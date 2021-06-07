Future

Don't Try To Fix Big Tech With Politics

I don't know the correct level of content moderation by Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Amazon, and neither do you.

|

topicsfuture
(Illustration: Joanna Andreasson; Source images: BsWei/iStock; Coprid/iStock)

I don't know the correct level of content moderation by Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Amazon. And neither do you.

Sometimes I can pinpoint what looks to me like an obvious misstep: Facebook's decision to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden's laptop in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election, for instance, or Amazon's refusal to carry a small number of books about trans issues without adequately explaining its decision. Tweets containing threats of violence left up indefinitely while mere tasteless jokes get swiftly removed.

But I also know deciding what and whom to allow on your platform is a hard problem. Scale is hard: I know I'm not seeing millions of pieces of spam eliminated, bots blocked, irrelevant content filtered, duplicates removed. Consistency is hard: I know sometimes what's in my feed is the work of a robot doing a good job following bad directions, and sometimes it's a human being doing a bad job following good directions. The application of Hanlon's razor is almost certainly called for in many cases of perceived bias: "Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity."

The difficulty of this task hasn't stopped everyone from elected politicians to think-tankers to pundits from looking for ways to punish tech companies for doing it wrong. These folks disagree about what is broken in the status quo, but the calls to action are no less strident for all that.

For every person arguing against moderation on the grounds of ideological bias, there is someone else pushing for more aggressive moderation to control rampant hate speech or "disinformation"—which can mean everything from objectively false claims to arguments that some users consider subjectively offensive. There are those who find the profit-making aspect of the whole industry distasteful, and there are those who fret about the difficulties faced by would-be competitors due to the sheer size of the companies in question.

The push to crack down on Big Tech is both bipartisan and fiercely politically tribal—the worst of both worlds.

The proposed solutions are numerous, and nearly all involve aggressive government action: break up some or all Big Tech firms via antitrust, remove longstanding liability protections by rewriting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, treat social media platforms as public utilities or common carriers with all the constraints that entails, reinstate the Fairness Doctrine, and much more.

The fact that a firm is large is not evidence that it is a monopoly. And as Elizabeth Nolan Brown details in "The Bipartisan Antitrust Crusade Against Big Tech", pushes to employ antitrust remedies against tech companies have a checkered history at best. They are too often expensive, time-consuming, and reactionary efforts that end up lagging behind market solutions while actively harming consumers.

There is one clear monopoly in this ecosystem, however: the state. Any legislative or regulatory restriction on Big Tech will not be a triumph of the oppressed over the powerful. It will be yet another instance of the already powerful wielding the state's machinery to compel private companies to do what they want, likely at the expense of their market competitors or political enemies. Such reforms are far more likely to be censorship than to reduce censorship, in the strictest sense.

It has become fashionable on both the left and the right to argue that Big Tech is now more powerful than a government or perhaps indistinguishable from one. Here is a list of things governments sometimes do if they dislike what you say or how you say it: lock you up, take your property, take your children, send you to die in a war. Here is a list of things tech companies sometimes do: delete your account.

Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, and Google do play a huge role in many people's lives. To be kicked off a popular platform can be deeply unpleasant and unnerving. But the notion that political interference will result in broader access to a better product is naive at best and dangerous at worst.

On platforms that do any moderation or curation at all—both functions that are necessary for a pleasant or even comprehensible user experience—there are going to be many thousands of borderline calls each day, by humans and robots alike. And those decisions get more plentiful and complex over time. That, in turn, generates more room for error, and more consumer demand for clarity.

It was human beings—not robots—who decided to bar then–President Donald Trump from Twitter and Facebook in the days following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Months later, at press time, an elaborately convened Facebook Oversight Committee delivered a swift kick to the can by declaring that Trump's suspension from the social media site was justified while also noting that an indefinite suspension is not consistent with the company's term of service.

I see why the former president and his supporters are enraged. Facebook did a terrible job of communicating what it was willing to tolerate from its users. Still, it's not a First Amendment violation. It's not proof of a trust that needs busting. And it's certainly not a sign that Facebook is now more powerful than a government.

