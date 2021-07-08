Reason Roundup

Government To Blame for Texas Church Shooting That Left 26 Dead, Says Court

Plus: Trump's absurd lawsuits against social media, states take aim at Google app store, and more...

|

zumaamericasnineteen413349
(Jerry Lara/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

The U.S. government bears responsibility for the mass shooting that took place at a Texas church in 2017, a federal court says. The shooting—one of the deadliest in recent history—left 26 people at the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church dead. A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the U.S. Air Force is 60 percent to blame.

The shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, had been in the Air Force before getting court-martialed on suspicion of assaulting his wife and stepson. He pled guilty to aggravated assault against the stepson and assault against his wife, was sentenced to 12 months confinement, and got a bad conduct discharge.

But the Air Force failed to alert the FBI to his domestic violence charge. Had it done so, Kelley would've been put in a federal database that prohibited him from legally purchasing guns. Instead, he went on to legally purchase an AR-556 rifle that he used in the shooting, along with several other firearms.

"Had the Government done its job and properly reported Kelley's information into the background check system—it is more likely than not that Kelley would have been deterred from carrying out the Church shooting," wrote Judge Xavier Rodriguez of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in his opinion.

The judge seems to be making the assumption beloved by advocates for stricter gun laws: that if the shooter were barred from legally purchasing or owning guns, he would have been deterred from committing violence. That's a big if.

"The decision follows a lawsuit brought by the families of the victims against the government," notes CNBC. "Rodriguez also ordered a later trial within 15 days to assess monetary damages owed to survivors and victims' families."

The families also sued the store that sold Kelley the rifle he used in the shooting. The Texas Supreme Court dismissed the suit last month, noting that the store had done nothing wrong since Kelley passed his background check.

FREE MINDS

Trump is suing Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The former president filed class-action lawsuits against the social media sites on Wednesday, saying they violated his First Amendment rights. "Defendants' callous disregard of its Users' constitutional rights is no better exemplified than in the matter currently before the Court," the suits state.

As Reason's Robby Soave wrote yesterday, former President Donald Trump's case is "completely absurd and will be laughed out of court." Only the government—not private companies—can violate the First Amendment.

Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are not state actors. It was Trump filling the role of state actor at the time of the social media bans. The First Amendment does not compel private entities to hand the government a megaphone; it constrains the government from requiring private entities to engage, or not engage, in speech. As NetChoice's Steve DelBianco points out, "The First Amendment is designed to protect the media from the President, not the other way around."

FREE MARKETS

Google Play Store latest antitrust target. Another week, another dubious anti-tech antitrust case filed by attention-seeking attorneys general. This time, the top prosecutors from 37 states have filed a civil suit against Google. (Here's Google's response.) "The case marks the fourth antitrust lawsuit lodged against the company by U.S. government enforcers in the past year," notes CNBC.

The latest suit focuses on the Google Play store, which lets Android phone users find and download apps. "Google's durable monopoly power in the markets for Android app distribution and in-app purchases is not based on competition on the merits," the states argue. "These monopolies are maintained through artificial technological and contractual conditions that Google imposes on the Android ecosystem."

Last week, a federal court dismissed antitrust complaints brought by states and the Federal Trade Commission against Facebook, ruling that they had failed to actually show that Facebook is a monopoly.

QUICK HITS

• "Election fraud is the GOP's new fundamentalism," suggests Bonnie Kristian at The Week.

• It's time to retire generational labels, argues sociology professor Philip N. Cohen.

• A newspaper editor in North Carolina was jailed over one of his reporters taking an audio recording at a murder trial. "Judge Stephan Futrell sentenced Gavin Stone, the news editor of the Richmond County Daily Journal, to five days in jail before having the editor hauled off to jail. Stone was released the next day but still faces the possibility of more time in lockup," reports the Associated Press.

• Extremism "is in the eye of the beholder," writes J.D. Tuccille. "And too many campaigners against extremism seem eager to turn their efforts into restrictions not just on what people do with their ideas, but also on the range of ideas they are allowed to voice."

