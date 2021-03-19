Public schools

Everybody Except Teachers Unions Loves the CDC's Revised School Distancing Guidelines

By moving the recommended distance from six feet to three feet, the CDC brings the U.S. back in line with science, and hastens full school reopening.

Randi
(REBECCA COOK/REUTERS/Newscom)

As foreshadowed last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Friday morning shortened its recommended distance between K-12 students from six feet to three feet, a change that could hasten full-time schooling for millions of remote and hybrid learners.

"We don't really have the evidence that 6 feet is required in order to maintain low spread," CDC Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force leader Greta Massetti told the Associated Press.

The funny thing is, they didn't really have that evidence five weeks ago, either, yet that didn't prevent the CDC from issuing a global outlier of a school reopening guidance that, if followed to the letter, would have kept most American public schools half-open at best well into the fall.

The negative reaction to that teachers union–influenced February 12 document, not just from outspoken school-opening advocates such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis but also scientists, left-leaning media outlets, and some Democratic-run polities, undermined the CDC's credibility, and led directly to several school districts delaying or even reversing plans to reopen.

The new recommendations include bringing down plastic barriers ("We don't have a lot of evidence of their effectiveness," Massetti told the A.P.), maintaining six feet of distance in middle and high schools in high-spread communities, and having everyone wear masks.

The revision brings the CDC closer in line with the epidemiological and pediatric researchers, the global public health community, and the professed opinion last July of its current director, Rochelle Walensky. But one category of "stakeholder," unsurprisingly, isn't happy: teachers unions.

"They are compromising the one enduring public health missive that we've gotten from the beginning of this pandemic in order to squeeze more kids into schools," American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten told The Washington Post this week. "I think that is problematic until we have real evidence in these harder-to-open places about what the effect is."

Weingarten, a frequent guest of the Biden White House, has, like other union leaders, sought to portray herself as a tireless advocate for reopening while practically throwing up one objection after another when full-time schooling gets near.

On one hand, you can understand why the unions are so chippy. Having isolated themselves on the science of school spread, alienated parents with reckless accusations of racism, and leveraged their significant influence on Democratic politicians to help make the United States a world leader in shuttered schools, the guilds are coming under increasing public criticism. Including from leading New York mayoral candidate, Democrat Andrew Yang, who took aim at the city's United Federation of Teachers (UFT) in a Politico interview this week: "I will confess to being a parent that has been frustrated by how slow our schools have been to open, and I do believe that the UFT has been a significant reason why our schools have been slow to open."

(Retorted UFT President Michael Mulgrew, lamely: "The UFT was the leading force in New York City public schools opening and opening safely, protecting students and staff. Mr. Yang needs to do his homework.")

On the other hand, unions just received a no-strings-attached $200 billion gift from the federal government via an American Rescue Plan that spends most of its K-12 component on hiring, even at a time when schools have been closed and students have been exiting public schools.

Mulgrew, and the New York City Department of Education, illustrate how even policies that are labeled as "reopening" end up with a school experience as anything but. My NYC kindergartener, who is podding a few feet away from me as I type, attends a school of more than 800 kids, where—per city policy arduously negotiated by Mulgrew—the whole institution, already operating at half-time capacity because of the six-foot rule, will shut down if there are two concurrent positive cases of COVID-19.

Weingarten has repeatedly touted New York City (as opposed to, say, the state of Florida, where schools have been open five days a week since September) as a national model. Today's long-overdue CDC revision will hopefully instead make Gotham a stingy outlier in an increasingly vaccinated K-12 world that's accelerating toward full reopening. As New York magazine's Jonathan Chait put it this week, "Just Reopen the Schools Now."

The Department of Education on Wednesday said that a whopping $122 billion from the recently passed American Rescue Plan will be disbursed to public schools by the end of March. An additional $10 billion is being spent by the Department of Health and Human Services on school COVID testing by early April. The unions got their massive payday. Time to go to work.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.19.2021 at 1:14 pm

    “We don’t really have the evidence that 6 feet is required in order to maintain low spread,” CDC Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force leader Greta Massetti told the Associated Press.”

    LOL

    Does that mean I can finally disregard those stupid stickers on the floor in all the stores and government building?

    1. MK Ultra
      March.19.2021 at 1:44 pm

      New stickers will need to be purchased and installed by Union workers.

  2. Bill Godshall
    March.19.2021 at 1:16 pm

    Watch Sen. Rand Paul give Tony Fauci and America a long deserved lesson in viral immunology, pointing out that virtually all covid infections and vaccines have conferred immunity with an extremely low risk of reinfection.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3I5uqaMzd0

    Fauci refused to answer Rand Paul’s question asking him to cite any study that has found a covid reinfection rate above 1% (as both Paul and Fauci knows that no studies exist).