Ousted from Facebook and Twitter, Trump has set up his own site. This is a perfectly reasonable response to being banned—a solution that is available to virtually every American with access to the internet. In fact, for all the bellyaching over the difficulty of challenging Big Tech incumbents, the video-sharing app TikTok has gone from zero users to over a billion in the last five years. The live audio app Clubhouse is growing rapidly, with 10 million weekly active users, despite being invite-only and less than a year old. Meanwhile, Facebook's daily active users declined in the last two quarters. And it's worth keeping in mind that only 10 percent of adults are daily users of Twitter, hardly a chokehold on American public discourse.

Every single one of these sites is entirely or primarily free to use. Yes, they make money, sometimes lots of it. But the people who are absolutely furious about the service they are receiving are, by any definition, getting much more than they paid for. The results of a laissez-faire regime on the internet have been remarkable, a flowering of innovation and bountiful consumer surplus.

The question of the correct level of content moderation by Facebook, Twitter, Google, Amazon, and their would-be rivals is not a question that needs to be answered in the sphere of politics. We do not need to agree on a single answer. Which is good, because we never will.

NEXT: Brickbat: Just Asking Questions

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. perlhaqr

    > Here is a list of things tech companies sometimes do: delete your account.

    Also: Prohibit you from participating in the online economy. But hey, that’s not actually important in 2021, right?

    1. Ed Heyn

      jUsT bUiLD yOUr oWN onLiNE eCOnoMy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      1. perlhaqr

        Yeah, and any American with internet access can out up their own website, just stick a server on the end of a wire, and assuming the ISP doesn’t decide to pull your connection, you can say anything you want to.

        Or, at that point, just build your own ISP, until your upstream refuses to connect to you anymore.

        So, on top of building your own online payment processing system, you need to build your own network backbone. Easy peasy!

        (I know you were being sarcastic, and actually, that randomized capitalization might truly *work* as the fabled “sarcasm font”, but it reminded me of the other stupid thing KMW said in the article, so I went with it )

        1. Hey whining crybaby… I pay (PAY! With MY money! I OWN!) for my own web site at Go-Daddy. I say some VERY sarcastic and un-politically-correct, intolerant things about cults like Scientology there (and Government Almighty as well). I am QUITE sure that a LOT of “tolerant” liberal-type folks at Google etc. would NOT be happy with the types of things I wrote! Yet, if you do a search-string “Scienfoology”, Google will take you STRAIGHT to MY web site, top hit! #1!

          https://www.google.com/search?q=scienfoology&nfpr=1&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjPzZqf0dXsAhUCT6wKHez9DNwQvgUoAXoECDEQKg&biw=1920&bih=941

          Your whining and crying is (just about ) UTTERLY without basis!

          1. R Mac

            What were your sales from your website last month?

            1. I imagine that they were greater than the amount that you were paid for your moronic lies written right here on these pages! What does that have to do with the price of Molybdenum on the Moon?

              1. R Mac

                So you can’t answer?

                1. How ugly are you? Has your photo ever graced the cover of Playboy or Playgirl? How much porn do you watch, and how many “snuff films”? Do you have both a clit and a dick? How often to your slowly eat the limbs of living, forcibly restrained pets that you have stolen from your neighbors? How badly are you addicted to “smart pills” from underneath the rabbit hutch?

                  So you can’t answer?

                  1. R Mac

                    My question was a simple one about the topic at hand, regarding your website, that you brought up as part of the topic.

                    Is that too complicated for you to understand?

                    1. How much money my web site makes (having NOTHING to do with my intent in creating the web site) is TWICE removed from the topic of using Government Almighty to satisfy YOUR blood-thirsty punishment boner! Even ***IF*** my intent had been to make money, and I make ZERO, or am losing money, does that make your Government-Almighty-enabled punishment boner somehow just, fair, relevant, moral, or effective at doing ANYTHING good?