• New research casts doubt on the efficacy of intermittent fasting.

• "The percentage of Americans who evaluate their lives well enough to be considered 'thriving' on Gallup's Live Evaluation Index reached 59.2% in June, the highest in over 13 years of ongoing measurement and exceeding the previous high of 57.3% from September 2017," notes Gallup. "During the initial COVID-19 outbreak and economic shutdown, the thriving percentage plunged nearly 10 percentage points to 46.4% by late April 2020, tying the record low last measured during the Great Recession."

• Is an increase in gun sales driving up violent crime? Stephen Gutowski argues that the opposite is true:

• Some good criminal justice reform news out of Rhode Island:

NEXT: SCOTUS Revisits Gun Control

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. The former president filed class-action lawsuits against the social media sites on Wednesday, saying…

    …that it would be the classiest action anyone has seen.

    1. Don't look at me!

      The biggest, the best!

  2. Google’s durable monopoly power in the markets for Android app distribution and in-app purchases is not based on competition on the merits…

    The AG’s have hopefully coordinated all this on their iPhones’ Facetime app.

    1. With 37 states suing Google Play and and 25+ states suing the App Store, I guess some states are claiming they both have a monopoly of App stores.

      Things are looking good for the Nokia/Blackberry stores right now…

  3. Election fraud is the GOP’s new fundamentalism…

    Which is, of course, white supremacy incarnate.

  4. It’s time to retire generational labels…

    OK boomer.

  5. Rich

    “Rodriguez also ordered a later trial within 15 days to assess monetary damages owed to survivors and victims’ families.”

    Just give ’em $6 trillion and be done with it.

  6. A newspaper editor in North Carolina was jailed over one of his reporters taking an audio recording at a murder trial.

    Judges are snugly in the pocket of Big Steno.

  7. Rich

    It’s time to retire generational labels

    Wait…. Is “old fart” considered a generational label?

    1. Longtobefree

      No.
      It is racism/sexism/genderism if directed at anyone other than a straight white male.
      It is ageism if directed at a straight white male.

  8. And too many campaigners against extremism seem eager to turn their efforts into restrictions not just on what people do with their ideas, but also on the range of ideas they are allowed to voice.

    Look, the pendulum has swung from the GOP and foreign extremism all the way back to the Democrats and domestic extremism. This is just the cost of doing business with a huge government full of alphabet agencies dying to do the partisans’ biddings.

    1. Don't look at me!

      That’s a dangerous idea.

  9. Ken Shultz

    “As Reason’s Robby Soave wrote yesterday, former President Donald Trump’s case is “completely absurd and will be laughed out of court.” Only the government—not private companies—can violate the First Amendment.”

    Does this definition extend the Red Scare?

    When Hollywood studios were blacklisting actors, producers, directors, and writers–because they were afraid of what the government would do to them if they didn’t–was that an excellent example of private companies exercising their association rights?

    Or was that an example of a violation of freedom of conscience and free speech through government intimidation?

    P.S. FTC Chair Lina’s Khan’s case to force the breakup of Facebook–over their toleration for “misinformation” on their platform (among other things)–has not been completely dismissed.

    1. Ken Shultz

      This is a pretty good idea for a satire piece. Rehabilitate the Red Scare from the perspective of a journalist today–and write it up as a defense of free speech. End with an Edgar Allen Poe type flourish a la his “The System of Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether”. Reality is driving progressive libertarian journalists insane. Go ahead. Defend the Red Scare from the perspective of free speech without sounding insane. I dare you.

      1. Chinny Chin Chin

        Nobody slays a strawman like you Kenny.

        And you should definitely start your own “Babylon Bee”-style satire site, with solid-gold ideas like that. At least submit it to “Readers Digest”.

        1. Ken Shultz

          What strawman?!

          It’s the same principle.

