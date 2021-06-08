Defamation

Sidney Powell, Who Denied That Her Wacky Election Conspiracy Claims Were Statements of Fact, Now Says She Will Prove They Were True

The former Trump campaign lawyer plans to defeat defamation lawsuits by showing "what actually happened."

|

Sidney-Powell-12-8-20-b-Newscom
Sidney Powell (Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, who faces defamation lawsuits seeking billions of dollars in damages because of her wacky claims about presidential election fraud, argues that her accusations against Dominion Voting Systems are not actionable because "no reasonable person" would have understood them as statements of fact. But her comments at a conference last month in Dallas undermine that already risible defense.

"I don't think they realized that some of us litigators were going to catch on and hold their feet to the fire and expose what really happened," Powell said during the "For God & Country: Patriot Roundup" gathering on Memorial Day weekend, which also featured prominent election conspiracy theorists such as former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Florida congressman Allen West, and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R–Texas). She predicted that Dominion's lawsuit will be dismissed because "we meant what we said, and we have the evidence to back it up." If the lawsuit proceeds, she added, "then we will get discovery against Dominion, and we will be on offense." Powell also held out hope that Donald Trump "can simply be reinstated" after "a new inauguration" once her claim that Joe Biden stole the election with Dominion's help is verified.

That stance is quite different from the position that Powell's lawyers took in their response to Dominion's defamation complaint last March. Although Powell repeatedly implicated the company in an elaborate international conspiracy to deprive Trump of his rightful victory in the 2020 election, they said, "no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact." They suggested that the implausibility of Powell's accusations meant they could not qualify as defamation:

Plaintiffs themselves characterize the statements at issue as "wild accusations" and "outlandish claims." They are repeatedly labelled "inherently improbable" and even "impossible." Such characterizations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support Defendants' position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process.

Powell herself described her charges against Dominion, which she said had systematically switched "millions" of Trump votes to Biden votes, as "legal opinions that she stands behind, as they were based on sworn affidavits, declarations, expert reports and documentary evidence." At the same time, she insisted those "legal opinions" could not be defamatory because they were not "statements of fact."

But now Powell is saying she will defeat Dominion's lawsuit by showing "what really happened"—i.e., by proving the truth of her claims. "We meant what we said, and we have the evidence to back it up" is impossible to reconcile with the position that Powell was not making statements of fact.

"That seems like an extremely damaging admission from Ms. Powell that eviscerates her main defense, which is based on a distortion of the opinion doctrine to begin with," Ted Boutrous Jr., a defamation specialist at Gibson Dunn, told The Daily Beast. "Dominion will have a field day with this statement in opposing her efforts to dismiss the case before trial, and before the jury if and when the case goes to trial."

Two other lawyers interviewed by The Daily Beast were more equivocal, but they agreed that Powell's vow to prove that Dominion actually was involved in an unprecedented election conspiracy did not help her case. "Powell's rather odd statement certainly won't help her defense," said Sam Terilli, former general counsel for the Miami Herald. "It's just hard to know in advance, but it clearly could be a problem."

Reason Contributing Editor Ken White, a First Amendment specialist, told The Daily Beast Powell's recent comments could come back to haunt her if Dominion's lawsuit survives her motion for dismissal. "Her stance 'I can prove it' is definitely inconsistent with her lawyers' stance 'nobody would take it as anything but opinion,'" he said. "It's tricky, though. Generally at this stage, a court wouldn't be considering extrinsic evidence like her statements—they consider what's in the complaint and what's in public record (like court filings, etc.). The way it could play out is that the judge ignores it for now but revisits it at a later stage (like summary judgment) if the claims against her survive."

In addition to the Dominion lawsuit, which seeks $1.3 billion in damages, Powell faces a $2.7 billion lawsuit by Smartmatic, which played almost no role in the 2020 election but nevertheless figured prominently in her fraud fantasy, and a lawsuit by Dominion executive Eric Coomer, whom she fingered as a leader of the imaginary scheme. Coomer is seeking "actual and special damages against Defendants in an amount to be proven at trial."

Those plaintiffs thought "they could shut us up by, say, suing me for $4.3 billion in three different states," Powell said in Dallas. Clearly, she is not shutting up, a decision that may cost her.

NEXT: Kamala Harris Campaigned on a Kinder, Gentler Migration Policy. Now She’s Telling Guatemalans, 'Do Not Come.'

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ken Shultz

    We should be free to say whatever we want about government contractors–regardless of whether it’s technically true–just like we should be free to say that Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden are liars.

    What kind of libertarian society do you imagine will result in this country, when government contractors can successfully sue private individuals for criticizing them because what they said wasn’t exactly true?

    P.S. Any city, county, state, or federal government that knowing utilizes Dominion Voting Systems, with the full knowledge that they sue people for criticizing them, whether the accusations are true or not, is behaving in an irresponsible manner.

    Accusing people of stuffing the ballot box in this country is a time honored and old tradition–almost as old as people in this country stuffing the ballot box.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      So it’s okay to slander the janitor mopping the floors of Congress because he’s working for a contractor that is paid by the government? That seems wrong.

