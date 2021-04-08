High Speed Rail

Joe Biden Says Trains Will Soon Be Almost as Fast as Planes. That's Ridiculous.

Advocates of high-speed rail have been overpromising and underdelivering for decades, but Biden just raised the bar.

(Illustration: Isaac Reese; ID 22084502 © Tetyana Kochneva | Dreamstime.com)

When it comes to his favorite mode of transportation, President Joe Biden apparently has a very active imagination.

"What we're really doing is raising the bar on what we can imagine," Biden said in remarks at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. "Imagine a world where you and your family can travel coast to coast without a single tank of gas on a high-speed train close to as fast as you can go across the country in a plane."

Yes, imagine that. You'll have to, because it's not likely to be something you'll ever experience in real life.

For context, the fastest speed that a train has ever achieved—not while carrying passengers, mind you, but just as an experiment—is 357 mph. Over long distances, while carrying passengers and making stops at stations, the world's speediest train is China's Beijing to Nanjing line, which runs at slightly less than 200 mph.

Meanwhile, the average speed of a commercial jet in the United States is about 500 mph.

That's not even close to being an apples-to-apples comparison. After all, planes carrying passengers used to routinely break the sound barrier (roughly 760 mph, though it varies based on atmospheric conditions), and experimental aircraft have gone far faster. Still, the world's fastest train still finishes a distant second when matched up against an average, boring Boeing 737.

In other words, "close to as fast" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in Biden's prediction about the future of transportation in America.

But the more important point has nothing to do with racing trains against planes. Biden's comments on Wednesday are part of a grand tradition of overpromising the potential of high-speed rail—though he might have set a new record for the widest gap between imagination and reality.

Such policy making is how you end up with expensive boondoggles like California's Los Angeles–San Francisco high-speed rail line that's now a Bakersfield–Merced high-speed rail line. In the 13 years since the project was first funded, the overall cost has ballooned from $33 billion to more than $100 billion even as the scope of the project has been downgraded significantly. Most Californians traveling between San Fran and L.A. will continue to fly.

It's also how you end up making decisions based more on marketing the speed of your trains than on the actual speed of your trains. When Amtrak announced in 2016 that its new fleet of Acela trains would have a higher speed of 160 mph, it was supposedly meant to provide passengers with "the experience of the future," according to Amtrak's then-president and CEO, Joe Boardman.

The only problem: There are just three short segments in the Acela corridor where trains are safely allowed to exceed 130 mph. Having trains that can go 160 mph is not the same as trains that actually go 160 mph.

And, of course, none of that is anywhere near the speed of a commercial jet.

There might be ways in which intercity trains can compete with airlines for passengers, but speed is almost certainly never going to be a selling point. Upgrading rail infrastructure might address some of the most common delays for passenger trains—like getting stuck behind a slow freight train, something that delayed Amtrak trains in 2019 by more than a million passenger minutes—so that a trip from New York to Chicago by rail doesn't take a full day. But there's simply no way a train will ever make that 1,100-mile journey in less than two hours, as planes routinely do. There is not a train on the planet capable of going that far in less than five hours while carrying passengers and making stops.

And that assumes that building a national high-speed rail network won't cost more and take longer to build than proponents say—which, as California's experience suggests, it definitely will. Determining the best way to deploy finite government spending on infrastructure upgrades requires a serious analysis of the costs and benefits of different projects—not daydreaming about how cool trains are.

But in Biden's imagination, anything is possible.

"We're going to talk about commercial aircraft flying at subsonic speeds—supersonic speeds," he said Wednesday, before suggesting that future planes would be about to "traverse the world in about an hour, travel 21,000 miles in an hour."

That's roughly 10 times faster than the fastest plane in human history.

There are two possibilities here. Either Biden is just pulling these numbers out of his butt, or the planes of the future are going to be so awesome that they make high-speed rail even more obsolete.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. ElvisIsReal
    April.8.2021 at 10:52 am

    Don’t pounce on Biden too much. He thinks it’s still 1903 and planes are very slow.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      April.8.2021 at 10:53 am

      In fairness to Joe, he is a doddering idiot.

