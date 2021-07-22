Trans

Federal Judges Are Blocking State Anti-Trans Bills

Culture war bills signed into law in Arkansas, West Virginia, and Tennessee run afoul of Constitution, federal law.

|

transruling_1161x653
(Illustration: Lex Villena; Tirrasa | Dreamstime.com, Karenr | Dreamstime.com)

Federal judges Wednesday blocked new laws in Arkansas and West Virginia that sought to limit how transgender students' participation in school sports and prohibit parents and professionals from providing transgender minors with medical treatments.

West Virginia lawmakers passed H.B. 3293 in April. The bill requires students who wish to participate in sports events to be classified on the basis of their biological sex, specifically so that trans girls (who were born male but identify as female) cannot compete as females. The law is written so that it doesn't stop trans boys from competing with biological males. That will become relevant later.

Arkansas lawmakers, meanwhile, passed an anti-trans bill in April that forbids health professionals from prescribing any sort of medical treatment (like puberty-blocking hormones) to trans teens, even with the support of the parents. The bill, H.B. 1570, went so far as to forbid doctors from referring minors to other doctors (presumably in other states) who would provide such treatments and threatened to revoke the licenses of any medical professionals who defied the law. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the bill, but lawmakers overruled him.

Both laws have been temporarily blocked by different federal judges. In West Virginia, the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of an 11-year-old trans girl who wants to participate in her middle school's cross-country racing team. In Arkansas, the ACLU filed suit on behalf of four trans youths and their families and two doctors.

In West Virginia, U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia found that it was likely the plaintiff would win the case under the argument that the state had violated her equal protection rights under the 14th Amendment and had violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Therefore he ordered an injunction stopping H.B. 3293 from being enforced as the case works its way through the court system. He wrote:

[P]ermitting B.P.J. to participate on the girls' teams would not take away athletic opportunities from other girls. Transgender people make up a small percentage of the population: 0.6% of the adult population generally, and 0.7% of thirteen- to seventeen-year-olds. … The number of transgender people who wish to participate in school-sponsored athletics is even smaller. Insofar as I am aware, B.P.J. is the only transgender student at her school interested in school-sponsored athletics. Therefore, I cannot find that permitting B.P.J. to participate on the girls' cross country and track teams would significantly, if at all, prevent other girl athletes from participating.

He adds that the argument that a ban on trans girls competing with biological girls in order to protect girls' safety fails because the plaintiff was not asking to participate in a contact sport. Goodwin concludes that the girl is being discriminated against on the basis of her sex in the same way the Supreme Court ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County that workplace discrimination against gay and trans workers is discrimination on the basis of sex. And because the law explicitly permits trans boys to continue competing with other boys, Goodwin notes that everybody else gets to compete on sports teams on the basis of their chosen identity except for the plaintiff and other trans girls, making it a discriminatory policy.

In Arkansas, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr., of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, granted a preliminary injunction in a bench decision Wednesday afternoon stopping the enforcement of Arkansas' ban on medical treatment for trans minors. This is not his final decision in the case. Rather, the injunction will allow parents and families to continue seeking medical treatment while he considers his ruling. The law was scheduled to go into effect later this month, and the ACLU and parents argued that it would force them to cut off medical treatment their trans children were already receiving.

These rulings follow on the heels of one of the dumber new anti-trans laws being blocked earlier this month. Tennessee lawmakers in May passed a law ordering private businesses to hang up warning signs if they allowed trans people to use the bathrooms of their chosen sex rather than their biological sex. Businesses who were found violating the sign law faced misdemeanor penalties under the state's building codes.

Two business owners, again represented by the ACLU, filed suit, arguing that this sign demand violates their First Amendment rights by mandating speech. U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division, ruled that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the claims and granted a preliminary injunction stopping enforcement of the law.

NEXT: NIMBY Complaints Result in Police Raid, Sodomy Charges at Maryland Bookstore

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Mother's Lament

    So advocates for child castration and pederasty are judge-shopping. Nothing new there.

