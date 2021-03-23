Mass Shootings

Biden's Gun Control Proposals Make Little Sense As a Response to the Mass Shooting in Boulder

It is hard to see how an "assault weapon" ban or expanded background checks could have prevented this attack.

Biden-3-23-21
(Stefani Reynolds - Pool via CNP/Mega/ Newscom)

President Joe Biden has revived his call for a new federal "assault weapon" ban and expanded background checks following yesterday's mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, which killed 10 people. "We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," Biden tweeted today. "We can close loopholes in our gun background check system. This is not a partisan issue—it's an American issue that will save lives. Congress needs to act." As usual, those proposals make little sense as a response to a crime that supposedly illustrates the need for them.

According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect in the Boulder attack was armed with an AR-15-style "rifle" and a "semiautomatic handgun." The affidavit says he bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol, which has a 10.5-inch barrel and a "stabilizing brace," six days before the shooting. While it's not clear whether that was the "rifle" described by police and witnesses, either the Ruger pistol or an AR-15-style rifle would have been covered by the latest federal "assault weapon" bill and by a local ban that a Colorado judge blocked earlier this month.

But the "military-style" features targeted by such measures have little or nothing to do with a gun's deadliness in the hands of a mass shooter. And since Colorado already requires background checks for all gun purchases, it is hard to see how imposing that rule nationally, as Biden wants to do, could have stymied this shooter. That's assuming he had a disqualifying criminal or psychiatric record, and at this point it looks like he did not.

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2021, which Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D–Calif.) unveiled this month, would prohibit the manufacture or sale of "205 military-style assault weapons" by name. It also covers any semiautomatic rifle that accepts detachable magazines and has any of these features: "a pistol grip," "a forward grip," a folding or telescoping stock, "a grenade launcher," "a barrel shroud," or "a threaded barrel." Also classified as "assault weapons": any semiautomatic pistol that is "a semiautomatic version of an automatic firearm" or that has "a threaded barrel," "a second pistol grip," "a barrel shroud," "the capacity to accept a detachable magazine at some location outside of the pistol grip," "a manufactured weight of 50 ounces or more when unloaded," or "a stabilizing brace or similar component."

With the exception of grenade launchers (not very useful without grenades, which are strictly regulated under federal law), those features do not make a gun especially lethal. They have nothing to do with rate of fire, ammunition size, muzzle velocity, or muzzle energy.

By comparison, Boulder's ban is a model of simplicity. It prohibits unregistered possession of any semiautomatic rifle with "a pistol grip or thumbhole stock," "a folding or telescoping stock," or "any protruding grip or other device to allow the weapon to be stabilized with the non-trigger hand." It also covers "all semiautomatic center-fire pistols" that "have the capacity to accept a magazine other than in the pistol grip" or "have a protruding grip or other device to allow the weapon to be stabilized with the non-trigger hand."

The rationale for banning folding or telescoping stocks is rather mysterious. But the Boulder City Council, which unanimously approved the ordinance in 2018, argued that the other targeted features "allow for greater control of the weapon," so that it can be "kept pointed at a target while being fired." The city's official explanation of the ordinance says the guns it covers have "military features" that "allow rapid spray firing for the quick and efficient killing of humans." It adds that "a rifle fired from the shoulder recoils and must be brought down and onto a target before another round can be fired."

That rationale is dubious for reasons I explained at the time. "'Spray fire' is a phrase used only by gun control advocates to scare people who do not know better," observed Michael Bazinet, director of public affairs at the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade group. He added that "you do not need 'a protruding grip or other device to allow the weapon to be stabilized with the non-trigger hand' to keep a semiautomatic rifle on target," which he called "a patently ridiculous statement."

In any event, it defies reason to suppose that someone bent on mass murder would have been deterred by a local ordinance banning the possession of his gun within city limits unless he had registered it. Yet that is the implication of reports like this Washington Post story, which notes that "Boulder's assault weapons ban, meant to stop mass shootings, was blocked 10 days before [the] grocery store attack."

In a March 12 ruling, Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman barred enforcement of the ordinance, concluding that it conflicted with state law. And if he hadn't? "We tried to protect our city," a local gun control activist told the Post. "It's so tragic to see the legislation struck down, and days later, to have our city experience exactly what we were trying to prevent."

