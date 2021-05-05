Reason Roundup

Court Says Snapchat Can Be Sued for Deaths of Trio Using App During Fatal Crash

Plus: The challenges of free speech on Twitter, the case against baseball bailouts, and more...

|

sipaphotoseleven582733
(Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/S/Newscom)

Judges say Section 230 doesn't apply. It's a time-honored tradition for folks to blame new entertainment and communications mediums—rock music, rap music, video games, etc.—for the follies of the youth using them, and social media has been no exception. For years, parents, media, and authorities have been trying to hold popular apps accountable for a range of ills visited on young people using them.

For the most part, courts have rejected claims that the mere existence of these new mediums is responsible for people using them in ways that prove dangerous. In part, this is common sense; in part, it relies on Section 230, the federal communications law protecting digital services from some liability for the speech and action of their users. But now, a federal appeals court is taking a worrying step in the opposite direction.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled that the parents of three young people killed in a 2017 car crash could sue Snapchat because their kids had been using the app at the time of the crash.

The car carrying 17-year-olds Jason Davis and Hunter Morby and 20-year-old Landen Brown had hit a tree while going approximately 113 miles per hour, then burst into flames. Before the fatal accident, Brown had opened Snapchat and pulled up the app's speed filter, which shoots video while broadcasting how fast those using it are going.

Snapchat responded to their parents' lawsuit "by asserting that the company was protected by Section 230 because the Speed Filter is nothing more than a content creation tool within the platform that requires actual publishing to come from third-party users," notes Law & Crime:

In short, the company argued that holding it liable for creating the filter would in effect be making it liable for third-party content in violation of the law.

U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald of the Central District of California agreed, dismissing the case in March by reasoning that it sought to treat the company "as the publisher or speaker" of "information provided by another information content provider."

But a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday reversed Fitzgerald's decision, reasoning that the central issue in the case concerned Snapchat's product design, not whether it was responsible for content created and posted by users on the app.

According to the 9th Circuit's summary, "the duty that Snap, Inc. allegedly violated sprung from its distinct capacity as a product designer." The court called the crash one of the "predictable consequences of designing Snapchat in such a way that it allegedly encouraged dangerous behavior" and wrote that, as such, Snapchat does "not enjoy immunity from this suit under § 230."

The product design versus content creation debate has come up in Section 230 cases before, as plaintiffs attempt to overcome Section 230's protections. For instance, this was the tack in a 2019 case concerning harassment on Grindr, in which the person suing Grindr argued that it wasn't trying to hold Grindr responsible for harassing third-party content but for designing its product in such a way that allowed it. Another federal appeals court—the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit—rejected this claim.

FREE MINDS

Sarah McLaughlin of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education talks to Techdirt about "Twitter, free speech, and the challenge mob behavior presents to online discourse":

FREE MARKETS

Against baseball bailouts. "Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D–Conn.) picked the perfect place to pitch a taxpayer-funded bailout for minor league baseball: A stadium that taxpayers already paid $66 million to build," writes Reason's Eric Boehm. Now Blumenthal wants more money for minor league baseball:

During a Monday press conference at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut, Blumenthal said he would push for Congress to send $500 million to minor league clubs that are "on the verge of bankruptcy."

"Minor league baseball is in peril," Blumenthal said, according to the Hartford Courant.

"We need to come to their aide," he said. "We did it for restaurants, theater, live music. Baseball deserves it as much."

Blumenthal's not wrong about the financial problems that plague some minor league teams, but that's hardly a compelling reason for taxpayers to pick up the cost—especially when Blumenthal and others in Congress have opposed efforts by the baseball industry to address those issues privately.

QUICK HITS

•  Important SCOTUS case alert:

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case involving sentencing disparities between people found guilty of possessing crack cocaine and those possessing powdered forms, and whether recent changes in federal law should apply retroactively to those given long prison terms for small amounts of crack.

• President Joe Biden still "has not caught up with most Americans on marijuana policy."

• Donald Trump has a new website:

After heated debate yesterday, a Louisiana bill to decriminalize prostitution has been put on hold:

FiveThirtyEight explores how "new examinations and other data tell a nuanced story about the role of race in the 2020 contest."

