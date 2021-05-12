Coronavirus

Did COVID-19 Leak from a Wuhan Lab?

Circumstantial evidence that it may have is mounting.

|

(Kyodo/Newscom)

In March, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called into question the organization's report on the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The stage-managed investigation didn't take place until a year after the pandemic started, and reckoned that it's most likely that the virus jumped to humans from animal species, deeming the lab leak hypothesis extremely unlikely. Tedros observed, "Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy."

"I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough. Further data and studies will be needed to reach more robust conclusions," he added, noting that "all hypotheses remain on the table." For his troubles, Chinese officials are suggesting that Tedros' comments are being used by "some forces with ulterior motives [that] are challenging the authority of and science behind the joint report." But if the Chinese government has nothing to hide, why has it stymied investigations into the origin of the virus from the very beginning of the pandemic?

In an extensive analysis at The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists published last week, science journalist Nicholas Wade evaluates the likelihood that the virus has a natural origin versus the possibility that it escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Noting that ultimately "neither the natural emergence nor the lab escape hypothesis can yet be ruled out," Wade nevertheless concludes that the "proponents of lab escape can explain all the available facts about SARS2 [COVID-19 virus] considerably more easily than can those who favor natural emergence."

As evidence, Wade notes that while researchers have identified a very similar RaTG13 virus in horseshoe bats, they have not so far found a likely progenitor of the COVID-19 coronavirus in any wild or domesticated species. Initially, it was suggested that a local Wuhan wet market where wild animals were sold for food may have been the source of the initial outbreak. That was later discounted when further testing found that many of the first cases had no link to that market.

Wade argues that circumstantial evidence strongly supports the idea that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. First, the lab has been collecting and doing research on bat coronaviruses for years and, perhaps not so coincidentally, the outbreak begin in Wuhan and nowhere else. Second, he claims that the initial uniformity of the strain of virus at the outset of the pandemic suggests that it was a gain-of-function variant experimentally adapted to be especially good at infecting human cells. Gain-of-function research seeks to improve the ability of a pathogen to cause disease. Wade also puts great evidentiary weight on the fact that the virus supposedly has an unusual furin cleavage site (a specific protein that the virus uses to enter human cells). Wade believes that its presence in the COVID-19 virus suggests lab manipulation.

Wade is particularly suspicious of EcoHealth Alliance researcher Peter Daszak who oversaw a National Institutes of Health grant used to fund research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He notes that Daszak was involved in organizing an open letter published in The Lancet in March 2020 that decried "rumours and misinformation" suggesting that the COVID-19 virus did not have a natural origin. The letter did reference nine different early studies that concluded that the virus most likely had a natural origin. It is, however, notable that Daszak was a member of the WHO investigatory team that went to China in January. Daszak's longtime association with the Wuhan Institute of Virology certainly does have a conflict of interest whiff about it.

Wade asserts that the NIH grant was used to fund gain-of-function research on coronaviruses. Reading the abstract suggests that the funded research was actually focused on collecting viruses from the wild and developing predictive models to assess the risks of spillover into humans. On the other hand, in a video interview just days before the outbreak was identified, Daszak could be alluding to some gain-of-function research in Wuhan. In any case, even if Daszak is honest in his denials that doesn't mean that NIH funding might not have been diverted to gain-of-function research by lab leaders in Wuhan. Yesterday at a Senate hearing, Anthony Fauci, member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, strongly denied that the NIH had ever funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan laboratory.

Wade claims that "no known SARS-related beta-coronavirus, the class to which SARS2 belongs, possesses a furin cleavage site." Therefore it seems most likely to him that the furin cleavage site was added through gain-of-function experimentation in Wuhan. Certainly some research supports this contention, whereas other researchers report, "Furin cleavage sites in spike proteins naturally occurred independently for multiple times in coronaviruses. Such feature of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is not necessarily a product of manual intervention, though our observation does not rule out the lab-engineered scenario." More research and analysis will be required to sort these claims out.