                      If you ever come around to wanting to work on your affliction, evil troll and servant of the Evil One, start here: M. Scott Peck, The People of the Lie, the Hope for Healing Human Evil
                      https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0684848597/reasonmagazinea-20/
                      People who are evil attack others instead of facing their own failures. Peck demonstrates the havoc these “people of the lie” work in the lives of those around them.

                  2. Sevo

                    3 Spaz flags

        2. Sometimes a Great Notion

          Has anyone actually been made to do any of this? I saw Big Tech’s enemy #1 Alex Jones on Joe Rogan recently (a few months ago maybe) and he seems to be doing well financially and is still running his show from his website even after his great de-platforming.

  2. American Mongrel

    Hang fauci

    1. Longtobefree

      To easy, to quick. Send him to Wuhan.

    2. JasonT20

      Right next to Mike Pence, I suppose.

  3. wonob58940

    Most students try to earn money online and sometimes they fall prey to the scammers. If you are a student and wants to know that How to Earn Money Online then you came to the right place..﻿…………﻿﻿CLICK HERE.

  4. wonob58940

    I would like to thank you for offering me the software engineering position at the Guild Company. I am excited to officially accept the offer and begin working with the team…﻿…………﻿﻿CLICK HERE.

  5. wonob58940

    I would like to thank you for offering me the software engineering position at the Guild Company. I am excited to officially accept the offer and begin working with the team…﻿…………﻿﻿MORE DETAIL.

  6. Ed Heyn

    Privacy, Tech Policy, and Two Sorts of Libertarian

    When it comes to tech policy, then, we will remain at an impasse until our fundamental divides over political ends can be laid out and resolved. Part of the confusion is that the national freedom caucus or libertarian-leaning coalition that so loudly objected to the Patriot Act and similar security state antics in the past has broken apart faced with what are functionally DARPA projects turned into public utilities disguised as private companies. Based on the state of debate, the disguise is very good.

    The folk libertarian—or pioneer American? Perhaps just call her the populist—worries that she might be prevented from living a good life by powers arranged against her; there are ends to which her freedom is aimed, such as a family and health and religious practice, and freedom is that which permits, supports, and protects them. As if by instinct she knows the regime, or the man, is more than badges, guns, and written laws—in a world of cybernetics, distributed command and control, the borders between official agencies, NGOs, and multinationals are as porous as the nation’s. Her fear of tyranny does not distinguish between public and private, government and business, and so the populist makes a virtue of what some would call ideological inconsistency, for she will happily try to use local and national, corporate and political power alike to counter whatever she sees as an attack on a life worth living.

    Meanwhile, the elite libertarian of think tanks and industry astroturf, the ideological liberal—because she believes in freedom as an end in itself, and has made a binary distinction between the public and the private—sputters at the populist’s lack of principles. The free man is to this sort of libertarian what the monarch is to the monarchist. The libertarian believes in the free man as a matter of faith, seeks to emulate him in her pursuit of self-actualization, but she is not free, fulfilling fundamental human ends without regard for all the controls and influences that condition everyone else’s existence, and that is why she is a libertarian. In all her multiplication of choices, in all her deference to the supposed aggregate choices of others revealed by a supposedly free market (never free enough, however—epicycles abound), and her refusal to see power’s increasing indistinction, she condemns the common person, especially the populist, her folksy fellow “libertarian,” to be cut off more and more from the sort of freedom that leads to a life, public and private, worth living.

    1. perlhaqr

      > what are functionally DARPA projects turned into public utilities disguised as private companies

      I like that.

      1. Longtobefree

        Wait; what about Al Gore?

    2. Nemo Aequalis

      I’ve said it before, the distinction between public and private is a red herring designed to keep you chasing your tail instead of pursuing the villains.

      The public and private sectors act in concert. It is a distinction without a difference. They are simply different divisions of the same organization.

      The libertarian assumption seems to be that the public and private sectors have a naturally antagonistic relationship such that each acts as a check against the other.

      The problem is, I see little evidence or that antagonism. They are as snug as a bug in a rug, and they are more than happy to do each other’s dirty work, especially in pursuit of a common interest. Hair-splitting about which organizations is technically public or private is entirely missing the point.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege

        The public and private sectors act in concert. It is a distinction without a difference. They are simply different divisions of the same organization.

