Tech Groups Sue To Stop Ron DeSantis' Assault on Online Free Speech

“The Act is so rife with fundamental infirmities that it appears to have been enacted without any regard for the Constitution,” the lawsuit reads.

(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Newscom)

Two tech industry trade groups have filed a suit to try and block Florida's new law that forbids social media companies from deplatforming political candidates, arguing it violates the First Amendment rights of platforms.

On Monday, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law S.B. 7072, which, among other things, threatens to fine platforms like Twitter or Facebook $250,000 for each day they refuse to host comments from candidates running for office. DeSantis has loudly been decrying "censorship" from tech companies and social media platforms that he believes are targeting conservatives. He described the bill's passage as "protection against the Silicon Valley elites."

But among the many concerns about the bill is that it requires these platforms to carry speech they might find objectionable or offensive. The First Amendment, bolstered by many, many court precedents, usually prohibits the government from mandating that a private company do this. Whether we're talking about newspapers, cake-makers, or T-shirt shops, America has a lengthy history of court cases forbidding DeSantis from doing what he's attempting to do.

A lawsuit was inevitable. On Thursday, NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, two organizations that represent the interests of companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Google, teamed up to sue Florida in federal court, asking for the court to find the law unconstitutional for violating the First and 14th Amendments and to enjoin the state from enforcing the law.

"We cannot stand idly by as Florida's lawmakers push unconstitutional bills into law that bring us closer to state-run media and a state-run internet," NetChoice Vice President and General Counsel Carl Szabo noted in a prepared statement. "The First Amendment protects social media platforms' right to host and moderate content as they see fit for their business models and users."

The 70-page lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, documents the many court precedents prohibiting lawmakers from forcing private companies to carry messages—from political candidates or anybody else. The lawsuit notes what is extremely obvious—that the bill "was motivated by animus toward popular technology companies—animus specifically driven by disapproval of the companies' perceived political and other viewpoints."

Republicans like DeSantis have been attempting to bypass all these constitutional concerns by attempting to categorize social media companies as "common carriers" or virtual "town squares," meaning that such platforms merely host communications and therefore shouldn't be permitted to decide what people can talk about any more than a phone company could.

The problem with such an argument, the lawsuit notes, is that these platforms are not common carriers or town squares and are, in fact, heavily moderated, often by demands of their users and even the government itself:

The openness of the Internet is a magnet for some of the best and worst aspects of humanity, and any online service that allows users to easily upload material will find some of its users attempting to post highly offensive, dangerous, illegal, or simply unwanted content. This content may be problematic in a variety of ways, including (among other things) featuring hardcore and illegal "revenge" pornography, depictions of child sexual abuse, terrorist propaganda, efforts by foreign adversaries to foment violence and manipulate American elections, efforts to spread white supremacist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, misinformation disseminated by bot networks, fraudulent schemes, malicious efforts to spread computer viruses or steal people's personal information, spam, virulent racist or sexist attacks, death threats, attempts to encourage suicide and self-harm, efforts to sell illegal weapons and drugs, pirated material that violates intellectual property rights, and false and defamatory statements.

The law Florida passed does provide an exception for pornography or obscenity but not these other components. So if a literal Nazi ran for office in Florida, Facebook would be legally obligated to serve as a platform for this candidate's racist comments, but newspapers or television stations could not be required to do the same.

Then there's the matter that lawmakers at the very last moment carved out an exception for major companies that own theme parks, like Disney and Comcast, which both have major presences in Florida. This decision made it pretty obvious that the law's purpose is to manipulate and potentially punish certain companies Republican politicians have it in for:

This undisguised singling out of disfavored companies reflects the Act's true purpose, which its sponsors freely admitted: to target and punish popular online services for their perceived views and for certain content-moderation decisions that state officials opposed—in other words, to retaliate against these companies for exercising their First Amendment rights…

Robert Winterton, NetChoice's director of public affairs, tells Reason he's "confident" the courts will find in the tech industry's favor. Similar bills have been introduced or debated in other states and more are likely to come. Winterton says this is the biggest bill targeting social media moderation that has actually passed into law so far. If the courts agree that Florida's law is unconstitutional, perhaps some of these efforts will subside.

