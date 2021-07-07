Free Speech

The Campaign Against 'Extremism' Looks Like an Attack on Speech

Efforts against violence are turning into restrictions on ideas.

|

(Rafael Henrique/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

Some Facebook users have recently received warnings about "extremism" and offers of help for those with acquaintances attracted to "extremist" ideas. It's part of an international push to discourage and restrict communications considered radical and hateful. While often couched in concern about the potential for violence, this effort looks increasingly like a scheme to narrow the boundaries of acceptable discussion and muzzle speech that makes the powers-that-be uncomfortable.

"Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?" asks one of the Facebook messages. "We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support."

Taken by itself, the messages are somewhat creepy indications that the tech giant doesn't approve of a subset of its users' communications, politics, and associates. But the messages—which send those who click through to the company's Redirect Initiative to "combat violent extremism and dangerous organizations by redirecting hate and violence-related search terms towards resources, education, and outreach groups that can help"—is part of a much larger international program involving dozens of governments and tech firms.

"One year ago we committed to the Christchurch Call to Action in response to the March 15, 2019 attack in Christchurch, New Zealand," Facebook noted in May 2020. "Since then, our companies have continued our shared work to prevent terrorists and violent extremists from abusing digital platforms."

Cofounded by the governments of France and New Zealand, the Christchurch Call to Action promotes "collective, voluntary commitments from Governments and online service providers intended to address the issue of terrorist and violent extremist content online and to prevent the abuse of the internet as occurred in and after the Christchurch attacks." It has since been joined by governments from Australia to India to the United Kingdom, and by companies including Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

The U.S. joined the Christchurch Call in May, despite earlier concerns about threats to free speech posed by state action against ill-defined "extremism." At almost the same moment, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a bulletin warning about the potential dangers of messaging from domestic terrorists. "Social media and online forums are increasingly exploited by these actors to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and activity," it cautioned

The RAND Corporation, the well-connected granddaddy of think tanks, recently joined in with an effort "to gather and then analyze first-hand accounts of extremist radicalization and deradicalization." Researchers added that "the interview protocol was designed to engage all participants in talking about radicalization and its prevention at four levels—individual, relational, institutional, and societal."

Like Facebook, but unlike DHS and Christchurch Call, RAND didn't entirely confine its concerns to extremism of the violent variety. It's eyebrow-raising enough when private organizations creep in terms of their concerns from "violent extremism" to "extremism" to "radicalization," but it becomes dangerous when governments, with the power of law backed by police and prisons, do the same—and that's exactly what is happening.

"If your intent is to incite hatred against them, then potentially," New Zealand's Justice Minister Kris Faafoi answered last month when asked if a pending hate speech bill would criminalize criticism of boomers by millennials. "But again, it's up to the police and what you say."

Commentators point out that the proposal would even punish criticism of "political opinion."

New Zealand's government, let's remember, is one of the cofounders of the Christchurch Call which inspired Facebook's extremism warnings. The proposed legislation—including hefty fines and prison terms for speech offenders—is crafted to implement the Call's intent.

America's strong traditions of respect for speech, embodied in the First Amendment, should prevent any similar laws against vigorous, vitriolic, or even overtly hateful speech, so long as they stop short of incitement to violence. But that doesn't mean that powerful people wouldn't very much like to narrow the parameters of acceptable speech far more than the Constitution might allow.

In January, former CIA director John Brennan assured an MSNBC interviewer that the Biden administration is focusing on "what looks very similar to insurgency movements that we've seen overseas," consisting of "an unholy alliance" of "religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, Nativists, even libertarians."

"Notably, Brennan did not distinguish between those who use extreme tactics and those with whom he disagrees politically," observed Max Abrahms, a professor of public policy at Northeastern University and expert on political violence. "For Brennan, both are enemies worthy not only of contempt, but action or at least government scrutiny."

Fortunately, Brennan no longer holds a government job. But he remains a high-profile media commentator and security adviser with continuing ties to those who do wield power. It's not difficult to believe that his sentiments are more widely shared at a time when the U.S. government endorses the Christchurch Call's plan for curbs on speech and issues terrorism advisories about extremism.

And private companies aren't constrained by the First Amendment. Facebook and other companies have every right to interpret "extremism" as they wish, purge it from their platforms, and ostracize or refer for reeducation its advocates. Politicians limited in their abilities by constitutional constraints or political opposition may well see their preferences about the acceptable boundaries of speech enforced by private parties that share their prejudices and have signed on to the same mission.

The Christchurch Call and related efforts against extremism have their roots in efforts to battle violence, not speech. Most people would agree that the majority of "extremist" ideas targeted so far are vile even when not explicitly dangerous. But already we're seeing one of the founders of the Christchurch Call suggesting that criticism of political opinion, or of one generation by members of another, might deserve criminal penalties. Concerns about violence are being replaced by warnings against disapproved speech itself.

"Extremism," it turns out, is in the eye of the beholder. And too many campaigners against extremism seem eager to turn their efforts into restrictions not just on what people do with their ideas, but also on the range of ideas they are allowed to voice.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Pike Bishop

    Wow, very observant of you guys. Next you’ll actually believe the NEA when it tells you that it is indoctrinating elementary schools students with CRT.

