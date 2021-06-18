Brickbat: Did Somebody Say McDonald's?

Former Minnesota Department of Corrections transport sergeant Randy Beehler has been sentenced to 120 days in jail followed by seven years probation after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Beehler was transporting a female inmate when he stopped at a McDonald's to get something to eat. The woman said she would "do anything" for some food. After ordering meals for both of them, Beehler stopped the vehicle, took her handcuffs off, and brought her up front with him where she performed oral sex on him as he drove. The woman reported the incident to corrections officials the same day.