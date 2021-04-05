Coronavirus

Increases in Coronavirus Cases Are Happening Mainly in States With Stricter COVID-19 Rules

The Washington Post nevertheless blames "a broad loosening of public health measures."

|

Greg-Abbott-2-17-21-Newscom-3
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Bob Daemmrich/Zuma Press/Newscom)

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted most of his state's remaining COVID-19 restrictions at the beginning of March, critics warned that he was inviting a public health disaster. President Joe Biden said Abbott's changes, which among other things ended the state's face mask mandate and allowed businesses to serve customers at full capacity, reflected "Neanderthal thinking." Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, said the shift was "extraordinarily dangerous" and "will kill Texans."

A month after Abbott made those decisions, newly identified infections and daily deaths continue to decline in Texas. According to Worldometer's numbers, the seven-day average of daily new cases in Texas fell by 56 percent from March 1 to yesterday. Daily deaths fell by 64 percent during the same period.

New cases are on the rise in some states, prompting warnings that we are about to see a "fourth wave" as prematurely relaxed precautions allow the coronavirus to run wild in places where the population remains largely unvaccinated. Yet the states where cases are rising generally have stricter COVID-19 policies than Texas does.

"In the Midwest and Plains, Nebraska, Minnesota and Pennsylvania are among the states that have reported large increases," The Washington Post reports. "In the Northeast, states such as Delaware, Vermont and Maine have witnessed a similar incline."

The Post's inclusion of Nebraska, the one state with relatively loose policies, is rather puzzling, since cases there have been falling or essentially flat since early January. Yesterday the seven-day average of daily new cases in Nebraska, per Worldometer, was actually a bit lower than it was at the beginning of March.

Except for Nebraska, all of the states mentioned by the Post still legally require people to cover their faces in public. And except for Nebraska, all of these states continue to restrict indoor dining in restaurants. Minnesota allows restaurants to operate at 75 percent of their capacities. The same rule took effect yesterday in Pennsylvania, which previously had a 50 percent occupancy cap, a limit that still applies in Delaware, Maine, and Vermont.

The Post nevertheless says "experts…agree" that rising infection numbers are largely due to "a broad loosening of public health measures, such as mask mandates and limits on indoor dining," along with "increased spread of the more transmissible [virus] variants." The evidence so far does not seem to support that theory.

Mask mandates and stricter restaurant rules manifestly did not prevent daily cases from rising in five of the six states that the Post mentions. Other states that still require masks, including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington, likewise have seen increases in new cases, some of them sizable, since March 1. In the 18 states that do not require face masks, cases are falling or flat everywhere except Florida, which has seen an uptick since mid-March.

None of this means that face masks are useless in reducing virus transmission. But it may mean that the difference between recommending face coverings (as Abbott, for example, continues to do) and legally requiring them is not as important as mask-mandate supporters tend to think—perhaps because most people are inclined to wear them anyway, perhaps because many businesses still require them after state mandates are lifted, or perhaps because of both. For what it's worth, the businesses I visit in Dallas still require face masks, and customers generally comply with that rule.

Likewise with restaurant restrictions. Perhaps there is a crucial public-health difference between banning and allowing indoor dining but not much of a difference between a 50 percent rule and a 75 percent rule, or between a 75 percent rule and no occupancy limit. Or perhaps restaurants are not a major source of virus transmission, as contact tracing data from New York and Minnesota suggest.

If you believe that government-imposed restrictions play a crucial role in reducing the spread of COVID-19, you will be inclined to blame relaxed restrictions for case increases, as the Post does. But when that assumption does not match what is happening, maybe it should be reconsidered.

NEXT: SPAC Attack: SEC Slowdown Hits Investment Vehicle

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Erick
    April.5.2021 at 3:33 pm

    The world health organization had to find the Corona virus vaccine by now. I think it does not fulfill its duties, it needs restructuring again.

    1. AnastasiaPettis
      April.5.2021 at 3:53 pm

      [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple works from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
      on this page…. Visit Here

  2. Longtobefree
    April.5.2021 at 3:44 pm

    “The Post’s inclusion of Nebraska, the one state with relatively loose policies, is rather puzzling, since cases there have been falling or essentially flat since early January.”

    How is it puzzling at all that the Washington Post is lying?
    That is what they do.
    Their full motto is “Democracy must die in the darkness of ignored news”.

    1. Dillinger
      April.5.2021 at 4:41 pm

      if Sullum bags on WaPo his amazon deliveries will be blacklisted

  3. Quo Usque Tandem
    April.5.2021 at 3:45 pm

    The Washington Post nevertheless blames “a broad loosening of public health measures.”

    Narratives, like customers, must be served.

    Even if it’s more virtue than virus.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      April.5.2021 at 4:48 pm

      Everything that is not mandatory is not permitted.

  4. Brandybuck
    April.5.2021 at 3:48 pm

    It’s population density. Populous states with urban density get more cases, Less populous and rural states get fewer cases. Do a county map of infection rates in Texas it it will not be uniform, the higher rates will be in D/FW, Houston, and Austin.

    Likewise the lower rates in California will be in the north and east. Ironically, those areas had the more severe lockdowns, but only because the state metrics are about the number of hospital beds. No hospitals in the county means no hospital beds, so the state locks you down. Which everyone in those counties pretty much ignore.