Wade also asserts that if the virus "jumped from bats to people in a single leap and hasn't changed much since, it should still be good at infecting bats. And it seems it isn't." Actually, according to some non-peer-reviewed research, some bat species are susceptible to COVID-19 infections. Among these are the common bent-wing bats (Miniopterus schreibersii) that are also found in the Yunnan caves from which the Wuhan virus researchers collected coronavirus samples. But have Chinese researchers sought to (re)test for the presence of a virus similar to the COVID-19 virus among that species of bat in Yunnan? The Chinese government still has plenty for which they ought to answer.

However, Wade is correct when he observes, "The records of the Wuhan Institute of Virology certainly hold much relevant information. But Chinese authorities seem unlikely to release them given the substantial chance that they incriminate the regime in the creation of the pandemic."

It is notable that on September 12, 2019, the main database of samples and viral sequences of the Wuhan Institute of Virology was taken offline. Institute researchers claim that that was done to prevent hacking. There is, however, no reason WHO or other investigators cannot now be given access to it.

"Absent the efforts of some courageous Chinese whistle-blower, we may already have at hand just about all of the relevant information we are likely to get for a while," Wade concludes.

The WHO investigation was pitifully inadequate. On March 4, a group of skeptical researchers issued an open letter questioning the WHO report and calling for an independent "forensic investigation" into the origins of COVID-19. If the Chinese government has nothing to hide concerning the origins of the COVID-19 virus, then it should welcome such an inquiry. If not, then Chinese researchers and officials should expect continued—and increased—skepticism about their assertions that the COVID-19 virus was not introduced to the world via a lab leak.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. De Oppresso Liber

    WHO seems about as trustworthy as other international orgs, like FIFA.

  2. Commenter_XY

    Oh, you mean it really is the China virus, Bailey?

  3. News travels slow in the Reason circles, but it does travel.

    1. Minadin

      https://reason.com/volokh/2020/05/06/was-the-new-coronavirus-accidentally-released-from-a-wuhan-lab/

    2. ElvisIsReal

      Well, we certainly can’t be talking about this before the election. Now that the Proper Outcome has been secured, the media is allowed to ask questions.

      1. Jerryskids

        It’s apparently okay to talk about this stuff now that the Washington Post is talking about it. Now that the WaPo has given it legitimacy, you won’t get banned from Twitter or Facebook for talking about it like Zero Hedge was.

  4. Ra's al Gore

    The experts didn’t save us, they killed a bunch of us.

  5. Personally I don’t think it matters where the virus came from, especially now that Biden has shut it down like he promised.

    Obsessing over the lab leak theory is a cynical attempt to blame China for the pandemic, when in reality it was mainly Drumpf’s fault. And with white racists physically attacking Asian Americans at an alarming rate these days — I’m sure we’ve all seen the chilling videos — we must not contribute to Sinophobia.

    #JustAcceptThatItJumpedFromBatToHuman

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Almost too cynical; you are riding the edge, OBL.

    2. Jerryskids

      But what about the pangolins?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        They’re currently leading the NHL east.

  6. Geiger Goldstaedt

    Now, now.

    Let us not get lost in the weeds of a discredited conspiracy theory. Every single expert agrees that undercooked bat soup resulted in a global pandemic. And unless you want to get swatted like Roger Stone, you better believe it.

  7. Don't look at me!

    Saint Fauci funded it.
    I look forward to the hanging.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt

      I look forward to the hanging.

      Will he be double masked?

      1. Quo Usque Tandem

        I believe it is customary to put a bag over their head, just prior to the execution.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt

          Double bagged?

          1. De Oppresso Liber

            Only if we’re hanging yo’ mama.

  8. Inquisitive Squirrel

    It would take a significant amount of verified evidence for me to believe that it was just a coincidence that a coronavirus outbreak randomly occurred in the same place that a Chinese lab is located that specifically researches coronaviruses and conducts gain-of-function research to investigate transmission from animal to human.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Nothing to see here citizen, move along.

