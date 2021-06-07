Reason Roundup

FBI Backs Off Attempt To Subpoena Info on USA Today Readers

Plus: America's love-hate relationship with booze, Twitter CEO says "bitcoin changes absolutely everything," and more...

|

(gemma ferrando & jeremie roman/Westend61 GmbH/Newscom)

Press freedom continues to be threatened by Biden administration. In an insane new bit of federal law enforcement overreach, the FBI demanded that USA Today turn over records showing who read a February story about two FBI agents killed in Florida. The FBI sought information, including I.P. addresses, on all "computers and other electronic devices" that accessed the story during a 35-minute period on the evening of the shooting. The subpoena is "a clear violation of the First Amendment," said USA Today Publisher Maribel Perez Wadsworth in a statement.

In late May, USA Today's parent company, Gannett, asked a federal court to quash the April subpoena, calling it unconstitutional and a violation of Department of Justice (DOJ) rules. "The FBI has failed to demonstrate compliance with the United States Attorney General's regulations for subpoenas to the press—regulations that President Biden himself recently pledged the Administration would follow," said Gannett's May 28 motion, revealed by USA Today last Friday.

Amid the publicity, the FBI backed off. "The FBI has withdrawn a subpoena demanding records from USA TODAY that would identify readers of a February story," the paper reported on Saturday.

But disturbingly, the agency doesn't seem to think it did anything wrong. The FBI didn't withdraw the subpoena because it was a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution but because the person it sought to find through subpoenaed reader records was identified "through other means," USA Today says.

That makes the FBI's move even more shocking. Authorities clearly had other ways to find the suspect they were looking for and, apparently, still decided that infringing on freedom of the press was a good first step.

The situation highlights a broader debate about the federal government's lack of respect for First Amendment rights and media. Under the Trump administration, the DOJ obtained the phone records of reporters from CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post. When this was first revealed, President Joe Biden called it "simply, simply wrong."

But once in office, Biden changed his tune.

"Unfortunately, new revelations suggest that the Biden Justice Department not only allowed these disturbing intrusions to continue — it intensified the government's attack on First Amendment rights before finally backing down in the face of reporting about its conduct," Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan wrote in an op-ed published yesterday:

After Biden took office, the department continued to pursue subpoenas for reporters' email logs issued to Google, which operates the New York Times' email systems, and it obtained a gag order compelling a Times attorney to keep silent about the fact that federal authorities were seeking to seize his colleagues' records. Later, when the Justice Department broadened the number of those permitted to know about the effort, it barred Times executives from discussing the legal battle with the Times newsroom, including the paper's top editor.

This escalation, on Biden's watch, represents an unprecedented assault on American news organizations and their efforts to inform the public about government wrongdoing.

After the Biden DOJ's continued attempts to interfere with journalistic freedom were revealed, the department finally pledged to cut it out. "Going forward, consistent with the President's direction, this Department of Justice — in a change to its long-standing practice — will not seek compulsory legal process in leak investigations to obtain source information from members of the news media doing their jobs," said DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley in a statement.

FREE MINDS

America's love-hate relationship with booze. "By 1830, the average American adult was consuming about three times the amount we drink today," points out The Atlantic. "An obsession with alcohol's harms understandably followed, starting the country on the long road to Prohibition."

"What's distinctly American about this story is not alcohol's prominent place in our history (that's true of many societies), but the zeal with which we've swung between extremes," writes Atlantic Senior Editor Kate Julian. "Americans tend to drink in more dysfunctional ways than people in other societies, only to become judgmental about nearly any drinking at all. Again and again, an era of overindulgence begets an era of renunciation: Binge, abstain. Binge, abstain."

FREE MARKETS

Big bitcoin praise from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. "Bitcoin changes absolutely everything," said Dorsey at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami on Friday. "I don't think there is anything more important in my lifetime to work on.…I don't think there is anything more enabling for people around the world."

Dorsey added that if he "were not at Square or Twitter, I would be working on bitcoin. If [bitcoin] needed more help than Square or Twitter, I would leave them for bitcoin."

