Brickbat: Which Came First, the Chicken or the Nosy Neighbor?

In Bulverde, Texas, Brian Johnson decided his daughters Indiana, 10, and Phoenix, 8, should learn about business and start saving money. During the February snow storm that shut down much of the state, the girls gave the extra eggs laid by chickens they raise to neighbors. After it was over, their father set up a bank account and the girls began selling the eggs and saving their money. Well, until someone ratted them out and they got a cease-and-desist letter from the city. "The selling of chicken eggs or any other animal products produced on the property, from a residentially zoned lot is a violation of city ordinance, regardless of the age of the person conducting the sales," the city said in a statement sent to a local TV station.