    2. mad.casual

      IMO, it’s hilarious how millions of dead bodies around the world are effectively running cover. Like the NIH being tied to gain-of-function research in China is peachy-keen as long as nobody dies and even if a few (million) people die, that’s no reason to oppose the research. It’s definitively ass-backwards.

      But, of course, people like Bailey are OK with breeding and growing fully sentient monkey-human hybrids and then grinding them up for organs. So, we probably shouldn’t be too surprised coming from people who consider ethics to be noise.

  9. Bill Godshall

    Biden won’t take any action against, or criticize China for knowingly and intentionally transporting the Wuhan virus (regardless of its specific origin) to virtually every other nation, which will be viewed by non Chinese historians as the deadliest biological warfare ever.

    The reason why Biden won’t take action against, or criticize China is because China has everything on Hunter Biden’s laptop (and more evidence of corruption by the “Big Guy”). In sum, China owns Joe Biden.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Guess I need a new conspiracy theory; this one is actually proving to be TRUE!

    2. Gray_Jay

      “Biden won’t take any action against, or criticize China for knowingly and intentionally transporting the Wuhan virus (regardless of its specific origin) to virtually every other nation…”

      Which is why journalists like Bailey are covering this now, and not back in May 2020, where this story might’ve actually resulted in consequences for China. (And a 2nd term for Trump.)

      Nothing new has been recently revealed on this subject, that wasn’t available for discussion last year. It’s simply permissible to discuss this evidence now.

      1. ElvisIsReal

        Ding ding ding!

      2. Geiger Goldstaedt

        Bingo.

        I suspect that, with time, evidence will emerge that the accidental “leak” was not so accidental. The implications of such a revelation would be monumental so I expect a great deal of deliberate obfuscation at the hands of our American Pravda.

        1. Gray_Jay

          See, despite the giant, erupting volcano and 12 story neon sign of Gates’s Foundation picking a coronavirus for their global emergency simulation in 2019, I actually do think the initial release was an accident. If only because I doubt the Chicoms could’ve been secure enough to hide the plot.

          Their actions in the weeks subsequent, on the other hand…

          1. DarthHusker

            If it was a leak, I expect it was accidental because foreseeing that they could mostly contain it in China but the rest of the world couldn’t seems far too big brained. But purposely releasing it right next to the virology center is asinine. And vehemently covering up a accidental release as if it was a planned event is right in China’s wheelhouse.

            1. Square = Circle

              But purposely releasing it right next to the virology center is asinine. And vehemently covering up a accidental release as if it was a planned event is right in China’s wheelhouse.

              My thoughts exactly.

    3. De Oppresso Liber

      You guys desperately want the China-Biden axis to be true, to give you one of your perfect “BOTH SIDES” defenses for GOP-Russia. Except we have no evidence for this. In fact, we have more evidence that Trump was beholden to China. The ZTE incident (which he did reverse after), and his daughter’s Chinese trademarks which were expedited by the Chinese government while she was an executive branch official. That is a huge and blatant conflict of interest, and far more sever than anything Hunter has been accused of. Furthermore, Hunter is not and will never be an executive branch official, unlike Trump nepotistic appointments of his children and their cashing in on those positions through favors from foreign governments. It’s all right in front of your nose.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem

        Careful; you may end up eating those words, or seeing them forever copied and posted every time you show up.

  10. Quo Usque Tandem

    “Daszak’s longtime association with the Wuhan Institute of Virology certainly does have a conflict of interest whiff about it.”

    “Whiff?”

    More like stepping into a stinking pile of shit.

    1. Square = Circle

      More like stepping into a stinking pile of shit.

      ^ This.

      “EcoHealth Alliance researcher Peter Daszak who oversaw a National Institutes of Health grant used to fund research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology”

      That’s way more than a “whiff” of conflict of interest.

      Also worth mentioning that EcoHealth Alliance was one of the first outfits to rush out a report declaring lab escape to be an unfounded conspiracy theory in March of 2020 where the report affirmatively declared that there were no conflicts of interest.

