.

FREE MINDS

A Massachusetts-based startup claims to be on the cusp of a major breakthrough in battery technology that could allow for cheap storage of energy on the electrical grid. Rather than using lithium, the batteries being developed by Form Energy Inc. would store power in iron pellets that are both far cheaper and more abundant, The Wall Street Journal reports:

For a lithium-ion battery cell, the workhorse of electric vehicles and today's grid-scale batteries, the nickel, cobalt, lithium and manganese minerals used currently cost between $50 and $80 per kilowatt-hour of storage, according to analysts.

Using iron, Form believes it will spend less than $6 per kilowatt-hour of storage on materials for each cell. Packaging the cells together into a full battery system will raise the price to less than $20 per kilowatt-hour, a level at which academics have said renewables plus storage could fully replace traditional fossil-fuel-burning power plants.

A battery capable of cheaply discharging power for days has been a holy grail in the energy industry, due to the problem that it solves and the potential market it creates.

Financial backers of Form Energy include Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, the Journal notes. Billionaires might be good for something after all, turns out.

FREE MARKETS

Everyone seems to be worried about inflation after government data showed that prices have risen by a whopping 5.4 percent since last June, the highest year-over-year rate since 2008.

But what is inflation and why does it happen? James Dorn, the Cato Institute's vice president for monetary studies, has a useful primer on the causes and consequences of persistently rising prices. Most inflation is caused "by excessive increases in the money supply," he writes, "but it's not as simple as it sounds."

Also: Read Greg Ip on the difference between "good" inflation and "bad" inflation—and on the reasons why the U.S. is currently experiencing a bit of both.

QUICK HITS

• Mississippi is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade in order to overturn lower court rulings that struck down a state law banning abortion after 15 weeks.

• Some state-level Republicans are eyeing new restrictions on ballot initiatives and referendums, the directly democratic mechanism that allowed issues like gay marriage and marijuana legalization to gain a foothold in American politics.

• The new Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States might be preparing to recommend term limits for the country's most powerful judges.

• The Senate might throw another $25 billion into the black hole that is the Pentagon's budget.

• The Oakland Athletics baseball team is infrastructure, according to California's newest budget.

• How many licks does it take to get to the center of Mars?

• After a yearlong delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summer Olympics officially begin today in Tokyo. The opening ceremonies, like the rest of the competition, are taking place in front of a nearly empty stadium.

NEXT: Review: Old and Pig

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ken Shultz

    For those of you who haven’t seen it, Joe Biden’s public . . . um . . . episodes from his town hall, the other night, are embarrassing to watch. In response to the question of when children under the age of 12 will be able to get vaccinated, Biden said the following:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnH6LsasCNM

    1. Ken Shultz

      Forget Operation Covfefe. Biden herped the derp with a strap on.

      1. Patricia Ellis

        GoogIe ahora paga entre 17488 y 24900 dólares al mes por trabajar en línea desde casa. Me incorporé a este trabaj0 hace 2 meses y he ganado $ 27540 sdv en mi primer mes de este trabajo. Puedo decir que mi vida ha cambiad0, ¡compIetamente para mejor! Mira lo que hago.>>>> READ MORE

        1. Sevo

          Right out of Joe’s mouth!

    2. R Mac

      Maybe Reasons coverage before the election was really just for the lolz?

    3. Longtobefree

      The following has been certified accurate by the ministry of Truth:
      https://babylonbee.com/news/cnn-airs-hour-long-public-service-message-on-dementia

      1. Earth Skeptic

        Fake news!

        1. Anomalous

          Fake, but accurate.

    4. JesseAz

      You knew it was bad when NYT, Wapo, msnbc, etc all limited coverage if it.

      His answers mixed between straight lying (economists say 3 trillion in spending would stop inflation) to nonsensical.

      1. JesseAz

        Bidens vest was when he was backing the global corporate tax that he wants and then talking about how many new businesses start in Delaware, a state without a corporate tax.

    5. Jerryskids

      I liked the part where somebody was obviously screaming in his earpiece “say the vaccines are permanent, not temporary!” and Biden obliged.

    6. Sometimes a Great Notion

      Lol

  2. President Joe Biden has signalled support for cracking down on social media and claimed Facebook is “killing people” by not doing more to suppress anti-vaccine posts. But the administration’s plans to limit online speech about public health don’t stop there

    Good.

