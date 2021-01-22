Capitol Riot

Don't Give Domestic Extremists the 'Post-9/11 Treatment'

Government responses to Capitol rioters must be research-based and not just emotional reactions.

|

upiphotostwo779669
(KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Newscom)

You may remember the Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 23 people in August 2019. This "deadliest attack to target Latinos in modern American history" was obviously extreme, but so was the response to it. 

A flurry of opinion-makers demanded for the federal government to give domestic terrorism what I call the "post-9/11 treatment." The Stanford political science professor Michael McFaul recommended after the El Paso attack in a now-deleted tweet for America to "start a war on terrorism at home." The Atlantic staff writer and Washington Post columnist Anne Applebaum agreed that our government should employ a "similar response" to "domestic white supremacist terrorism" as "foreign jihadi terrorism." The Daily Beast echoed, "Now, before it grows any stronger, should be the time to move against it with the same kind of concerted international focus of attention and resources that were trained on Osama bin Laden. Now is the time for a global war on white nationalist terrorism." In the primaries, Democratic presidential candidate (and veteran) Pete Buttigieg told audiences that he "learned a lot [in Afghanistan] that sadly will be applicable here at home, too." Former CIA and FBI practitioners likewise specified all sorts of ways the post-9/11 global war on terror can be applied to fighting white-nationalist terrorists, from tracing the networks of extremists "just like we did against other terrorist groups" after 9/11 to changing our laws for us to "fight domestic terror groups…the way we treat foreign ones." Six former senior directors for counterterrorism at the White House's National Security Council released a joint statement calling on the government to go after the Timothy McVeighs as ferociously as the Osama bin Ladens.

The January 6 attack on the Capitol has recommenced calls to give right-wing extremists in America the post-9/11 treatment. Elizabeth Neumann, who served for three years under President Donald Trump in the Department of Homeland Security, said that "We have to go after the[se] people…with the same intensity that we did with Al Qaeda." And we must treat Trump like Osama bin Laden for inciting the violence, as he was the "spokesperson that rallied the troops." Gen. Stanley McChrystal claimed that right-wing extremists are following "the evolution of al-Qaida in Iraq," which led to ISIS. Alex Stamos of the Stanford Internet Observatory recommended that we treat white nationalists at home like ISIS by monitoring and restricting their social media. The New York Times noted the growing push for a "9/11 Commission" for domestic extremism. Already, President Joe Biden is looking to add domestic terrorism specialists to the newly formed National Security Council. As Richard Hanania points out, the Program on Extremism at George Washington University calls for expanding terrorism statutes to cover homegrown ideologies in order to "bring moral equivalency" between foreign and domestic violent extremists. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on the FBI to place all Capitol riot participants on the federal no-fly list.

But the post-9/11 treatment is hardly worth emulating. The war on terror has cost $6.4 trillion and 801,000 lives according to one estimate, created a massively expanded security state, and actually helped Al Qaeda to grow in Iraq, Libya, and Syria by generating the sorts of power vacuums that are ideal for terrorists to thrive.

Counterterrorism is admittedly difficult. The main challenge is to eliminate existing terrorists without generating new ones in the process. To thread this needle, law enforcement must distinguish between two types of "extremists"—those who employ extreme tactics versus those who merely harbor what may be regarded as extreme political preferences. Law enforcement should go after the former but not the latter. That is, it should punish those guilty of committing attacks like those against the Capitol or against shoppers at Walmart without assuming the role of the thought police.

Former CIA Director John Brennan exemplifies how not to conduct counterterrorism. In a recent interview on MSNBC, deservedly mocked on social media, he claimed that law enforcement is moving "in laserlike fashion" to combat an "unholy alliance" of "authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians." Notably, Brennan did not distinguish between those who use extreme tactics and those with whom he disagrees politically. For Brennan, both are enemies worthy not only of contempt, but action or at least government scrutiny.

For many reasons, this wide-net approach risks breeding more terrorists.

For starters, terrorists thrive on grievances. And the far right in particular has historically been fueled by perceived injustices. Timothy McVeigh attacked the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City to avenge government abuses at Ruby Ridge and Waco. A common narrative after the Capitol attack was that it would spur recruitment for the far right. The New York Times, for example, ran a piece titled "Capitol Attack Could Fuel Extremist Recruitment for Years, Experts Warn." And yet far-right violence has historically eroded support for far-right movements, whereas government abuses have increased it. For this reason, many terrorists actually hope to elicit government overreactions in order to increase membership rosters.

