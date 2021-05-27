Reason Roundup

Study: Mask Mandates Didn't Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

Plus: ACLU and Planned Parenthood sue over Arkansas abortion ban, heartland states see fastest growth in foreign-born residents, and more...

|

westendrf638563
(Eva Blanco/Westend61 GmbH/Newscom)

Mask use was associated with slowed COVID-19 spread, but only during periods of low case growth. A new study suggests state mask mandates didn't help slow COVID-19 transmission. The pre-publication study found "qualitatively comparable courses of viral spread" among states with early, late, and no mask mandates.

Mask use—defined as "the percentage of people who always wear masks in public settings"—was associated with slower spread during low-transmission periods. But it was not associated with slower spread during high-transmission periods.

Going into the study, lead author Damian D. Guerra, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Louisville, and co-author Daniel J. Guerra, of VerEvMed, "hypothesized that statewide mask mandates and mask use are associated with lower COVID-19 case growth rates." To test this hypothesis, they compared COVID-19 case growth in the 33 states that imposed statewide mask mandates on or before August 2, 2020, with those that imposed mask mandates after this date and those that didn't have mask mandates at all, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Their results don't tell us that mask wearing was useless—many people wore masks in public regardless of mandates, many businesses required them regardless of mandates, and many people and businesses ignored them or only sometimes complied. In addition, not all face coverings are created equal, and many people who wore them didn't do so in an optimal way. It's hard to say how much any of that helped or hurt. A lot of COVID-19 spread occurred between family members and in places where mask mandates didn't apply and mask wearing wasn't common. That may not have varied much between states regardless of whether they had mandates and/or generally high public mask usage.

However, the study does add to evidence that mandating mask use may have made little difference. "Case growth was not significantly different between mandate and non-mandate states at low or high transmission rates," they found.

The research has not yet been peer-reviewed, and may still prove to be flawed. But it does line up with some other data points on mask mandates. For instance, Texas saw no case spike when it lifted its mandate in early March. And an April 2021 analysis saw states with stricter rules about face coverings and indoor dining faring worse than states that did not.

This goes against many people's assumptions—including those of this study's authors.

Contrary to our hypothesis, early mandates were not associated with lower minimum case growth. Maximum case growth was the same among states with early, late, and no mandates. This indicates that mask mandates were not predictive of slower COVID-19 spread when community transmission rates were low or high.

We wondered if mask mandates were associated with smaller or slower surges in case growth. Differences between minimum and maximum case growth were similar among early, late, and no mandate states, and surges from minimum to maximum growth occurred at similar rates. These findings suggest that mask mandates are not predictive of smaller or slower shifts from low to high case growth.

The authors also "speculated that statewide mask use, rather than mask mandates per se, may predict COVID-19 case growth." This hypothesis fared slightly better, but still didn't hold up for situations when case growth was high.

"Data suggest that mask use is a poor predicter of COVID-19 growth at the state level," they conclude. "Our findings do not support the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates decrease with greater public mask use."

They do note several limitations on the study, including the fact that it only looked at confirmed and probable COVID-19 infections and not things such as hospitalization and mortality rates. This leaves open the possibility that mask use could have some positive outcomes (such as decreased severity of cases) even if not predicting overall spread.

But the research suggests that mandating mask usage didn't turn out to be the magic bullet that many hoped it might be.

FREE MINDS

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Planned Parenthood are suing over Arkansas' abortion ban: 

FREE MARKETS

Midwestern cities have become immigration hubs. Metropolitan areas with the fastest-growing population of foreign-born residents include Columbus, Ohio, and Des Moines, Iowa, new Heartland Forward research says. "In the past decade, they have attracted newcomers at a much faster pace than historical magnets of immigration like New York City or Los Angeles," notes Bloomberg.

Overall, the heartland, which includes 20 central U.S. states, has seen the share of its population born outside the U.S. jump to 31.1% in 2019 from 23.5% in 2010, according to Heartland Forward, which analyzed Census Bureau data.

In urban centers such as Des Moines, Columbus and Louisville, Kentucky, the number of foreign-born people has jumped more than 40% in the decade through 2019. During that time, that number rose about 5% in the New York City metro area, while in Los Angeles, it declined.

QUICK HITS

• Nine people were killed when a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee opened fire at the light rail hub where he worked yesterday. The shooter "died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and other employees were among the victims," according to USA Today. Police spokesperson Russell Davis didn't say "what kind of weapon the suspect used or whether he had a firearm license. A motive was not immediately clear."