    The Internet is far too unregulated. Recall that Russian memes played a key role in cheating Hillary Clinton out of the Presidency in 2016.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. Of course that fact should not be interpreted as criticism of Obama, who had the misfortune of being Commander in Chief during the only illegitimate Presidential election in US history.

      #IMissObama

  3. Thanks to a NASA robot that landed on Mars in 2018, scientists now have a map of the red planet’s inner workings down to its core, the first ever made of another planet.

    Has Google Maps even done that for the earth’s core yet? Friggin’ space billionaires.

  4. In the name of targetting prominent critics of vaccines, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.) has proposed a bill that would revoke liability protections from online platforms that spread so-called “misinformation.”

    To be fair, it is information and the left hates losing control of a narrative.

    1. Spiritus Mundi

      applying only during declared public health emergencies

      Public health emergencies like the racism public health crisis, the gun violence public health crisis, the obesity public health crisis, and the never ending climate change public health crisis.

  5. Ra's al Gore

    Hunter Biden’s prosecutor rejected moves that would have revealed probe earlier
    Veteran U.S. attorney David Weiss, known for his willingness to take on powerful Delaware figures, kept his investigation into Biden’s son out of the 2020 campaign.
    https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/16/hunter-biden-probe-prosecutor-499782

    Last summer, federal officials in Delaware investigating Hunter Biden faced a dilemma. The probe had reached a point where prosecutors could have sought search warrants and issued a flurry of grand jury subpoenas. Some officials involved in the case wanted to do just that. Others urged caution. They advised Delaware’s U.S. Attorney, David Weiss, to avoid taking any actions that could alert the public to the existence of the case in the middle of a presidential election.

    “To his credit, he listened,” said a person involved in the discussions, reported here for the first time. Weiss decided to wait, averting the possibility that the investigation would become a months-long campaign issue.

    1. Ra's al Gore

      ROFL: Acclaimed Artist Hunter Biden Expected to Meet With Potential Buyers Prior to ‘Anonymous Sales’
      https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/07/22/rofl-acclaimed-artist-hunter-biden-expected-to-meet-with-potential-buyers-prior-to-anonymous-sales-n414680

      The shows, a small, private affair in Los Angeles and a larger exhibition in New York City, will give Biden an opportunity to interact with potential buyers of his paintings, which the gallery expects to sell for as much as $500,000.

      Asked whether Hunter Biden would attend both events, Georges Berges Gallery spokeswoman Robin Davis said, “Oh yes. With pleasure. He’s looking forward to it. It is like someone debuting in the world. And of course, he will be there.”

      1. Ra's al Gore

        The Feds Delayed Action on Hunter Biden’s Taxes and Now We Know Why
        https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2021/07/16/prosecutor-delayed-action-on-hunter-biden-until-after-election-day-n2592652

        As Townhall reported on December 9, 2020 — barely a month after Election Day — Joe Biden’s presidential transition team revealed that Hunter Biden was under federal investigation over questions about his taxes and unreported income.

        “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” explained Hunter in a statement.

        But according to a report, Hunter could — and perhaps should — have learned about the investigation months earlier at the height of the presidential contest between his father and President Donald Trump.

        As early as last summer, POLITICO reports, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware had collected enough evidence and “reached a point at which investigators could have issued grand jury subpoenas and sought search warrants that might have revealed its existence at a time when many of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters were seeking to draw attention to Hunter Biden’s actions.”

        Investigators and officials “advised Delaware’s U.S. Attorney, David Weiss, to avoid taking any actions that could alert the public to the existence of the case in the middle of a presidential election.”

        1. Sevo

          “Investigators and officials “advised Delaware’s U.S. Attorney, David Weiss, to avoid taking any actions that could alert the public to the existence of the case in the middle of a presidential election.””

          IOWs, keep the electorate ignorant of relevant issues which might affect their decisions?

      2. Mickey Rat

        That “anonymous buyer” fig leaf is very small compared to what it is trying to cover.

      3. JesseAz

        Jen Psaki knows democrats are stupid. Her defense of this yesterday was mesmerizing. And today very few in the media pushed back.

    2. Commenter_XY

      The stench of corruption clings to the Bidens like stink to shit.