See also: "Don't Ban Bitcoin."

QUICK HITS

• Royal Caribbean Cruises is caving to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' threats to fine the company if it requires cruise ship passengers to be vaccinated. "Guests are strongly recommended to set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible," it said in a new announcement. "Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols, which will be announced at a later date."

• The Arizona election audit "is a simple exercise in how disinformation spreads and takes hold in 2021," suggests NPR. "And experts fear it presents a blueprint for other states and lawmakers to follow, one that is already showing signs of being emulated across the country."

• With new food freedom laws, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Montana become the latest states to deregulate homemade food.

• No video captured the fatal shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Minneapolis last Thursday. "The U.S. Marshal Service currently does not allow the use of body cameras for officers serving on its North Star Fugitive Task Force," the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement. "There is no squad camera footage of the incident."

• Three years ago, a federal judge ruled that "Crosley Green's murder conviction couldn't stand. Green still isn't free."

• Don't try to fix Big Tech with politics, writes Reason Editor in Chief Katherine Mangu-Ward.

• The Food and Drug Administration freaks out over the prospect of people eating cicadas.

• The American mind, "when roused to anger, invariably seeks more concrete satisfactions: invade this, regulate that, throw so-and-so in jail," notes Stephen L. Carter in an op-ed on potential consequences if the Wuhan lab leak theory is proven true. "Anger seeks catharsis, often in the urge to 'do something.' Lots of bad policy is driven that way."

NEXT: New Yorkers Are Watched by More Than 15,000 Surveillance Cameras

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/BretWeinstein/status/1401648242899578884

    Stunning. For those not tracking: Andersen is the lead author on the
    @Nature
    “Proximal Origins…” paper used to shut down lab leak discussion. He is caught in Fauci’s emails arguing the opposite. Also: his co-author has suddenly backed out of a Munk debate with me on the topic

  2. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1401384750829408263

    BREAKING: China announces they are planning to build 25 to 30 more bio labs in the next 5 years

  3. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/themarketswork/status/1400981139561480194

    It was never just about Fauci or EcoHealth’s Peter Daszak:

    “The Pentagon gave $39 million to a charity that funded controversial coronavirus research at a Chinese lab accused of being the source for Covid-19, federal data reveals.”

    1. Ra's al Gore

      https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1400959401725513734

      Judicial Watch Obtains Records Showing NIAID under Dr. Fauci Gave Wuhan Lab $826k for Bat Coronavirus Research From 2014 to 2019 | Judicial Watch

      1. JesseAz

        There is also a report of a whistle blower out of China saying these funds went directly to funding bio weapon research in China.

  4. Royal Caribbean Cruises is caving to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ threats to fine the company if it requires cruise ship passengers to be vaccinated.

    Hard to believe the cruise industry couldn’t afford to write off Florida completely.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Royal Caribbean Cruises is caving to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ threats to fine the company if it requires common sense regarding cruise ship passengers to be vaccinated.

    2. JesseAz

      It wasn’t caving when they were pressured by the CDC.

  5. The Arizona election audit “is a simple exercise in how disinformation spreads and takes hold in 2021,” suggests NPR.

    Now, let’s scrutinize the January 6th insurrection.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      Npr is an expert in disinformation

    2. Don't look at me!

      I see people are spending their time helping the FBI search the images of the people in dc on Jan 6.

    3. JohannesDinkle

      Strangely for an insurrection, an unarmed one. Those Trumpers can’t seem to get anything right.

    4. Sevo

      Now, let’s scrutinize the *DEADLY!!!!!* January 6th insurrection.

  6. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1400851910001938437

    Canada is doomed. Get out if you can.
    Quote Tweet
    Doug Ford
    @fordnation
    · Jun 4
    We’ve seen in the modelling that returning to in-person learning will lead to thousands of new cases.

    This week’s announcement that schools will not be returning for in-class learning until the fall was a difficult decision, but I won’t take unnecessary risks with our children.

    1. JesseAz

      The models that have constantly been wrong are right this time.

