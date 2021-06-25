Coronavirus

Chinese Officials Are Obscuring the Truth About COVID-19

We don't know if COVID-19 escaped from a lab or not. The Chinese government apparently wants to keep it that way.

|

American politicians "all fall eerily silent when inquired about the reason why Fort Detrick was closed right before the pandemic outbreak," asserted an op-ed titled "Watch out for the US-made viruses," which was published in China Daily on June 24. The piece goes on to hint that evidence points to COVID-19 escaping from that U.S. military research facility, which would mean the virus began spreading several months earlier in the U.S. rather than in Wuhan. In fact, Fort Detrick was shut down in August 2019 for several months due to safety concerns.

"Once again we urge the US to open up Fort Detrick as soon as possible, grant necessary access to international experts to learn relevant information, and publish research conducted in its over 200 biological labs all over the world," urged Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a June 24 press conference. Chinese officials continue to insinuate that perhaps COVID-19 was introduced into Wuhan by American soldiers during the Military World Games in October 2019. Conversely, some members of Congress are now asking the Biden administration to investigate whether the games were a "superspreader event" during which U.S. military athletes became infected by the novel coronavirus.

As it happens, Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, reported earlier this week that he had located genetic sequences of COVID-19 that had been deleted from an open-access sequence database at the request of Chinese researchers. Bloom was one of the chief organizers of an open letter published last month in Science arguing that "we must take hypotheses about both natural and laboratory spillovers seriously until we have sufficient data. A proper investigation should be transparent, objective, data-driven, inclusive of broad expertise, subject to independent oversight, and responsibly managed to minimize the impact of conflicts of interest."

Now Bloom reports in a non-peer-reviewed preprint that the deleted sequences differ from those identified at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market where the outbreak was initially thought to have originated. His analysis of these sequences suggests that COVID-19 could have been circulating in Wuhan well before Chinese researchers reported identifying it on December 30, 2019.

Interestingly, a study published earlier this week in the journal PLOS Pathogens by a team of University of Kent bioscientists analyzes the early spread of the virus outside of China. Working backward, they calculate that COVID-19 emerged in China in early October to mid-November, and by January, had spread globally. The researchers assume the virus originated in animals and spilled over into humans.

Over at The New York Times, University of North Carolina information scientist Zeynep Tufekci has just published a terrific analysis and timeline of what we do and do not know about the origins of COVID-19. "What we already know is troubling," she concludes. Among other things, Tufekci reports that several of the researchers who were co-authors of a February 2020 open letter in The Lancet that "strongly condemn[ed] conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin" are rethinking the lab leak theory.

As it demands of the United States, China should immediately "grant necessary access to international experts to learn relevant information" from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But maybe Chinese officials and researchers do really have something to hide.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. It’s a year and a half late, but I guess I’ll take it.

    I’m hoping to see: “Lockdowns Were Unscientific Bullshit” hopefully before 2025.

    Oh, and America lied about COVID-19 too, so there’s that.

    1. Although to be fair, had Reason covered this on say, ReasonTV any time in 2020, their channel would have been shut down by Youtube, so you don’t want to run afoul of the infallible fact-checkers in Silicon Valley.

      1. Nardz

        Reason promoted the hysteria, and Bailey has led the way lying about potential treatments so he can advocate for mandatory vaccinations and public health totalitarianism.
        Honestly, these are capital offenses.

  2. If they haven’t done anything wrong, they have nothing to hide.

    1. Don't look at me!

      They were doing the work Fauci told them to do.
      He is a criminal.

    2. JohannesDinkle

      Hiding things is what the Chinese government is all about. Any possible clues about the origin have been erased long ago, and any unreliable witnesses transferred somewhere out of sight.

  3. Libby Terry-Ann

    C-H-I-N-A virus.

    1. Ken Shultz

      Fauci-19

    2. Don't look at me!

      Fauci flu

  4. Unicorn Abattoir

    Chinese Officials Are Obscuring the Truth About COVID-19

    WHAT??? WE’RE JUST FINDING THIS OUT???

    1. Susan Wojcicki, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey had a conference call last week. They’re allowing it.

    2. Ken Shultz

      The revelation isn’t that they were obscuring the truth by trying to stymie the investigation.

      The revelation is that the NIH or the NIAID may have deleted the evidence of covid-19’s origins–at the instructions of the Chinese.

      The NIH appears to be willfully complicit in the cover-up–if I’m reading this properly. The NIH funded this research, it appears to have created the pandemic, and then NIH appears to have tried to hide their complicity by deleting the tell-tale sequences showing that the virus almost certainly came from the research the NIH was funding at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

      1. Don't look at me!

        Fauci needs to answer for his crimes against humanity.

        1. Nardz

          Not just fauci

  5. buckleup

    Yes those trillion dollar corporations run by amoral billionaires you fuckers keep championing here made damn sure this information was deep sixed because they are arms of the totalitarian states in America and China.

  6. Social Justice is neither

    Good thing there was no collusion between Big Tech and those associated with the lab and scientists went out looking for the truth rather than acting as political hacks first and foremost. People might have died unnecessarily if those things happened kind of like if we’d locked sick people in with the most vulnerable and forced everyone out of environments hostile to the outbreak and into more favorable breeding grounds.

    The actions of politicians, media and scientists should be condemned as strongly as the Nazi holocaust but instead they are generally lauded by their co-conspirators for their mass murder.

  7. Rebbeca AustelI

    In other breaking news, it looks Trump is going to throw his hat into the ring for the Republican party nomination in 2016.