• "If the Lab-Leak Theory Is Correct, What's Next?" asks The Atlantic.

• Phoenix cops and prosecutors declared ACAB—a protest slogan short for "all cops are bastards"—to be a criminal gang so that it could arrest anti–police brutality protesters who were chanting it.

Reason's Peter Suderman tackles the latest bogus antitrust claims against Amazon.

• The NAACP says arresting a teen for a racist Snapchat post isn't enough. The ACLU says it's unconstitutional.

• Veronique de Rugy dissects the Child Tax Credit.

• Nick Gillespie talks to Freddie deBoer about "the surprising overlap between Marxists and libertarians when it comes to a range of current policy issues."

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!

    Masks are useless.

  3. Don't look at me!

    Why would immigrants want to live in those horrible flyover states?

    1. Beats me, but there’s not much point to bringing more Democratic voters into states that already vote Democrat anyway.

      #TurnTexas(AndEveryOtherRedState)Blue

  4. Ra's al Gore

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/05/26/hunter-biden-introduced-burisma-exec-to-his-father-while-joe-was-vice-president-laptop-docs-show-n1450034

    According to documents on the laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop in Delaware, Hunter introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to an executive at the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma at a dinner in Washington, D.C. Burisma was paying Hunter Biden $83,333 per month to sit on the firm’s board. Hunter’s Russian and Kazakh business partners also attended the dinner.

    Hunter Biden invited guests to the dinner on April 16, 2015, held in the private “Garden Room” at Café Milano, a Georgetown restaurant whose catchphrase is, “Where the world’s most powerful people go.” The New York Post first reported on the emails on Wednesday.

    The next day, Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive at Burisma, emailed Hunter Biden to thank him for introducing his father.

    1. Commenter_XY

      Amazing that The Guardian broke that story. Of course, the MSM here totally ignored it. But there is no bias, right?

  5. “heartland states see fastest growth in foreign-born residents”

    Excellent news. The Koch / Reason libertarian endgame is to use immigration to import more Democratic voters and turn the entire country into California. I’m optimistic this will occur not just within my lifetime, but within the lifetime of our benefactor Charles Koch.

    #LibertariansFor50Californias
    #ImmigrationAboveAll

  6. Ra's al Gore

    EXCLUSIVE: Contracts reveal US universities ‘must’ accept CCP’s ‘assessment’ on ‘teaching quality’ at Confucius Institutes
    Through public records requests, Campus Reform obtained thirty-two universities’ agreements with the Confucius Institute Headquarters in China.
    Several of the agreements revealed that American colleges and universities allow the CCP to have heavy influence in what is taught within the Confucius Institute.
    This article is the first in an investigative series taking a closer look at American universities and Confucius Institutes.
    https://www.campusreform.org/article?id=17541

    Several American universities surrendered academic control of their Confucius Institutes to Hanban — the Confucius Institute Headquarters, an entity affiliated with the Chinese government’s Ministry of Education.

    The Confucius Institutes are joint educational initiatives between Chinese and American universities. Though they are marketed as language and cultural exchanges, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo designated the program as a “foreign mission” of the People’s Republic of China that is “part of the Chinese Communist Party’s global influence and propaganda apparatus.”

  7. Ra's al Gore

    Broke: Everyone should vote
    Woke: But those votes shouldn’t matter because unelected judges will give us what we want

    https://yro.slashdot.org/story/21/05/26/2131242/dutch-court-rules-oil-giant-shell-must-cut-carbon-emissions-by-45-by-2030

    The lawsuit was filed in April 2019 by seven activist groups — including Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace — on behalf of 17,200 Dutch citizens. Court summons claimed Shell’s business model “is endangering human rights and lives” by posing a threat to the goals laid out in the Paris Agreement. Roger Cox, a lawyer for environmental activists in the case, said in a statement that the ruling marked “a turning point in history” and could have major consequences for other big polluters.

  8. Ra's al Gore

    https://twitter.com/AndrewHClark/status/1397915460985753611

    Anyone else alarmed that social media was systematically removing information from their platforms that could very well turn out to be true?
    Quote Tweet
    Cristiano Lima
    @viaCristiano
    · 15h
    Scoop: Facebook will no longer remove posts claiming Covid-19 was man-made, as support mounts for probes into the virus’ origins & the Wuhan lab-leak theory

  9. soldiermedic76

    Just the other day American Socialist posted about how many Marxist started out as libertarians and today we have a story on the overlap between Marxists and libertarians? Coincidence? Or has Reason finally jumped the shark?

