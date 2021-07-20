Brickbat: Caught on Camera

Bjorn R. Broms, a Transportation Security Administration supervisor at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, has been charged with violating government data practices for recording video of a child riding a luggage carousel and sending the video to local media. He took the video from closed-circuit images and sent it to Minneapolis Public Radio, which posted it online. During the course of the investigation, airport police found he had also taken 42 photographs of women during pre-flight screenings. The women were all wearing shorts, tank tops, tight pants and similar clothing. Officials say he isn't likely to be charged for those images because of the difficulty in identifying the victims.