"Our hope is to disincentivize states from spending money pushing laws that are blatantly unconstitutional," Winterton says.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. CannedSaltyHam

    They can build their own Florida

  2. Moonrocks

    I don’t think you understand what “free speech” means.

  3. Political McGuffin

    Yes, a move that, while via questionable means, increases free speech is being sued for opposing free speech.

    We are in upside down land.

    If they are worried about carrying material that is offensive, they should look to remove 230 so that they can be treated as publishers instead of common carriers.

    1. SECTION 230 IS NOT ABOUT COMMON CARRIERS!!!

      1. MP

        It effectively is. It allowed companies to both have the liability shield that a common carrier has and to filter content. They let the cat out of the bag when they started to filter content based on their editorial viewpoint.

  4. Rich

    S.B. 7072 … threatens to fine platforms like Twitter or Facebook $250,000 for each day they refuse to host comments from candidates running for office.

    Meh. Those candidates can just get a baker to put their comments on a cake.

  5. Political McGuffin

    Notice also how the examples they use relate to the worst things people can say, but in reality, they have no problem with people saying those things, as long as its by, and against the right people, but instead they want to ban simple things like ‘hey those election results look funny’ or ‘so what about wuhan flu starting in a lab’.

    Luckily for them the leftists that support these idiots aren’t bright enough to notice.

    1. Moonrocks

      I love how literal terrorist organizations can organize on social media but mainstream candidates in American elections can’t. Truly, this is the Freedomest of Free Speech.

      1. sarcasmic

        I didn’t think you considered the Capital rioters to be a terrorist organization.

        1. Literal terrorists did organize on Facebook, and then went off to storm the Capital while the POTUS encouraged them in real time.

          1. sarcasmic

            You didn’t properly denounce BLM which means the people who stormed the Capital did nothing wrong!!!!

        2. Moonrocks

          Literal terrorists, as in the kind that target and murder civilians, not the kind that are civilians that are targeted and murdered.

          1. sarcasmic

            ter·ror·ism
            noun
            the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.

            Violently storming the Capital to prevent the certification of the election is the very definition of terrorism.

            1. Moonrocks

              So violent, in fact, that the only ones that got hurt were the protesters.

              1. sarcasmic

                The people outside were protesters. The ones who stormed the building to intimidate Congress and “Stop the Steal” were not.

              2. chemjeff radical individualist

                Isn’t property damage a form of violence?

            2. MP

              So what if the 6ers are terrorists? The point is that people now consider the filtering of political speech to be “freedom of speech”. Crazytown.

              1. sarcasmic

                I’m just showing how partisans have no principles. What matters is who, not what.

              2. chemjeff radical individualist

                Freedom of speech also includes the absence of compelled speech. It means that I have a right to express my opinion, and it also means that I don’t have a right to force you to express my opinion against your will.

  6. CannedSaltyHam

    Republicans like DeSantis have been attempting to bypass all these constitutional concerns by attempting to categorize social media companies as “common carriers” or virtual “town squares,” meaning that such platforms merely host communications and therefore shouldn’t be permitted to decide what people can talk about any more than a phone company could.

    The problem with such an argument, the lawsuit notes, is that these platforms are not common carriers or town squares and are, in fact, heavily moderated, often by demands of their users and even the government itself

    Huh? This reasoning sounds like “These platforms shouldn’t be treated like common carriers because they want to keep on censoring people with abandon, plus the government and users do it so why can’t we?”

    1. The platform are NOT common carriers. I don’t know where this meme came from, but it’s absolutely wrong. These are fully private businesses, they are not monopolies in any way, they do not operate across public frequencies or resources, etc. They meet zero of the criteria for being a common carrier.

      But Team Red is mad because Team Red lost an election so Team Red is anxious to punish someone. And “big tech” is who they want to punish because Team Red does not understand how the tech works.

      1. sarcasmic

        Don’t go confusing Trumpistas with definitions and facts. They know what they feel and you’re not going to change it.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist

        In this case, Team Red is Karen demanding that the manager “do something” about Big Tech’s awful behavior. So they are going to continue to come up with more rules and more laws that will just wind up making everything worse.