    2. Claptrap

      It’s June. What difference, at this point, does it make?

      This would be a far healthier society if we could just be honest about things: it’s too late in the school year to bother to change, and this is just a convenient ass-cover.

  7. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1400817405887234053

    Especially messed up because the Fauci emails directly involve Mark Zuckerberg and his accepted proposal to disseminate COVID hysteria on behalf of Fauci
    Quote Tweet
    Jonathan Hamel
    @jhamel
    · Jun 4
    Facebook is now attaching a “Fact-Check” to any mention of #FauciEmails

    1. Don't look at me!

      Facebook is for fools.

  8. With new food freedom laws, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Montana become the latest states to deregulate homemade food.

    Just in time for the scheduled next wave and subsequent very necessary lockdowns.

  9. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1400600294220865538

    Dr Rachel wants to “improve Americans’ physical and mental wellbeing.”
    SkullExploding headFace with tears of joy
    Quote Tweet
    Chris Stigall
    @ChrisStigall
    · Jun 3
    And now, a message on mental health… Eyes

  10. The U.S. Marshal Service currently does not allow the use of body cameras for officers serving on its North Star Fugitive Task Force…

    FOR REASONS

  11. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/the_brumby/status/1400528324846178309

    Reflecting on Fauci emails, my biggest takeaway is degree to which overall dialogue on the pandemic was controlled & censored mostly by BigTech/Media. But also by the left, which has become increasingly & strangely anti-free speech. This isn’t “muh freedoms”…this cost lives

    1/7
    2:02 PM · Jun 3, 2021·Twitter Web App
    986
    Retweets
    87
    Quote Tweets
    3,953
    Likes
    Brumby
    @the_brumby
    ·
    Jun 3
    Replying to
    @the_brumby
    Things “we” weren’t allowed to discuss but turns out Fauci was discussing early ‘20
    – lab leak
    – focused protection (GBD)
    – asymptomatic spread
    – PCR
    – masks ineffective
    – aerosolized transm.
    – virus already “past point of no return”
    – seasonality
    – risk contextualization

    1. JesseAz

      This board discussed every one of those topics with the usual lefty losers yelling it was settled science instead.

  12. Don’t try to fix Big Tech with politics…

    Instead EMP it from orbit?

  13. Ra's al Gore

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1401879886994759682.html

    Large populations are very difficult to persuade. They tend to be inherently conservative, thanks to long-standing traditions, a sense of cultural history, and a general comfort level with their societies. They tune out demands for radical change from heated activists.
    Totalitarianism “fixes” that problem by politicizing EVERYTHING. The option to “tune out” is removed. The larger population has no choice but to hear the demands of dominant political activists, – all day, every day, everywhere. Punishment awaits those who don’t “care” enough.
    Totalitarianism attaches real consequences – social, then economic, and eventually legal – to ignoring the demands of radical activists. The public is programmed to think of radicalism as undeniable and omnipresent. Submission becomes the path of least resistance.
    Totalitarianism turns the inherent conservatism of a society against it, by making radicalism the “default” setting. Appeasing the radicals and regurgitating their propaganda is the only way to find peace. Compliance is required to have a normal life. Resistance has steep costs.
    You see this all the time with our new social media-fueled brand of totalitarianism. Weary people give in and stop resisting just because they want to be left alone. They stop resisting first – they learn not to object, not to use politically incorrect language, to avoid hassles.
    Instead of persuading people – which is extremely difficult and frustrating – totalitarians use their power to eliminate resistance first, then inculcate acceptance. Once a critical mass of people are afraid to dissent, totalitarians will assert that silence equals acceptance.
    Totalitarians learned a century ago that societies can be herded by imposing initially modest costs on dissent and resistance. It only takes a little political and cultural power to weaponize the natural human desire for acceptance and approval, if it can be applied pervasively.
    That’s the trick – it’s what puts the “total” in totalitarianism. There can be no refuge from the demands of the dominant minority. Their politics have to be EVERYWHERE, all the time. Dissent becomes first unspeakable, and then UNTHINKABLE. There are no “safe spaces.”
    When you have people thinking about politics every time they speak in public, every time they go shopping, every time they order a chicken sandwich, then you can forcibly change society without persuasion. Raise the cost of resistance to radicalism until it becomes the New Order.
    Of course it works. That’s why totalitarianism is the hottest ideological product on the planet – vastly more popular than our Founding Fathers’ thoughts on the dangers of raw democracy and the importance of sovereign individuals.