    1. Briggs Cunningham

      For years all I ever heard from Progressives is how they cared about children. We have all heard the “but it is for the children” lament given to justify every leftist policy under the sun. If there was one thing that could be said about leftists in this country it is that they cared so much about children.

      Yet, here we are today and every good leftist in America is arguing that parents and doctors should have the right to chemically castrate and mutilate children. Indeed, the very same people who rightly are horrified by the prospect of judges ordering the chemical castration of sex offenders think it is the greatest in the world for doctors and parents to the same thing to kids as young as seven and eight years old.

      What that tells you is that they never cared about “children”. All they cared about was the dopamine hit they got from feeling smug pretending to care. It was never about the children or blacks or gays or anyone they always claimed to care about. It was and always will be about the ability of them to feel smug and on the right side of things. So, the very same people who are one day waxing poetic about their care and concern for children are the next day cheering on the castration and mutilation of those very same children.

  2. Briggs Cunningham

    So parents can give puberty blocking drugs to their kids because the kid says he is “trans”, why can’t they give them to their sons so their voices won’t change and they can have a singing career? Why can’t the US women’s gymnastics team to delay puberty and allow them to be better gymnasts, which it would? Indeed, if it were revealed that parents were giving young girls puberty blockers so they could have better gymnastics careers, it would be a national scandal and my guess is that some people would be going to jail over it.

    If parents can consent to giving a child puberty blockers, what can’t the parents do? What about facial tattoos? Or making them into a prostitute?

    Unless you are going to go back to old Roman law and say that children have no rights visa vie their parents such that their parents can do anything to them up to and including murder them, and I have yet to hear anyone advocate for that, then you have to explain what the line is between that which is allowed and that which is not and why it is that transgender therapy and hormone blockers are okay but pretty much everything else short of murder is not okay.

    Scott and reason are advocating for parents to have the right to chemically castrate their children, delay their puberty, pump them full of hormones where the long term physical and psychological effects of doing so are completely unknown. There is no way to morally defend that. And there is certainly no way to claim it is proper but parents allowing children to have sex with adults, and mutilate themselves in other ways is not also proper.

  3. criticaljeff racial theorist

    I missed what article or amendment Judge Shacklford cited

  4. West Virginia lawmakers passed H.B. 3293 in April. The bill requires students who wish to participate in sports events to be classified on the basis of their biological sex, specifically so that trans girls (who were born male but identify as female) cannot compete as females.

    There’s nothing “anti-trans” about that. Nothing whatsoever. Why does the headline suggest so?

  5. Arkansas lawmakers, meanwhile, passed an anti-trans bill in April that forbids health professionals from prescribing any sort of medical treatment (like puberty-blocking hormones) to trans teens, even with the support of the parents.

    This is not an anti-trans bill. There’s nothing “anti-trans” about this whatsoever. It may not be an appropriate subject to intervene legislatively, but that’s a different subject. Why does the headline say “anti-trans”?

  6. Chumby

    In related news, Buttplug is now identifying as a 12-year old and attempts to enroll in middle school.

  7. Both laws have been temporarily blocked by different federal judges. In West Virginia, the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of an 11-year-old trans girl who wants to participate in her middle school’s cross-country racing team.

    Will the ACLU represent the girls being blown out of the competition under Title IX?

  8. “Therefore, I cannot find that permitting B.P.J. to participate on the girls’ cross country and track teams would significantly, if at all, prevent other girl athletes from participating.”

    Not the actual argument. The argument is that it will prevent biological girl athletes from MEANINGFULLY participating, by making the competition inherently unfair, due to biological differences between girls and boys.

  9. Mickey Rat

    So the judge in the West Virginia case is usurping the legislative function to set policy by deciding it is constitutional to have segregation by gender identity, but not to have segregation by sex. Ignoring the fact that the only reason segregation is allowable is because of physical differences between the sexes, except implying that it would be acceptable in the case of contact sports.

    This is a judge being too clever by half. It is nonsense on stilts.

Please to post comments