As some scholarship suggests, such overreactions give people an incentive to become terrorists—not only by creating grievances but also by reducing the relative risks of turning to violence. A standard assumption in political science is that terrorists are rational actors. Many people decide against becoming terrorists because they know that the costs to them will be severe. But if the government is going to treat innocent people like terrorists anyway, then no additional risk is incurred. Unsurprisingly, terrorists thrive in the most illiberal countries, where governments fail to distinguish between terrorists and political dissidents.  

Big tech has been working with the government to combat extremism, often in counterproductive ways. A common approach is to "deplatform" leaders seen as extreme, including Trump. Some commentators say that the logic is the same as killing the leaders of terrorist groups to make them less extreme. In reality, the research indicates the opposite. As I have shown in multiple studies, taking out the leaders of terrorist groups tends to make them even more extreme by empowering subordinates less restrained from using terrorism.  

Government responses to the far right must be research-based and not just emotional reactions. Otherwise, they will make our country worse—and make the far-right threat worse, too.

NEXT: Oregon's Plan To Vaccinate Teachers Before the Elderly Is Terribly Misguided

Max Abrahms is a professor of public policy at Northeastern University whose research focuses on political violence.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Charlotte
    January.22.2021 at 4:32 pm

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

  2. Brian
    January.22.2021 at 4:37 pm

    The government victimizes people every day.

    They should really stop doing that before they go on another crusade.

    1. JesseAz
      January.22.2021 at 5:08 pm

      Who could have foreseen that the party openly calling everyone a fascist, inciting cancel culture, against free speech…. would be authoritarian.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.22.2021 at 4:37 pm

    These people are trying to create a new internal security apparatus, modeled on the Stasi Gestapo.

    I wouldn’t want to be accused of Godwinning.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.22.2021 at 4:41 pm

      yeah, and libertarians got called out by name as being part of the extremist threat to America.

      Oh, and this needs to be re-re-re-posted in every thread for the next six months.

      The Justice Department has walked back a previous claim that rioters sought “to capture and assassinate” lawmakers when they violently breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

      “We don’t have any direct evidence of kill capture teams,” Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., told reporters during a Friday press conference, according to Reuters.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        January.22.2021 at 4:43 pm

        yeah, and libertarians got called out by name as being part of the extremist threat to America.

        It’s nice to be noticed.

        1. Dillinger
          January.22.2021 at 4:50 pm

          John Brennan fears me. lol.

          that is one fugly dude. did he reproduce?

          1. Mother's Lament
            January.22.2021 at 4:53 pm

            John Brennan needs to go to jail for a very, very long time. The shit he pulled makes Watergate look like jaywalking.

            1. Dillinger
              January.22.2021 at 5:01 pm

              absolutely. I also like to make fun of his rock face because he revels in being on tv. dude looks like Thing

      2. Mother's Lament
        January.22.2021 at 4:49 pm

        that rioters sought “to assassinate”

        With what? Flag poles and MAGA hats?
        Maybe a noose made out of dreaded zip ties?

        1. JesseAz
          January.22.2021 at 5:10 pm

          AOC has cried every night since the day she almost died. This was way more traumatic than while city blocks burning, having mobs assault you in restaurants, etc. She almost died.

          1. Eeyore
            January.22.2021 at 5:27 pm

            Totes.

          2. Spiritus Mundi
            January.22.2021 at 5:45 pm

            After her near death experience with the garbage disposal, she is one lucky duckling.

        2. Don't look at me!
          January.22.2021 at 5:36 pm

          Shoes. On. The. Desk.
          Most heinous crime ever.

      3. Mother's Lament
        January.22.2021 at 4:51 pm

        “We don’t have any direct evidence of kill capture teams,” Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., told reporters

        But that’s not going to stop us from implying.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.22.2021 at 4:39 pm

    “domestic white supremacist terrorism” as “foreign jihadi terrorism.” The Daily Beast echoed, “Now, before it grows any stronger, should be the time to move against it with the same kind of concerted international focus of attention and resources that were trained on Osama bin Laden.

    Democrats: Hellfire missiles into America’s neighborhoods!

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.22.2021 at 4:40 pm

      Only in the 90% (+/-) of counties that went for Trump

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.22.2021 at 4:47 pm

        Bluer-than-blue King County increased its Trump support to 50,000 voters in 2020. To the dismay of the Seattle Times, this occurred in poor and minority areas.

    2. JesseAz
      January.22.2021 at 5:11 pm

      Rename the missiles BLM. just as many fires and buildings burned down.