          Were the studios exercising their free speech and association rights by blacklisting writers and others under intimidation by the government? Or was the Red Scare a huge infringement on our freedom of speech, association, and freedom of conscience?

          The same thing is happening here. The Reason Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Google, et. al. took action against conservatives ranging from President Trump and Parler to everyday average conservatives online–in the wake of January 6–was not because of the capitol riot. It was because the Democrats took absolute control of the government when the results of the Georgia runoffs were announced in the wee hours of January 6.

          The House Democrats released a report in October of 2020 promising to break up Amazon, Facebook, Google, and others on a company by company basis. The purpose of breaking those companies up was to address their tolerance of “misinformation” among other things. Biden publicly proclaimed his non-opposition to the plan, and he appointed the lead author of that plan, Lina Khan, to be the chair of the FTC–which was already suing to break up Facebook. There was already a Justice Department antitrust case against Google.

          As of January 6, the Democrats and the U.S. government are the same thing. The Democrats have control of the White House, the House, the Senate, the Justice Department, and the FTC. Why pretend that has no bearing on the behavior of companies that are under threat of a breakup for tolerating “misinformation” on their platforms? If this were happening in Russia or some other country, people like you would see it clearly.

          If you don’t think government intimidation had anything to do with Amazon deplatforming Parler, Facebook deplatforming Trump, or social media’s general unwillingness to tolerate speech that might reflect on Democrats badly–like discussion of Hunter Biden’s emails or the origin of Covid-19–then the issue isn’t that I created a strawman. The issue is that you’re being willfully blind to rank government intimidation of social media. And, yes, it’s very much like what we saw during the Red Scare.

          Defend the Red Scare in terms of free speech, without sounding crazy. I dare you. And, yes, to people who are knowledgeable, you’ll sound just as crazy as you do when you defend government intimidation of social media in terms of free speech.

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion

        He should sue the federal government under 1A if as others here pointed out that it is about the feds “consulting” with tech companies to deplatform him. The tech companies should only be involved for discovery purposes. Now if he sued for them violating a contractual agreement then that would be fair game.

        As for Red Scare, the federal government should’ve be sued under 1A by those brought before the House Un-American Activities Committee, not the studio heads. If I were a studio head, I’d be well within my right to fire any commie bastard (as long as contractual agreements are met), I didn’t want to freely associate with.

        1. Don't look at me!

          ^This guy doesn’t get it.

  10. Rich

    Intermittent fasting, which restricts your snacks and meals to a certain timeframe during the day,

    is not *real* fasting. It’s like calling a lunchtime quickie “intermittent sex”.

  11. “The percentage of Americans who evaluate their lives well enough to be considered ‘thriving’ on Gallup’s Live Evaluation Index reached 59.2% in June, the highest in over 13 years of ongoing measurement and exceeding the previous high of 57.3% from September 2017,” notes Gallup.

    From a Koch / Reason libertarian perspective, the contrast between 2017 and 2021 is far more substantial than a mere 1.9 percentage point difference in some obscure metric. Our philosophy is only concerned with the richest people on the planet — especially our benefactor Charles Koch — and under Biden billionaires are doing MUCH better than they were under Drumpf.

    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  12. New research casts doubt on the efficacy of intermittent fasting.

    I knew the Church was feeding me a line on Lenten sacrifice.

    1. Rich

      “OK, I’ll give up *hard* candy.”

      1. Longtobefree

        I always give up broccoli.

  13. During the initial COVID-19 outbreak and economic shutdown, the thriving percentage plunged nearly 10 percentage points to 46.4% by late April 2020…

    This is why they should only poll the pajama class.

  14. Kungpowderfinger

    “AR-556” huh?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      Not a mistake – It’s a Ruger model number.

      1. Kungpowderfinger

        My bad

        1. Unicorn Abattoir

          In all fairness, I had to look it up to check.

  15. Rich

    Is an increase in gun sales driving up violent crime?

    Is an increase in house sales driving up arson?

