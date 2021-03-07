Coronavirus

Researchers Call for 'Full and Unrestricted' Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

A recent WHO investigation has left many questions unanswered.

(THOMAS PETER/REUTERS/Newscom)

The Chinese government has not been forthright about the origins of the novel coronavirus that sparked the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. On January 5, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an emergency preparedness notification reporting that Chinese officials had alerted the agency to an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown cause in the city of Wuhan. The alert noted that "some patients were operating dealers or vendors in the Huanan Seafood market." The dominant narrative was that the virus most likely jumped from bats to humans (possibly via an intermediary species) at a wet market in Wuhan.

Doubts about the market being the initial source of the outbreak soon surfaced. Some articles in late January 2020 cited the possibility that the virus might have escaped by infecting a worker associated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a laboratory known to conduct research on coronaviruses. In April, the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a statement declaring that "the Intelligence Community (IC) also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified." However, in January 2021, the U.S. Department of State released a fact sheet that suggested, among other things, that the outbreak could have been "the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, China."

The fact sheet specifically noted that beginning in 2016, "WIV researchers conducted experiments involving RaTG13, the bat coronavirus identified by the WIV in January 2020 as its closest sample to SARS-CoV-2 (96.2% similar)." The fact sheet added that "the U.S. government has reason to believe that several researchers inside the WIV became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses."

It is notable that on September 12, 2019, the main database of samples and viral sequences of the WIV was taken offline. In the meantime, Chinese officials were spreading the rumor that the virus may have actually been introduced into their country by the United States Army.

It isn't uncommon for pathogens to jump from animals to humans. For example, flu viruses have frequently crossed over from pigs and birds into humans. The Ebola virus leaped from bats into people. And earlier in this century, SARS and MERS—both caused by coronaviruses—were passed on to people by bats and camels. Nevertheless, the Chinese government's resistance to investigating the origins of the COVID-19 virus raised eyebrows.

As the pandemic spread across the globe, the Chinese government stymied the attempts of outside investigators to come to Wuhan to sift through relevant data. Finally, a team of WHO investigators was allowed to go to Wuhan in January and February, but their activities and access to data were considerably constrained. Nevertheless, at a February 9 press conference in Wuhan, the WHO team called the lab leak hypothesis "unlikely."

Unsatisfied with the WHO investigation, a group of researchers issued an open letter on March 4 calling for a full and unrestricted international forensic investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The WHO team, in their view, simply did not have adequate access to information to determine whether the outbreak was due to a natural spillover from an animal species or a laboratory/research-related incident.

Among the defects in the WHO investigation is that most of the fieldwork had to be conducted by the Chinese members of the team, with the results simply being communicated to the international members for review and discussion. Another is that reports had to be approved by consensus, meaning that the 17 members appointed by the Chinese government who comprised half of the WHO team have effective veto power over what will be ultimately reported. Further, the WHO investigators did not have access to lab records, data, and personnel that would have enabled them to confidently evaluate various hypotheses.

"Although the joint team investigation was a significant opportunity for the international community to gain some limited and highly curated information, it has unfortunately proven opaque and restrictive, greatly compromising the scientific validity of the investigation," notes the open letter.

The letter's signatories urge that a new investigation be launched involving a team that includes epidemiologists, virologists, wildlife experts, public health specialists, forensic investigators, and biosafety and biosecurity experts. The investigation should also grant the team full or significant access to all sites, records, samples, and personnel of interest.

Of course, the Chinese government has had many opportunities to permit such a full and unrestricted investigation. It is highly unlikely that the probe the signatories have called for will take place.

If the Chinese government won't come clean, then perhaps ours should, argued the Washington Post editorial board in a February op-ed. The op-ed notes, "The truth matters, and the United States should not hide any relevant evidence." That's entirely correct.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. chemjeff radical individualist
    March.7.2021 at 11:26 am

    Well the Chinese government is certainly acting like they have something to hide. It would be nice to have an understanding of how this virus came to be, if for no other reason than for the scientific knowledge itself.

