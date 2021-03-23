Carbon Tax

Big Oil Backs Carbon Tax

Climate activists not impressed.

|

oilskynewscom
(Maksym Yemelyanov/agefotostock/Newscom)

Executives from leading oil companies, including ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and the American Petroleum Institute (API), met virtually with Biden administration officials to discuss policies aimed at addressing the problem of man-made climate change. The Wall Street Journal reported that company leaders said that "they wanted to work with the administration and pledged support for policies that would make it more expensive to emit the gases that contribute to climate change." In a statement issued after the virtual meeting, API CEO Mike Sommers declared, "We are committed to working with the White House to develop effective government policies that help meet the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and support a cleaner future." The API is rumored to be considering coming out in support of carbon emissions pricing.

ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips previously endorsed the bipartisan Climate Leadership Council's (CLC) revenue neutral carbon tax and dividend proposal in which escalating taxes collected on oil and natural gas at the wellhead and on coal at the minehead would be entirely rebated in equal sums to each American as an annual payment. The CLC cites a 2018 study that finds that 70 percent of American households would receive more in dividend payments then they would pay in increased energy prices.

Once the CLC's carbon tax plan is adopted, all other regulations and subsidies aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions, such as automobile fuel efficiency and renewable portfolio standards, are supposed to be permanently repealed.

However, lots of climate activists oppose carbon taxes. Why? InsideClimateNews offered the example of Matto Mildenberger, a political scientist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who has argued that carbon taxes make climate action unpopular because they front load the costs immediately onto consumers while the eventual benefits of lower temperatures, less fierce storms, and lower sea levels stretch into the future. As InsideClimateNews explained:

In the view of Mildenberger and others who've studied climate politics around the world, subsidies, regulation, and other policies that provide more immediate and visible benefits—like jobs creation—are a better way to jump-start climate policy, even if they cost more in the short run. That's because they stimulate investment to help lower the cost of alternative energy, and at the same time help broaden political support for stronger climate policy. New actors with real investments they want to protect and advance will want more aggressive action, and politicians will respond.

On the other hand, economists in general favor the idea of imposing a price on carbon emissions as an efficient way to steer economic activity toward energy efficiency and the development of cheaper no-carbon energy supplies. Carbon taxes, economists argue, should attract the support of free market conservatives. But in fact, during the procedural votes on Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, all of the Senate's 50 Republicans voted in favor of an amendment to prohibit the adoption of a federal carbon tax.

If oil company support for a carbon price is aimed at forestalling the rollout of big climate change regulations and expenditures, the effort has likely come too late. For example, the Biden administration's $3 trillion infrastructure plan is anticipated to include $400 billion to combat climate change, including $46 billion on climate-change R&D, $60 billion for green transit, and billions more on upgrades to the electrical grid, energy efficiency improvements to housing, and the construction of thousands of charging stations for electric vehicles across the country. In order to pay for at least part of this costly plan, the Biden administration might happily tax carbon while forgetting all about revenue neutrality.

NEXT: These San Francisco Condo Dwellers Are NIMBY Hypocrites

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.23.2021 at 4:56 pm

    This sounds like wolves discussing the menu.

    How about no carbon tax manipulations and let the market steer itself?

    1. Gray_Jay
      March.23.2021 at 5:10 pm

      Well shit, Abbatoir; that’s just plain silly. What? You thought this was a Libertarian forum or something?

      Take your carbon tax, or market, or however else you want to get rich and cripple the West, and go straight to Hell. When China stops producing more energy by burning coal, than the United States did through all sources of energy, I might not think you were completely full of shit.

      See for yourself. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electricity_sector_in_China

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        March.23.2021 at 5:12 pm

        Is it libertarian to ignore externalities?

        1. Gray_Jay
          March.23.2021 at 5:23 pm

          Do externalities not matter if China emits them? Which they do, to a degree that makes US emissions a rounding error. Not that the US emissions you whine about, are a problem at all.

          Fuck, but you’re not only stupid, you’re mendacious. Why do you pollute this board with your ill-thought out bullshit? Is the pay that good? Do you thrive on the abuse? Are you that fucking lonely? Nobody likes you here, or cares about what you have to write, except in as much as to treat it as a rhetorical punching bag. Hell, I only look at it to double check it’s your garbage before removing it from my sight.

          Christ, and I keep telling myself not to respond to you, or Tony, or White Seagull’s lying idiocy. That’s not a great list to be in, by the way.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            March.23.2021 at 5:33 pm

            Do exernalities suddenly not become externalities if China does it too? This is a dumb line of reasoning from you.

            And why do you think this place should be an echo-chamber?

            1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
              March.23.2021 at 5:41 pm

              The partisan mindset can’t handle criticism.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        March.23.2021 at 5:16 pm

        I mean, there is a difference between being a libertarian, and just being reflexively anti-government.

        Libertarians should rightfully be very skeptical and very critical of whatever government does.

        But at the end of the day, libertarians aren’t anarchists, and there are some things that even a libertarian government ought to do.

  2. Don't look at me!
    March.23.2021 at 4:59 pm

    If you raise the cost of oil, people will use less of it, but if you raise the price of labor, you create jobs by some kind of magic thinking or something.

    1. creech
      March.23.2021 at 5:32 pm

      Doesn’t it predict that 70% of Americans will receive a net rebate and only 30% will pay more for carbon based fuel? So, at the margins, more will be incentivized to avoid conservation than will be incentivized to reduce use.

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.23.2021 at 5:07 pm

    On the other hand, economists communists in general favor the idea of imposing a price on carbon emissions central planning as an efficient way to steer economic activity toward energy efficiency and the development of cheaper no-carbon energy supplies.

    Note: Language above may have been modified to reflect reality.

  4. Union of Concerned Socks
    March.23.2021 at 5:19 pm

    Now do oxygen.

  5. Jerry B.
    March.23.2021 at 5:19 pm

    Because people making $25,000 a year are going to be able to trade in their 20 year old beater for a $35,000 electric car rather than pay the carbon tax.

    1. Gray_Jay
      March.23.2021 at 5:26 pm

      Serfs don’t need cars, Jerry. (Which sounds like a line from some Bizarro-version of Seinfeld) Everything you need will be provided to you. And you’ll be happy.

      You get it; I wonder why Bailey doesn’t?

Please to post comments