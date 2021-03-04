Health Care

In the Name of Pandemic Relief, Biden Would Expand Obamacare Subsidies to Households Making $350,000 a Year 

The health law made insurance more expensive, so Democrats are pushing to make subsidies bigger.

(CNP / Polaris/Newscom)

It's increasingly clear that President Joe Biden's so-called coronavirus recovery plan is best understood not as a coronavirus relief bill, designed to solve the specific health and economic problems that have emerged as a result of the pandemic, but as a catchall boondoggle for longstanding Democratic policy priorities that have little if anything to do with COVID-19.

Case in point: The bill funds the most dramatic expansion of Obamacare since the health law's inception, an expansion that would benefit the well off. And it sets the stage for another expansion down the road.

Biden's plan would funnel an additional $34 billion into the law over the next two years, boosting spending on subsidies for private insurance by about 29 percent. The boosted spending would move about 1.7 million people onto subsidized coverage sold through the health law's regulated marketplaces; about 1.3 million of them would be previously uninsured, according to a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate. A substantial chunk of the effect, in other words, will be to move about four hundred thousand people who are already insured into subsidized coverage. That alone is a reason for skepticism.

Worse, much of the spending would go to relatively well-off, and even quite high-earning, households. The subsidy boost is intended to address the fact that Obamacare's array of coverage requirements have helped make insurance plans sold through the law often run well into the four-figure-per-month range. In some parts of the country, Obamacare plans cost tens of thousands of dollars per year.

In many cases, coverage provided through the law is only affordable for those who receive subsidies.

The law already provides subsidies for households up to 400 percent of the poverty line, or about $106,000 a year for a family of four. But as the law currently stands, a household that makes just a little bit more than that threshold qualifies for no subsidies at all.

Obamacare, in other words, made insurance so expensive as to be unaffordable for many people, and then tried to solve that problem by subsidizing very expensive insurance. But some people still made a little bit too much to get subsidies. So now Biden's recovery plan is trying to solve that problem too—which in practice means increasing subsidies for households earning six figures a year.

And Biden's plan wouldn't just expand subsidies to people who make a little bit more than the current cutoff.

In some cases, as Cato Institute health policy scholar Michael F. Cannon and former Trump administration economic policy official Brian Blase have both pointed out, the law would make subsidies available to households earning more than $350,000 a year.

All of this, of course, falls under the guise of pandemic relief. It's no such thing. As Blase has written, the main effect would be to expand subsidies for the well-off.

Expanding Obamacare was a Democratic policy priority before there was a pandemic. And it will of course remain a priority after the pandemic is gone—specifically when next year's midterm election comes around. Indeed, Biden's plan is designed to tee up the next round of expansion.

The COVID-19 bill expands subsidies for two years to start with. But there's little doubt that Democrats, who (not unreasonably) believe that running on Obamacare helped them win races during the 2018 midterm, will use the expiration of the subsidy expansion as an election-year talking point come 2022.

As NBC News reports, "The changes, which would be temporary, closely mirror Joe Biden's health care agenda from the presidential campaign, and Democrats are expected to try to make them permanent down the line."

And how will Republicans respond? One possibility is that many simply won't.

Although Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) has dismissed the subsidy boost as "a wildly expensive proposal largely unrelated to the problem," NBC News notes that when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R–Calif.) delivered a floor speech opposing Biden's stimulus package, he never mentioned the Obamacare subsidies at all. 

NEXT: Biden Wants to Give Federal Workers 15 Weeks of Paid Leave if Their Kids' Schools Stay Closed

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.4.2021 at 11:51 am

    “The health law made insurance more expensive”

    Huh? That can’t be right.

    Is Mr. Buttplug around today? I know he’s this comment section’s most accomplished financial expert and leading defender of Obamacare. He needs to set the record straight.

    #LibertariansForObamacare

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.4.2021 at 11:55 am

      It made insurance more expensive, but the poor and downtrodden no longer die of consumption in back alleys, as they were before 2012.

      Fact.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      March.4.2021 at 11:57 am

      But at least there’s some good news.

      “The bill funds the most dramatic expansion of Obamacare since the health law’s inception, an expansion that would benefit the well off.

      Another example of OpenBordersLiberal-tarian’s First Law: Democrats campaign on an “eat the rich” platform to trick poor people into voting for them, but once they’re in power they govern in a way that benefits wealthy Americans, especially billionaires.

      1. Don't look at me!
        March.4.2021 at 12:32 pm

        With the upcoming universal basic income, we will all be billionaires!

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.4.2021 at 11:54 am

    All of this, of course, falls under the guise of pandemic relief. It’s no such thing. As Blase has written, the main effect would be to expand subsidies for the well-off.

    BTW, that was a stated goal by the Democrats in the 90s. Their goal was to get everyone a government subsidy regardless of wealth status. This would ensure that the public would be unwilling to undo the Gordian knot of welfare.