        I’ve pointed this out several times as well, especially in regards to social media companies, who act in concert with government and large corporations to grow and consolidate their power.

      2. sarcasmic

        There is one slight difference between the public and the private sectors. One uses force and the other does not. As in one can kill you or lock you in a cage, while the other is trying to sell you stuff. One uses guns and the other uses advertising. But like you said, that’s a distinction without a difference. A minor quibble.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege

          Note how your response doesn’t actually address crony capitalism.

          1. sarcasmic

            Move the goalposts much?

        2. Red Rocks White Privilege

          This is even more amusing considering Tuccile’s article that was just posted, which involves a private company filming New Yorkers’ every move. I’m sure it’s for nothing more than data-mining to find out which bodegas should be advertised directly to their smartphones, but perhaps we shouldn’t be praising Big Brother when it comes wearing a “I’m from the private sector and I’m here to help” sign.

          1. sarcasmic

            What does that have to do with Facebook and Twitter? You know, the subject of the article.

      3. Trollificus

        Exactly. This “public/private” distinction libertarians are so concerned with is just that and no more: “Something libertarians are concerned with.”

        The forces endangering freedom are no more concerned with the dichotomy than they would be with “Are you pachydermous or polysyllabic? Predicate or pancake?”

  7. Mickey Rat

    “Facebook did a terrible job of communicating what it was willing to tolerate from its users. Still, it’s not a First Amendment violation.”

    It is a violation of the principle of free speech, which is something this magazine used to defend with passion.

    Twitter and Facebook are places where a lot of discussion about politics and culture happens and for these platforms to declare that entire topics are verboten, especially ones that are make the Democratic Party look bad and seem to be forbidden on that basis is not a good situation. Amazon banning books that mildly poke Woke sacred cows like trans activist ideology limit our ability to debate these subjects reasonably. And again, the pox on both their houses mentality when the Democrats mentality in regulating the platforms is suppression of speech and the GOP’s is in defense of open forums as bipartisan is disingenuous.

    1. Velvet Thunder

      And Amazon controls 80% of the book market. As the author of When Harry Became Sally – a best seller removed from Amazon – said, with that market share Amazon can essentially control what gets published. No major publisher is going to publish books that can only be sold to 20% of the market, and they’ll probably air on the side of caution, not publishing anything that might be banned by Amazon.

      1. R Mac

        Yeah but he can’t be thrown in jail so who cares?

        1. Trollificus

          Yeah, it’s a PRIVATE ENTERPRISE so who cares?

    2. Hank Ferrous

      Thanks for bringing up free expression. Those who try to argue that this is somehow a 1A issue are generally dishonest, and not particularly interested in civil liberties.

    3. Mike Laursen

      That is backwards. The principle of free speech is that private parties (Twitter, Facebook, etc.) get to decide what speech they want to allow on their sites.

  8. Set Us Up The Chipper

    Facebook/Twitter clearly colluded with the Biden Admin on the Lab Leak theory, the moment the Dems signaled it was ok to talk about it FB/Twitter stopped banning/flagging posts on the subject.

    Something needs to be done.

  9. Jerryskids

    I know sometimes what’s in my feed is the work of a robot doing a good job following bad directions, and sometimes it’s a human being doing a bad job following good directions.

    I think I see the problem. Delete your accounts and never visit Facebook or Twitter and the problem will take care of itself.

    1. Words of wisdom from Jerryskids! I wish more people would really THINK about what Jerryskids just wrote! But instead, they just emote!

      Mostly, they emote about… Someone did something I don’t like! They must be PUNISHED!!! My punishment boner MUST be satisfied! Even if we must punish “Party A” for the writings of “Party B”!!! PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH! And who better to use, to beat and punish innocent and guilty alike, than Government Almighty!?!?!

