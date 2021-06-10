Brickbat: Your Place or Mine

A now former South Carolina state trooper has been charged with misconduct in office for making inappropriate advances to a woman he stopped for DUI. Officials say that instead of taking the woman to jail, Donovan Hadley asked her to come back to his house. When she refused, he drove her to her cousin's house, where he gave her a hug and complimented her appearance. He later texted her and told her he would drop the DUI charge and return her driver's license if she would come to his house to pick the license up.