    3. DOL
      January.22.2021 at 5:41 pm

      This gave me an erection.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.22.2021 at 4:39 pm

    Pete Buttigieg told audiences that he “learned a lot [in Afghanistan] that sadly will be applicable here at home, too.”

    In South Bend, you can’t suck a dick on a street corner. It’s just like Kabul.

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.22.2021 at 4:43 pm

      He learned all about the Bacha bazi, and that he was a little too old to pass as one.

  6. Mother's Lament
    January.22.2021 at 4:40 pm

    The big lie sitting behind this article is that 200 unarmed protesters who meandered through the Capitol building after the barricades were removed and the doors were open for them by the armed, 2000-man-strong Capitol police, was an attack by right wing extremists.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.22.2021 at 4:42 pm

      It wasn’t quite the insurrection they claim, but it wasn’t an unguided tour, either.

      1. Mother's Lament
        January.22.2021 at 4:46 pm

        It kinda was.

  7. Dillinger
    January.22.2021 at 4:51 pm

    laughing in the face of people who call that a riot has been the best tack so far.

    1. Mother's Lament
      January.22.2021 at 4:55 pm

      “In any case, to wear an improper expression on your face (to look incredulous when a victory was announced, for example) was itself a punishable offence. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: facecrime, it was called.”

      1. Dillinger
        January.22.2021 at 5:02 pm

        nobody younger than me read that.

        1. Don't look at me!
          January.22.2021 at 5:38 pm

          Orwell was an actual time traveler from the future.

          1. Dillinger
            January.22.2021 at 5:40 pm

            I would believe this.

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.22.2021 at 5:00 pm

    Ayers participated in the Days of Rage riot in Chicago in October 1969, and in December was at the “War Council” meeting in Flint, Michigan. Two major decisions came out of the “War Council”. The first was to immediately begin a violent, armed struggle (e.g., bombings and armed robberies) against the state without attempting to organize or mobilize a broad swath of the public. The second was to create underground collectives in major cities throughout the country.[17] Larry Grathwohl, a Federal Bureau of Investigation informant in the Weathermen group from the fall of 1969 to the spring of 1970, stated that “Ayers, along with Bernardine Dohrn, probably had the most authority within the Weathermen”.[18]

    Ayers participated in the bombings of New York City Police Department headquarters in 1970, the United States Capitol building in 1971, and the Pentagon in 1972, as he noted in his 2001 book, Fugitive Days. Ayers writes:

    Although the bomb that rocked the Pentagon was itsy-bitsy—weighing close to two pounds—it caused ‘tens of thousands of dollars’ of damage. The operation cost under $500, and no one was killed or even hurt.[19]

    Bill Ayers is a respected resident of Chicago, celebrated by acolytes of 60s radicalism.

    Some q-anon conspiracy theorist breaks a window and puts his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, and we need to have an Osama Bin Laden type reaction within America’s neighborhoods.

    If the Democrats don’t scare the living fuck out of you, then you don’t have any historical perspective and your education failed you.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.22.2021 at 5:41 pm

      Just remember an Osama Bin Laden type reaction culminates in shooting an unarmed person in their home.

  9. TallDave
    January.22.2021 at 5:03 pm

    lol meanwhile antifa/BLM rioters will be given more billions of dollars, yet again

    rules are only for Republicans

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris encouraged her millions of Twitter followers to donate to a Minnesota crowd-funding effort that paid bail for accused rioters. So, too, did more than a dozen Joe Biden campaign staffers. The Minnesota Freedom Fund raked in more than $35 million in donations with their help.

    After six days of violent anarchy, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced at a news conference that an “agreement” had been reached, though he didn’t spill the details. By Tuesday, some of the barricades had come down, allowing vehicular traffic through for the first time in a week.

    The Kinneys, however, denied that an agreement had been reached. They said they will continue to occupy the property, even though a viral GoFundMe campaign for the family has already raised more than $308,000 — far more than what it would cost to buy the red house (and remember, they own a house nearby, as well).”

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.22.2021 at 5:10 pm

      Boom.

      “I had plenty of motivation to create the Black Lives Matter Foundation and the people who were doing Black Lives Matter weren’t interested in a foundation,” he says. “They never created it. Now all of the sudden they’re interested in it.”

      Barnes confirmed to BuzzFeed that he has neither spoken to nor met with any representative of the larger BLM group.