    2. Brason Tay
      April.8.2021 at 11:20 am

  2. Union of Concerned Socks
    April.8.2021 at 10:53 am

    There are two possibilities here.

    No there aren’t.

    1. Jerryskids
      April.8.2021 at 11:57 am

      Joe just says shit, he neither knows nor cares whether it has any resemblance to truth or facts or reality.

  3. Buracho
    April.8.2021 at 10:56 am

    No mean tweets though.

  4. 10percenter
    April.8.2021 at 10:59 am

    Come on man! Obviously, his next move is to pass the next trillion dollar spending plan that will include money for regulations to slow planes down by a few hundred mph. This will allow trains time to catch up.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      April.8.2021 at 11:11 am

      The “No Train Left Behind” initiative.

  5. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    April.8.2021 at 11:01 am

    On top of that, it’s very doubtful that we’ll ever have high-speed rail tracks going to every destination you can reach by air. So you’ll ride Biden’s Magic Train to the station, and then have to rent a car and drive for hours.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      April.8.2021 at 11:41 am

      But, for a while, you will be traveling in the same direction, decided by the government, to an approved destination, with the people together. Perhaps, arm in arm into the red dawn!

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        April.8.2021 at 12:00 pm

        “…with the people together.”

        You seriously think social distancing is going to end anytime soon? Hell no, there is still far too much virtue to be signaled to demonstrate how “with the program” they are!

  6. Weigel's Cock Ring
    April.8.2021 at 11:07 am

    Maybe he’s thinking of Elon Musk’s hyperloop.

    In any case, he’s a senile old man who doesn’t even know what day of the week it is and is a stand-in front man for Shadow President Obama, so whatever.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      April.8.2021 at 11:18 am

      High speed trains are so 20th century.

  7. Don't look at me!
    April.8.2021 at 11:07 am

    So glad we fortified the election.

  8. Geiger Goldstaedt
    April.8.2021 at 11:09 am

    21,000 mph is how fast planes go when you’re on fucking crack.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      April.8.2021 at 11:12 am

      So Joe got this idea from Hunter?

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        April.8.2021 at 11:18 am

        The idea popped into their heads while dining at Olive Garden and OD’ing on Parmesan cheese.

  9. TrickyVic (old school)
    April.8.2021 at 11:14 am

    “”When Amtrak announced in 2016 that its new fleet of Acela trains would have a higher speed of 160 mph, it was supposedly meant to provide passengers with “the experience of the future,” according to Amtrak’s then-president and CEO, Joe Boardman.

    The only problem: There are just three short segments in the Acela corridor where trains are safely allowed to exceed 130 mph. Having trains that can go 160 mph is not the same as trains that actually go 160 mph.””

    So much this. I am a frequent traveler from NYC to Boston on the Acela. There are two sections of track where it can get up to 150. However it’s a kin to putting your McLaren on I-95 during rush hour because it’s on the same tracks as other trains. It’s about 20 minutes faster than the regular train, however the Acela is an express so some of that 20 minutes is due to not stopping at stations.

  10. chemjeff radical individualist
    April.8.2021 at 11:16 am

    Yeah long-distance high speed rail that goes as fast as planes is difficult to imagine. But there’s nothing wrong IMO with considering high-speed rail that goes intermediate distances – longer than would be comfortable by car, but shorter than a plane trip which would on average be faster.

    For example, consider a trip from Houston to Dallas. Distance (according to Google maps) is 239 mi, and time by plane (according to Southwest) is 1 hr 5 min. So the average speed, overall, is about 220 mph. It is still faster than the 160 mph of Acela touted in the article, but it is much more competitive than the 500 mph average cruising speed of a transcontinental airliner. Of course the train would inevitably be slower as there would be stops along the way, but again it’s in the ballpark of consideration.