Reasoning like that allows for no gap between intent and results. If a law was "meant to stop mass shootings," the Post suggests, it surely would have done so. But it is hard to believe that Boulder's ordinance could have magically stopped a mass shooter from entering the city with a prohibited firearm.

Even if such a murderer were for some reason punctilious about obeying Boulder's gun control dictates, he would have had plenty of equally effective alternatives. Biden himself concedes that the 1994 federal "assault weapon" ban, which expired in 2004, had no impact on the lethality of legal firearms. The problem, according to Biden, was that manufacturers could comply with the law by "making minor modifications to their products—modifications that leave them just as deadly."

The new, supposedly improved ban does not solve that problem, which is unavoidable when politicians target guns based on arbitrary distinctions. And like the 1994 law, Feinstein's current bill does not prohibit possession of "assault weapons," meaning that millions of those guns would remain in circulation, available to mass shooters who prefer them.

As for expanded background checks, they will be an obstacle to mass shooters only when they have disqualifying criminal or psychiatric records. They typically do not, and so far it seems that is also true of the Boulder killer.

"Using law enforcement databases," the arrest affidavit says, "investigators determined that [the suspect] had purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16, 2021." That implies he passed a background check, since there was an official record of the sale. While his relatives reported that he had psychological problems, evidently he was not subjected to court-ordered psychiatric treatment, which would have prohibited the purchase. And while he pleaded guilty to assault when he was in high school, The Colorado Sun reports that the charge was a misdemeanor, not a felony.

Even when mass shooters are not legally allowed to own guns, a "universal" background check requirement can prevent them from obtaining firearms only if they have no access to sources who fail to comply with that requirement. In any case, mandating background checks for private sales, which Colorado already does, plainly did not prevent this particular attack.

For gun control advocates, it does not really matter whether there is a logical connection between the new laws they want and the crimes that supposedly justify them. In fact, Biden responded to the Boulder attack with his usual solutions even before the details of the crime were clear.

"We're still waiting for more information regarding the shooter," including the "weapons he used" and how he obtained them, the president said this afternoon. But he added that "I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take commonsense steps that will save the lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act." In Biden's view, thinking before acting would be reckless.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Dillinger
    March.23.2021 at 6:05 pm

    >>In Biden’s view

    misspelled Obama.

  2. Longtobefree
    March.23.2021 at 6:13 pm

    The democrats never met a constitutional right they didn’t want to suppress.

    1. Bluwater
      March.23.2021 at 6:29 pm

      I propose a quick test of all members of Congress to define the weapon features banned in this bill. Aw hell, just tell them to distinguish between a clip and a magazine. If they fail, they aren’t smart enough to vote on this bill. Gotta love it for example when they want to make barrel shrouds illegal. Cuz?

    2. middlefinger
      March.23.2021 at 6:40 pm

      What constitution? Oh that lil thing that gets in the way of workers paradise, equality of outcomes.

  3. Longtobefree
    March.23.2021 at 6:15 pm

    Funny thing, those bans would not apply to the M-1 Garand or the Short Magazine Lee-Enfield, two fine killing machines.

    1. mad.casual
      March.23.2021 at 6:19 pm

      The affidavit doesn’t make it at all clear that the gun was purchased in Boulder, which would render the Judge’s ruling moot either way.

  4. Bubba Jones
    March.23.2021 at 6:20 pm

    This will be the death of pistol braces. They were already under political pressure.

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.23.2021 at 6:21 pm

    For gun control advocates, it does not really matter whether there is a logical connection between the new laws they want and the crimes that supposedly justify them. In fact, Biden responded to the Boulder attack with his usual solutions even before the details of the crime were clear.

    It is not just the gun control issue. None of the Left’s insane policy proposals have any logical connection to anything. Why? Because the Left’s policies are ideological. Minimum wages to stop poverty, reparations to stop racism, legal discrimination to stop discrimination, removing voting safeguards to safeguard voting, etc. The entire leftist wishlist is a road map to an ideological dystopia. Reality exists only to the extent that it reinforces the ideology. Everything else is irrelevant.

