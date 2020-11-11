High Speed Rail

Will President-Elect Joe Biden Make All of America Pay for California's Bullet Train?

A struggling, costly boondoggle sees a much friendlier administration taking charge.

|

californiabullettrain_1161x653
(Gary Reyes/TNS/Newscom)

Joe Biden's election as president may be just what California's financially strapped money pit of a high-speed rail plan needs to keep going, regardless of whether or not it's a sound idea (it's not).

Biden wants to spend $11 trillion on an assortment of policies. He is noted for his love of trains and, during the Democratic primary debates, promoted a national network of high-speed rail, which he said would get millions of cars off the road. That's likely not true: in the event that America did have a national high-speed train network, it would probably draw customers mostly away from airlines, not personal cars.

Regardless, Biden made high-speed rail part of his campaign platform. However, there's an interesting omission in the transit plans listed on his transition site. Here's what he's promising to do:

Provide every American city with 100,000 or more residents with high-quality, zero-emissions public transportation options through flexible federal investments with strong labor protections that create good, union jobs and meet the needs of these cities—ranging from light rail networks to improving existing transit and bus lines to installing infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Nothing there about high-speed rail or expansion of train systems beyond cities. But maybe it's in his national infrastructure section? Nope. Here's what that says:

Create millions of good, union jobs rebuilding America's crumbling infrastructure—from roads and bridges to green spaces and water systems to electricity grids and universal broadband—to lay a new foundation for sustainable growth, compete in the global economy, withstand the impacts of climate change, and improve public health, including access to clean air and clean water.

Again, no national bullet train. Surprisingly, given Biden's adoration of them, there's no reference to trains at all.

Don't read too much into it. Biden has selected teams to review all federal agencies for his transition into office. To head the team analyzing the Department of Transportation (and Amtrak), he chose the CEO of Los Angeles County's transit agency, Phil Washington. Washington is big on light rail, working on expansions for it in Los Angeles and in his previous work heading Denver's transit program. Therese McMillan, executive director of the Bay Area's Metropolitan Transportation Commission, is also on the team, along with several union representatives. Notably, there is nobody from Lyft, Uber, or any other company that provides market-based solutions to transit needs.

California's high-speed rail does not immediately appear to be a top priority for Biden, nor should it be. The finances of California's high-speed rail project are simply not in a good place right now. First of all, the project itself is a massive money pit, and costs have skyrocketed far beyond what taxpayers agreed to when they approved Proposition 1A in 2008. That proposition allocated $9 billion to start the project, which voters were told would ultimately cost $33 billion. The rail project is now estimated to cost more than $80 billion to complete. It also won't be as fast as promised and will likely need continued government subsidies to actually operate.

Second, the skyrocketing costs have collided with the terrible fiscal impacts of the coronavirus. California is now facing massive deficits due to declines in tax revenue due to the pandemic and lower-than-projected revenues from cap-and-trade greenhouse gas auctions, a portion of which are devoted to the train line's construction.

Probably the most important concern from California's rail project right now is that the Department of Transportation under President Donald Trump has frozen a federal grant of more than $900 million promised under President Barack Obama. The Trump administration justified freezing the funds by citing the rail project's inability to meet its schedule and claiming that the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) has misused the money it already received.

So, will the Biden administration reverse course and possibly come up with more money for California's rail system? The transition team's press office declined to respond to emailed questions from Reason asking about possible high-speed rail funding plans. CHRSA Chief Executive Officer Brian Kelly responded with a simple statement, saying, "We hope to establish a functional and cooperative relationship with our federal partner on this project. We are encouraged by the opportunity to do so."

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
    November.11.2020 at 1:50 pm

    One is starting to get the sense that Reason is maybe realizing that Trump, for all his faults and character defects, was the lesser of two evils.

    Well, fuck.

    1. Longtobefree
      November.11.2020 at 2:01 pm

      One, maybe, but I think only you.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        November.11.2020 at 2:11 pm

        Hey, I prefer oranges over liver spots. How about you?

    2. Bubba Jones
      November.11.2020 at 2:22 pm

      No, there’s nothing new here. They had these stories delayed until now.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        November.11.2020 at 2:26 pm

        Pray tell, to what end?

      2. Zeb
        November.11.2020 at 2:50 pm

        Well, there wouldn’t be much point to stories speculating about what a President Biden would do if he hadn’t (apparently) won the election.

  2. Dillinger
    November.11.2020 at 1:56 pm

    President-Elect … ?

    1. Longtobefree
      November.11.2020 at 2:00 pm

      Well, just a soon as the electoral college meets and votes in his favor – –

      1. Dillinger
        November.11.2020 at 2:18 pm

        President-Elect Longtobefree carries equal weight today.

      2. Brandybuck
        November.11.2020 at 2:31 pm

        You’re right. It’s not decided. An asteroid could still strike the planet.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          November.11.2020 at 2:36 pm

          You probably don’t know this, but some asteroids are very small and made of lead …

    2. Zeb
      November.11.2020 at 2:51 pm

      It’s particularly odd in this headline since “president-elect” Biden won’t be making anyone pay for anything. That has to wait until he is President Biden.

