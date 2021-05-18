Trans

Tennessee Orders Private Businesses To Warn About Possible Trans People in the Bathrooms

Fearmongering culture panic leads to a new dumb low.

(Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash / Illustration by Lex Villena)

There are thoughtful debates surrounding the best way to accommodate transgender people in public facilities and student activities. What's the best way to respect both a trans person's identity and a women's need for privacy? Is it fair for trans teens girls, while early in their transition, to be allowed to compete in sports with cis girls, while the former may still have biological advantages?

Sidestepping these legitimate questions entirely in favor of ginned-up culture war outrage, Tennessee's Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Monday signed into law H.B. 1182, which requires all public and private facilities and businesses to post warning signs that they let trans people use the bathrooms.

H.B. 1182 orders that any business that "allows a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility shall post notice of the policy at the entrance of each public restroom and at each entrance of the building accessible by the general public."

The sign is required to read, "This facility maintains as a policy of allowing the use of restrooms by either biological sex, regardless of the designation on the restroom." The bill demands the sign be at least 8 inches wide and 6 inches tall, comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and even demands certain colors be used.

This isn't the only anti-trans bill Tennessee has recently passed, just the dumbest. Lee signed H.B. 1233 on Friday, a bill that opens up public schools to civil lawsuits if administrators allow trans people to use the restrooms or locker rooms of their chosen gender rather than their birth sex.

The obvious result of the signage order will be that every single private business and public facility is going to have to put these signs up since they're not going to actually police who uses which restroom.

H.B. 1182 adds this section to the state's building codes, which lists violations of any of the codes as Class B misdemeanors, subject to fines of up to $500 and potentially six months in jail. Even if a state official isn't terribly interested in enforcing the law this way, people may still go around looking for non-compliant businesses to complain about.

It is almost comically reminiscent of the effects of California's Proposition 65, which requires businesses and facilities to warn customers about potentially hazardous chemicals being used on the site with mandatory signs. The problem is that the list of hazardous chemicals is so inclusive (and stupid—the state is currently in a fight over whether coffee qualifies) that the Prop. 65 warning sign is found in pretty much every single business in the state. But since the signs are ubiquitous, they serve no meaningful purpose or warning. Still, failing to comply can lead to lawsuits from either the attorney general's office or from private citizens.

Similarly, this mandatory signage concerning who uses which bathrooms and locker rooms will provide no meaningful information and make nobody safer. It will, however, mandate that private businesses put up unnecessary signs with absurd messages under threat of punishment for non-compliance. That's not exactly small government in action.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Don't look at me!

    Funny stuff.

  2. Well this is silly. Just declare all bathrooms as unisex, and that’s your warning.

    1. Minadin

      I thought about this, but for the multi-user restrooms, it’s going to be potentially difficult to convert – toilets and urinals don’t typically use the same carriers.

      Perhaps change the designation to ‘restroom with urinals’ and ‘restroom without urinals’.

      Kinda like ‘birthing person’ vs. ‘non-birthing person’.

      1. Urinals are inherently sexist and transphobic. Justice demands everyone sit down.

        p.s. And I fear this will become a reality. There was a small brouhaha in Europe a while back over pissoirs versus porta-potties.

        1. mad.casual

          Urinals are inherently sexist and transphobic. Justice demands everyone sit down.

          I’m looking at you, all the FtMs sitting in the back! You can just sit your asses right back down!

    2. Duelles

      Or be like Dublin, IR. The pubs are old and typically have one small, cramped bathroom. The lads just go outside and piss in other doorways or around the corner on a wall. Just as bad in Prague. Otherwise, the unisex idea is as good as flying business class for a ton of $$$$.

    3. Chumby

      No. I don’t like waiting in long lines.

  3. “There are thoughtful debates surrounding the best way to accommodate transgender people in public facilities and student activities. What’s the best way to respect both a trans person’s identity and a women’s need for privacy? Is it fair for trans teens girls, while early in their transition, to be allowed to compete in sports with cis girls, while the former may still have biological advantages?”

    Who are you, and what have you done with the real Scott Shackford?

    I liked you better when you were denouncing ciswomen for their TRANSGENDER BATHROOM PANIC if they’d be uncomfortable around Danielle Muscato just because of her 5 o’clock shadow.

    #TransWomenAreWomen
    #(EvenIfTheyCanGrowTremendousBeards)

  4. buckleup

    We found out just how much of a cult this was when Jenner got attacked for being in the GOP.

    1. JesseAz

      Wrong thing is much worse than wrong sex.

      1. JesseAz

        Think*

  5. Dillinger

    >>cis girls

    girls. soft bigotry.

  6. ThomasD

    Some labels are more equal than others.