  14. “Anger seeks catharsis, often in the urge to ‘do something.’ Lots of bad policy is driven that way.”

    But a lot of precious votes are obtained.

  15. Ra's al Gore

    Remember this when the left talks about “the consensus of THE SCIENCE!!” concerning climate.

    Ex-CDC Director Robert Redfield Says He Got Death Threats for Saying He Thought COVID Leaked From China Lab
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/ex-cdc-director-robert-redfield-says-he-got-death-threats-for-saying-he-thought-covid-leaked-from-china-lab/ar-AAKGvCI

    “I’m of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathology in Wuhan was from a laboratory. You know, escaped,” Redfield told the network’s chief medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta. “Other people don’t believe that. That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out.”

    Redfield, who led the CDC under former President Donald Trump’s administration from 2018 to 2021, told Vanity Fair that he was allegedly targeted by fellow scientists over the statement.

    “I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” he said. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”

  16. Press freedom continues to be threatened by Biden administration.

    HE LEARNED IT FROM WATCHING OBAMA, OKAY???

  17. MP

    how disinformation spreads
    I didn’t read the article. I don’t have an opinion on what’s going on in Arizona.

    BUT HOLY FUCKING SHIT REASON DON’T EVER HUMP A “DISINFORMATION” ARTICLE AGAIN.

    What a core betrayal of libertarian principles. I’m simply aghast.

  18. #BidenBoom update.

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $8.37 billion

    The Biden Era is proving to be even more billionaire-friendly than I expected. I figured Mr. Koch would gain about $1 billion per month, and he’s dramatically exceeded that pace so far.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

  19. sarcasmic

    “The U.S. Marshal Service currently does not allow the use of body cameras for officers serving on its North Star Fugitive Task Force,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement. “There is no squad camera footage of the incident.”

    This way nobody can use silly facts to contradict The Word Of God police reports.

  20. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    Too bad nobody at the bitcoin convention killed dorsey

  21. Rich

    Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters traveling with Harris that shortly after takeoff the crew of the original aircraft noticed that the landing gear was not storing as it should,

    probably due to stowaways hoping to make it to the safety of Mexico.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      So God is trying to fix the mistake that is kamala

    2. JesseAz

      You know… the left likes to claim the right caves to cults of personality… but Harris of all people was handing out cookies made in her likeness.

      1. sarcasmic

        So Harris handing out cookies made in her likeness negates the observation made by libertarians and others that conservatives have become a cult of personality around Trump?

        Interesting logic.

        1. Don't look at me!

          Not negated, just funny.

        2. JesseAz

          Did I say it did? Or are you just trying to blame the GOP for Harris cookies for some odd reason?

          The left has lived a cult of personality for decades at this point. But for some reason those you seem to associate with have never called the left out on it. Yet when I point out the fact that the left engages is way worse narcissism on average… you jump in.

          You don’t find that weird?

          1. sarcasmic

            What are you talking about? I was calling out the left’s cult of personality during the entire Obama administration, and was constantly accused of being racist for it.

            Your post was nothing but whataboutism. “The left accuses the right of cult of personality… but what about Harris handing out cookies!!?!?!”

            Yet you make everything about me… as usual… try sticking to the topic instead of me, me, me, me, me….

          2. sarcasmic

            I seriously dare you to make a single comment that isn’t some personal snark, that sticks to the topic, and doesn’t contain the word “you.”

            Double-dog dare ya.

      2. Rich

        “Eat me!”