      What have very varied thinkers through the years said about this?
      “Beware of all those in whom the urge to punish is strong.” – Friedrich Nietzsche
      “Mistrust all those in whom the desire to punish is imperative.” Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
      “Let he who is without sin, throw the first stone.” – Jesus
      “How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ while there is still a beam in your own eye? You hypocrite! First take the beam out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” – Jesus

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege

      Note that most of the issues we’ve seen surrounding this didn’t really start cropping up until after smartphones were invented. There were certainly complaints about cyber-bullying and misinformation and the like, but you could always just turn off the computer and avoid engaging in it entirely. The niche personalities, mental cases, and weirdos confined themselves to places like Tumblr, but were never out in the open and demanding tolerance.

      Smartphones and Facebook/Twitter’s ascent at roughly the same time changed all that. Now, people are online almost constantly–the phone dings and people engage with it like Pavlov’s dogs; the niche personalities are basically running corporate marketing and mainstream media (look how many Gen Zers, the liberals in particular, have been diagnosed with some kind of mental illness, and even more act as if being a complete nutbag is something to be proud of because it means they belong to an oppressed class), and engaging actually provides neuro-biological incentives through dopamine releases.

      Nuking social media entirely would be a big step towards actually mitigating the worst of these social trends, particularly the massive ramp-up in atomization, but as long as smartphones are around the incentive to employ them towards nefarious ends by the public AND private sectors will remain.

    3. raspberrydinners

      100% agree with you there. Utter cesspools.

    4. sarcasmic

      That’s what I did.

  10. Spiritus Mundi

    I don’t know the correct level of content moderation by Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Amazon, and neither do you.

    Actually I do know, it is zero.

    1. Another VERY simple fact that the uber-moderators and lovers of always MOAH Government Almighty forget: NO ONE can be all things to all people! Regardless of exactly HOW you try your best to moderate, SOME whiner somewhere will be pissed off! Who really wants to tie up their tax money and jury duty micro-managing all the crybabies and their hurt feelings?

      Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Amazon shouldn’t be allowed to moderate? What if users post so much hateful, disgusting shit, that most users and advertisers boycott said companies? Will Government Almighty then have to prohibit boycotts, to protect our economy?

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      Oddly enough it’s the same as the correct income tax level

  11. “Don’t Try To Fix Big Tech With Politics”

    I’ll get right on that, as soon as they stop trying to fix politics with big tech.

    1. R Mac

      And public health, and corporate boycotts, and people’s understanding of history…

  12. MatthewSlyfield

    “Don’t Try To Fix Big Tech With Politics”

    That would make more sense if the Big Tech firms were apolitical, but they aren’t.

  13. raspberrydinners

    “Sometimes I can pinpoint what looks to me like an obvious misstep: Facebook’s decision to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election, for instance,”

    The fact this obvious bullshit story never got more airtime was one of the more welcome aspects of the election and sound tech moderation.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

      You do realize that everything in the story was verified

      1. Trollificus

        “Not in Big Lie World, where I live, buddy.”
        ~raspberrydinners

      2. Ersatz

        not an honest actor here…
        your incredulity is wasted

  14. MP

    remove longstanding liability protections by rewriting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act

    THIS is “aggressive government action”? You’ve got to be fucking kidding me. 230 itself was “aggressive government action” in that it prevented private actors from suing other private actors (yes…in a government operated court…fuck off, wanker). 230 is a good idea gone horribly off the rails.

    The answer, as other have pointed out, is to rewrite the 230 liability shield such that an online entity has no inherent filtering right. Filters should be public and user controlled…which is something that would likely naturally evolve once sites no longer have the 230 liability shield while still acting as editors.

    1. R Mac

      The liberaltarians at Reason and in the comments seem to think that 230 is something that occurred naturally in the free market.

      1. Conservaturds think that the main purpose of Government Almighty is to PUNISH-PUNISH-PUNISH all who (in their eyes) are “bad” in ANY way!

        1. R Mac

          Irrelevant to my comment.

          1. EVERYTHING is irrelevant to your comment! Nothing from nothing leaves nothing, and one unreality has no definable relationship to another unreality. Making the world a better place by “punishing Party A” for the writings of “Party B” is an unreality, and an EVIL unreality at that!

