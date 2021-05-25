Brickbat: The Eyes of Texas

Former, Dallas County, Texas, assistant district attorney Richard Jackson has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas found he withheld evidence in a case that led to the wrongful conviction of two men in the murder of a pastor. Dennis Allen and Stanley Mozee spent 14 years in prison. The two were freed in 2013 after a new district attorney examined the case file and found evidence that had not been turned over to the defense attorneys. Jackson, who retired in 2013, said he is innocent of the claims against him but will not spend his retirement savings fighting them.