  22. JesseAz

    China tried fing parents on covid vaccines 5 weeks after finally admitting covid was in existence. Scientist who filed patents mysteriously died a few weeks later.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/top-chinese-military-scientist-filed-coronavirus-vaccine-patent-in-february-2020-died-mysteriously-report

  23. JesseAz

    Twitter mocked for their human right to Twitter tweet since Twitter has no problem silencing voices themselves.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-reacts-to-nigeria-ban-mocked-for-calling-open-internet-essential-human-right-after-censoring-trump

  24. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/cmsub/status/1401701417715486734?s=19

    @vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2. [Pic]

    1. Don't look at me!

      “Hey, this cookie tastes like fish”.

      1. JesseAz

        Tastes like willie brown.

        1. Rich

          Icing on the cake.

          1. Don't look at me!

            “Icing”

  25. JesseAz

    Legacy media lobbying democrats and Biden to be given government funds and to be treated as an agency. Yes… Democrats want a state run media force.

    https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/mon-really-local-news-should-be-given-billions-dollars-infrastructure-bill

  26. JesseAz

    California governor Newsome promised to give up emergency powers by June 15th if cases and deaths were dropping. They are.

    Newsome: “just kidding”

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/06/05/governor-newsom-reneges-on-promise-to-surrender-his-emergency-covid-19-powers-n1452370

    1. Rich

      Shouldn’t “renege” be banned at this point?

      1. Don't look at me!

        Replaced with “Indian giver”.

      2. Sevo

        Newsom certainly should be.

  27. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/ScottFishman/status/1401879890836742153?s=19

    Soooo let me get this straight…

    ⛽️ The oil industry can be hacked.

    ???? The meat industry can be hacked.

    ???? The biggest businesses in the world can be hacked.

    But…

    ????Outdated election machines can’t be hacked?

    #QuestionOfTheDay

    1. JesseAz

      What part of cleanest election in history don’t you get?

      1. Don't look at me!

        It was so pure it was fortified!

  28. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/MrLeadslinger/status/1401888571481591812?s=19

    Who enforces the constitution?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      2A and pissed off people

    2. Arizona audit teams. For great justice!

  29. Ra's al Gore

    Kamala Harris Greeted In Guatemala With ‘Go Home’ and ‘Trump Won’ Messages
    President Trump was also popular in Central American

    https://floridianpress.com/2021/06/kamala-harris-greeted-in-guatemala-with-go-home-and-trump-won-messages/

    1. Ra's al Gore

      Republicans celebrate mayoral win in majority-Hispanic McAllen, Texas
      Hidalgo County, home of McAllen, went to President Biden by roughly 17 points in the 2020 election
      https://www.foxnews.com/politics/republicans-mcallen-mayor-javier-villalobos-texas

      1. Ra's al Gore

        “Amazing news! McAllen, Texas is a major border town of 140,000 people. 85% Hispanic — and just elected a Republican mayor. The macro realignment accelerates in South Texas, and elsewhere, as Hispanics rally to America First,” former Trump 2020 campaign adviser Steve Cortes wrote on Twitter.

        Villalobos defeated opponent Veronica Whitacre by a little more than 200 votes in a runoff election, KVEO reported. He is currently a McAllen City Commissioner.

        “Let me start by thanking the voters, my team, my family [and] everyone who helped run this campaign. Thank you McAllen for trusting [and] believing in me. I promise to not let you down,” Villalobos wrote on Facebook this weekend.

        He received praise from conservatives across the country. Hidalgo County, home of McAllen, went to President Biden by roughly 17 points in the 2020 election.

        “Holy cow… Republicans just flipped the mayorship of McAllen, Texas. This was not expected and shows Hispanics in South Texas may have shifted with the GOP even post Trump,” author Ryan Girdusky wrote on Twitter.

        “BIG win for Republicans tonight in a border community. Biden’s border crisis has real world ramifications for communities across the country, especially in cities like McAllen,” RNC spokesman Nathan Brand said on Twitter.