  7. creech

    Why not let private businesses decide how to label their restroom/s? Observations: Most men don’t give a damn if a biological woman wants to come in the “Men’s Room.” Most women don’t want biological men coming in the “Ladies’ Room.”

    1. Moonrocks

      Why not let private businesses decide how to label their restroom/s?

      The last state that tried that was subjected to a massive corporate boycott.

      1. Mother's Lament

        Ordered by elected officials.
        It’s funny how all these priVatE comPanIES are always doing exactly what 430 South Capitol Street wants. A real coincidence.

    2. Moderation4ever

      I really wonder about the last part of your comment. I suspect that most women don’t much care.

      Women tell me that woman’s restrooms have nothing but private stalls and so it is unlikely they would know the biological sex of the individual next to them anyway.

      I also add that if you have ever been to a crowded event like sports, concerts or festivals the bathroom fill up fast and it is not unusual for the women to march into the men’s room and take over the stalls. So shyness passes quickly in the face of necessity.

  8. Jefferson's Ghost

    At least three local businesses here (note: all three are large retailers) have the traditional bathrooms AND a unisex bathroom. Probably not practical for smaller retailers.

    On the other hand, there are several small retailers who have but one bathroom which fits only one person at a time. By definition they are unisex.

    1. Minadin

      Actually, the building code typically requires a unisex ‘family assist’ restroom if your occupancy load is above a certain amount, depending on the occupancy type.

      1. Jefferson's Ghost

        True. But I remember when they didn’t. Though it was a long time ago.

  9. raspberrydinners

    Party of “small government” strikes again.

    1. Dillinger

      dude I don’t think anyone says that anymore

    2. This is a tough one: does the right of trannys to use whatever bathroom they want step on the rights of women to poop in a penis-free environment?

      1. Mother's Lament

        My inalienable right to put on a skirt and go listen to little girls peeing.

    3. Chumby

      As long as the Duke men’s lacrosse team can use the Duke women’s lacrosse team’s lockers and showers simultaneously provided they claim to be women all will be good.

  10. JesseAz

    https://www.foxnews.com/us/transgender-wyoming-woman-convicted-of-sexually-assaulting-10-year-old-girl-in-bathroom

    1. MatthewSlyfield

      From your link:

      The Billings Gazette reports Martinez, who is a family friend, invited the girl into the bathroom of a home on March 23, and touched her breasts and genitalia before penetrating her.

      Not a stranger to the victim, and not a public bathroom, so it’s of very limited relevance to the public bathroom debate.

  11. Cal Cetín

    “There are thoughtful debates”

    Which Web sites can I go to in order to find those debates?

    1. Don't look at me!

      It only happens at the right cocktail parties.

    2. Mother's Lament

      It’s only thoughtful if everyone already agrees with each other.

  12. Unicorn Abattoir

    What’s the best way to respect both a trans person’s identity and a women’s need for privacy?

    WARNING – Delusional psychotic males may be using this bathroom.

    1. Dillinger

      Beware of de-pantsed monkeys.

  13. > …while the former may still have biological advantages?

    Sorry, even after transition those born as male will retain male advantages in sports, and those born as female will retain female advantages after transition. This isn’t social, this is biological. It isn’t the identity that makes males stronger on average than females, or the presence of a vagina that makes females more agile on average.

    The reason Caitlyn Jenner isn’t winning as many Olympic Gold Medals as Bruce Jenner did, is that Caitlyn is 45 years older, and not because she transitioned to female.

    I really don’t care what body parts someone has surgically removed or added, or how they identify what body parts they think they possess, or what they demand their gender role to be, one’s biology is what matters in sports. In the debate over nature versus nurture, both are right. It’s nature AND nurture, not how one chooses to identify.

    1. Dillinger

      Al Campanis and Jimmy the Greek spinning in graves.

    2. Rossami

      A quibble: While you are correct that a lot of the advantages are biological, they are driven by hormones. Some of the advantages are from hormone-driven development during childhood. Those advantages will be permanent even after transition. Other advantages are dependent on current hormones – and those hormone levels are generally reset during the transition and maintained through shots afterward. So most of the advantages survive the transition but not quite all.

  14. nobody 2

    From the article: ‘H.B. 1182 orders that any business that “allows a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility shall post notice of the policy at the entrance of each public restroom and at each entrance of the building accessible by the general public.”‘

    Also from the article: ‘The obvious result of the signage order will be that every single private business and public facility is going to have to put these signs up since they’re not going to actually police who uses which restroom.’

    I’ve never really understood why “journalists” will accurately quote something and then lie about what they just quoted. Or maybe I’m being too generous to Shackford, and he really _is_ to stupid to realize that his “obvious result” would only happen if every single private business and public facility maintained separate bathrooms while simultaneously having a policy that the signs on the door are meaningless, instead of either getting rid of separate bathrooms or simply not having such a policy.