NEXT: Cops Who Killed a Man While Holding Him in a Hog-Tie Position Got Qualified Immunity. The Appeals Court Wasn't Having It.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. don’t mute me bro

    1. Ra's al Gore

      If I mute Fist, I get to be first.

      1. I knew someone would think of this.

        1. I am gonna enjoy the hell outta muting nearly EVERYONE, except for MEEEE and 2 or 3 others (mini-MEEES) who I know mostly agree with MEEEE!!!

          That’s extra work though… Ideally we’d have a “mute everyone except this person here” button, for more efficiently creating an echo chamber!

    2. Earth Skeptic

      Aren’t mutes a protected class? Doesn’t the ADA require equal access for mutes? Where is the social justice?

      Mute Lives Matter!

  2. Ken Shultz

    +1 for the Mute User button.

    1. MUTED

      1. Don't look at me!

        Racist!

        1. R Mac

          Homophobe!

    2. Commenter_XY

      Now, if only we could mute some Emote writers…. 🙂

      1. Zeb

        As if anyone reads the articles.

        1. Earth Skeptic

          Mute button for articles?

    3. Sevo

      WIH does the Mute button do?

      1. Ken Shultz

        It hides all that person’s posts.

        If you don’t want to see Shrike, you don’t have to see Shrike.

        1. JesseAz

          This is honestly just sad for a site like this. A site that pretends to care about intellectual bubbles (while participating in it by reposting the favorite Twitter narrative of the day). But where does the adjective reason imply shutting out voices you disagree with.

      2. Minadin

        You can mute the spam bots once on one comment on one thread and it hides all their posts on every other thread.

        1. JesseAz

          The bots reregister new names all the time.

  3. Sarah McLaughlin of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education talks to Techdirt about “Twitter, free speech, and the challenge mob behavior presents to online discourse”…

    Shut up and sing “I Will Remember You”!

  4. For years, parents, media, and authorities have been trying to hold popular apps accountable for a range of ills visited on young people using them.

    When, really, why aren’t we just skipping the middleman and suing the youths?

    1. Rossami

      Because they don’t have money, silly.

      1. Rich

        ***rising intonation***

        What about their stimulus checks?

  5. #BidenBoom update.

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $6.22 billion

    As impressive as that figure is, I know how we can do even better. We can respond to India’s coronavirus crisis by inviting the country’s 1.4 billion people to immigrate to the US. Just think of all the cost-effective labor this will provide for billionaire employers like Mr. Koch.

    #OpenBordersWillFixEverything

    1. American Socia1ist

      Muted.

      1. Sevo

        Hey, that’s your ally, steaming pile of lefty shit.

  6. “Minor league baseball is in peril,” Blumenthal said, according to the Hartford Courant.

    “We need to come to their aide,” he said. “We did it for restaurants, theater, live music. Baseball deserves it as much.”

    Grease up that slope with more taxpayer dollars that don’t exist.

    1. Don't look at me!

      If we don’t subsidize vibrant minor league baseball , grandma will die!

    2. Talcum X

      Minor league baseball is in peril? That sounds serious. Peril? Really? Do they have an outrageously high suicide rate after serving their country in a war? Are they dying on waiting lists while waiting for appointments? Peril?

      1. mulched

        Sorry, man. Didn’t mean to flag your comment. God damn flag button is now out in the middle of the page. Kudos on the mute button though.

        1. Mother's Lament

          “Kudos on the mute button though”

          Sqrlsy, KAR hardest hit. Thank goodness poor Hihn never lived to see this day.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege

      I’ll say one thing for minor league baseball–it’s a fantastically cheap way to spend a warm summer night if you’re looking to get out of the house for a bit.

      I went to a AA game in Fayetteville, NC a couple years ago, and only paid something like $30 for a primo seat in the home plate section, a beer, and a hot dog. You can’t get deals like that at the major league level even in the shitty nosebleed sections.

  7. Rich

    The court called the crash one of the “predictable consequences of designing Snapchat in such a way that it allegedly encouraged dangerous behavior” and wrote that, as such, Snapchat does “not enjoy immunity”

    Cool! Now do Deficit Spending!

  8. They each face a maximum 16-year sentence…. am I crazy for assuming this happened at every school and also thinking it really doesn’t matter at all? Is homecoming even valuable on a resume?