  30. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1401724547968159747?s=19

    “All homophobes will be assaulted”

    Antifa in Portland are organizing a direct action for Pride month. The flyer features scenes of arson & a shooting. [Link]

  31. Ra's al Gore

    The left:

    Will Labor Shortages Give Workers More Power?
    https://news.slashdot.org/story/21/06/06/1728234/will-labor-shortages-give-workers-more-power

    Also the left:
    open the border and bring in more workers to eliminate the shortage

  32. Ken Shultz

    For those of you who missed it over the weekend, a couple of scientists are making an argument with a basic form that looks like the following:

    —-Premise: “In the entire class of coronaviruses that includes CoV-2, the CGG-CGG combination has never been found naturally”.

    —-Premise: “It was this exact sequence that appears in CoV-2”.

    —-Conclusion: Therefore, “the scientific evidence points to the conclusion that the virus was developed in a laboratory”.

    You can read the whole thing yourself at the following link. If you need the Wayback Machine to read it, then use the Wayback Machine.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-science-suggests-a-wuhan-lab-leak-11622995184?

    1. Ken Shultz

      Intermediary observations include the following:

      1) Researchers use the CGG-CGG combination when they engineer viruses to identify their own handiwork–and keep it separate from control groups of naturally occurring viruses–specifically because the CGG-CGG combination has never been shown to occur naturally.

      2) A virus cannot acquire the CGG-CGG sequence through recombination with other viruses if the CGG-CGG sequence doesn’t already exist in nature.

      3) It is possible–however remotely–that the first known CGG-CGG mutation happened in a coronavirus naturally at the exact same time that a researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was creating novel coronaviruses with the standard CGG-CGG engineered code, but it is far more likely that the tell-tale CGG-CGG sequence was engineered in that lab.

      And we know that the researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were engineering coronaviruses because they published papers about what they had done with them and because the research they intended to do with engineered coronaviruses is described in the publicly available funding request that Dr. Fauci’s NIAID approved.

      4) Scientific consensus doesn’t depend on absolute certainty like mathematical proofs, and the standard isn’t beyond a reasonable doubt like in a criminal trial. No one in this article is claiming that there is no other possible explanation. They’re simply claiming that “the scientific evidence points to the conclusion that the virus was developed in a laboratory”. And I’m having a hard time finding a hole in their argument.

      1. Rich

        It is possible–however remotely–that the first known CGG-CGG mutation happened in a coronavirus naturally at the exact same time that a researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was creating novel coronaviruses with the standard CGG-CGG engineered code

        At the exact same time and the exact same place. Well, shipped in from the jungle–however remotely–to a wet market down the street.

      2. Don't look at me!

        Fauci is a mass murderer. A true evil scientist.

      3. From what I’ve read, most of the arguments against the lab leak theory essentially boil down to “But it’s happened before!” while offering no evidence that it happened that way THIS time.

        In the absence of evidence to the contrary, the simplest explanation is usually the correct one. In this case, there’s no evidence to the contrary. No one is saying it’s not possible that it was natural, just that it’s incredibly unlikely. Maybe they’ll find the evidence they need to change that, but at this point, it doesn’t exist.

  33. > The FBI sought information, including I.P. addresses, on all “computers and other electronic devices” that accessed the story during a 35-minute period on the evening of the shooting.

    Okay, my brain is confused. Does this mean the story about killing of two FBI agents was published the same evening as the killing? And the FBI wanted IP addresses of everyone who read the story during a tiny windows?

    First, how does a story get published that fast? Police blotters don’t get published that fast. Usually got to wait until the next day for the police blotter. But US Today not only identified the victims as FBI agents, but got the story through the editorial review in time to get it out the same evening. Sure they can do that for big stories. But we’re not talking big story here, we’re talking police blotter level stuff.

    Keeping IP addresses of all visitors? Sure I guess. But tracking which stories they read, then saving that information so it can be requested? WTF? On second thought, yeah, that’s the new normal. Coupled with cookies it allows deep data mining for targeted ads. But is this stuff stored by IP address? I thought it was a cookie that was the unique identifier. IP addresses mean jack shit when everyone reading stuff via their phones and mobiles. Does anyone but the professionals have static IP addresses anymore?