    I used to be a libertarian, then I woke up….

    1. Friendly Fascist

      amen. same.

    2. But they removed references to it, so they aren’t, right?

    3. ADL

      “I used to be a libertarian, then I woke up….”

      Exactly!

  2. Friendly Fascist

    of course, the extremism by our elite institutions (e.g. media, law, academia) against the normal, decent American gets a complete pass. it’s acceptable to incite hatred against them, no problem

  3. Don't look at me!

    TOP MEN.

  4. Earth Skeptic

    Given that Progressive morality is based entirely on feelings, and that their highest ideal is protection of feelings, we have to get over oppressive concepts like free speech.

  5. Homple

    “Looks like”.

    1. criticaljeff racial theorist

      Reason is pouncing?

  6. buckleup

    Brennan is a fool, it’s why he got that sad gig on PMSNBC. Nobody takes that pathetic man seriously today. Do others in government share his ludicrous opinions? Well let’s see there are people right now being held without bail for walking around the capitol taking selfies. Reason koch is awfully quiet about it.

    1. ADL

      Brennan is a communist, which tells you all you need to know.

    2. R Mac

      Not silent, supportive of it.

      https://mobile.twitter.com/robbysoave/status/1412777646430339078?s=19

    3. Gaear Grimsrud

      Kinda odd that JD researched this article and didn’t notice that the federal government is currently holding political prisoners without bond in solitary confinement.

  7. One man’s commentator is another man’s terrorist.

    Show me the comment, I’ll show you the crime.

  8. Dan S.

    One problem with the word “extremism” is that it is never really defined. Governments and mainstream [social and other] media talk frequently about “violent extremism”, but if the label “extremism” was limited to the violent, that would be a redundancy. If it simply means having views which are outside the so-called Overton window, then suppressing views because they are “extremist” in that sense is completely illegitimate. It violates the First Amendment if a government agency does it, and at least its spirit even if done by influential private actors.

    Ayn Rand once wrote about the word “extreme” or “extremist”, pointing out that it made little sense as a descriptor by itself. Extreme what was the question.

    1. Thomas Paine, Sam Adams, Paul Revere, Davey Crockett, French Resistance, Karl Marx, Fidel, etc. Extremists one and all.

      1. Barry Goldwater.

  9. Unicorn Abattoir

    The Campaign Against ‘Extremism’ Looks Like an Attack on Speech

    Hi, Reason! Welcome to the conversation!

    1. ThomasD

      If there is a silver lining to this it will be because TooSilly is too ineffectual and irrelevant a voice to make them get defensive.

    2. criticaljeff racial theorist

      This entire article is silly. I have read somewhere that this is a Both Sides issue, and these private companies have every right to do away with content “they” don’t agree with. In fact the real problem are those calling for them to host radical ideas

  10. I haven’t gotten one yet, but last week my facebook feed had a LOT of friends remark that they got “extremist” warning messages from Facebook. Several posted screenshots of the message. Paraphrased, they said the user had visited a violent extremist site, and that help was available for them. Key parts were “violent extremist” “help is available”.

    Who where these friends? All were libertarian. All were nice guys and not the least bit violent in any way. One was a member of CATO. One was a Reason contributor. So what was the “violent extremist” site they visited? No one knows. Facebook won’t say. But I suspect it was just some ordinary libertarian site, perhaps one advocating a stateless society or anarcho-capitalism. To the average person who thinks government exists to do good, those would indeed seem extremist. But not violent. So my guess is Facebook is painting with a very large brush, in an effort to curry favor with Congress that routinely calls it to task for not stamping out violent extremism.

    I’m waiting for my own notice. But I suspect Facebook has already nixed that trial balloon due to the backlash.

    No need to call them before Congress once again. That’s the reason this happened to begin with. Maybe, just maybe, continual Congressional hearings isn’t the answer to all your grievances. Maybe Hawley needs to grow a backbone.

  11. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    Efforts against violence are turning into restrictions on ideas.

    Words are violence. So is silence. That tells you all you need to know about their ethics and goals.

    1. perlhaqr

      That the only option they consider acceptable is to parrot the party line? (Whatever it happens to be, today.) Fuck, 1984 wasn’t supposed to be an instruction manual.

      Big Xister is double-plus good.

  12. perlhaqr

    Man, I’m really glad I never pulled the trigger (hah!) on my idea to move to New Zealand.

    1. Still better than Australia.

  13. Inquisitive Squirrel

    So, I think the majority of us knew this quite a while ago. But I guess it’s better late than never for Reason.

  14. criticaljeff racial theorist

    Soooooo, maybe we can talk now about doing away with special protections afforded these jackbooted thugs, e.g., modifying or doing away with Sec 230…..

    1. ThomasD

      This certainly would not be an issue if alternative services were not being driven out, deplatformed, demonetized, or bought up by these very same Oligarchic Tech Lords.

      Reason lying in the bed they made.

Please to post comments