      To reiterate: they didn’t simply strategically fail to mention it – they actively and deliberately lied about it.

      1. Gray_Jay

        Daszak was a co-author on how many papers with Shi? I’ve seen at least two, and I haven’t an author search at medline or the like yet.

        Having to hear that sack of shit blather on throughout 2020 on any TV interview that would have him, how this virus couldn’t possibly have been made in a lab, and those were the worst kinds of anti-Chinese conspiracy theories, was incredibly galling.

  11. American Socia1ist

    Alex Jones here: Let’s grant the extremely unlikely scenario that this virus was created in the lab and that Chinese scientists designed this virus as a bio weapon against the United States by releasing the virus in Los Angela’s Wuhan at the behest of the Gates Foundation and the WHO. And throw in that Joe Biden and the Democrat party along with their Jewish globalist elite allies at the Soros family were somehow (but obviously) involved. Question: when should we invade China and which Trump son should be appointed as emperor, Qusay or Uday?

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      Muted; bye.

      1. American Socia1ist

        This guy can’t handle Alex Jones’ truth.

    2. Don't look at me!

      Idiot.

    3. Alex Jones here: Let’s grant the extremely unlikely scenario that this virus was created in the lab and that Chinese scientists designed this virus as a bio weapon against the United States by releasing the virus in Los Angela’s Wuhan at the behest of the Gates Foundation and the WHO.

      Are you sure that’s safe enough? How about adding some contingencies around a plot to undermine Trump and develop a secret super-soldier genetic modification serum disguised as a vaccine?

      I wouldn’t want you to get caught assuming something that someone’s actually suggesting.

    4. The second assertion is your strawman.

    5. Unicorn Abattoir

      Pay your mortgage.

  12. Ken Shultz

    Fauci’s claims need to be thoroughly scrutinized. From Rand Paul’s questioning of Dr. Fauci yesterday:

    “Fauci noted that although the NIH did fund a project at the Wuhan lab, it was not meant for “gain of function” research into human-made superviruses.

    The NIH gave a grant to a group called EcoHealth Alliance, which hired the virology lab in Wuhan to conduct genetic analyses of bat coronaviruses and examine how they spread to humans. The Trump administration last year forced the NIH to terminate the grant.”

    https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/552857-rand-paul-clashes-with-fauci-over-coronavirus-origins?

    Fauci’s statement comes across as a non-denial denial.

    IF IF IF it’s true that the NIH funding for the experiment wasn’t specifically meant to add gain of function capability to viruses engineering from bats, the purpose of the experiment was to take those bat sourced viruses–that had already had gain of function capability added to them–and make them transmissible to humans (through humanized mice).

    Fauci’s answer appears to be designed to shield both himself and the NIAID (NIH) from culpability or complicity in this research. Not only that, Dr. Fauci’s answer appears to be contradicted by the publicly available and independently verifiable grant application to the NIAID for this research. I’ll include the text with a link below, but it looks to me like Dr. Fauci’s NIAID must have known what they were funding.

    1. Gray_Jay

      “I’ll include the text with a link below, but it looks to me like Dr. Fauci’s NIAID must have known what they were funding.”

      Why wouldn’t they have known? It’s what they were funding at UNC until Congress freaked out, and turned off the funding spigot.

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt

      Fauci’s claims need to be thoroughly scrutinized

      Absolutely — but, there will be no movement on this under the present administration. The only way I can envision Fauci being held to account for his apparent involvement in this entire debacle is a massive, WikiLeaks type of document dump. But, with Assange rotting away in custody and the overwhelming majority of the corporate press carrying water for the CIA/FBI, I would not count on it. We can only hope.