    Like so many of them who participated the Capitol Riot Insurrection Overthrow, law enforcement just wants to stop the steal.

    1. Don't look at me!

      It was a fortified election.

  9. Mickey Rat

    Section 230 does not protect against the search for deep pockets when trying to deflect responsibility for Darwin Award winners.

  10. Ken Shultz

    Chauvin may get a new trial because of one of the jurors.

    “Mr. Mitchell was asked by the court in his questionnaire whether he had attended an anti-police rally in Minneapolis. He was also asked whether he had ever participated in protests about police use of force or police brutality. He told The Wall Street Journal he didn’t recall how he answered those questions . . . . .

    Mr. Mitchell appears in a photograph with two relatives in what appears to be a bar or restaurant the weekend of the march. He is wearing a T-shirt that says BLM, for Black Lives Matter, a picture of Dr. King and the words “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks.” Some organizers called the march the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks Commitment March.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/derek-chauvin-seeks-new-trial-in-george-floyd-murder-case-11620167558?

    If he told the court that he hadn’t attended an anti-police rally in Minneapolis, because he was there to commemorate MLK, but he was actually found to be at a BLM march wearing a shirt that read, “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks”, then Chauvin should get a new trial–according to the Sixth Amendment.

    “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defense”

    —-Sixth Amendment

    1. Rich

      I’ll go out on a limb and say the probability of a retrial will be determined by, um, systemic racism.

  11. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case involving sentencing disparities between people found guilty of possessing crack cocaine and those possessing powdered forms, and whether recent changes in federal law should apply retroactively to those given long prison terms for small amounts of crack.

    The branches of the federal government working at lightning speed to address this decades old problem. Biden was a young man of 44 when he created it.

    1. Don't look at me!

      And it did nothing to deter his own kid from drugs.

      1. Back when Joseph Robinette Biden was working hard to make crack extra heinous for the benefit of police, prosecutors and prisons, President Carter was still roughly the same size as Dr. Jill Biden, MD.

        1. Don't look at me!

          He’s half the man he used to be.

    2. Jerry B.

      Be assured that Biden’s name will never be mentioned by the MSM in connection with this case.

    3. Mickey Rat

      And with the proposed menthol cigarettes ban is repeating the same problem.

  12. President Joe Biden still “has not caught up with most Americans on marijuana policy.”

    The Democrats didn’t elect this of all tickets because they were serious about reform.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Leading from behind.

      1. Sniffing from above.

  13. Donald Trump has a new website…

    DO NOT GIVE THAT MAN A PLATFORM BY LINKING THE ADDRESS.

    1. Rich

      “Google Bans Searches Containing ‘New Website'”

      1. Mother's Lament

        It’s amazing the differences you get searching American politics on Google vs Duckduckgo.

  14. creech

    Can a car manufacturer be sued because the speedometer goes up to 120mph?

    1. Rich

      “Do Not Attempt”

    2. Ron

      why not just sue the manufacture of the phones that the app was on

      1. Don't look at me!

        I blame the parents for buying the phones.

  15. Lord of Strazele

    It was instant, overnight. We got thousands of applications,” Maya Johnson, general manager of Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in the Strip District, said. Here’s how she and other Pittsburgh-area companies are getting workers in the door and onto payrolls.

    https://t.co/eiHhdw6m7t?amp=1

    1. Don't look at me!

      Like I’m gonna click on a link that looks like that.

      1. Lord of Strazele

        Touche. Biz raised starting pay from $7.25 to $15 an hour and Americans were knocking down the door to get that job.

        1. Illocust

          Oh damn, sorry. I flagged you as spam.

        2. Sevo

          “…Biz raised starting pay from $7.25 to $15 an hour and Americans were knocking down the door to get that job…”

          What’s your point? Or did you have one?

          1. Don't look at me!

            It’s on the top of his head.

  16. …I think it’s kinda cool in that it shows that everyone can speak on their own websites and don’t *need* social media to speak.

    I think we’ve taking this free internet thing too far.

    1. Mother's Lament

      …and Substack needs to be the first to go. What’s the point of canceling badspeakers if they won’t stay canceled?

