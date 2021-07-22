Supreme Court

Are Supreme Court Term Limits Coming Soon?

Biden’s Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court seems to favor judicial term limits.

|

sfphotosfour936753
(CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

In April, President Joe Biden announced a new Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. The group would be composed of legal scholars and activists and would "provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform," according to a statement released by the White House.

That commission has been meeting this month. And as SCOTUSblog's Mitchell Jagodinski has reported, "term limits emerged as the leading reform proposal, and the commissioners seemed interested in fine-tuning how they will treat that subject in their report to the president, which is due this fall." Jadodinksi continued:

Much of the panel discussions spent a great deal of time on how term limits could be implemented. One consideration is the specific duration. An 18-year term limit would mean a new justice every two years—or two appointments per presidency. Other potential timeframes include 12 or 16 years. But as Vicki Jackson, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School, explained, 12 years may be too short and could allow a two-term president to appoint six of the nine justices.

If the commission is serious about attracting bipartisan support for any Supreme Court "reform" it favors, recommending term limits may be the way to go. Unlike court packing, which is obviously designed to benefit one party's judicial appointees at the expense of the other party's judicial appointees, term limits would ostensibly benefit both Democratic and Republican presidents over the long haul. By assuring that each future president gets at least two SCOTUS picks, such a reform might even lower the temperature a little bit in future Supreme Court nomination fights.

Setting aside whether the idea is attractive, imposing judicial term limits would be no simple feat. According to Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution, "The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour." That language has long been understood as granting life tenure to Supreme Court justices. In other words, term limits would likely require a constitutional amendment.

NEXT: Americans Can't Travel Because State Department Employees Won't Work

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution (Potomac Books).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. hpearce

    There are term limits already on SCOTUS members . It is called life-span.

    1. Its_Not_Inevitable

      Too bad the same doesn’t apply to popular voting.

      1. Derp-o-Matic 6000

        ZING!

  2. The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.

    Or maybe they can be made to promise that they will serve for 18 years – and when they violate that that is demonstrated bad behavior.

    That said I kind of like this idea. course I really think we need an article 5 convention at this point. Not just some bullshit onesietwosie amendments that now just reinforce the privileges of existing party system rather than rights of individual citizens.

    1. BYODB

      So when you don’t have the votes to amend the constitution, just go around it?

      Seems legit…to a certain sort of person.

    2. Bluwater

      I don’t think an Article 5 convention would turn out like you think it would turn out, even if it could happen, which it can’t. In what world do you think there would be a super majority of anyone that would agree on anything except possibly to politically compromise you out of any remaining rights that you may have? Or two spontaneously generate a more than 2 party system?

      That said, what makes you think ANY Amendments could get through? Your child-like political naivete is positively charming.

  3. Ken Shultz

    “Biden’s Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court seems to favor judicial term limits.”

    Biden’s commission on the Supreme Court is a political stunt. At best, it’s meant to intimidate the Court to rule in the way Biden wants, and, at worst, it’s meant as a B.S. justification for packing the Court.

    Taking Biden’s commission on the Supreme Court seriously may do serious harm to the cause of libertarianism. It should be ridiculed and legitimized at every opportunity. I don’t care what they say about anything.

    1. Ken Shultz

      “It should be ridiculed and legitimized [delegitimized] at every opportunity.”

      —-Ken Shultz

      Fixed!

    2. Derp-o-Matic 6000

      It’s obvious that the commission was just created to give a veneer of credibility and deliberation to Biden and Marxist Left’s plans to break the Supreme Court. Biden pretended during the election to not have decided on the issue, so if he “defers to experts,” then he’s not flip-flopping.

  4. What, has court-packing already lost its cachet?

    1. Ken Shultz

      This is the commission he set up to tell him whether to pack the Court.

      And we’re supposed to take it seriously.

      1. Briggs Cunningham

        One of the things I think that has taken a lot of the air out of the court packing scheme is that none of the members of the Court liberal or conservative support it. And my guess is that they have privately made it clear that they are not going to tolerate it. If they pack the court with three new Justices, the existing justices will just shut the new ones out and ensure they are always in the minority.

        For a while I was very worried these crazy bastards were going to do it. I am more optimistic now. They don’t have the votes in the Senate and never had the support of the public.

        1. They don’t have the votes in the Senate and never had the support of the public.

          What about Pens and Phones?

          1. Briggs Cunningham

            Can’t do it without changing the law and it is debatable if you could do it then.

    2. Gray_Jay

      Guess so, Paul. I have to give Manchin (and those of you who believed in him) credit. I thought he would have folded by now.

  5. buckleup

    I am sure dems will try to impeach if they can. They are not above doing evil and lying as needed. Treasonous.

  6. Zeb

    How about we do congress first? Of course that’s probably not happening without a constitutional convention.

    1. The constitution? That old thing? Pfft.

    2. Quo Usque Tandem

      Article V; it could happen.

  7. Briggs Cunningham

    No they are not. Article III says lifetime appointment. There is no way to term limit Article III justices without amending the Constitution. And that is not happening. There is no support for it in the Congress nor the states.

    1. Social Justice is neither

      Look, you just create deepfakes of the justices doing criminal or highly inappropriate things for 16 years then release the “truth” to your propaganda organs and bingo, pretext enabled. More expensive than a bullet, but there are perks to being on the side of the swamp.

  8. BYODB


    By assuring that each future president gets at least two SCOTUS picks, such a reform might even lower the temperature a little bit in future Supreme Court nomination fights.

    Or it will heat things up as each court attempts to nullify the prior court as much as possible. I could see situations where it would make ‘the law of the land’ do 180 reversals every four years or so.

    Not saying it isn’t worthwhile to examine term limits for SCOTUS, I’ll admit it sounds good on paper. I just suspect that term limits that are short enough for each President to get two nominations will just make the court that much more partisan rather than doing anything to ‘fix’ the judicial system.

    And the fact it likely will take an amendment to the constitution means it’s probably DOA anyway.

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      A better idea would be to limit the power of the government such that the Court doesn’t matter as much. I don’t find term limited robed overlords any more appealing than lifetime appointed robed overlords.

      The easy way to impose some degree of term limitation would be for Congress to refuse to fund the hiring of clerks. Make the old bastards have to write their own opinions and no longer be able to farm their work out to clerks and they would likely retire a lot younger than they are now.

    2. Rather than term limits – a mandatory retirement age. We really don’t need these people holding on and suddenly dying in office, throwing the nation in turmoil because too many die in one President’s terms.

      A retirement age makes this more predictable. I think with a caveat that we need a mechanism to spread ages out in order to prevent clustering.

      To be effective, the term limit would need to be 20-30 years anyway.

  9. De Oppresso Liber

    Off topic: California universities adopt new admissions measures predicted to reduce Asian, Black, and Hispanic enrollment, in the name of anti racism.

    https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/07/why-university-california-dropping-sat/619522/

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      It is called “whole person” admissions. That means we only admit kids if they have engaged in extra circular activates that are only available to rich, white kids from the right neighborhoods.

    2. How is basically removing any objective criteria going to reduce admissions of these ethnic groups?

  10. In other words, term limits would likely require a constitutional amendment.

    Why? Nothing post-Prohibition has.

Please to post comments