    Whether high-speed rail is a worthy investment of taxpayer dollars, in the form of infrastructure, is another question entirely. But the idea itself is not absurd on its face if its implementation is limited to manageable distances, and not trying to imagine a train trip from LA to NY in 5 hours or something silly like that.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      April.8.2021 at 11:24 am

      “”is 1 hr 5 min. “”

      Is that from gate to gate? That would also bring down the average of a train too. The Acela’s average speed would not be close to 160.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        April.8.2021 at 11:26 am

        That is what southwest.com said, so yes I imagine it is gate-to-gate. The point though is to show that the two speeds are not as wildly divergent as mentioned in the article (130 mph vs. 500 mph LOL!). They are competitive if restricted to intermediate-level distances. And, some people will undoubtedly pay a premium for not going through the hassle of flying by plane.

        1. JesseAz
          April.8.2021 at 11:41 am

          Defending bidens obvious misstatements as usual. One might call you a cultist.

          Question really is…. is it the same having government subsidizing trains as allowing parents to mutilate their children’s genitals.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            April.8.2021 at 11:53 am

            There is no such thing as a polite discussion with you, is there? At least when it comes to people with whom you share substantive disagreements. It is either an echo chamber of self-congratulation, or merciless trolling and ruining discussions. Did you learn this skill on Twitter, or on Facebook?

            1. Sevo
              April.8.2021 at 11:59 am

              “There is no such thing as a polite discussion with you, is there?..”

              Shoveling bullshit is NOT polite discussion; expect to be called on it.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      April.8.2021 at 11:24 am

      Incidentally, I have a lot more faith in projects like the Hyperloop project for rapid travel over intermediate distances, rather than government-funded high-speed rail.

      https://virginhyperloop.com/

      I haven’t been following it closely, but last I heard, they have had successful demonstration projects in Nevada, and are considering building a commercial system over this intermediate-range type distances, like Houston to Dallas, or Kansas City to St. Louis, or some distance along those lines. I hope they are able to complete their project on schedule.

    3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.8.2021 at 11:30 am

      I misread your example as a train traveling from Honolulu to Dallas!

      1. Union of Concerned Socks
        April.8.2021 at 11:32 am

        Don’t give Biden ideas

  11. Minadin
    April.8.2021 at 11:17 am

    Just the steel for just the new rails that would be required for the ~100,000 miles of new track that would be the bare minimum required to build enough new high-speed capable rail lines to even start to compete with commercial air travel: That’s the equivalent of 2 entire years of all the steel production in the US.

    Just the rail beams themselves – not including anything else that might be needed to be made with steel, just for the rail lines. Such as rebar, fasteners, structure for raised sections of track, signal posts, etc.

    And also not including all of the myriad other uses we typically have for the steel we produce, not related to new rail lines.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      April.8.2021 at 11:25 am

      That’s why we need to invest in steel mills that produce all that track in a few months! Dude, do you not even infrastructure?

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      April.8.2021 at 12:05 pm

      In Biden’s world there are no such limitations. Dream big, man! And as for deficit spending, MMT made that notion passe’. The government is not bound by the same rules as you and me; no they can print all the money they want, incur unlimited debt, and never have to pay it back.

  12. Ron
    April.8.2021 at 11:22 am

    its cheaper and faster to fly than it is to take the train so why bother we have an efficient system in place now that also goes to more places than trains

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      April.8.2021 at 11:25 am

      why bother

      You know why.

    2. MikeM
      April.8.2021 at 11:29 am

      “Most Californians traveling between San Fran and L.A. will continue to fly.“

      …or drive.

      It’s about 5 hours door-to-door to drive. When you compare that to the total time of a flight door-to-door, plus add in that you will have a car when you’re there (basically required in LA except for very well-defined business trips), a car is a pretty decent option.

      Certainly a train has a lot of downsides and no upsides between LA and SF.