    The Left wants to confiscate and outlaw all weapons because the Left wants a monopoly on coercive force in order to impose a dictatorship. They are not even hiding their intentions.

    If they want a war, they will get their war.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      March.23.2021 at 6:24 pm

      Right. It’s long since time to stop humoring their pretexts: They want to ban guns because defenseless people are safer to order around, and that’s all.

    2. Bluwater
      March.23.2021 at 6:31 pm

      Not surprising from a President who says he deals in “truth, not facts.”

    3. AddictionMyth
      March.23.2021 at 7:03 pm

      If they want a war, they will get their war.

      The war today is online. That’s where you need to fight them. You think you can win a military war. But you won’t get support because people know you lost the moral argument (and instead made cowardly excuses for running away to your safe space here).

  6. Jerry B.
    March.23.2021 at 6:23 pm

    Never let a crisis go to waste.

  7. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    March.23.2021 at 6:26 pm

    Who is going to collect all the banned “assault weapons”? Those police departments that are being defunded? Those horrible racist cops?

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.23.2021 at 6:32 pm

      The military. So defund the police and empower and unleash the army … but only against those obstructionist white people … and then everyone else.

  8. middlefinger
    March.23.2021 at 6:38 pm

    This guy is from Arvada ( a suburb of the I70 Denver corridor at least 40 minutes from Boulder ). Why did this guy go up to Boulder to do this? Maybe he realized that he would not be changed with a hate crime, because wokeitarian Boulder. He claims racism made him do it.

    1. BYODB
      March.23.2021 at 6:49 pm

      He said islamophobes hacked his phone, and hated Trump, so really at the end of the day this guy seems like your typical crazy nutjob who’s reason for doing what he did amounts to ‘he’s crazy’.

      The news and politicians will spin it however they think will benefit them, but really sometimes they are just a rogue crazy person. In fact, I think that’s usually it because sane people don’t do things like this.

      You could probably carpet bomb Boulder and not hit a single Trump supporter, so I hardly think that was any motivation or if it was it’s solidly in the ‘crazy person’ column.

      Looking for reasons among that mess is probably a waste of time.

  9. Lord of Strazele
    March.23.2021 at 6:40 pm

    I think the underlying problem is the bully culture. We have too many assholes in this country. That mean spirit creeps into religion, politics, everything.

    1. buckleup
      March.23.2021 at 6:51 pm

      They almost all leftists, and you are one of them.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.23.2021 at 7:04 pm

        +100

  10. Nachtwaechter Staater
    March.23.2021 at 6:40 pm

    BAN THE SHOULDER THINGIE THAT GOES UP.

    SAVE LIVES.

  11. BYODB
    March.23.2021 at 6:42 pm

    I think it’s fair to ask the people who guard legislators to be the first who disarm. Leading by example and all that. Or are we saying that some animals are more equal than others? That seems to be it.

    Also, if all semi-automatic weapons are ‘assault weapons’ then logically they want to ban all modern weapons past muskets, and only for the people. Not their guards or domestic military forces that we now see at the capitol.

    It seems that if we ‘defund’ the police, what we end up with are National Guard troops instead. That’s not actually an improvement by anyone’s measure, I don’t think.

  12. Cal Cetín
    March.23.2021 at 6:47 pm

    It makes sense in that he probably had a file marked “open in case of mass shooting,” and his gun-control proposals were in it.

  13. Lorensacho
    March.23.2021 at 6:48 pm

    In every jurisdiction whether in the U.S or elsewhere, gun control laws have reduced gun violence and gun murders. Those who state otherwise are either in the employ of the gun industry or are very frightened,

    1. Myron J. Poltroonian
      March.23.2021 at 7:01 pm

      Instead of the “Wild Side”, “Take A Walk On The South Side” [of Chicago] and let me know how hard it is for criminals to get guns. Try Baltimore, Md., or NYC, East LA & et cetera. Yep, them loose gun laws in those places (and more “Blue” areas) sure do need to be tightened up.

  14. Ben_
    March.23.2021 at 6:50 pm

    Leftists are always happy to target innocent gun owners for arrest and imprisonment.