            Find yourself a reality check somewhere, Evil One Junior, for your own good!

  15. Mickey Rat

    And as a user of some of these platforms I have every right to have an opinion on their obscure and malleable TOS policies and how they are implemented. The basic problem here is that Facebook, Twitter and the rest have no expertise on determining what legitimate “misinformation” is and therefore their attempts at moderation are always going to be ill informed and prone to manipulation even if (and that is a big “if”) their attempts at doing so are in good faith.

    The right amount of moderation is as little as possible on subjects that are not advocating outright crimes.

  16. Sometimes a Great Notion

    “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

    – Ronald Reagan.

  17. Velvet Thunder

    How close do we have to get to a pseudo-fascism where every major corporation and tech platform is controlled by Democratic political operatives for Reason to drop the “but they’re private companies!” argument?

    1. Trollificus

      The answer is “When Reason is told to drop it by major corporations and tech platforms.”

    2. I dread the day when conservaturds can simply make these kinds of wild accusations (as you just did) and therefor have Government Almighty TAKE OVER private properties of all such accused parties! NO respect for private property from many conservaturds any more! Right-wing Marxists is what you are!

    3. Longtobefree

      It ain’t pseudo-

      Read the history if Italy in the and around the 1930s.

  18. Bill Dalasio

    I don’t know the correct level of content moderation by Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Amazon, and neither do you.

    You’re right. I don’t. What I do know is that the level of “content moderation” applied by the social media giants is wildly inconsistent. And it’s applied inconsistently in a clear pattern showing bias. And that’s why so many apologias for the social media giants fall flat on their face. If you’re the person being censored for your views, you aren’t going to be terribly bothered by the possibility that having the social media giants face liability for what they choose to keep up might lead to more censorship of the other side’s views. You’re already censored. It’s not that the social media giants “did a terrible job of communicating what it was willing to tolerate from its users”. It’s that they treated the same user behaviors differently where the only identifiable distinction was the politics of the user. Unless conservatism itself is what they won’t tolerate.

  19. Longtobefree

    “I don’t know the correct level of content moderation by Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Amazon. And neither do you.”

    Actually, I do.

    The correct level under the section 230 ‘free pass’ is to remove only illegal content. And the proof it was illegal content would be that the corporations reported the crime to the police and assist in the apprehension of the criminal.
    Not gonna happen.

    More realistically, the terms of service should be explicit, and uniformly applied. Any customer who has their service reduced or eliminated should be given the specific rule violated.
    Also not gonna happen.

    1. “The correct level under the section 230 ‘free pass’ is to remove only illegal content.”

      Not true.

      https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20200531/23325444617/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre-wrong-about-section-230-communications-decency-act.shtml

      From there:

      If you said “A site that has political bias is not neutral, and thus loses its Section 230 protections”

      I’m sorry, but you are very, very, very wrong. Perhaps more wrong than anyone saying any of the other things above. First off, there is no “neutrality” requirement at all in Section 230. Seriously. Read it. If anything, it says the opposite. It says that sites can moderate as they see fit and face no liability. This myth is out there and persists because some politicians keep repeating it, but it’s wrong and the opposite of truth. Indeed, any requirement of neutrality would likely raise significant 1st Amendment questions, as it would be involving the law in editorial decision making.

      Second, as described earlier, you can’t “lose” your Section 230 protections, especially not over your moderation choices (again, the law explicitly says that you cannot face liability for moderation choices, so stop trying to make it happen). If content is produced by someone else, the site is protected from lawsuit, thanks to Section 230. If the content is produced by the site, it is not. Moderating the content is not producing content, and so the mere act of moderation, whether neutral or not, does not make you lose 230 protections. That’s just not how it works.

      SQRLSY back now: Important out-take out of THAT out-take:

      It says that sites can moderate as they see fit and face no liability.

  20. Sevo

    “I don’t know the correct level of content moderation by Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Amazon, and neither do you”

    Nor does a single congress-critter.

Please to post comments