    3. Square = Circle

      the purpose of the experiment was to take those bat sourced viruses–that had already had gain of function capability added to them–and make them transmissible to humans (through humanized mice)

      This is sort of what I’m trying to articulate below as the most generous take you can have on Fauci, which is that he’s arguing that this doesn’t technically count as gain-of-function happening in Wuhan because the gain-of-function had already happened before the virus was sent to Wuhan. Which is really, really weaselly at best.

  13. Square = Circle

    Reading the abstract suggests that the funded research was actually focused on collecting viruses from the wild and developing predictive models to assess the risks of spillover into humans.

    Yes, but if you read the report itself, you’ll find that they were doing this through gain-of-function experiments. They say so very clearly, including this nugget:

    “Pseudotyping experiments were similar to those using an HIV-based pseudovirus, prepared as previously described, and examined on HeLa cells (Wuhan Institute of Virology) that expressed ACE2 orthologs,” ACE2 orthologs being the specific sequences that improve the virus’ ability to infect human cells.

    “As previously described” refers to the preceding paragraphs regarding the various gain-of-function experiments that had already been done mostly in various labs in the US who then sent their engineered coronaviruses to Wuhan.

    So to spell this right out: when Fauci yesterday said that the US has never funded gain-of-function studies in Wuhan, he was straight-up lying.

    Or being as generous as you could possibly be, he’s saying something to the effect that it’s not technically literally true that the US funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan because the gain-of-function research that produced the engineered virus happened in the US and then the engineered virus was sent to Wuhan for further work. Maybe not necessarily technically “lying,” but intensely and deliberately being dishonest no matter how you look at it.

    And this is on top of his obfuscating the fact that gain-of-function research is being conducted in the US and funded by Fauci’s department with his full support even though he strongly implied that none of this is true and that Rand Paul was lying about Fauci’s support for gain-of-function research.

    “No matter how many times you repeat this demonstrably true thing, I will continue to deny it.”

    Here’s the study for anyone who cares to read it.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt

      Excellent. Well said.

    2. DarthHusker

      Awesome. Best of both worlds. The US and China cooperated to create the pandemic, lol. We can’t get along on anything else, but creating a global pandemic, no problem! We make it, you leak it, we both deny it.

  14. It’s not ‘mounting’ Bailey.

    It’s the same evidence we have had right from the start – it’s just no one is buying the other narratives crafted to protect China anymore.

    1. Square = Circle

      In fairness, Wade raises the point that the passage of time without finding any animal hosts is the main thing that has rendered the lab escape now the most likely scenario. A year ago it was one possible scenario (one being vociferously denied and dismissed), but it wasn’t unreasonable a year ago to assume that animal-to-human transmission was more likely, since that’s how these things normally work.

      Now, six months ago is a different story.

  15. Formerly FreeRadical

    There was also this long article back in January that connected the dots and seemed convincing to me. And it’s from New York Magazine, so not some “coNspIRacY site”

    https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/coronavirus-lab-escape-theory.html

  16. Jerryskids

    I don’t think the question is whether or not the virus was leaked from a lab, the question is whether or not it was deliberately leaked from the lab. While I don’t think it was, there’s a case for criminal negligence in funding research that was thought to be too dangerous to be conducted in a US lab in China, where “standards” has no known direct translation into Mandarin.

    1. Square = Circle

      While I don’t think it was, there’s a case for criminal negligence in funding research that was thought to be too dangerous to be conducted in a US lab in China

      Agreed. Based on the evidence presented in Wade’s article it’s very plausibly the outcome of simple carelessness at the lab.

  17. Square = Circle

    Actually, according to some non-peer-reviewed research, some bat species are susceptible to COVID-19 infections. Among these are the common bent-wing bats (Miniopterus schreibersii) that are also found in the Yunnan caves from which the Wuhan virus researchers collected coronavirus samples.

    This does still need to be entertained as a possibility – i.e. that the researchers themselves caught it direct from the bats when they were collecting virus samples and then spread it from the clinic.

    As Ron points out, though, you would think that if this were the case, the CCP would already have come out with that information, while the silence on whether this virus has actually been found in any bats has been rather deafening.

Please to post comments