  15. Franco G.
    March.23.2021 at 6:52 pm

    More than anything we, as a nation, have a BIG problem with Mental Health and ignorance. Id like to know how these individuals get their weapons…schmuks

    1. Myron J. Poltroonian
      March.23.2021 at 6:55 pm

      How do alcoholics get their booze? How do they get the vehicles they commit drunk driving with?

  16. Myron J. Poltroonian
    March.23.2021 at 6:52 pm

    I wonder (not really) how long it will take “The Authorities” to finally cease being “Puzzled” as to his motives and conclude that the 21 year old male who seems to have been the one that shot about 10 people in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, has a “Mental Illness”? With a name like his, it’s the only politically correct conclusion they can come to.

  17. jank
    March.23.2021 at 6:55 pm

    Do we hate these people yet? It’s not about banning guns cause nobody can get any ammo right now and this bastard damn well knows it. We’ll be forced to beat each other to death with empty AR-15s

  18. EarlyRunz
    March.23.2021 at 6:55 pm

    Nice

  19. zombietimeshare
    March.23.2021 at 6:55 pm

    September 4, 2019: “Customers who shop at Colorado’s 148 King Soopers and City Market stores are being asked to “no longer openly carry firearms” into the stores,… “Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our associates and customers,” Kelli McGannon, a King Soopers spokeswoman, said Wednesday.”

    How’s that working out for ya?

  20. buckleup
    March.23.2021 at 6:56 pm

    Democrats and leftists want to use these issues to gain even more power at your expense. This all could have been prevented but many libertarians decided Trump was bad for them. Now witness the result.

  21. ElvisIsReal
    March.23.2021 at 7:01 pm

    Biden almost certainly did NOT tweet anything today. The tweet appeared under Biden’s account.

  22. CrustyOldGeezer
    March.23.2021 at 7:06 pm

    get rid of the screeching hyperbole and DEAL WITH FACT!

    Without the FEAR DRIVEN MISINFORMATION and take every ‘gun control law’ completely off the books, this shooter could have easily been taken down immediately after the first shot y=by a LAW ABIDING CITIZEN that chooses to carry for the DEFENSE OF HIM, OR HERSELF. AND THE LIVES OF OTHERS.

    The way this works out, in REAL LIFE, more innocent people are murdered which gives the left something to work with to ensure ABSOLUTE OBEDIENCE from the masses.

  23. Ken Shultz
    March.23.2021 at 7:11 pm

    “Biden’s Gun Control Proposals Make Little Sense As a Response to the Mass Shooting in Boulder”

    And opposing the reelection of Donald Trump made little sense given that Biden promised an all out war on our gun rights on his campaign website.

    He promised to ban assault weapons, force the registration of all those currently in circulation, ban the sale of guns and ammo online, and institute a national relinquishment [confiscation] program in conjunction with local law enforcement.

    https://joebiden.com/gunsafety/

    These issues were all decided in the presidential election in November and the Senate election in January. To whatever extent you contributed to Trump and the Republicans losing, you’re complicit in this assault on our gun rights. Biden coming after our gun rights was not only foreseeable but also foreseen.

    We libertarians are supposed to be all about enjoying the likely consequences of our choices with open eyes. Buyer’s remorse is for people who are too stupid to foresee the negative consequences of their choices and don’t acknowledge the negative consequences until after they suffer them. I’d like to think that we’re at least lab rat smart–smart enough to learn from the negative consequences of our choices. How’s that electric shock feel? Anything to learn from that?

    Unfortunately, some of us aren’t lab rat smart–don’t even seem to be willing to admit we made a mistake after the electric shock. The sooner we admit we were wrong, the sooner the healing can begin.

  24. AddictionMyth
    March.23.2021 at 7:12 pm

    Evidently this kid was bullied in high school. Obviously that’s not an excuse but it’s still a prime risk factor in many of these cases (e.g. Parkland). The problem is that we medicalize ‘mental illness’ which actually makes it harder to treat. In fact it almost always has psychodynamic causes (like bullying) that we pretend don’t exist because it’s too painful to recognize (or to profit from the misdirection). We need to be more honest about the real causes of ‘mental illness’. But too many don’t want to solve this kind of problem, as much as they moan about it.

    As for ‘gun control’, yes it’s terrible that people die by the dozen. But it’s better than by the thousand or million, as would happen if we cede our self defense rights.

Please to post comments