      While the diffuse nature of a grassroots movement might naturally see multiple organizations popping up in various locations, all trying to participate in the cause, Barnes’ group seems to have an altogether different mission from the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

      “Our whole thing is having unity with the police department,” Barnes told BuzzFeed.

      He says he will be putting the money toward “prototypes for community and police bonding” and throwing parties or coffee-and-doughnuts mixers where residents and police could hang out together, among other plans.

    2. JesseAz
      January.22.2021 at 5:13 pm

      How have cities not sued BLM for the damages.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.22.2021 at 5:24 pm

        Because the cities encouraged and gave BLM material support so as not to appear racist. They can’t reverse that position.

  10. JesseAz
    January.22.2021 at 5:06 pm

    How about first stop calling anyone who mildly disagrees with you an extremist?

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.22.2021 at 5:13 pm

      See my post below.

      Shit is getting real.

  11. Ken Shultz
    January.22.2021 at 5:13 pm

    “Government responses to Capitol rioters must be research-based and not just emotional reactions.”

    If the response to the Capitol rioters is unjust, unconstitutional, or wrong for other reasons, being “research based” won’t make it otherwise.

    Oh, and Biden is already using a “research based” approach to crushing dissent.

    “WASHINGTON—President Biden has directed the intelligence community to assess the threat of domestic extremism and develop ways to identify and counter networks that promote it, the White House said Friday.

    . . . .

    A comprehensive threat assessment will be made by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, coordinated with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security and can draw on nongovernmental organizations, Ms. Psaki said. The National Security Council has also been directed to develop ways to identify threats, share information and disrupt networks, she said, adding that free-speech rights would be respected.”

    —-Wall Street Journal (less than an hour ago)

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-orders-analysis-of-domestic-violent-extremism-following-capitol-riot-11611341727?

    Don’t worry about the FBI and Homeland Security looking at everything you say under the guise of a threat assessment. Your free speech rights will be respected?!

    Fuck you.

    Remember the good ol’ days when Bush and Obama would use the NSA to sift through our emails and text messages in secret–with Al Qaeda as an excuse? Snowden released the documentation to tell us about it because we wouldn’t have known about it otherwise. Well, those days are over. They don’t need to do it in secret anymore. They don’t need Al Qaeda as an excuse either. Nowadays, the Biden administration just releases a plan to violate our Fourth Amendment rights and crush dissent–as a press release!

    Are Reason staff still not sorry that President Trump lost the election?

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.22.2021 at 5:16 pm

      Tell me, which NGOs, specifically, are they looking to work with in their threat assessments?

      Are the FBI and Homeland Security now taking orders from the Anti-Defamation League?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.22.2021 at 5:26 pm

        BLM and Antifa.

        1. Ken Shultz
          January.22.2021 at 5:40 pm

          One of the most astounding things that happened in my lifetime was when the torture photos out of Abu Ghraib hit the news. At the time, I didn’t think it was possible to create sympathy for terrorists, but by torturing terrorists, the Bush administration was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and make the terrorists somehow the good guys–in the minds of much of the world! Whatever we gained from torturing terrorists wasn’t worth what we lost, around the world, when we lost the moral high ground–especially among those who might not have rallied to join or support Al Qaeda until Bush stupidly threw away our moral advantage for no good reason.

          Here I was thinking that right wing extremists were the most unsympathetic, hated, marginalized group of people in America. As much as they’re despised, it really is possible for the stupidity of the Biden administration to turn them into recruiting tools for the extremists. People who never even would have paid attention to the extremists in the past may be looking at them with a sympathetic eye in the near future. That is what happened with Ruby Ridge and Waco. There never would have been a militia movement in the 90s, quite like there was, if it hadn’t been for the profound stupidity of the ATF and Janet Reno’s Justice Department.

          And this fight against extremism turning into an attack on our Second Amendment rights is about as predictable as the sunrise.

          1. Don't look at me!
            January.22.2021 at 5:46 pm

            Come on man! Shoes on the desk. Enough is enough. No more Mr. nice guy.

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      January.22.2021 at 5:20 pm

      +10000

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.22.2021 at 5:26 pm

      They don’t need a warrant as long as both sides of the conversation are in America.

  12. Cal Cetín
    January.22.2021 at 5:40 pm

    If they’re going to do the full 9/11 treatment, does that mean they’ll be doing joint prayer meetings with Trump supporters and law-abiding white nationalists?

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.22.2021 at 5:41 pm

      After all, they had prayer meetings with “moderate” Muslims.

Please to post comments