  6. A Massachusetts-based startup claims to be on the cusp of a major breakthrough in battery technology that could allow for cheap storage of energy on the electrical grid.

    Russia and China already hard at work hacking it.

    1. Ken Shultz

      I read a story about that, and the company said they were about four years away, which is 28 years in VC speak.

      “[Form Energy Inc.] recently shared its progress with The Wall Street Journal, saying it wants to make regulators and utilities aware that if all continues to go according to plan, its iron-air batteries will be capable of affordable, long-duration power storage by 2025.”

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/startup-claims-breakthrough-in-long-duration-batteries-11626946330?

      Why does it take four years to implement a product that was initially conceived of four years ago?

      This isn’t nanotechnology using quantum computing. This is battery technology using iron. If it won’t be ready for four years, the technology isn’t nailed down yet.

      P.S. Self driving cars will be here any minute now.

      1. Ken Shultz

        I want regulators and utilities to be aware that counting your chickens four years before they’re hatched is a bad idea.

        1. Earth Skeptic

          Public pension fund managers, too?

      2. Don't look at me!

        Still working on cold fusion.

    2. JesseAz

      The battery only works on buildings and the like. They are far too heavy for cars or other mobile powered items.

  7. Ra's al Gore

    Google is checking your Google docs to make sure there is no ‘misinformation’

    https://support.google.com/docs/answer/148505#zippy=%2Cmisleading-content

    Do not distribute content that deceives, misleads, or confuses users. This includes:

    Misleading content related to civic and democratic processes: Content that is demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in civic or democratic processes. This includes information about public voting procedures, political candidate eligibility based on age / birthplace, election results, or census participation that contradicts official government records. It also includes incorrect claims that a political figure or government official has died, been involved in an accident, or is suffering from a sudden serious illness.

    Misleading content related to harmful health practices: Misleading health or medical content that promotes or encourages others to engage in practices that may lead to serious physical or emotional harm to individuals, or serious public health harm.

    Manipulated media: Media that has been technically manipulated or doctored in a way that misleads users and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm.

    Misleading content may be allowed in an educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic context, but please be mindful to provide enough information to help people understand this context. In some cases, no amount of context will allow this content to remain on our platforms.

    1. Longtobefree

      “Content that is demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in civic or democratic processes.”

      Well, there goes the democratic party platform – – – – – – – –

      1. Jerryskids

        Nothing says liberty like being forbidden to question trust in democratic processes. Are we allowed to raise questions about who gets to define democratic processes and whether or not democratic processes fit with the idea of the American republic?

    2. Earth Skeptic

      What about cake recipes?

      1. JesseAz

        Only gay cake recipes.

    3. Bill Godshall

      It appears that Google has banned virtually every posting by left wing propagandists.

      But I’m not aware that Google has actually removed any of their banned left wing propaganda, or has taken any action against the many left wing propagandists who have posted misleading and false information daily during the past two decades.

    4. Bill Godshall

      It appears that Google has banned virtually every posting by left wing propagandists.

      But I’m not aware that Google has removed any of their banned left wing propaganda, or has taken any action against the many left wing propagandists who have posted misleading and false information daily during the past two decades.

  8. But what is inflation and why does it happen?

    It’s caused by the unvaccinated and unmasked.

    1. R Mac

      And global warming.

      1. Jerryskids

        I thought it was white supremacy.

        1. R Mac

          That’s what caused global warming, so it’s implied.

    2. JesseAz

      2 + 2 = 5 shows even numbers are harmed by inflation.

  9. Ra's al Gore

    Stores will close, and that will be white capitalist racism:

    California Decriminalized Shoplifting. The Results Were Completely Predictable.
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/07/22/newsom-signs-law-designed-to-battle-organized-shoplifting-rings-n1463974

    1. JesseAz

      If you can’t afford to give away thousands of dollars in free goods maybe you shouldn’t own a business. #raiseTheMinWage

  10. “The new Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States might be preparing to recommend term limits for the country’s most powerful judges.”

    As long as Biden expands the SC to at least 13 members, I’ll be happy. I can’t wait to have 4 more libertarian-friendly RBG-style justices.

    1. Don't look at me!

      RGB termed out.

      1. Don't look at me!

        RBG

      2. JesseAz

        Still can’t believe she died. I mean she was a workout monster with those 3 lb weights.