  8. Ken Shultz

    I want to quote this in full–because the implications are outrageous–if I understand what’s written here:

    “Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, reported earlier this week that he had located genetic sequences of COVID-19 that had been deleted from an open-access sequence database at the request of Chinese researchers. Bloom was one of the chief organizers of an open letter published last month in Science arguing that “we must take hypotheses about both natural and laboratory spillovers seriously until we have sufficient data. A proper investigation should be transparent, objective, data-driven, inclusive of broad expertise, subject to independent oversight, and responsibly managed to minimize the impact of conflicts of interest.”

    Now Bloom reports in a non-peer-reviewed preprint that the deleted sequences differ from those identified at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market where the outbreak was initially thought to have originated. His analysis of these sequences suggests that COVID-19 could have been circulating in Wuhan well before Chinese researchers reported identifying it on December 30, 2019.

    —-Ron Bailey

    1) The interesting part of that sequence is the part where he determined that the sequences that were deleted from the analysis indicate that covid-19 probably came from the strain of bat viruses that they were working on at the Wuhan Institute of Virolgoy.

    Shouldn’t that be the lede? I’m looking forward to the peer reviewed version. If it checks out, there’s your smoking gun.

    Oh, but it gets worse.

    2) When he says that sequences of covid-19 were deleted from the open-access databases “at the request of Chinese researchers”, who exactly did the deleting? Are we talking about the NIH or the NIAID deleting this from the official repository American researchers and medical personnel use to work on covid-19?!

    Holy moly! Am I reading this wrong? Is this NOT about what the NIH or NIAID deleting this data at the request of Chinese researchers?

    If the NIH or the NIAID was taking instructions for a cover-up from the Chinese government or the Chinese researchers who are responsible for this, then there needs to be a thorough investigation. Covering it up makes somebody an accessory. Is the NIH or NIAID working with the Chinese government to cover up their complicity in killing 3.5 million people and destroying the world economy?

    Maybe I’m not getting this right. Why isn’t this front page news on every newspaper? Why isn’t this the first story in every news broadcast? Why aren’t there people from both parties screaming for a prosecutor on the Senate floor? The is the most outrageous thing I can remember reading. This would be like finding out that the NIH was complicit in the anthrax attack on 9/11–and tried to cover it up under instructions from Al Qaeda. Has the whole world gone mad?

    1. This is where we get an emphatic apology to China for causing offense.

      1. Rebbeca AustelI

        Herro Hans

      2. Ken Shultz

        They should be pissed off! They really should. They should grill us for this for all its worth.

        The NIH had no business funding this dangerous research at Chinese lab with ties to the CCP’s biological weapons program–and a terrible safety record.

        You know what seems to have happened here?

        China may have refused to fund this research because the Wuhan Institute of Virology failed their Chinese safety inspections. So, they turned to the United States for money. Giving those people the money to do this is like giving a notorious drunk the keys to the school bus.

        When China blames the United States government for funding this dangerous research at a Chinese lab with a terrible safety record, they are absolutely right. They probably went to the U.S. for funding because the Chinese said it was too dangerous, and the pandemic might not have happened at all if it were for the funding from the NIH. Dr. Fauci should be on a plane to Ecuador right now.

    2. Minadin

      Meanwhile in Australia:

      Scientists using computer modeling to study SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, have discovered the virus is most ideally adapted to infect human cells—rather than bat or pangolin cells, again raising questions of its origin.

      https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-covid-mystery-virus-highly-human.html

      1. Ken Shultz

        See my post below.

        This abstract, the one that Bailey is reporting on, is the smoking gun.

        It’s saying that the sequences the NIH deleted from their repository for research purposes mark it with three mutations that signify that covid-19 is from the same virus that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was working on–with NIH funding.

        This is the connection. This is the smoking gun.

        Once this is peer reviewed, there are no more mysteries to solve. This solves them all! We’ve opened the envelope in the middle of the board, and the killer was Colonel Mustard in the library with a candlestick. It’s game over!

  9. Dillinger

    covid was warfare just like poison dog food and those forever-stickers they put on everything that never come off

  10. Ken Shultz

    For those of you wondering about the source of this information, it is unnecessary to get this filtered through a news article. We can go straight to the source.

    “The origin and early spread of SARS-CoV-2 remains shrouded in mystery. Here I identify a data set containing SARS-CoV-2 sequences from early in the Wuhan epidemic that has been deleted from the NIH’s Sequence Read Archive. I recover the deleted files from the Google Cloud, and reconstruct partial sequences of 13 early epidemic viruses. Phylogenetic analysis of these sequences in the context of carefully annotated existing data suggests that the Huanan Seafood Market sequences that are the focus of the joint WHO-China report are not fully representative of the viruses in Wuhan early in the epidemic. Instead, the progenitor of known SARS-CoV-2 sequences likely contained three mutations relative to the market viruses that made it more similar to SARS-CoV-2’s bat coronavirus relatives.

    —-Jesse D. Bloom, Abstract

    https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.18.449051v1

    If I understand this properly–and someone correct me if I’m wrong . . .

    1) The data that was deleted appears to have been deleted by the NIH!

    2) It isn’t just that the deleted sequence doesn’t resemble the virus from the seafood market sequence. It’s that the deleted sequence marks it with three mutations as “SARS-CoV-2’s bat coronavirus” AKA covid-19.

    Waiting for peer review. In the meantime, somebody needs to make sure Fauci doesn’t leave the country.

    1. Don't look at me!

      He deserves the Mussolini treatment.

  11. Stop spreading misinformation, Ron. WaPo, NYT, Vox, Salon, HuffPo, CNN, MSNBC, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram ALL agree, the lab leak theory is racist disinformation. The science is settled.

    Stop your Asian hate, Ron.