    2. Illocust

      Odds that whoever hosts the site ends up dropping it under threat from liberals?

      1. Mother's Lament

        One hundred million percent. And if somehow that mysteriously can’t happen, the providers will have to block it.

  17. Rich

    the terms of service on his site are fun

    Well, there is this:

    YOU AND SAVE AMERICA HEREBY KNOWINGLY AND VOLUNTARILY WAIVE ANY RIGHT YOU HAVE TO A JURY TRIAL, OR AN APPEAL TO A STATE OR FEDERAL COURT OF APPEAL, WITH REGARD TO ANY DISPUTE ARISING UNDER, RELATING TO, OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, or any goods you receive from us (or from any advertising for any such goods). ALL SUCH DISPUTES SHALL BE RESOLVED THROUGH BINDING ARBITRATION AND NO CLASS ACTION, CONSOLIDATED ACTION, PRIVATE ATTORNEY GENERAL OR OTHER REPRESENTATIVE CLAIMS MAY BE PURSUED IN ARBITRATION. BY ACCEPTING THIS ARBITRATION AGREEMENT, YOU AGREE TO WAIVE THE RIGHT TO INITIATE OR PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION, REPRESENTATIVE ACTION, PRIVATE ATTORNEY GENERAL ACTION OR CONSOLIDATED ARBITRATION IN ANY MATTER ENCOMPASSED BY THIS ARBITRATION PROVISION.

    1. Don't look at me!

      Now do bookface.

  18. After heated debate yesterday, a Louisiana bill to decriminalize prostitution has been put on hold…

    Whether they finish or not, legislators still owe for the hour. Put the money on the dresser.

  19. FiveThirtyEight explores how “new examinations and other data tell a nuanced story about the role of race in the 2020 contest.”

    Nuance in racial matters should be an automatic cancellation.

    1. Rich

      Yep. Nothing screams “Microaggression!” like “nuance”.

  20. Ra's al Gore

    Post vaccine, we’re using a PCR replication cycle of 28 to test for the coof:

    https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/Information-for-laboratories-COVID-vaccine-breakthrough-case-investigation.pdf

    Objective
    Investigate SARS-CoV-2 infections among people who received COVID-19 vaccine to identify trends or
    clustering in demographic, the administered vaccine, or the infecting virus.
    Case definition
    A person who has SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen detected on respiratory specimen collected ≥14 days after
    completing the primary series of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine

    …Respiratory specimen for SARS-CoV-2 sequencing
    • Specimen selection
    o Clinical specimens for sequencing should have an RT-PCR Ct value ≤28.
    o If a Ct value is not available, specimens that are positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen by
    another testing modality may be sent.

    1. Ra's al Gore

      During the Trump years, we used 40 cycles:

      https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html

      The C.D.C.’s own calculations suggest that it is extremely difficult to detect any live virus in a sample above a threshold of 33 cycles. Officials at some state labs said the C.D.C. had not asked them to note threshold values or to share them with contact-tracing organizations.

      For example, North Carolina’s state lab uses the Thermo Fisher coronavirus test, which automatically classifies results based on a cutoff of 37 cycles. A spokeswoman for the lab said testers did not have access to the precise numbers.

      This amounts to an enormous missed opportunity to learn more about the disease, some experts said.

      “It’s just kind of mind-blowing to me that people are not recording the C.T. values from all these tests — that they’re just returning a positive or a negative,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University in New York.

      “It would be useful information to know if somebody’s positive, whether they have a high viral load or a low viral load,” she added.

      Officials at the Wadsworth Center, New York’s state lab, have access to C.T. values from tests they have processed, and analyzed their numbers at The Times’s request. In July, the lab identified 872 positive tests, based on a threshold of 40 cycles.

      With a cutoff of 35, about 43 percent of those tests would no longer qualify as positive. About 63 percent would no longer be judged positive if the cycles were limited to 30.

      In Massachusetts, from 85 to 90 percent of people who tested positive in July with a cycle threshold of 40 would have been deemed negative if the threshold were 30 cycles, Dr. Mina said. “I would say that none of those people should be contact-traced, not one,” he said.

      Other experts informed of these numbers were stunned.

