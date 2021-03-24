Brickbat: St. Louis Blues

Two St. Louis police officers have been charged with sexually assaulting four women, including a civilian police department employee. Lafeal Lawshea has been charged with two counts of forcible rape, forcible sodomy, sexual misconduct and tampering with a victim. Torey Phelps is facing charges of forcible rape and intercourse with an incapacitated woman. A third officer, Sgt. Jatonya Clayborn-Muldrow, has been charged with tampering with a witness in the case. Prosecutors say she attempted to dissuade one woman from reporting an assault by Lawshea and tried to find out who was handling the internal affairs investigation.