  11. R Mac

    Luckily, the Democrats wouldn’t try to use social media to censor any other topics, just Covid/vaccine info, amiright?

    1. Earth Skeptic

      “Public health” probably covers everything.

  12. The new Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States might be preparing to recommend term limits for the country’s most powerful judges.

    Grandfathered in? Or are we saying goodbye to Thomas and Breyer?

  13. Ra's al Gore

    Bloomberg:

    China Is Carrying Out the World’s Largest Climate Migration Program
    https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/china-is-carrying-out-the-world-s-largest-climate-migration-program-1.1630112

    Xiang’s reluctance to move from one of the hundreds of counties in China that the government says are imperiled by natural disasters, extreme weather or climate change shows the challenge Beijing faces in carrying out the world’s largest state relocation program. Officially called “ecological migration,” it’s designed to depopulate areas for reasons ranging from the cost of providing infrastructure to remote places, to soil degradation from over-farming, or even making way for a new dam (the 1.3 million people evacuated for the Three Gorges Dam’s reservoir were also ‘ecological migrants.’) But increasingly, it’s residents of towns and villages in the north and west who are feeling the brunt of drought, global warming and desertification, that are being asked to move.

    Few governments outside China have the capability to enforce such mass migrations, putting the world’s most populous nation in the vanguard of a global shift as temperatures rise, populations increase and water and food resources become scarcer. The mixed results from China’s experience are a lesson to other countries about the pitfalls in creating new towns for those who are displaced.

    “Resettlement doesn’t always have great outcomes for people in terms of their economic fortunes, which have been very tied to their land,” said Sam Geall, acting chief executive officer of China Dialogue and associate fellow at Chatham House who focuses on climate policy. “They often end up in the informal economy after a breakdown of traditional community structures.”

    Xiang’s village is in Guizhou, the province with China’s biggest ecological migration program, which set a target to move 2 million people between 2012 and 2020. It’s one of the nation’s poorest areas, where tens of millions lived in mountainous areas with little arable land. Most of the terrain is Karst, a thin layer of soil covering limestone bedrock that is hollowed out by subterranean streams, creating sinkholes and caves. The geology, deforestation and climate change combined to turn as much as 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of the province into a rocky desert. Last year, Guizhou suffered its worst floods in 60 years and 54 people died or went missing due to natural hazards.

    1. soldiermedic76

      In 1492 the author describes how the communist drive to farm every where lead to this ecological disaster. Good read.

      1. Sevo

        ^+1

  14. The opening ceremonies, like the rest of the competition, are taking place in front of a nearly empty stadium.

    I smell an especially excellent ROI for the Japanese.

    1. Don't look at me!

      It’s funny that a mask wearing society is having trouble with the coof.

      1. R Mac

        Shush, we’re not allowed to talk about that now.

        1. JesseAz

          It takes over two years of research to overturn 100 years of research. Give them time. Evidence masks work is just around the corner. Trust is needed until then.

  15. “Everyone seems to be worried about inflation after government data showed that prices have risen by a whopping 5.4 percent since last June, the highest year-over-year rate since 2008.”

    Awwwwwww, are middle class families having more difficulty buying necessities? LOLOLOLOLOL

    Koch. Reason. Libertarianism. Does. Not. Care. About. The. Middle. Class.

    Our philosophy exists to serve the richest people on the planet, like our benefactor Charles Koch. And the Biden economy has been even more billionaire-friendly than we could have dreamed — The 10 richest Americans have gained a combined $205 billion this year.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

      the highest year-over-year rate since 2008

      which was followed by massive deflation in 2009.

      Sorry Peanuts, there is no inflation and there won’t be any as evidenced by the 10 year Treasury yield of 1.3%. Inflation shows up in interest rates.

      For you Trump cultists who are whacking off fantasizing about hyper inflation you might as well go back to your cuckold fantasy.

      1. buckleup

        As usual you managed to be wrong again, you fucking wasted pile of pedo shit.

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

          Yet you can’t debate the facts, you braindead conservative redneck.

          why does the 10 year Treasury only yield 1.3% if there is massive inflation upcoming?

          We had a reopening bump in demand with a temporary spike in a few items like housing. There is no widespread inflation. Conservatives are idiots.