      “I’m really shocked that it could be that high — the proportion of people with high C.T. value results,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. “Boy, does it really change the way we need to be thinking about testing.”

      1. Ra's al Gore

        St Fauci himself, at the 3 min mark

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE

        1. Ra's al Gore

          Earlier FDA, during the Trump years:

          https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download

          When all controls exhibit the expected performance, a specimen is considered negative if all
          2019-nCoV marker (N1, N2) cycle threshold growth curves DO NOT cross the threshold line
          within 40.00 cycles (< 40.00 Ct) AND the RNase P growth curve DOES cross the threshold line
          within 40.00 cycles (< 40.00 Ct).
          • When all controls exhibit the expected performance, a specimen is considered positive for 2019-
          nCoV if all 2019-nCoV marker (N1, N2) cycle threshold growth curves cross the threshold line
          within 40.00 cycles (< 40.00 Ct). The RNase P may or may not be positive as described above, but
          the 2019-nCoV result is still valid.
          • When all controls exhibit the expected performance and the growth curves for the 2019-nCoV
          markers (N1, N2) AND the RNase P marker DO NOT cross the cycle threshold growth curve within
          40.00 cycles (< 40.00 Ct), the result is invalid. The extracted RNA from the specimen should be retested. If residual RNA is not available, re-extract RNA from residual specimen and re-test. If the
          re-tested sample is negative for all markers and RNase P, the result is invalid and collection of a
          new specimen from the patient should be considered.
          • When all controls exhibit the expected performance and the cycle threshold growth curve for any
          one marker (N1 or N2, but not both markers) crosses the threshold line within 40.00 cycles (<
          40.00 Ct) the result is inconclusive. The extracted RNA should be retested. If residual RNA is not
          available, re-extract RNA from residual specimen and re-test. If the same result is obtained,
          report the inconclusive result. Consult with your state public health laboratory or CDC, as
          appropriate, to request guidance and/or to coordinate transfer of the specimen for additional
          analysis.

  21. Mother's Lament

    When it begins to even dawn on the Marxists that the left has become actually fascist.

    A Marxist critique of the left:
    https://twitter.com/aimeeterese/status/1389530519763783682

    “The left is + always will be a class-collaborationist project, one where bourgeois leftists lie to workers to solicit their votes & money in order to control them. The left only exists to drag working people into exploitative, abusive dead-end brutality eg: Joe Biden, war, BLM, etc.

    Every academic in every university is paid by bourgeoisie to help mystify basic class relations. That’s the role of the university within state capitalism. Labor management discourses. Propaganda techniques. Control. Weapons research. Social engineering. Brutality.

    Everything that comes out of academy is useless or hostile to working people.
    Every leftist, especially the “class reductionist”, variety, is lying to exploit you. “Baby come back, I won’t hit you again, I didn’t mean it.” Don’t go back to a serial abuser. Have some self-respect.

    This is bullshit. The only Marxist critique of the left is one of demolition.
    You should leave leftists uncomfortable and defensive. Confused.
    Leftists are the class enemy of workers everywhere, not our problematic friends. No exceptions. Every leftist. Every institution.”

  22. Ken Shultz

    Did you all hear the one about how avoiding runaway inflation is racist?

    “Yellen called the impact on women and minorities from Covid-19 “absolutely tragic.” She has repeatedly rejected concerns that Biden’s stimulus is excessive given the economy’s signs of recovery, and that run-away inflation could damage the economy . . . .

    The unemployment rate for Blacks, who have a disproportionate share of lower-wage jobs and of union membership, was double that of Whites during much of the past 50 years in part because policy makers historically pulled back support just as the benefits of growth started reaching lower-income workers — to avoid runaway inflation.

    —-Bloomberg

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-08/yellen-says-inflation-problem-unlikely-to-result-from-stimulus

    Yes, avoiding runaway inflation is racist, and it is not enough not to be racist. One must be anti-racist.

    1. CannedSaltyHam

      Don’t you think it’s like their objection to voter ID though? The stated reason is “voter ID is racist”, even though it’s demonstrably false, only because the real reason is more insidious. My guess is it’s part of their plan to get rid of cash once and for all.