      The ongoing fascination with high speed rail is really confusing to me. Is it just because the Chinese have it? Or because Biden has lived his life in the Acela corridor where train travel is semi-rational?

      1. Union of Concerned Socks
        April.8.2021 at 11:33 am

        The ongoing fascination with high speed rail is really confusing to me.

        It involves massive government spending. Full stop.

      2. Sevo
        April.8.2021 at 11:57 am

        “Most Californians traveling between San Fran and L.A. will continue to fly.“
        …or drive.”

        I haven’t flown that distance in 20 years; hope I’ve cost TSA several paid positions.

  13. swillfredo pareto
    April.8.2021 at 11:23 am

    Imagine a world where you and your family can travel coast to coast without a single tank of gas on a high-speed train close to as fast as you can go across the country in a plane.

    At what cost? And 99% of the people on either coast would need a few tanks of gas to get to the train station and another few tanks of gas to get to their destination on the other coast from the train station. And burn their vacation doing so.

    Or does this drooling moron think there are going to be 500 east-west lines spanning the country? And at what cost?

    1. Rockstevo
      April.8.2021 at 11:32 am

      The problem is people go on vacation to Europe or Japan and say to themselves this is nice why can’t we have this at home. Not realizing that yeah when you are on vacation and leisurely going from point a to point b to do some site seeing it is nice. But when you have to use them daily not so much.

    2. Sevo
      April.8.2021 at 11:55 am

      “At what cost? And 99% of the people on either coast would need a few tanks of gas to get to the train station and another few tanks of gas to get to their destination on the other coast from the train station. And burn their vacation doing so…”

      Yep. HSR: Taking you from where you aren’t to where you don’t want to be!

  14. TrickyVic (old school)
    April.8.2021 at 11:27 am

    Air travel uses a lot less eminent domain that rail. Eminent domain is racist, so naturally Biden thinks it’s a good idea.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      April.8.2021 at 11:28 am

      That = than.

  15. Ken Shultz
    April.8.2021 at 11:27 am

    Joe Biden is a lying sack of shit, and the White House press corps is a laughing stock.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      April.8.2021 at 11:29 am

      Racist!

    2. TrickyVic (old school)
      April.8.2021 at 11:29 am

      Can we resurrect Helen Thomas?

  16. Rossami
    April.8.2021 at 11:30 am

    In fairness, you’re still not comparing apples to apples because the article is only comparing travel time, not the total time a passenger has to spend in the process. Add the 2-3 hours before check-in and the hour at the other end getting your bags back from the luggage carousel and nobody realistically gets from NY to Chicago at the speeds described above.

    Of course, the argument that you should include the airport security checks and waiting times to make a fair speed calculation assumes that Biden won’t impose that same security theater on the proposed high-speed rail.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      April.8.2021 at 11:37 am

      Yes, exactly. Comparing just the average cruising speed of a transcontinental airliner to the maximum speed of Acela is not a fair comparison. There probably will be layers of security theater at any high-speed rail (or Hyperloop, or whatever) transportation hub. But, if significant passenger traffic is diverted from air-based transportation to ground-based transportation, it should make the security theater faster at both ends, one would think.

    2. Sevo
      April.8.2021 at 11:53 am

      “Of course, the argument that you should include the airport security checks and waiting times to make a fair speed calculation assumes that Biden won’t impose that same security theater on the proposed high-speed rail.”

      You have to pass ‘inspection’ to get on the ferries on the SF bay; if you think HSR won’t have TSA lines, I got a north anchorage of a bridge you can buy.

  17. MatthewSlyfield
    April.8.2021 at 11:31 am

    One of the ways they try to claim time savings for trains over planes is in security.

    However, think about it logically. Due to greater mass, a high speed train derailment in a populated area would be far more destructive than a airliner crash.

    If they do ever build high speed rail in this country, security will be as bad or worse (in terms of time delays) than airport security.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      April.8.2021 at 11:34 am

      High speed trains have to slow down when in populated areas. That’s another reason why the Acela rarely hits top speed.