    1. Wearenotperfect

      Is an increase in house sales driving up arson?
      No, it’s driving up domestic violence.

  16. Is an increase in gun sales driving up violent crime?

    We don’t need to study this any further. The hypothesis is automatically true.

  17. KillAllRednecks

    Call me crazy, but people being out of work and not allowed to live normal lives might have more to do with crime than gun sales.

    1. Yikes! Your takes are usually so insightful, but this is a rare misfire.

      I learned in college that violent crime — especially in Democrat-controlled cities — is always the fault of Republican policies. The most obvious offender is insufficiently tough gun safety laws.

      1. Don't look at me!

        The most obvious offender is insufficiently tough gun safety laws in neighboring states.

        FTFY

      2. KillAllRednecks

        Yeah Americans for Prosperity is a bunch of commies.

        Your satire would be funny if it was accurate.

        You’re just another lying fascist.

        The Koch’s(the non dead one) didn’t support Trump in 2020. Only in a warped fascists mind could that make them “liberaltarians.”

        Look up who’ve they’ve funded over the years. It ain’t progressives.

        Fuck off.

        1. Sevo

          asshole gets flagged

  18. Today RI governor @GovDanMcKee signed HB5254 into law, creating a legal framework for the operation of safe consumption sites.

    So now we’re going to let people freely pass tuberculosis back and forth? NIMBY!

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      Well, at least I know where to go when I want to find excrement on the sidewalks of Rhode Island.

  19. The U.S. government bears responsibility for the mass shooting that took place at a Texas church in 2017, a federal court says.

    Armed self defense restrictions. I agree.

  20. Eeyore

    Government to blame for shooting? Sure they might have fked up, but it is still the shooters fault. This headline might as well say, “Government failed to gun control hard enough.”

    1. Don't look at me!

      Turns out government is incapable of gun control.

  21. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2

    Right-Wing Extremism Has Been Taking Root In Rural Kansas For Decades

    GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Patrick Stein was bitter. Battles with drugs and the failure of his business in the 2008 recession had derailed his life.

    He fumed at the federal government for not doing more to help people like him while immigrants flooded in around him in Garden City.

    He went to Washington, D.C., seeking a bailout like the banks and auto companies were getting but left humiliated when members of Congress from Kansas ignored him.

    “I saw how disgustingly corrupt, how wasteful our system is,” Stein told New York Times reporter Jessica Pressler.

    His story of frustration and anger — at Washington, at big business, at a perceived threat to white culture — echoes long-festering grievances in the rural Midwest that fueled sometimes-violent actions against the government. Episodes that make the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol less a surprise and more of an evolution of far-right dissent.

    After his business failed, Stein moved into a trailer on his parent’s property where he spent a lot of time on right-wing news sites growing angrier.

    https://www.kcur.org/news/2021-07-02/right-wing-extremism-has-been-taking-root-in-rural-kansas-for-decades

    Could be any one of you Peanuts.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      Now do BLM and Antifa.

  22. Rich

    The U.S. government bears responsibility for the mass shooting

    “I shouted out ‘Who killed the Kennedys?’….”

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      Jello Biafra?

  23. Ken Shultz

    Tucker Carlson is a lightweight wanker, but no matter what you think of him personally, what the NSA did to him would seem to expose the Biden administration’s promise not to spy on journalists as a lie.

    https://www.axios.com/tucker-carlson-putin-interview-surveillance-c9952d7c-33d7-45e9-be68-2ba4c3817f98.html

    It may be entirely appropriate for the NSA to spy on the Russian officials Carlson was interacting with in order to get an exclusive interview with Putin, but if people inside the NSA are leaking his name to left wing media outlets–whether it’s meant to smear Carlson or not–then it seems to me that the law was broken and procedures were not followed.

    Bureaucrats may be incompetent, but they’re meticulous and they tend to follow procedures and the law–no matter how dumb the procedures and the law. Chances are that someone higher up ordered these violations of policy and the law.