      1. Ken Shultz

        If there’s a real insidious aspect to this, it’s trying to equate opposition to their stimulus bills, Green New Deal bill, etc. with racism. The reason you oppose those bills isn’t because you’re legitimately concerned about all that spending igniting runaway inflation. You only oppose us because you’re a racist.

  23. Ra's al Gore

    Canada:

    https://www.cpso.on.ca/News/Key-Updates/Key-Updates/COVID-misinformation

    The College is aware and concerned about the increase of misinformation circulating on social media and other platforms regarding physicians who are publicly contradicting public health orders and recommendations. Physicians hold a unique position of trust with the public and have a professional responsibility to not communicate anti-vaccine, anti-masking, anti-distancing and anti-lockdown statements and/or promoting unsupported, unproven treatments for COVID-19. Physicians must not make comments or provide advice that encourages the public to act contrary to public health orders and recommendations. Physicians who put the public at risk may face an investigation by the CPSO and disciplinary action, when warranted. When offering opinions, physicians must be guided by the law, regulatory standards, and the code of ethics and professional conduct. The information shared must not be misleading or deceptive and must be supported by available evidence and science.

    1. Ra's al Gore

      More Canada:

      https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/activists-experts-and-policy-makers-speak-out-on-chinese-state-influence-in-canada-1.5407770

      Carvin said in light of CSIS and other security agencies naming state actors like China as direct threats to Canada’s sovereignty, there has been pressure to adopt an Australian-style law to address any gaps in the National Security Act.

      Australia’s “Espionage and Foreign Interference Act” which was brought into parliament in 2018, strengthened their existing laws and introduced new offences for being “knowingly” funding or being funded by a foreign intelligence agency.

      Burton thinks Canada “ought to initiate such legislation,” but warned that it would be very hard for political parties to initiate it as it “could lead to exposure of prominent…and very senior Canadian officials” who are implicated in CCP influence operations.

      “There’s a tendency to turn a blind eye to this kind of activity,” Burton said, adding the fact that the federal government hasn’t censured any Chinese diplomats or arrested anyone involved in the harassment of people in Canada “on behalf of the Chinese regime is pretty telling.”

      1. Mother's Lament

        “but warned that it would be very hard for political parties to initiate it as it “could lead to exposure of prominent…and very senior Canadian officials” who are implicated in CCP influence operations.”

        The biggest open secret in years.

        And with this much Chinese involvement in a country that hardly matters in the big scheme of things, imagine what it’s like in one that does; like America.

    2. Mother's Lament

      You do realize that we get all our “good” ideas from the blue states, right?

      Isn’t it sickening, virologists criticizing bureaucrats on virology is “misinformation”.

  24. Ra's al Gore

    A Record 34% Of All Household Income In The US Now Comes From The Government

    https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/record-34-all-household-income-us-now-comes-government

  25. Jefferson's Ghost

    Overheard somewhere:

    “My son fell in love with rock and roll and purchased a Stratocaster, which led him to experiment with drugs and, finally, an overdose. Can I sue Fender guitars?”

    1. Ken Shultz

      I blame Trump.

      1. Jefferson's Ghost

        Ok. Good one. That almost made me spill my coffee.

  26. Ra's al Gore

    “But muh private corporationz!!!”

    Biden team may partner with private firms to monitor extremist chatter online
    https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/03/politics/dhs-partner-private-firms-surveil-suspected-domestic-terrorists/index.html

    But the department has considered partnering with research firms who have more visibility in this space, though it has not done so to this point, the sources said. If that ultimately happens, DHS could produce information that would likely be beneficial to both it and the FBI, which can’t monitor US citizens in this way without first getting a warrant or having the pretext of an ongoing investigation. The CIA and NSA are also limited on collecting intelligence domestically.

  27. Ra's al Gore

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-rejects-pandemic-being-close-to-ending-in-the-bottom-of-the-6th-inning

    Fauci, mid-November 2020: “I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit. I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you’re told.”

  28. Ra's al Gore

    “The surest way to work up a crusade in favor of some good cause is to promise people they will have a chance of maltreating someone. To be able to destroy with good conscience, to be able to behave badly and call your bad behavior ‘righteous indignation’ — this is the height of psychological luxury, the most delicious of moral treats.”
    — Aldous Huxley “Crome Yellow”

  29. Jerry B.

    “The car carrying 17-year-olds Jason Davis and Hunter Morby and 20-year-old Landen Brown had hit a tree while going approximately 113 miles per hour, then burst into flames.”