      1. Zeb

        I’ll worry about that one when it comes up.
        And I think there is a distinction to be made between people doing ordinary jobs that just happen to be for the government and companies performing essential government functions like vote counting.

        1. … and “Vote Manufacturing” as well.

    2. Mike Laursen

      “wasn’t exactly true”

      That’s one way to put it. Wildly full of fantastical levels of lies is another.

      1. Dillinger

        >>Wildly full of fantastical levels of lies is another

        probably more up to a jury than you though

      2. Don't look at me!

        Yet to be proven.

        1. Rich

          Remains to be seen.

    3. Powell is not merely “criticizing” them. It’s full on outright slander of an extremely malicious nature. She is directly accusing Dominion, Smartmatic, and Eric Coomer of high treason. One does not mildly toss about such accusations.

      1. I don’t know where legal lines are drawn, but it is Known(tm) that in the Practice of Law, that anything that is alleged is presumed to NOT be a fact until a Judge declares it so by ruling at the end of a trial. So Sidney Powell was… technically correct when she claimed that she was only spewing opinions and not facts.

        So the question to me is, did Sidney Powell’s public comments on her lawsuit (that were made in the press etc) cross a line that can be considered defamation? Possibly so. We’ll see.

        1. Ken Shultz

          Statements made about public officials aren’t the same, and government contractors should enjoy the same standards when it comes to defamation as public officials.

          P.S. Joe Biden is a crook.

      2. Ken Shultz

        I accuse Joe Biden of being a crook.

        I have a whole laundry list of companies to accuse of freeloading off the American taxpayer through cronyism and fraud.

        I don’t have absolute proof.

        So what?

        You want them to sue me for defamation?

      3. Dan

        Dems did. Much of the media did. I’m speaking of trump here. Going a step further. Joe n mika (and many others” literally said “anyone” voting for trump was racist and a Nazi. This is literal. No ambiguity. Let’s just say good for the goose…..and move on

  2. NaomiGrant

  4. Rich

    “Her stance ‘I can prove it’ is definitely inconsistent with her lawyers’ stance ‘nobody would take it as anything but opinion,'” he said.

    Pausing briefly, he continued: “However, one *could* take her stance ‘I can prove it’ as nothing but opinion.”

    1. Zeb

      And isn’t it at least possible that something could be true fact, yet no one would believe it was anything other than an opinion? Opinions can be and often turn out to be true.

      1. Rich

        If you’re unaware, you may find this amusing.

  5. Don't look at me!

    PS: SleepyJoe is a crook.

  6. Dillinger

    discovery should be a hoot.

    1. MollyGodiva

      Not really. They have already released all of their “evidence” and it has been debunked. Discovery will just be the same crap.

      1. Dillinger

        you and Mike Laursen should date.

        1. Aloysious

          Obligatory.

      2. Apparently they still have more. Apparently guarded by a trained kraken. Which begs the question why they didn’t release any of the verifiable stuff back when they had the chance.

        That’s the thing with conspiracy nuts. They always have reams of damning evidence, but can never manage to produce anything of substance.

        “Oh, they didn’t like Document A? I’ll show them Document B! Oh, they didn’t like Document B? I’ll show them Document C! Oh, they didn’t like Document C? I’ll show them Document D! Oh, they didn’t like Document D? I’ll show them Document E!” And on and on and on. Oftentimes they loop around back to Document A.

        1. Dillinger

          projection can be alluring.

  7. buckleup

    I’m sure this will go as well as expected. Let’s just assume that Senile Joe will stay in office, as will those two nutjob socialists in the Senate from Georgia. If the GOP wants to actually win they need to really play the game, and that means painting the democrats as hard left neo marxists.

    1. If the GOP wants to actually win they need to stop resorting to conspiracy theories. The Georgia elections were in their bag, and they blew it with crazy conspiracies.

      How you win elections: You get more people to vote for you than the other guy. The electoral college plays a part, but the essence is still the same. You gotta get more votes. Republicans came close, but didn’t cross that line. We can argue all day long how Trump managed to lose, but it’s beyond question that he lost.

      Also, Hillary lost in 2016. Many Democrats still think it was Russia. Both parties gotta blame some wild conspiracy as to why they couldn’t get enough people to vote for them. Russians. Venezuelans in Maine. It’s all the same, the refusal to live in reality.

      1. MollyGodiva

        Or alternately you can suppress the voters who vote for your opponents and then if that does not work you can reject the results.

  8. By the way, this story reminds me of something similar going on? The New York Times is now pulling the same schtick in their defamation lawsuit. They’re claiming that an article they wrote, asserting facts was now just all opinion, and never should have been taken seriously by anyone. And it was a story that was referenced by various “fact checking” sources to declare foul on “misinformation”.

  9. Longtobefree

    ““Her stance ‘I can prove it’ is definitely inconsistent with her lawyers’ stance ‘nobody would take it as anything but opinion,’” he said.”

    Thoughts drifting through my mind –
    If you like your doctor, you can keep him. Period.
    I never had sexual relations with that woman.
    I am not a crook.
    What difference, at this point, does it make?
    There is no crisis at the border.
    We will not tax anyone making less than $400,00.00/yr.
    Kamala is in charge of the border.

Please to post comments