    I maintain that cuneiform, the very first form or writing, was invented by Sumerian bureaucrats for the express purpose of writing CYA memos. If someone ordered a bureaucrat to violate policy or the law, there’s probably a CYA memo out there somewhere.

    This needs to be investigated.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege

      I do think it’s rather hilarious that the whistleblower allowed him to point out that the NSA spooks were going to do exactly what they ended up doing. You’d think the smart thing to do would be to not prove Carlson right and just memory-hole the spying, but these people are utterly incapable of adapting to sudden changes in anything that doesn’t conform to their white paper predictions.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        I don’t think it’s a question of adapting. They think they’re untouchable, and so far they’ve been right.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir

      I like Tucker, but that fake laugh of his is annoying as hell.

  24. Minadin

    “Some good criminal justice reform news out of Rhode Island:”

    Did we quote a twatter with pronouns in their handle?

  25. JimboJr

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/national-education-association-takes-down-pages-crt-anti-racism-mandatory-vaccine-assembly-proposals

    Pages on CRT, anti-racism and mandatory vaccine resolutions disappear from NEA website.

    They are seeing that sunlight is the biggest enemy of CRT

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      Sunlight is racist!

  26. Red Rocks White Privilege

    “Last year, Americans got a lot more guns and got more violent. Is it crazy to see a relationship between these two simple stark facts?”

    Is Chris arguing that his pet minorities and fellow mentally ill white liberals can’t be trusted to own firearms because they’re more likely to kill each other if they do? After all, the murder rates are climbing in deep blue Democrat-voting cities, not safe, high-trust red areas.

    1. JimboJr

      “After all, the murder rates are climbing in deep blue Democrat-voting cities, not safe, high-trust red areas.”

      It is crazy how much this continually gets glossed over by the media in service to their narrative. It’s also how you can tell they dont give a fuck about black lives, just black votes, and control of black people.

      We had 5 shootings over the 4th weekend in our town (small city, 150,000). Every one a young black male. A quick glance at the local paper online and every assault/homicide arrest was a young black male, every wanted criminal a young black male. Inner city chicago has what 1/6 of the national shootings/deaths over the 4th weekend?!

      The left does not do anything about this or give a single fuck about black people. They just want to infantilize and coddle them to get their votes, not fix the real underlying problems.

      But we really have to do something about whiteness!

  27. chemjeff radical individualist

    Well well well, look who’s back.

    https://archive.is/nTBjP

    “White people founded this country,” he said. “This country wouldn’t exist without white people. And white people are done being bullied.”
    Fuentes warned: “If America ceases to be this people, if America ceases to retain that English cultural framework and the influence of European civilization, if it loses its white demographic core, and if it loses its faith in Jesus Christ, then this is not America anymore.”

    So, “America” equals “English culture” and “white demographics” and “faith in Jesus Christ”.

    And these are the people that libertarians are supposed to suck up to?

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      And just to be clear:
      We’re told every day here that progressives are evil, they are scum, they are horrible people, they are just beyond reproach. Conservatives, on the other hand, they may be misguided about a few things, but they are well-intentioned, natural allies, people we can work with.

      And some of you want to hop into bed with disgusting people like Fuentes here.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege

        Go live in the ghetto or barrio for a few years and then get back to us, fat boy.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege

      And these are the people that libertarians are supposed to suck up to?

      Yet another resident of white liberal suburban whiteopia whining that someone’s pointing out how shitty his neighborhood would be if it wasn’t full of white suburbanites.

    3. Don't look at me!

      Opinions and ideas are dangerous.

    4. Sometimes white people feel left out because they’re not allowed to have a culture.

  28. Jefferson's Ghost

    “”Last year, Americans got a lot more guns and got more violent. Is it crazy to see a relationship between these two simple stark facts?”

    Well, maybe not “crazy,” but really, really, stupid. Or both?

Please to post comments