  7. Jerryskids

    “The Act is so rife with fundamental infirmities that it appears to have been enacted without any regard for the Constitution,”

    Almost got it there, buddy. Nobody gives a shit about the Constitution any more.

    1. sarcasmic

      When the answer to every problem is government, then all the Constitution does is stop things from getting done.

  8. Moonrocks

    Oh boy, this is a gem:
    “We cannot stand idly by as Florida’s lawmakers push unconstitutional bills into law that bring us closer to state-run media and a state-run internet”

    1. Mickey Rat

      And when the Democrats say “jump”, Twitter, Facebook, and Google shout back “How high, your Lordships?”

      They already are state run media.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist

        But I thought Twitter, Facebook, Google, etc., were already run by left-wing radicals anyway. Why would they require Democrats to demand anything of them in order to act like censorious left-wing assholes?

        Could it be that Twitter sets its rules the way it does, not because any Democrat demanded that they do, but because they genuinely believe that is the best way to run their business?

  9. Titus PUllo

    oh you know the political views of the woke tech giants when they use “white supremists”, anti-semites” and “nazis” as examples of the horror of this law. Not “communists”, “cultural marxists”, and “anti Christians”, and “racists who come in all colors”? Then again look who we are dealing with…folks that have a soft spot for marxism, the destruction of the bill of rights (except how they define the 1st amendment), attacking Americans who have beliefs in freedom and liberty.

    Sorry the tech giants act as soverign nations at war with salt of the earth real Americans…their management should be replaced, BOD removed and as common carriers follow the NAP but beyond that not moderate any content….that is called freedom.

  10. Rich

    The law Florida passed does provide an exception for pornography or obscenity but not these other components. So if a literal Nazi ran for office in Florida, Facebook would be legally obligated to serve as a platform for this candidate’s racist comments

    Au contraire, one suspects nowadays racist comments are considered obscene.

  11. Longtobefree

    “The problem with such an argument, the lawsuit notes, is that these platforms are not common carriers or town squares . . . ”

    On the other hand, to be sure – – – – – – –
    While the Supreme Court has referenced the “vast democratic forums of the Internet,” Reno v. ACLU, 521 U.S. 844, 868 (1997), has described the internet (including social media platforms such as Twitter) as one of “the most important places (in a spatial sense) for the exchange of views,” Packingham v. North Carolina, 137 S. Ct. 1730, 1735 (2017), and has analogized the internet to the “essential venues for public gatherings” of Case 1:17-cv-05205-NRB Document 72 Filed 05/23/18 Page 60 of 75 61 streets and parks, id., the lack of historical practice is dispositive, see Forbes, 523 U.S. at 678. Accordingly, we consider whether the interactive space is a designated public forum, with “governmental intent” serving as “the touchstone for determining whether a public forum has been created.” Gen. Media Commc’ns, Inc. v. Cohen, 131 F.3d 273, 279 (2d Cir. 1997). “Intent is not merely a matter of stated purpose. Indeed, it must be inferred from a number of objective factors, including: [the government’s] policy and past practice, as well as the nature of the property and its compatibility with expressive activity.” Paulsen v. County of Nassau, 925 F.2d 65, 69 (2d Cir. 1991) (citing Cornelius, 473 U.S. at 802-03). Here, these factors strongly support the conclusion that the interactive space is a designated public forum.

  12. Zeb

    I’m a little torn on these things because the tech companies are the second worst thing in the world and government is first. Can’t we just set them all on fire?
    But when it comes to politicians, right now if you are firmly against lockdowns, business closures and other supposed public health mandates, you’re one of the good guys whatever other goofy shit you try to pull.

  13. > “protection against the Silicon Valley elites.”

    Pffft, the “elites” in Silicon Valley could care less about his DeSantis and his political buttboys in Florida.

    Google exists because the prior “elite” SV search engines were a massive pile of santorum. What Google brought to the table was a massive reduction in advertisements, plus a search algorithm that actually worked. Targeted ads mean fewer ads overall. And it cut the advertisers’ expenses.