          1. JesseAz

            Are you not aware of the massive money generation making bonds worthless? Next you’ll say negative interest bind rates are a good thing.

          2. Sevo

            turd lies; it what he does. If turd cites statistics, they are outright lies or cherry-picked to favor D’s; they are NEVER honest.
            turd lies in every post, including the two above, and turd is too stupid to understand that he’s lying.

      2. Don't look at me!

        Translation: expect the economy to collapse. Again.

      3. JesseAz

        Aoc may be more economically literate than you.

        1. JesseAz

          Illiterate*

  16. Ra's al Gore

    Test

    1. Longtobefree

      Fail

  17. Ra's al Gore

    Revealed: leak uncovers global abuse of cyber-surveillance weapon
    theguardian dot com

    Human rights activists, journalists and lawyers across the world have been targeted by authoritarian governments using hacking software sold by the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, according to an investigation into a massive data leak.

    1. Ra's al Gore

      Interesting, I had to remove ‘pegasus’, the name of the software, to get that to post.

  18. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    What’s up Peanuts?

    Oh hell, the opening ceremony of the Olympics are on and there is a giant multi-cultural performance of ‘Imagine’ lighting up Japan.

    Conservatives brains are frying watching this somewhere.

    1. JimboJr

      I dunno between Gwen Berry crying that she wont be allowed to openly shit on her country, and the women’s team taking a knee to protest and then getting their shit stomped, so far its been fun.

    2. Yeah, conservatives are such racists, such opponents of multiculturalism, that they actually oppose affirmative action.

      Can you imagine the level of bigotry required to take such a hateful stance, Mr. Buttplug?

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

        Ironically the Olympics opposes affirmative action too. They don’t hand out gold medals based on race quotas.

        1. Now I’m confused.

          Conservatives hate the Olympics ………. even though the Olympics agree with them?

          #CounterIntuitive

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

            Conservatives have never been for meritocracy.

            They suck at everything. Science, the arts, education, sports, investing, etc.

            That is why they need their own little enclaves. Think a giant Fat Rush Limbaugh camp for fat kids with no talent.

            1. JesseAz

              You’ve gone all in on the biden cultism. Did you pool enough money with other Pedos to get a Hunter classic art piece?

            2. Sevo

              turd lies; it what he does. If turd cites statistics, they are outright lies or cherry-picked to favor D’s; they are NEVER honest.
              turd lies in every post, including the two above, and turd is too stupid to understand that he’s lying.

        2. JimboJr

          Funny, the NBA and NFL arent really for affirmative action either.

          Of course, those are fields where blacks are dominant. We cant have racial quotas that would negatively impact them.

          Also no one wants to watch a basketball game full of white guys, so there is that.

          But I also dont want my bridges built by a subpar team of equity engineers.

    3. Earth Skeptic

      Nah, conservatives are just waiting to see how an Olympics hosted by the most sexist and racist country since the games of 1936.

    4. R Mac

      I’m going to once again ask politely that you stop calling people Peanuts. It’s very creepy coming from a pedophile.

    5. JesseAz

      Nobody is watching this pedo.

  19. Ra's al Gore

    yet the one above got thru

  20. JimboJr

    https://kprcradio.iheart.com/featured/walton-and-johnson/content/2021-07-22-dementia-watch-bidens-confusing-word-salad-from-last-nights-cnn-townhall/

    Oof that is hard to watch. Watched my grandpa go through onset of dementia. This is what it looks like.

    Not long before he is shitting his pants.

    1. It’s really hard to watch him. I had two grandparents with dementia, and it was just a really sad, slow decline. As much as it’s appalling that he’s POTUS and so obviously struggling cognitively, I can’t make fun of him for it.

      What they’re doing to him is nothing short of elder abuse and it’s cruel.

      1. Bill Godshall

        After watching Joe Biden’s pathetic performance the other night, the Russians, Chinese, Iranians, North Koreans, militant Muslims and other US adversaries are now exploring ALL of their options to take advantage of Joe’s dementia and Kamala’s incompetence.

  21. “Billionaires might be good for something after all, turns out.”

    Indeed, I have convinced many of my formerly anti-billionaire progressive friends that billionaires are cool because they fund open borders advocacy.