      “”If they do ever build high speed rail in this country, security will be as bad or worse (in terms of time delays) than airport security.””

      They have been pushing for TSA type security on Amtrak for years. Going big with high speed would give them the leverage to make it so.

  18. Unicorn Abattoir
    April.8.2021 at 11:34 am

    Imagine a world where you and your family can travel coast to coast without a single tank of gas on a high-speed train close to as fast as you can go across the country in a plane.”

    I can fly across the country using established infrastructure (drink!). High speed rail requires it’s own track, or it’s going to crawl with the freight traffic.

    1. Mickey Rat
      April.8.2021 at 11:50 am

      And airplanes do not use a single tank of gasoline either.

  19. chemjeff radical individualist
    April.8.2021 at 11:40 am

    And this article is just one more article that is little more than bitching about a proposed idea. When Trump or Team Red proposes something, then the idea is racist, expensive, horrible, coercive, etc. When Biden or Team Blue proposes something, then the idea is racist, expensive, horrible, coercive, etc. I’m beginning to think that mainstream libertarianism is little more than endless critiques of everyone else’s ideas.

    1. JesseAz
      April.8.2021 at 11:44 am

      Says team blue members. You never complained about this shit until they went after Biden’s idiocy. Youre not neutral dummy.

      Based on your last 4 years of posting, since you aren’t attacking everything Biden does and criticizing him over stupid shit, you’re a Biden Cultist.

      That was your definition the last 4 years.

      Own it buddy.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        April.8.2021 at 11:50 am

        And here you are, with your tribal warfare games. You really are a brain-dead moron.

    2. Sevo
      April.8.2021 at 11:51 am

      “And this article is just one more article that is little more than bitching about a proposed idea.”

      That’s no “idea”, you ignoramus; that’s raving.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        April.8.2021 at 11:54 am

        Believe it or not, Sevo, other people have ideas that you may not share. Sometimes they express those ideas, and other people enter into a debate or discussion surrounding those ideas. This does happen from time to time.

        1. Sevo
          April.8.2021 at 12:02 pm

          “Believe it or not, Sevo, other people have ideas that you may not share…”

          Believe it or not, claiming train travel might be as fast as air travel is not an “idea”; it’s bullshit.

  20. Hendrik
    April.8.2021 at 11:45 am

    Simple, going cross country go to the 5 hour wait TSA line, commuters get the quick TSA line, problem solved.

  21. Mickey Rat
    April.8.2021 at 11:48 am

    Biden is likely vaguely remembering speculation about hypersonic aircraft which are basically suborbital spacecraft.

    Also, I love how Biden is talking about trains not using single tankful of gas, without mentioning the energy source it would be using and how much. He is a politician with a mediocre mind for even that kind when he was at full cognitive ability, so its no surprise he does not understand what he is talking about.

  22. Sevo
    April.8.2021 at 11:50 am

    “Imagine a world where you and your family can travel coast to coast without a single tank of gas on a high-speed train close to as fast as you can go across the country in a plane.”

    Imagine a POTUS who isn’t demented.

  23. Longtobefree
    April.8.2021 at 11:50 am

    IT’S A BANANA !!

  24. Jerryskids
    April.8.2021 at 11:54 am

    You’re forgetting Joe is planning on outlawing air travel – do you know how fast a plane can go when you have to push it by hand?

  25. DigMed
    April.8.2021 at 11:55 am

    My favorite presidential comment in this vein was on July 4, 2019 when the then President informed us that the American revolutionary troops “took over the airports.” What a genius he was, eh?

  26. Redundant Pirahna Vigil
    April.8.2021 at 12:05 pm

    No friction & no contact equals expectation that trains can travel as fast as airplanes.

    Superconductors and mag-lev trains seem to fit together like wings to bouyant air.

    And with newer generations of superconductor materials requiring less applied cooling, then it probably won’t be long — nor the Biden Presidency itself — before this travel prediction reaches viability.

Please to post comments