  10. Ra's al Gore

    I Was the Fastest Girl in Connecticut. But Transgender Athletes Made it an Unfair Fight.
    https://adflegal.org/blog/i-was-fastest-girl-connecticut-transgender-athletes-made-it-unfair-fight

    Editor’s note: On May 22, USA Today published an opinion piece from Alliance Defending Freedom client Chelsea Mitchell (Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools) about the injustice she experienced as an athlete who was forced to compete against males in track. On May 25, editors at USA Today, without notice to Chelsea, changed the word “male” to “transgender” throughout her piece and added the following editor’s note to the top of it:

    “This column has been updated to reflect USA TODAY’s standards and style guidelines. We regret that hurtful language was used.”

    We reproduce the original version of Chelsea’s piece below so that you can read what she wrote prior to USA Today’s post-publication edits and editor’s note, which inappropriately assigned “hurtful” motives to Chelsea’s logical use of the word “male” to refer to the biology of males who compete in female sports.

  11. Commenter_XY

    “Data suggest that mask use is a poor predicter of COVID-19 growth at the state level. Our findings do not support the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates decrease with greater public mask use.”

    So….masks were ineffective. Why is that? To me, I’d look a lot harder at the virus itself. What characteristics does this virus have that overcame the ‘protection’ afforded by a mask?

    1. Ra's al Gore

      We don’t live in an operating room. No surgeon wears the same mask for a week straight, taking it into the restroom, taking it off to eat, etc.

  12. I have found an exception to OpenBordersLiberal-tarian’s First Law.

    Recall that the law describes the Democratic Party’s tendency to pretend they oppose “one percenters” and “big banks” and related boogeymen — then proceed to govern in the interests of exactly those groups. Well, now we have a Democratic Senator outright admitting his party’s open borders agenda is exactly what “big banks” want:

    I asked the CEOs of our nation’s six largest banks if inclusive immigration reform would help us build a robust, stronger economy. They all said YES.

    #VoteDemocratToHelpBigBanks
    #CEOsKnowBest

  13. JesseAz

    Just in case anyone missed this gem yesterday.

    Chipper Morning Wood————————————————————————–
    May.26.2021 at 6:29 pm
    Flag Comment Mute User
    Libertarians have more in common with Marxism than with modern conservatism.

    This is in the same thread with Jeff claiming libertarian and socialism is compatible because Wikipedia has an entry titled libertarian socialism.

    We are officially in an era of newspeak where people redefine meanings to justify marxism and authoritarianism.

    People are now claiming socialist constructs and madcist constructs are more free than free market capitalism. A structure that demands government control of structures and production being more free than self determination.

    It is amazing to watch

    1. JesseAz

      Messed up tags, but chippers statement is just the one sentence.

      Chipper Morning Wood————————————————————————–
      May.26.2021 at 6:29 pm
      Flag Comment Mute User
      Libertarians have more in common with Marxism than with modern conservatism.

  14. The title is WRONG! Bad Reason, bad!

    From the article itself, mask use “was associated with slower spread during low-transmission periods”.

    Masks were indeed effective, just not equally effective during all transmission periods.

    1. JesseAz

      Actually most of the study showed no correlation with some light correlation on areas of less data. Times of lowest transmission are also times of least data as people are less likely to test themselves.

      So it is actually you who are wrong.

      Amazing how desperate you are to defend masks even ignoring 80 years of study.

      It is amazing also watching idiots defend models over actual data.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist

      I know, right?

      Masks are an imperfect tool to slow the spread of a virus that is transmissible in many ways.

      But too many people have black/white thinking on masks. Either “masks totally work, you must wear them all the time!” or “masks don’t work, therefore you should not wear them at all!”

      It is analogous to a seat belt. Wearing a seat belt won’t prevent all injury in case of a car wreck. But it doesn’t mean that seat belts never work.

  15. chemjeff radical individualist

    Oh, look who’s back in the news.

    https://deadstate.org/michele-bachmann-capitol-riot-was-carried-out-by-the-progressive-left-to-frame-trump-as-a-terrorist/

    “I believe it was specifically done to rebrand Donald Trump as being an insurrectionist and a leader of a terrorist movement,” she declared. “I also believe that this was done to rebrand the Make America Great agenda—because remember, that was considered extremely popular by about 80 million Americans—so they wanted to rebrand Make America Great as an evil thing and those of us who supported Donald Trump and that agenda as evil and terrorists.”

    Sure it was. It’s all a giant conspiracy. Of course.

