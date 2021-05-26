Antitrust

D.C.'s Attorney General Is Suing Amazon To Force It To Feature Worse Deals

A new antitrust suit targets third-party seller agreements.

zumaglobalten782411
(oby Scott/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

In the name of providing consumers access to lower prices, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine has launched an antitrust lawsuit aimed at Amazon. Strangely, if Racine's lawsuit were to succeed, the result would be that Amazon would show consumers…higher prices. 

Racine's suit alleges that Amazon is engaging in anticompetitive behavior by barring third-party sellers from selling at lower prices on their own websites through a policy that amounts to a "most-favored nation" clause in the third-party seller agreement, leading to higher prices on other sites.

These sorts of clauses are a favorite target for modern antitrust hawks, and there's a lengthy section about Amazon's use of these sorts of policies in the giant House Antitrust Report released by Democrats on the Antitrust Subcommittee last fall. That report was a 400-page compendium of complaints about seemingly every minor business practice by a large tech company. Yet even that report, with its maximalist view of antitrust regulation, notes that such clauses are "not inherently anticompetitive"—before, of course, alleging that Amazon's use of them is.  

It's true that Amazon used to explicitly bar sellers from charging lower prices elsewhere, but that policy ended in 2019 and was replaced with a less strict agreement known as the "Fair Pricing Policy." 

The Fair Pricing Policy allows sellers to set their own prices, but it also allows Amazon to respond by removing the seller's listing from the Buy Box. The Buy Box is the main price you see on an item's sale page, so it's the one that most consumers pick, even when there are multiple sellers selling the same item. In many cases, it shows the lowest price for the item. Obviously, sellers work hard to get their listings into the Buy Box and adjust their pricing accordingly. But it's also true that you can click through to see other listings at other prices. 

Vendors who sell through other outlets have objected to this arrangement, however, with one telling Wired that after putting up items for sale on non-Amazon sites at lower prices, they found their products were in some cases no longer in the Buy Box. "You could still buy the product," he explained, "but it was an extra click." 

In some ways, that's the crux of the issue: a single extra click. That the attorney general for the District of Columbia has launched a major suit over that extra click shows how nitpicky a lot of modern antitrust activism is. Page through last fall's House antitrust report, and it quickly becomes clear that a faction of big tech-skeptical activists and policymakers on the left has decided that just about every modern business practice in the tech economy, no matter how minor or perfunctory, is an antitrust violation, and needs to be regulated, managed, or outlawed by federal overseers. 

And, of course, a lot of that regulation would end up being counterproductive, potentially harming consumers rather than helping them. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D–Mass.) push to prohibit companies like Amazon from offering house-brand products, for example, would result in the elimination of a bunch of inexpensive, high-quality brands and subbrands for everything from HDMI cables to couches. In service of protecting consumers, Warren's antitrust crusade would end up making consumers worse off.  

The D.C. A.G.'s suit could produce a similar effect. As an Amazon rep tells Recode, "The relief the AG seeks would force Amazon to feature higher prices to customers, oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law." The Buy Box is built to show Amazon customers the site's most appealing deals. It's a consumer-focused product. Upending that system, as this suit aims to do, would result in customers seeing higher prices and worse deals on the site. 

The new suit against Amazon is typical of so many of today's antitrust pushes in that it's both nitpicky and counterproductive. But it's also a portent of things to come. As Elizabeth Nolan Brown reports in the cover story for the latest issue of Reason, the new antitrust crusaders on both the left and the right are determined to use—or abuse—antitrust law to pursue a wide array of preexisting political agendas. And there's a large contingent of policymakers and politicians who don't seems to care if consumers are harmed in what is supposedly a battle to protect consumers.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. JohnnyAppleseed

    How dare anyone infringe on my RIGHT to CONSOOM product for CHEAP.

  2. buckleup

    Fuck it trillion dollar companies and amoral billionaires can follow the law and pay up. Besides, Bezos is getting a sweetheart deal from NASA so no prob.

    1. Squirrelloid

      He is following the law. Antitrust law requires consumers are being harmed to invoke antitrust action by the government – which patently isn’t the case here.

      Point out what law Amazon is actually violating by requiring an extra click. As in, the precise line in the US Code that they’re in violation of.

      1. JohannesDinkle

        Standard Oil kept lowering the price of kerosene for twenty years even when they had over 80% of the market, mostly by finding ways to control costs. That didn’t stop the federal government from breaking them up.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland

    Bezos bought the wapo in order to show that he can suck progressive cock with the best of them. Shock of all shock proggies still hate Bezos.

    1. I’ve found the best way to convince progressives to appreciate billionaires is to point out how much money they spend on open borders advocacy. This approach was highly effective in getting my left-leaning friends to change their minds about Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch.

      #BillionairesKnowBest

  4. Longtobefree

    “Captain, I wish you’d stop being so good to me”

  5. Ken Shultz

    “Vendors who sell through other outlets have objected to this arrangement, however, with one telling Wired that after putting up items for sale on non-Amazon sites at lower prices, they found their products were in some cases no longer in the Buy Box. “You could still buy the product,” he explained, “but it was an extra click.”

    I’m not in support of this antitrust action, by any means, but if vendors are concerned about avoiding that extra click, it’s probably a valid concern.

    I can think of a couple of examples of this being extremely important in brick and mortar. For instance, grocers will charge higher rates, I understand, for items that are displayed on the end of the aisle–because they get more foot traffic than putting your items in the middle of an aisle. Some people won’t walk down the aisle at all, and you can still sell to those people if your items are placed on the end of the aisle.

    Another example, from commercial real estate, is that retail space is more expensive to rent or buy if it features a higher traffic count. If people can’t see your storefront from a large street, it may be only an extra turn to find your store, but the fact is that they won’t make that extra effort. Trader Joe’s has saved a tremendous amount of money because they purposely pay less for retail space by buying it in out of the way places for their stores–because their customers are so enthusiastic, they don’t need to have their stores on an intersection that is highly visible.

    Drive thru service at fast food restaurants is the same thing. Some people would rather have Chipotle than Taco Bell, but they go to Taco Bell because there’s a drive thru–and they don’t want to bother getting out of the car. Your local gas station charges an arm and a leg for things you could buy at the grocery for much less, but people are willing to pay extra for the convenience of not having to make an extra trip.

    I appreciate that having to make an extra click seems like a small thing, but I also remember when AOL was the way most Americans got online, and most of them thought AOL’s website was the entirety of the internet because to get off of their website, after you dialed in, you had to make several clicks–and that was a click too far for them.

    I wouldn’t discount the importance of an extra click to Amazon’s vendors. This website is full of ads and links that I never click.

  6. Jefferson's Ghost

    Given that I live in a small community, there are lots of items I purchase which are not readily available locally.

    Note: I often use Amazon for the reviews on certain items, and then purchase them locally — often at the same, or sometimes, a lower price, as with my new lawn-mower.

    I see this everywhere:
    “May be available at a lower price from other sellers, potentially without free Prime shipping.”
    Of course it’s still sold through Amazon, but, as an example, the latest DVD I purchased I initially found priced at $21.25
    Looking through the other offers, I found the exact same DVD for $7.97

    Oh yeah, Amazon is SUCH A RIPOFF!! I DEMAND FEDERAL ACTION!!!! NOBODY SHOULD BE ABLE TO SELL MOVIES THAT CHEAP!!!