    #BillionairesKnowBest

  22. Ra's al Gore

    Credentialed experts at it again:

    The German Experiment That Placed Foster Children with Pedophiles
    With the approval of the government, a renowned sexologist ran a dangerous program. How could this happen?
    https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/07/26/the-german-experiment-that-placed-foster-children-with-pedophiles

    The trials of twenty-two former Auschwitz officers had revealed a common personality type: ordinary, conservative, sexually inhibited, and preoccupied with bourgeois morality. “I do think that in a society that was more free about sexuality, Auschwitz could not have happened,” the German legal scholar Herbert Jäger said. Sexual emancipation was integral to student movements throughout Western Europe, but the pleas were more pitched in Germany, where the memory of genocide had become inextricably—if not entirely accurately—linked with sexual primness. In “Sex After Fascism,” the historian Dagmar Herzog describes how, in Germany, conflicts over sexual mores became “an important site for managing the memory of Nazism.” But, she adds, it was also a way “to redirect moral debate away from the problem of complicity in mass murder and toward a narrowed conception of morality as solely concerned with sex.”

    Suddenly, it seemed as if all relationship structures could—and must—be reconfigured, if there was any hope of producing a generation less damaged than the previous one. In the late sixties, educators in more than thirty German cities and towns began establishing experimental day-care centers, where children were encouraged to be naked and to explore one another’s bodies. “There is no question that they were trying (in a desperate sort of neo-Rousseauian authoritarian antiauthoritarianism) to remake German/human nature,” Herzog writes. Kentler inserted himself into a movement that was urgently working to undo the sexual legacy of Fascism but struggling to differentiate among various taboos. In 1976, the magazine Das Blatt argued that forbidden sexual desire, such as that for children, was the “revolutionary event that turns our everyday life on its head, that lets feelings break out and that shatters the basis of our thinking.” A few years later, Germany’s newly established Green Party, which brought together antiwar protesters, environmental activists, and veterans of the student movement, tried to address the “oppression of children’s sexuality.” Members of the Party advocated abolishing the age of consent for sex between children and adults.

    1. Jerryskids

      Are we talking about that debunked Pizzagate conspiracy crap again?

      1. Ra's al Gore

        Nope, this is, as the post made clear, fucking Germany.

    2. JesseAz

      At least this will stop SPB from downloading child porn for a while as he googles for a sign up page.

  23. Jerryskids

    The carve-out would be a narrow one, applying only during declared public health emergencies. During such an emergency, the Health Misinformation Act would give the Department of Health and Human Services the authority to determine what counts as “misinformation.”

    And when gun violence, childhood obesity, climate change, the lack of rural Kinko’s, and why the hell can’t I get a shamrock shake in September are all declared public health emergencies, people will be soooo surprised.

    1. JimboJr

      Dont forget racism. It was already determined that even during almighty COVID that racial (nonviolent 😉 ) protests, it was OK to hold super spreader protests because racism is a bigger public health crisis.

      Looking forward to things getting censored because they arent anti-racist enough

      1. Don't look at me!

        9 out of 10 totalitarians agree.

    2. Earth Skeptic

      Since people already call 911 to complain about cold pizza…

    3. JesseAz

      Just old lessons from the old activists like the Red Guard or the SS. We even have the expansion of the federal Capitol Police to look forward to.

  24. The carve-out would be a narrow one, applying only during declared public health emergencies.

    Well I’m sure they can hack away at that carve-out and make it a real big bloody mess.

  25. Ra's al Gore

    Why Kodak apologized to China over an Instagram post
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/why-kodak-apologized-to-china-over-an-instagram-post/ar-AAMpWoC

    Kodak was more deferential in a separate statement it released on Chinese social media platform WeChat. “For a long time, Kodak has maintained a good relationship with the Chinese government and has been in close cooperation with various government departments. … We will keep ourselves in check and correct ourselves, taking this as an example of the need for caution,” reads the statement, translated by Hong Kong Free Press.

    Wack was disappointed in Kodak’s statement, but doesn’t think any other corporation would have acted much differently. “We have created a globalized world where no company with international ambition can reasonably give up on the China market,” he said to CNET. “Would any other major photo company, or multinational company, behave differently and give up on the China market?”

    William Nee, research and advocacy coordinator at the Chinese Network of Human Rights Defenders, is more critical. “This is just another pathetic example of how companies are willing to censor themselves, even with an ongoing cultural genocide, just to maintain access to the Chinese market,” he said.