    Similar stories about Facebook and Twitter and Substack providing alternatives to blogging. No need to own or rent a server then administer it, just post your thoughts on Facebook and Twitter. Zero cost to you. Yes, targeting ads, but that means you no longer have to drum up advertisers to support your boutique blog.

    The problem DeSantis has is that he is no longer the elite himself, and that chafes him hard. He wants to be in charge of what his voters see, and he can’t do that anymore.

    As for deplatforming, those are private platforms, they can do what they want. Break their rules, get silenced for a while. Keep breaking them and you get banned. Every forum everywhere does this. Is he sad that is hero Trump got silenced for a limited time? Then his hero shouldn’t have been such a massive dick by actively encouraging an ongoing riot. Is he sad about Alex Jones getting booted? Maybe he shouldn’t have placed all his political eggs in the basket of an absolute nutter who habitually broke the social media rules he agreed to.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      Similar stories about Facebook and Twitter and Substack providing alternatives to blogging.

      I know, right? If Big Tech really wants to censor right-wing views, they are doing a very poor job of it by permitting Substack and all of these other outlets to pop up. Aren’t Breitbart and Daily Wire also still present on the Internet? Why yes, yes I think they are!

      Once again: For the most part, no one is banned *merely* for espousing traditional right-wing ideology. No one has been banned *merely* for arguing in favor of tax cuts or against abortion or for stronger borders. The people who have been banned, were banned because they were assholes *who also happened to be conservative*, and they were banned *for their asshole behavior*, not because of canonical conservative ideology.

  14. Billy Bones

    Scott Shackford also believes it is reasonable for your phone carrier and/or internet provider to deny you service for posting items on-line that they do not agree with. Maybe your electric company will even cut off your power to your home so you cannot post items on-line they do not like.

    1. Rich

      Stop giving them ideas!

      1. Moonrocks

        Too late. California already did it.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist

      Your ISP is the common carrier.
      Google is not a common carrier.

  15. Jerry B.

    The tech companies are just hurt that someone other than them might be able to assault the 1st Amendment on social media platforms.

  16. mad.casual

    But among the many concerns about the bill is that it requires these platforms to carry speech they might find objectionable or offensive.

    So, Reason being Reason, we have to ask whether this is in fact true or whether it’s a false/selective interpretation (there’s an obvious reason why this statement is objectively untrue but we’ll get to that).

    Reading the bill:

    A social media platform may not willfully deplatform a candidate for office who is known by the social media platform to be a candidate, beginning on the date of qualification and
    ending on the date of the election or the date the candidate
    ceases to be a candidate. A social media platform must provide
    each user a method by which the user may be identified as a
    qualified candidate and which provides sufficient information to
    allow the social media platform to confirm the user’s
    qualification by reviewing the website of the Division of
    Elections or the website of the local supervisor of elections.

    (c) “Deplatform” means the action or practice by a social media platform to permanently delete or ban a user or to temporarily delete or ban a user from the social media platform for more than 14 days.

    So, they can still refuse to provide a platform to a potential candidate up front. They can still deplatform anyone they like, any time they like, for 2 weeks. What they can’t do is knowingly agree to host a candidates’ speech and then terminate the candidates’ account (for longer than two weeks). So the statement that it compels them to host speech is untrue. It compels them to do the job they agreed to do up front.

    Speaking of which, Scott’s statement is a retarded counterfactual from the get go. If the social media platforms didn’t want to host a candidate’s speech, they should say so in the TOS and moderate up front. Otherwise, the laws of physics/probability dictate that they will be hosting speech they might find objectionable.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      What they can’t do is knowingly agree to host a candidates’ speech and then terminate the candidates’ account (for longer than two weeks). So the statement that it compels them to host speech is untrue. It compels them to do the job they agreed to do up front.

      Right, so it’s a free pass for candidates to break all of the rules of the platform with impunity.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist

      Otherwise, the laws of physics/probability dictate that they will be hosting speech they might find objectionable.

      Well sure, they can’t pre-emptively prevent every user from posting objectionable speech ahead of time. They can only react once they discover the speech. And they designate that speech as objectionable by moderating it and/or banning the user. Except, now in Florida, if the user is a candidate.