    This whole story is just weird.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Why is it a problem for the FBI if I read news stories?

    2. Longtobefree

      There is a reason I never use a USA Today link – – – – – – – – – –

  34. Ra's al Gore

    Amazon driver attacks 67-year-old woman during delivery dispute
    https://nypost.com/2021/06/05/amazon-driver-attacks-67-year-old-woman-in-delivery-dispute/

    The vicious encounter was caught on video from multiple angles.

    Ramirez reportedly verbally berated the victim about her “white privilege” before the attack, according to KTVU FOX2. Police say that the victim may have called the suspect a “b—h” before the exchange turned to fisticuffs.

    The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said that the victim suffered visible injuries and perhaps a broken nose.

    “It was frightening to see an Amazon driver do that, somebody who we allow onto the property to provide us a service,” Doug Smith, the owner of the Vista Creek Apartments where the attack took place, told local station KRON4.

    1. Longtobefree

      Private company

  35. > “By 1830, the average American adult was consuming about three times the amount we drink today”

    In general, one did not drink the water in 1830. Or the milk. And if you had any fruit juice then drink it quick before it turned to wine.

    The modern teetotaler is a product of sanitation and refrigeration. Before then even the most devout ascetic drank alcohol. Small beer was low alcohol beer people drank instead of water. Milk was for cooking. Juice was for wine, or jams and jellies. Canning was a thing, but canning water for drinking wasn’t worth the effort.

    Just drink the fresh water? Sure, if you lived out in the wilderness and all you had to worry about was bison urine in your water. But before sanitation you simply did not drink city water. If you were out on a farm with a well, sure, anywhere else it wasn’t safe.

    People drank more alcohol because they didn’t have a choice.

    1. Ra's al Gore

      https://reason.com/2014/02/22/george-washington-boozehound/

      Indeed, we still have available the bar tab from a 1787 farewell party in Philadelphia for George Washington just days before the framers signed off on the Constitution. According to the bill preserved from the evening, the 55 attendees drank 54 bottles of Madeira, 60 bottles of claret, eight of whiskey, 22 of porter, eight of hard cider, 12 of beer, and seven bowls of alcoholic punch.

      That’s more than two bottles of fruit of the vine, plus a number of shots and a lot of punch and beer, for every delegate. That seems humanly impossible to modern Americans. But, you see, across the country during the Colonial era, the average American consumed many times as much beverage alcohol as contemporary Americans do. Getting drunk—but not losing control—was simply socially accepted.

      By contrast, the Temperance movement insisted that alcohol was a beverage whose use inexorably progressed to alcoholism. I sport in my apartment the eight illustrations of George Cruikshank’s “The Bottle.” In the first, “Frances Latimer brings the bottle out for the first time; he induces his wife to take a drop.” By the fourth plate: “Unable to obtain employment, they are driven by poverty into the street to beg, and by this means they still supply the bottle.” And four more plates remain where (spoiler alert) things get “progressively” (as in alcoholic progression) worse.

      Note: Cruikshank was English, and provided the illustrations for Charles Dickens’ early books. But Dickens, who favored the workingman’s right to drink (as well, certainly, as his own!), grew alienated from Cruikshank, the Temperance nudge.

      This type of Temperance propaganda has so suffused our consciousnesses that even the most liberated among us view alcohol and drugs as leading to the kind of addictive progression represented by Cruikshank’s illustrations. At the time Temperance held sway in the U.S., opiates were widely dispensed to men, women, and children in tincturated forms such as laudanum. Yet, today, we are convinced by every drug scare that comes down the pike that we cannot possibly control the effects of narcotics and other drugs, let alone alcohol.

  36. Ra's al Gore

    The origin of COVID: Did people or nature open Pandora’s box at Wuhan?
    https://thebulletin.org/2021/05/the-origin-of-covid-did-people-or-nature-open-pandoras-box-at-wuhan/

    “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin,” a group of virologists and others wrote in the Lancet on February 19, 2020, when it was really far too soon for anyone to be sure what had happened. Scientists “overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife,” they said, with a stirring rallying call for readers to stand with Chinese colleagues on the frontline of fighting the disease.

