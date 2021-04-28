Joe Biden

Joe Biden Just Outlined the Most Expensive Agenda in Modern History. Progressives Want More.

"We need a Green New Deal for Public Housing," says Rep. Jamaal Bowman. "We need a Green New Deal for Cities…and we need a Green New Deal for Public Schools."

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, (D-N.Y.), who delivered the progressive response to President Joe Biden's speech on Wednesday night, speaks during a news conference in November 2020. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

In a joint address to Congress on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden outlined what can accurately be described as the most expensive and expansive agenda in modern American history.

Biden has proposed $6 trillion in new spending since taking office and has already signed $1.9 trillion in emergency spending related (loosely) to the COVID-19 pandemic. He wants to follow that with a huge infrastructure bill, a $15 national minimum wage, Buy American rules that offer protectionism for unions, and new entitlement programs—including a new child subsidy program for parents and a permanent expansion of Obamacare health insurance subsidies. He promised to raise taxes on the wealthy and to sic the IRS on rich people who don't pay "their fair share."

A few minutes after Biden wrapped up his remarks, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D–N.Y.) said that's not nearly enough.

"The proposals that President Biden has put forward over the last few weeks would represent important steps—but don't go as big as we'd truly need in order to solve the crises of jobs, climate, and care. We need to think bigger," said Bowman, who was speaking on behalf of the Working Families Party, a progressive third party that frequently caucuses with Democrats.

Thinking bigger, in some cases, means pushing for greater accountability from law enforcement and other individuals in the public sector. Biden made some vague promises about that during his remarks but Bowman was right to be more pointed in specifically calling "to end qualified immunity," the court-created legal doctrine that often shields police from civil liability when they harm civilians.

"Whether you're a clerk, a teacher, or a member of congress you should be held accountable for your actions. Police cannot be above the law," Bowman said. That's a marked and welcome departure from the Biden administration's lukewarm perspective.

Mostly, however, going bigger means spending a lot of money on just about everything. It means passing the Green New Deal to combat climate change, Bowman said. But not just that. "We need a Green New Deal for Public Housing," he said. "We need a Green New Deal for Cities…and we need a Green New Deal for Public Schools." The Green New Deal might not succeed as a piece of legislation or as a template for ending global warming, but it certainly has succeeded as a branding exercise.

More than anything else, Bowman's response illustrated the extent to which the progressive image for America is one in which government has greater control over just about every aspect of life.

"Every part of our society must become part of the answer," he said, "because this crisis is urgent." It's not entirely clear which supposed crisis he was referencing.

Biden has already embraced the governing-by-crisis approach and has adopted other progressive ideas into his first-year agenda. Like Bowman, Biden called for passage of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, a union-backed bill that would kill state-level right-to-work laws and force workers in some professions to contribute to unions whether they want to join or not. Like Biden, Bowman suggested that billionaires should be targeted with higher taxes because they've seen their wealth increase during the pandemic.

Still, progressives are unlikely to be satisfied with Biden's agenda no matter how aggressively profligate it gets. That's in their nature. What's more worrying is how far they've already managed to push Biden—with the notable exception of criminal justice reform—and how much more they intend to squeeze out of him.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. JesseAz
    April.28.2021 at 11:51 pm

    I’m sure you are shocked by this Eric. Most of us were loud telling you this last year.

  2. JesseAz
    April.28.2021 at 11:54 pm

    “Whether you’re a clerk, a teacher, or a member of congress you should be held accountable for your actions. Police cannot be above the law,” Bowman said. That’s a marked and welcome departure from the Biden administration’s lukewarm perspective.

    What about the presidents son? Or any democrat really. Strange all the FARA investigations seem to be one direction.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.28.2021 at 11:56 pm

      What about overspending politicians?

    2. Cyto
      April.29.2021 at 12:06 am

      That is pretty interesting, considering that the Biden administration is now going after John Solomon for his reporting that exposed the Obama administration’s Russia hopes and surveillance of the Trump campaign as well as the Mueller team’s efforts to cover that up and punish Trump’s allies. Apparently they just raided Rudy giuliani’s place looking for all communications with John Solomon. In that effort, they took all of his electronics.

      I won’t be holding my breath waiting for the media to fly into a frenzy over the Biden administrations totalitarian interference with freedom of the press. I guess they are all burned out from the deadly threat of Trump uttering the phrase “fake news”, which as we all know was exactly what Hitler would do to stifle all freedom of the press.

      1. Cyto
        April.29.2021 at 12:08 am

        It seems pretty clear that the FBI’s investigation into Hunter Biden for his foreign entanglements and potential tax evasion has been quietly put to bed. I mean, one of Biden’s day one appointments was one of the partners at Hunter Biden’s defense lawyers firm as the DOJ’s head of criminal enforcement. That kind of puts any prosecution to rest, I would think.

  3. IceTrey
    April.29.2021 at 12:10 am

    I say go for it. The sooner the Crash the better.

  4. Fk_Censorship
    April.29.2021 at 12:16 am

    It’s interesting how a generation ago, Biden was berating thugs and criminals, saying that having a hard childhood in the ghetto is no reason to behave like an animal, and now his biggest worry is white supremacy and police overreach. Evolve he did.

  5. Cyto
    April.29.2021 at 12:18 am

    Wow

    https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/28/politics/giuliani-raid-explained/index.html

    The CIA/FBI/DoJ troika is apparantly back at it.

    Hidden in there… They are claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop thing was Giuliani working with a Russian agent to undermine Ol Joe before the election.

    They look to be doubling down on the tactics from Meuller and before.

  6. Nagger with an attitude
    April.29.2021 at 12:44 am

    I got 10 minutes in and couldn’t take it anymore. This from our president….. the most pathetic rambling of non-coherent nonsense ever. Please someone nuke the fuck out of us.

  7. AddictionMyth
    April.29.2021 at 12:46 am

    Just add it to the national debt. No one ever has to pay it back. There is such as thing as a free lunch after all.