  26. Earth Skeptic

    If the CDC can determine who has to pay rent (and what property the feds will commandeer), then certainly HHS can decide what people can and can’t post online. Of course, now the FDA is jealous, and just itching to post officials in stores that will screen your food choices before (or maybe after) the checkout.

  27. Jerryskids

    A Massachusetts-based startup claims to be on the cusp of a major breakthrough in

    Instant fraud alert.

  28. Ra's al Gore

    Bill Gates and George Soros buy out UK Covid test company Mologic
    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bill-gates-and-george-soros-buy-out-uk-covid-test-company-mologic-70c3r736b

    George Soros and Bill Gates are part of a consortium acquiring a British developer of rapid-testing technology, including for Covid-19 and tropical diseases, to turn it into a social enterprise.

    The group, led by the Soros Economic Development Fund, an investment division of the billionaire philanthropist’s Open Society Foundations, is investing at least £30 million in Mologic, which develops lateral flow and fast diagnostic technologies.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Mo logic, mo problems.

  29. R Mac

    “Everyone seems to be worried about inflation after government data showed that prices have risen by a whopping 5.4 percent since last June, the highest year-over-year rate since 2008.”

    Not Joe Biden. And my understanding of economics isn’t advanced enough to understand his explanation, but it hasn’t been fact checked yet that I’ve seen, so it must be true.

  30. Earth Skeptic

    “Rather than using lithium, the batteries being developed by Form Energy Inc. would store power in iron pellets that are both far cheaper and more abundant”

    At least until we get that table-top cold fusion thing perfected.

  31. Ken Shultz

    The one part of the Green New Deal that all the Democrats are really getting behind is the Civilian Climate Corps.

    “A NEW CIVILIAN CLIMATE CORPS has become a central progressive demand for the Democrats’ budget reconciliation package, and party leaders seem poised to go along. Climate groups and elected officials alike see it as a combination of several top priorities: a tangible response to climate change, a broad-based jobs program aimed especially at young people and people of color, and a test case for Franklin Delano Roosevelt-style populism that President Biden is so eagerly trying to emulate. Like the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps, it would employ Americans on climate-focused public-works projects like reforestation.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/democrats-unify-behind-climate-corps-vague-on-details-11627032603?

    AOC wants to hire 2 million young people of color to make everyday Arbor Day. She’s asking for $132 billion. And guess where she wants to get the money?

    Hint: No, she’s not asking for private donations.

    1. Earth Skeptic

      Will the Corps members wear brown shirts and red scarves?

  32. Ra's al Gore

    Fauci’s Truths and Half-Truths About Gain-of-Function Research
    As recently as 2018, Fauci celebrated the lifting of the “pause” on such research. With government in “upstream” control of funding, guidance, and publications, he argued, what could go wrong?
    https://www.thenation.com/article/society/fauci-gain-of-function/

    Fauci’s early and insistent claim that Covid-19 came from nature was abetted by a friendly subterfuge. Dr. Peter Daszak, an associate of Baric, organized a letter on February 19, 2020, signed by 27 public health scientists, which affirmed the pandemic’s natural origin. (In a February 6 e-mail, Daszak had coordinated with Baric to keep his name off the public letter, so as not to arouse a well-founded suspicion of a conflict of interest.) This gave Fauci a breathing space of several months, during which his reputation rose steadily.

    …Several Wuhan lab researchers had been suddenly hospitalized in November 2019 with an illness reported to be influenza. A comprehensive June 3 Vanity Fair article by Katherine Eban—following trenchant investigative pieces arguing against the came-from-nature hypothesis by Nicholson Baker and Nicholas Wade—revealed that officials at the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance were advised not to look into the “Pandora’s box” of the Wuhan lab. After the outbreak, the Chinese government incidentally removed from the online record 22,000 virus samples and sequences, to hamper any inquiry into the source of Covid-19. Fauci hardly registered a demur at these irregularities.

  33. Ra's al Gore

    U.S. Capitol Police were told not to use most aggressive tactics during Jan. 6 riot: NY Times
    https://news.yahoo.com/u-capitol-police-were-told-013343930.html

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Capitol Police officers were told by their leaders not to use their most aggressive tactics to stop the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 despite advance warnings about potential violence targeting Congress, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing an inspector general’s report.