    1. Libertymike
      April.5.2021 at 3:54 pm

      [M]ore “cases.” [F]ewer “cases.”

      I see you are using the enemy’s nomenclature.

    2. MatthewSlyfield
      April.5.2021 at 4:39 pm

      “It’s population density. Populous states with urban density get more cases, Less populous and rural states get fewer cases. Do a county map of infection rates in Texas it it will not be uniform, the higher rates will be in D/FW, Houston, and Austin.”

      To prove that proposition you need to compare Dallas, Houston and Austin, not just to more rural areas in Texas but other cities with similar population densities in states with tighter lockdowns.

      1. DJK
        April.5.2021 at 4:45 pm

        You also need to correct for widely different access to testing in rural versus urban areas.

    3. DJK
      April.5.2021 at 4:43 pm

      If you think that northern and eastern California had severe lockdowns, you are just wrong. The Bay Area was completely locked down. All you had to do was drive an hour and change north or east and restaurants, bars, etc. were open. County sheriffs refused to enforce the Governor’s lockdown order. Hell, I went to a completely packed axe-throwing bar in the Sierra foothills in the middle of November. I ate indoors at a diner in the Sierras in the middle of December. All of this while outdoor bars in the Bay were closed.

      1. DJK
        April.5.2021 at 4:43 pm

        Oh, sorry. Just saw the part about everyone ignoring them. This is 100% correct. Outside the Bay Area and LA County, the reaction is very much “fuck the Governor.”

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.5.2021 at 3:55 pm

    ther states that still require masks, including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington,

    If you’ve ever seen the women of North Jersey, you might think the mask mandate isn’t such a bad idea…

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 4:45 pm

      Turns out masks are a great place for the virus to multiply.

  6. mad.casual
    April.5.2021 at 3:55 pm

    I dunno what the big deal is, Indiana and Wisconsin’s lax gun laws have been exacerbating Chicago’s gun crime problem for decades. This is gun crime-as-pandemics 101 people. Anybody who thinks nonsense-lockdowns are just a socio-political tool to wield power needs to wake up. Follow the science!

  7. Jerry B.
    April.5.2021 at 3:55 pm

    The Post has this story about Biden’s administration saying they can’t do anything about an Egyptian government official torturing a man, due to diplomatic immunity, and doesn’t include any criticism. Strange, considering the excoriated Trump for using the same rationale about the killing by the Saudis.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/legal-issues/egypt-torture-lawsuit-immunity/2021/04/05/31d74746-93d9-11eb-a74e-1f4cf89fd948_story.html

    1. Longtobefree
      April.5.2021 at 4:40 pm

      That was then (Trump), this is now (Biden).

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.5.2021 at 4:46 pm

      He was a journalist for gods sake! Totes different!

      1. golfasaurus
        April.5.2021 at 4:58 pm

        Now now, I know we dislike journalists but saying they deserve torture is wee bit much.

  8. AddictionMyth
    April.5.2021 at 4:15 pm

    Of course, that’s the point: exacerbate the crisis to damage the economy and public health for profit and political power. However I don’t blame politicians. I blame the people for letting this happen. They should have fought and not made cowardly excuses for running away. The war today is online, not in the streets or at the capitol.

    1. buckleup
      April.5.2021 at 4:37 pm

      *advertising

  9. Dillinger
    April.5.2021 at 4:23 pm

    when is the It Was All A Giant Bunch of Baloney piece?

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    April.5.2021 at 4:28 pm

    This is where I start to flirt around with the press being “the enemy of the people”. What is it about the journalism class that has so much contempt for freedom of movement and thought?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.5.2021 at 4:38 pm

      Envy is root of their contempt.

      1. mad.casual
        April.5.2021 at 4:54 pm

        Yeah, if a know-nothing like Trump can shoot from the hip with HCQ and hit the mark, then what do we need all these journalists and lab-coat fillers for?

    2. golfasaurus
      April.5.2021 at 4:56 pm

      I think it’s enough that it’s true, with the why not really mattering in the grand scheme.

  11. buckleup
    April.5.2021 at 4:36 pm

    I wonder if so called journalists ever feel bad about themselves acting as state sponsored propoganda tools who have no freedom of action regarding the truth. I suppose it’s like working for the actual government where you sell your soul everyday knowing that your bosses are nothing by bureaucratic Little Eichmanns.

    Also, yes this does prove that cloth masks were basically useless.

    1. Dillinger
      April.5.2021 at 4:40 pm

      they think they’re Winning Side

    2. Longtobefree
      April.5.2021 at 4:41 pm

      Only useless from a medical perspective.
      They were useful as hell from a political perspective. Still are.

  12. MP
    April.5.2021 at 4:41 pm

    The fact that we’re still using “cases” as a metric is mind-boggling.

  13. golfasaurus
    April.5.2021 at 4:42 pm

    Fuck you Sullum, you’re the enemy and you did this.

  14. Liberty Lover
    April.5.2021 at 4:54 pm

    WOW! It would almost make you think fresh air, sunshine and moderate exercise is good for you and could increase your immune system. Maybe someone should tell Dr. Fake-uci!

Please to post comments