    Back Darwin, and you’ll seldom be disappointed.

  30. Social media, not dingos, killed my baby!

    Also, judges unclear on the concept of plugins. A third party plugin is not something designed by the hosting application.

    1. Illocust

      Is it a third party plug in or something created by snap chat?

  31. p.s. Nice mute feature. I mute one poster and half the comments instantly disappear.

    p.p.s. Now if only the flag button would actually flag posts and Reason would start dumping the spammers, scammers, and qanon shits.

    1. sarcasmic

      No more Sevo, Mother’s lament, R Mac, JesseAz, etc….

      Ahhh, satisfying like taking a huge shit.

    2. mulched

      Rev. Who?

  32. Illocust

    Sec 230, good that the website doesn’t get to hide behind sec 230 when it creates and publishes a product. Rejecting companies arguements when they unreasonably claim they didn’t create the content they created, is a positive sign.

    Boo on holding the company responsible for what someone else did. If someone shouts do it before someone jumps off a ledge, they shouldn’t be held responsible for the jumpers actions.

    Also, for the people who don’t understand nuance in the room. The way sec 230 has been being applied, is the digital equivalent of saying that those old timey ransom notes made from cutting out words from newspapers and pasting them on a page aren’t content made by the kidnapper but instead the newspapers.

  33. “The car carrying 17-year-olds Jason Davis and Hunter Morby and 20-year-old Landen Brown had hit a tree while going approximately 113 miles per hour…”

    The car did that? All by itself?

    I guess you’re right, people do love to hold tech responsible when kids make bad decisions.

  34. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1389913347307540481?s=19

    She wisely deleted this tweet but I would love to hear the explanation for why this NPR journalist apparently feels she needs to traverse around America wearing a bulletproof vest [screenshot]

  35. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1389722584804102148?s=19

    This is repulsive. The Intercept was founded during the Snowden story to defend privacy rights & oppose the security state. Now, the liberal DNC hacks who “edit” it are boasting they got personal data from Gab users & are sorting through it, doing FBI’s work to find “extremists.” [Screenshot]

    Bold Adversarial Journalism: serving as mouthpieces for the CIA and acting as monitoring cops for the FBI. Liberal political hacks ruin everything. The Intercept is shit.

    The people who run the Intercept now had nothing to do with its founding — they just leech off those who did — and are authoritarian shit liberals so this is what they do. They only saving grace is that outside like 3 writers, nobody reads that rag:

  36. Sevo

    “…for a range of ills visited on young people…”

    In this case, the ills were not visited upon them, they were the direct results of the kids’ activities.

  37. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1389785934552604675?s=19

    There was one Capitol Police officer murdered this year. The media completely stopped talking about it. It happened less than a month ago.

  38. American Socia1ist

    I think I’m just going to mute everyone here except for Tony. It will make my experience here in the comments much better and, at this point in my life, I’m all about good times and ease. Thank you.

    1. Mother's Lament

      And miss out on Chemjeff’s insights?

  39. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1389869968720867330?s=19

    NEW – #Seychelles, which has fully vaccinated more of its population against #COVID19 than any other country, has closed schools and canceled sporting activities for two weeks as infections surge (Bloomberg)

  40. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/mbracemoore/status/1389725522754670593?s=19

    At this point he had already decided to shoot someone. He just hadn’t picked the person yet. [Video]

  41. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/GSpellchecker/status/1389934347688497153?s=19

    The tawdry sneering and defamation emanating from the pulpit of a powerful media corporation, directed at a member of the public for opposing CRT, should make us all feel deeply uncomfortable. [Link]

  42. buckleup

    Teach your children better. And also don’t care about social media companies run by amoral billionaires.

  43. Earth Skeptic

    “On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled that the parents of three young people killed in a 2017 car crash could sue Snapchat because their kids had been using the app at the time of the crash.”

    How about we sue the parents for raising such dumb-ass children, who clearly are (were) a menace to society?

  44. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/Silent_Garfield/status/1389729789007773697?s=19

    Which way, Western man? [Pic]

Please to post comments