    Contrary to the letter writers’ assertion, the idea that the virus might have escaped from a lab invoked accident, not conspiracy. It surely needed to be explored, not rejected out of hand. A defining mark of good scientists is that they go to great pains to distinguish between what they know and what they don’t know. By this criterion, the signatories of the Lancet letter were behaving as poor scientists: They were assuring the public of facts they could not know for sure were true.

    It later turned out that the Lancet letter had been organized and drafted by Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance of New York. Daszak’s organization funded coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. If the SARS2 virus had indeed escaped from research he funded, Daszak would be potentially culpable. This acute conflict of interest was not declared to the Lancet’s readers. To the contrary, the letter concluded, “We declare no competing interests.”

    1. Ra's al Gore

      Virologists like Daszak had much at stake in the assigning of blame for the pandemic. For 20 years, mostly beneath the public’s attention, they had been playing a dangerous game. In their laboratories they routinely created viruses more dangerous than those that exist in nature. They argued that they could do so safely, and that by getting ahead of nature they could predict and prevent natural “spillovers,” the cross-over of viruses from an animal host to people. If SARS2 had indeed escaped from such a laboratory experiment, a savage blowback could be expected, and the storm of public indignation would affect virologists everywhere, not just in China. “It would shatter the scientific edifice top to bottom,” an MIT Technology Review editor, Antonio Regalado, said in March 2020.

      A second statement that had enormous influence in shaping public attitudes was a letter (in other words an opinion piece, not a scientific article) published on 17 March 2020 in the journal Nature Medicine. Its authors were a group of virologists led by Kristian G. Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute. “Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus,” the five virologists declared in the second paragraph of their letter.

      Unfortunately, this was another case of poor science, in the sense defined above. True, some older methods of cutting and pasting viral genomes retain tell-tale signs of manipulation. But newer methods, called “no-see-um” or “seamless” approaches, leave no defining marks. Nor do other methods for manipulating viruses such as serial passage, the repeated transfer of viruses from one culture of cells to another. If a virus has been manipulated, whether with a seamless method or by serial passage, there is no way of knowing that this is the case. Andersen and his colleagues were assuring their readers of something they could not know.

      1. Ra's al Gore

        https://harvardtothebighouse.com/2020/03/19/china-owns-nature-magazines-ass-debunking-the-proximal-origin-of-sars-cov-2-claiming-covid-19-wasnt-from-a-lab/

        Maybe you shouldn’t blindly believe everything you read? Even if the source has a pretty solid reputation?

        Nature magazine has censored over 1,000 articles at the request of the Chinese government over the past several years, and runs columns sponsored by outside interests. And it seems pretty clear that their recent article, “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2” is just one more example of their influence. China bought off the head of Harvard’s chemistry department, you don’t think they could buy off run-of-the-mill research scientists scrambling for tenure and funding and publication? It’s absolutely horrific that so many scientists and researchers are taking part in what’s really clearly a disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Chinese Communist Party, and willfully spreading a smokescreen about something that’s already killed thousands and is projected to kill millions more across the planet.

        And while the mainstream corporate media mindless regurgitates claims from the Chinese government that are falsifiable with the simplest of google searches, allowing the public to be lulled into a false sense of security and complacency, and Reddit rapidly censors and moderates anything that might indicate that this virus leaked from a Chinese lab and so the Chinese government is to blame for this pandemic – sites like ZeroHedge, that have been at the forefront of keeping the lines of investigation open, have been banished from Twitter and marginalized.

        Below is a takedown of that article, and the good news is a much more nuanced and honest look at the origins of COVID-19, the Wuhan Strain of coronavirus is just a click away.

  37. Unicorn Abattoir

    FBI Backs Off Attempt To Subpoena Info on USA Today Readers

    Because coming from USA Today, the info would have been wrong.

Please to post comments