  3. Wing
    November.11.2020 at 2:08 pm

  4. Trifrozion
    November.11.2020 at 2:13 pm

    Biden, like Reverand Lovejoy loves to play with trains. He long protected Amtrak even though they are a money pit full of ways for corruption to occur.

  5. Jerryskids
    November.11.2020 at 2:16 pm

    It may be outrageous that Biden is willing to waste billions of dollars bailing out a failed boondoggle in California known as the high-speed train project, but it’s nothing compared to the trillions of dollars he’s going to waste on bailing out that failed boondoggle known as the State of California – especially since Biden will also be bailing out those failed boondoggles known as Chicago, New York, Illinois and New Jersey.

    1. Ken Shultz
      November.11.2020 at 2:29 pm

      Forcing federal taxpayers elsewhere in the country to bail out California’s, Illinois’, and New York’s out of control unfunded pension obligations should provoke a bigger uproar than the Tea Party reaction to bailing out Wall Street and deadbeat home buyers.

      Suderman is famous for making interesting predictions about what will and won’t happen based on an issue’s popularity, but, in addition to that, there are two other things that need to be accounted for this time:

      1) The Democrats already know they’ll lose control of the House in 2022–just by historical averages. The president’s party almost always takes a beating in his first Midterm. They have nothing to lose!

      2) Because of Biden’s age, he is unlikely to crisscross the country campaigning in a non-pandemic election come 2024. He’ll probably resign in favor of Harris after the Democrats lose the House in 2024.

      Meanwhile, Pelosi has already promised that she will step down as Speaker after the midterm election of 2022. In other words, neither the president nor the Democratic leadership in Congress intends to stay in power after the 2022 midterms.

      Again, they have nothing to lose. They’re on a kamikaze mission, and they have no intention of surviving.

    2. raspberrydinners
      November.11.2020 at 2:44 pm

      That’s funny considering it’s the world’s like 5th biggest economy and subsidizes all these red state paradises you guys so love.

      1. Ken Shultz
        November.11.2020 at 2:51 pm

        The idea that states pay federal income taxes is stupid and factually incorrect. Any argument based on such a stupid, factually incorrect assumption is likewise stupid and factually incorrect.

        Federal income taxes are paid by individuals, and there isn’t any good reason why an individual in Utah or Nevada should be forced to bail out the foolish budget decisions made in Albany, Sacramento, or Springfield–especially when individuals in other states individual can’t even vote in California, Illinois, or New York.

        When you regurgitate stupid propaganda, it makes you look like a stupid puke.

        1. Ken Shultz
          November.11.2020 at 2:56 pm

          Because there are more individual taxpayers in California than Rhode Island, the individual taxpayers of Rhode Island should be forced to pay for California’s bullet train?!

          How fucking dumb do you have to be to not only believe that but regurgitate it in an argument like it’s persuasive? I bet your room is full of participation trophies, isn’t it.

  6. Ken Shultz
    November.11.2020 at 2:16 pm

    Why no mention of the $1 trillion bailout for the states?

    The House Democrats’ $3.5 trillion stimulus bill is their #1 priority right now–and it includes $1 trillion for the states.

    Money is fungible. If the Democrats bail out the states to the tune of $1 trillion, California will get more than the cost of the bullet train by a long shot. There’s no need to fund California’s bullet train specifically. A bail out of the states will more than suffice.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      November.11.2020 at 2:21 pm

      Fuck you, Ken.

      Should have run a better candidate.

      1. Ken Shultz
        November.11.2020 at 2:31 pm

        Fuck you.

        You should have voted for a better candidate–a candidate who was one of only two possible outcomes.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          November.11.2020 at 2:42 pm

          “YOU ARE NOT ENTITLED TO MY VOTE!”

          1. Ken Shultz
            November.11.2020 at 2:52 pm

            You are not entitled to my income!

      2. Ken Shultz
        November.11.2020 at 2:34 pm

        P.S. Suderman should have addressed the bailout for the states as part of this regardless of who the Republicans I supposedly nominated.

  7. Ben_
    November.11.2020 at 2:29 pm

    You can take a train for 4 hours or a plane for 85 minutes. Plane trip costs less and can go to/from airports not on the rail line.

    Only sensible argument for the train is it allows for a commute from 100 miles outside San Jose in a bearable amount of time. And if you live way out there, you can pay a fraction of the amount for housing.

    Most other pro-train arguments are religious or emotional or based on magical thinking. (Even if building it cost zero.)

  9. Juice
    November.11.2020 at 2:42 pm

    A president-elect can’t do shit, even if he puts a sign that says “Office of the President-Elect” on his lectern.

  10. raspberrydinners
    November.11.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Man- no one has problems taking California’s federal tax dollars they put in but hot damn do they have a problem with California getting anything back for them.

    They’re a net donor yet I’m guessing half the people commenting here are from taker states. Keep being hypocrites.

    1. Juice
      November.11.2020 at 2:53 pm

      Ok, let’s cut out the middle man.

Please to post comments