  2. Ken Shultz
    March.7.2021 at 11:37 am

    “The Chinese government has not been forthright about the origins of the novel coronavirus that sparked the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.”

    Regardless of whether it escaped from a lab, passed from bats to humans because of wet markets, etc., and regardless of whether it simply spread out of control while the Chinese government pretended nothing was wrong–is there any reasonable explanation except that the Chinese government is to blame somehow?

    I understand the Chinese government taking the Fifth on this one. Why should they participate in an investigation that can only make them look bad? Even if the investigation concluded that there wasn’t anything China could have done to prevent the virus from spreading, being feckless isn’t a good look for the CCP either.

    In the cost/benefit analysis, there is limited upside to participating–and plenty of downside.

    This might be a great time to point out the limitations of science. Science can inform public policy, but public policy has components that are not and cannot be scientific. And not taking the likely consequences of a course of action into consideration when choosing what to do would be irrational. If doing something unscientific or anti-scientific is in their best interests, why shouldn’t they do it?

    1. Longtobefree
      March.7.2021 at 12:20 pm

      “Even if the investigation concluded that there wasn’t anything China could have done to prevent the virus from spreading”

      Well, they might have stopped international flights OUT of Communist China at the same time they stopped all internal travel.
      Just a thought.

      1. Ken Shultz
        March.7.2021 at 12:25 pm

        The point is that even if there were–theoretically–some conclusion the investigation could come to that said they weren’t to blame because there wasn’t anything they could have done, even that explanation makes them look bad. Why should they participate in an investigation when there is no explanation that doesn’t make them look bad?

        Can anybody think of an explanation that doesn’t make them look bad? Because they would only participate in the investigation if that were the explanation.

  3. JohannesDinkle
    March.7.2021 at 11:54 am

    The Chinese government hiding stuff and lying? I am shocked. Disney, the NBA, and Facebook will soon sort this out.

  4. Lord of Strazele
    March.7.2021 at 11:59 am

    “Chinese officials were spreading the rumor that the virus may have actually been introduced into their country by the United States Army.”

    Please! Everyone knows it was Antifa dressed up as Republicans.

    1. buckleup
      March.7.2021 at 12:23 pm

      Stop deflecting. You may think you’re funny, but the Chinese government is doing some nasty shit and even a prog retard like you can understand why that’s not a good thing.

      Get your head out of your ass.

  5. Jerryskids
    March.7.2021 at 12:03 pm

    The op-ed notes, “The truth matters, and the United States should not hide any relevant evidence.”

    You mean the part about where the US, through Dr. Fucking Fauci, funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab after Obama had outlawed such research here in the US because it was just too goddamn dangerous? Yeah, we already know about that, no thanks to media like the Washington Post.

  6. Longtobefree
    March.7.2021 at 12:18 pm

    Waste of money; it’s Trump’s fault all the way.

  7. buckleup
    March.7.2021 at 12:28 pm

    You may recall that anthropologists have tried to study the Tarim Basin mummies for years and do genetic tests on them. But the Chinese government made sure they had their people in the middle to help skew the results, because they were desperate for the results to show that those mummies were Han Chinese and not some mixed race (as they actually were). The information of course got out and then the Chicom government started their purges of people in the area and moved more of their own into the province. This is who we’re dealing with, absolute totalitarian thugs who have no problem murdering and obfuscating data to promote their own twisted culture.

  8. Commenter_XY
    March.7.2021 at 12:33 pm

    Researchers have been calling for a full and unrestricted investigation for over 15 months (since December 2019). The Communist Chinese government has refused, and it is clear that the CCP has malignant intent toward the USA. Why beat around the bush about it?

    It is time to recognize Taiwan as an independent country, and get right in the face of the Red Chinese. They can and must pay a severe price for their lying and deception.