    In the report, Michael Bolton, inspector general of the Capitol Police, criticized the way the agency prepared for and responded to the violence by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the Times.

    Bolton found that the agency’s leaders “ordered their Civil Disturbance Unit to refrain from using its most powerful crowd-control tolls – like stun grenades – to put down the onslaught,” the Times said.

  34. Quo Usque Tandem

    Fascism: a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.

    If the foo shits, it’s Klobuchar

    1. Earth Skeptic

      For the children.

  35. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    Cleveland Indians changing name to Cleveland Guardians next year.

    Fuck them. Indians were noble.

    1. buckleup

      Bigoted asshole.

    2. Ugh, this is obviously Impostor Buttplug again.

      There’s literally no way Real Buttplug would be lazy and stupid enough to call conservatives racists, and then agree with conservative anti-PC racial attitudes just minutes later.

      #GetBetterSecurityReasonModerators

    3. Sevo

      turd lies; it what he does. If turd cites statistics, they are outright lies or cherry-picked to favor D’s; they are NEVER honest.
      turd lies in every post, including the two above, and turd is too stupid to understand that he’s lying.

    4. Earth Skeptic

      IDK. Is “Guardians” woke enough? How about Oppressed Trans Blacksox? Or go the other way, with Dumb Male Whitesox? Every league needs a bad guy.

  36. Ra's al Gore

    This is real:

    https://alz.org/media/cacentral/Dementia-Care-45-The-power-of-Ice-cream.pdf

    The Power of Ice Cream
    By Luciana Cramer, Educator and Care Specialist

    Yes, ice cream. It takes all of your worries
    away. It is soothing and delicious, and
    personable: everyone has a favorite flavor! Ice
    cream brings people with dementia to happier,
    warmer times when the treat was shared with
    friends and loved ones at special, joyous occasions. Ice cream has the power to immediately
    elicit soothing feelings at the very first taste of a
    single spoon-full. It erases all the negative feelings related to the frustration and continues to
    stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain with
    every new scoop. And dementia (here is the
    best part!) allows one to fully enjoy the treat,
    with no concerns for calories, weight gain or
    dietary needs, completely guilt free! For people
    with dementia, ice cream is far more effective
    and safe than Prozac, or any other “happy” drug
    on the market!
    If you are caring for a loved one with dementia,
    find out what flavor is their absolute favorite
    and NEVER RUN OUT OF ICE CREAM! If you
    have dietary concerns, use brands that observe
    your dietary needs. There are plenty of diabetic
    friendly brands available. Ice cream can also be
    found in low fat, low cal, sugar free and lactose
    free varieties. Whatever kind or flavor you use,
    always have plenty of it handy always. Ice
    cream is an essential part of your dementia care
    tool-kit, like a Swiss army knife that’s invaluable for many occasions.
    The holidays are here. With family and friends
    gathering for the celebrations, there may be an
    increased risk for dementia patients to become
    overwhelmed. Remember to stay calm, control
    the environment, provide reassurance and, don’t
    forget, plenty of ice cream.

    1. Sevo

      “…If you are caring for a loved one with dementia,
      find out what flavor is their absolute favorite
      and NEVER RUN OUT OF ICE CREAM!…”

      Joe can’t remember which one he liked.

  37. buckleup

    You would think reporters would like to ask Amy about her time as Hennepin County attorney and all the shit she threw down on the heads of black Americans in the Twin Cities. But nah.

  38. Ra's al Gore

    Get rid of it all together then.

    https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/22/section-230-health-misinformation-act/
    Two Democratic senators introduced a bill Thursday that would strip away the liability shield that social media platforms hold dear when those companies boost anti-vaccine conspiracies and other kinds of health misinformation.

    The Health Misinformation Act, introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), would create a new carveout in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to hold platforms liable for algorithmically promoted health misinformation and conspiracies. Platforms rely on Section 230 to protect them from legal liability for the vast amount of user-created content they host.

    “For far too long, online platforms have not done enough to protect the health of Americans,” Klobuchar said. “These are some of the biggest, richest companies in the world and they must do more to prevent the spread of deadly vaccine misinformation.”

    1. Don't look at me!

      .. deadly vaccine misinformation.
      I told you the vaccine was deadly.

Please to post comments