  3. JesseAz
    March.4.2021 at 11:55 am

    Thanks captain obvious. Most of us knew Dems were looking to increase subsidies for all levels of wealth when they kept attacking the SALT deduction limits put in place. Way to be 3 years too slow with your analysis. Maybe realize you made a bad choice last election.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.4.2021 at 11:56 am

      Wrong within normal parameters.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      March.4.2021 at 12:02 pm

      “Maybe realize you made a bad choice last election.”

      Hardly.

      Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch lost $5 billion during Drumpf’s last full year in office. But he’s already up almost $4 billion this year and we’re barely into March. Koch-funded libertarians knew exactly what they’d be getting when they overwhelmingly endorsed Biden.

      #InDefenseOfBillionaires

    3. Weigel's Cock Ring
      March.4.2021 at 12:54 pm

      Yeah, Welchie Boy really went berserk when that SALT limit was changed.

      And anyone with half a brain knows that it’s not really Biden making these decisions. The man is a senile old fool who spends his time playing Mario Kart and can barely even remember his own name half the time, which is why he hasn’t given one press conference more than six weeks in.

  4. CE
    March.4.2021 at 12:05 pm

    The FIRE crowd loves them some subsidized healthcare.
    Quit your high paying tech or legal jobs in your 30s or 40s with a million or two saved up, get subsidized health care cheap on one of the exchanges.
    Obamacare helps the disadvantaged afford medical care, exactly as promised.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.4.2021 at 12:35 pm

      Yep. I often find myself laughing about people working while floating in the pool with a cool drink in the afternoon.

  5. Ken Shultz
    March.4.2021 at 12:12 pm

    “In the Name of Pandemic Relief, Biden Would Expand Obamacare Subsidies to Households Making $350,000 a Year”

    How’s he plan to pay for it–by taxing people who make more than $350,000 a year?

  6. R Mac
    March.4.2021 at 12:16 pm

    But no mean tweets! Or press conferences. Or answering any questions really.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      March.4.2021 at 12:33 pm

      Nice hand gestures though.

  7. JohannesDinkle
    March.4.2021 at 12:21 pm

    It is starting to appear as if the Democrat Party is made of and for government workers. Lots of college employees, teachers, bureaucrats, and NGO people expanding their power and security.

    1. R Mac
      March.4.2021 at 12:42 pm

      Starting? A new age of feudalism is upon us.

  8. Union of Concerned Socks
    March.4.2021 at 12:35 pm

    “It’s increasingly clear that President ______________’s so-called _________________ plan is best understood not as a ___________ bill, designed to solve the specific _____________ problems that have emerged as a result of the ______________, but as a catchall boondoggle for longstanding ________________ policy priorities that have little if anything to do with ______________.”

    Straight out of Political Mad Libs.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.4.2021 at 12:48 pm

    Guys, I’m hearing some backchannel noise on this For The People Act that ENB briefly mentioned in the morning Lynx. Are you guys reading what I’m reading? From The Hill:

    In fact, the worst kept secret in Washington right now is that H.R. 1 isn’t for the people at all, it’s for the politicians. House Democrats are leveraging legitimate concerns about election integrity to rush this dangerous bill through Congress. It won’t make our elections safer, instead it will give House Democrats an advantage in future elections by eliminating nearly every institutional guardrail that preserves the sanctity of the ballot box today. Pelosi is opening the floodgates for almost anyone to submit a ballot, or even multiple ballots, regardless of eligibility.

    It is a new partisan low, even by Washington standards.

    At a time when we need to restore faith in our elections, H.R. 1 is an unconstitutional federal power grab that will pave the way for a system rife with errors and abuse. Here’s how.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.4.2021 at 12:53 pm

      In addition, it publicly funds congressional campaigns at a ratio of 6 to 1.

      Under the bill, candidates for congressional office could opt into a system that would provide matching funds for small donations. To qualify, the candidate would need to raise $50,000 from at least 1,000 individuals; take no more than $1,000 from any contributor; and spend no more than $50,000 of their own money.

      In return, all donations to the candidate up to $200 would be matched with public funds at a 6 to 1 ratio. Thus if you gave $10 to someone running for Congress, they would receive that plus another $60, totaling $70.

      What the fuck is going on?

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.4.2021 at 12:53 pm

      Read my lips: NO. EVIDENCE. OF. FRAUD.

  10. Quo Usque Tandem
    March.4.2021 at 12:51 pm

    I honestly do not believe any of this is actually from Biden himself; rather I picture the guy sitting at his desk and signing whatever is set before him. Press conferences are of course very carefully managed and scripted, both for him and the press corps.

    He will not make it through his first [and last] term.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.4.2021 at 12:54 pm

      It’s not. None of it is from Biden. None of it. Biden is sitting in the corner of the Oval office with a blanket over his lap, eating tapioca and watching Matlock while a team of the scariest fucking people you could imagine are huddled around a conference table, occasionally walking over to him and having him sign stuff they came up with.

  11. Longtobefree
    March.4.2021 at 12:54 pm

    This is NOT a Communist Chinese Virus relief bill.
    If it were, all spending would have to be completed within the next 3 months when the virus will be conquered.
    This is the democratic party acting on the platform they ran on, and ‘won’ the election with. Expand federal government power while eliminating individual freedom is the stated goal, and they are progressing quite directly in that direction.