    1. Bill Godshall
      March.19.2021 at 1:18 pm

      Fox News interviews Rand Paul about covid immunity, where he points out the fact that virtually nobody who was previously infected with covid has been reinfected, and virtually nobody who has received a vaccine has subsequently become infected.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkShz1zF2qk

      1. Bill Godshall
        March.19.2021 at 1:22 pm

        9.1% of Americans have tested positive for covid, and CDC estimates 4.6 times more Americans have been infected (than have tested positive). Thus, CDC estimates 42.2% of Americans already have been infected.

        Since there are just 11 known cases of covid reinfection in America (and 65 worldwide), virtually all previously infected Americans remain immune. Therefore, previous covid infections have already conferred immunity to an estimated 42.2% of Americans.

        Since 22.2% of Americans have received a 1st covid vaccine dose, since 42.2% of Americans were already immune (due to past infection), and since the 1st vaccine dose appears 90% effective, 1st doses of vaccine have conferred immunity to about 11.5% of Americans (.222 x .578 x .9 = .115).

        And since 12.0% of Americans have received a 2nd covid vaccine dose, since 42.2% of them were already immune (due to past infection), and since 2nd vaccine doses only confer immunity to about 10% of 2nd dose recipients (who didn’t become immune from the 1st dose), 2nd doses of vaccine have conferred immunity to just 0.7% of Americans (.12 x .578 x .1 = .0069)

        In sum, based on CNC data and infection rate estimate, 54.6% of Americans are now immune from covid (42.2% + 11.5% + 0.7% = 54.6%), and most states are close to achieving herd immunity.

        Rand Paul is correct, while Tony Fauci is a public health fraud.

        1. Bill Godshall
          March.19.2021 at 1:27 pm

          CDC’s estimate that 4.6 times more Americans were infected with covid than those who tested positive for covid is at
          https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/burden.html

          Amazingly, nobody in the national news media and nobody at Reason has ever cited this critically important CDC document.
          And yet, Reason has published dozens of articles on covid transmissions and herd immunity.

          1. Bill Godshall
            March.19.2021 at 1:28 pm

            There are still only 11 known cases of covid reinfection occurring in America (and just 65 cases worldwide). This is the evidence Rand Paul should be citing.
            https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/08/covid-19-reinfection-tracker/

            1. Bill Godshall
              March.19.2021 at 1:52 pm

              Ironically, the states last to achieve herd immunity from covid will almost certainly be the states (virtually all of which are Dark Blue) with the lowest covid rates (i.e. % of population testing positive), which include:
              HI – 2.0%
              VT – 2.7%
              ME – 3.5%
              OR – 3.8%
              WA – 4.6%
              NH – 5.8%
              DC – 6.0%
              MD – 6.5%
              MI – 6.8%
              VA – 7.0%

              9.1% of all Americans have tested positive for covid so far.

    2. MT-Man
      March.19.2021 at 1:27 pm

      You know I feel like Anthony would be all in line with Batty’s quote from Bladerunner as his true answer “Quite an experience to live in fear, isn’t it? That’s what it is to be a slave.”

  3. buckleup
    March.19.2021 at 1:20 pm

    Why are libertarians pimping public schools?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.19.2021 at 1:26 pm

      Because pimpin’ ain’t easy, but it’s necessary.

    2. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.19.2021 at 1:33 pm

      Remember, Welch admitted that, if he actually had to choose between Biden and Trump in a state that could have swung either way, he would have chosen Biden. But, since he was in New York, a deep blue state, he voted for Jo Jorgensen — just for shits and giggles.

      This puts Welch in league with Eric “I will vote strategically and reluctantly for Biden” Boehm, C.J. “Stephen Miller is a white nationalist” Ciaramella, and former staffer Shikha “There is no bigger libertarian cause right now than to prevent Donald J. Trump from getting re-elected” Dalmia.

      Reason is about as libertarian as Meghan Markle is black and oppressed.

    3. D-Pizzle
      March.19.2021 at 1:55 pm

      It’s not so much pimping public schools as it is a much deserved dumping on the teachers’ unions.

  4. hpearce
    March.19.2021 at 1:22 pm

    Notice that @mattwelch not once questions whether the mandates themselves are OK !

    One has to conclude that he supports the concept OR decides not to mention his opposition as a way to avoid handling principles in his articles

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.19.2021 at 1:25 pm

    On the other hand, unions just received a no-strings-attached $200 billion gift from the federal government via an American Rescue Plan that spends most of its K-12 component on hiring, even at a time when schools have been closed and students have been exiting public schools.

    It’s like watching the slow kids in the class begin to realize how this game works.

    Oh, and in fairness to the Unions, what about the variants! THERE ARE VARIANTS!

    1. Jerryskids
      March.19.2021 at 2:11 pm

      I think it’s nice that they got this gift from the government. Heck, I like it so much that I think the American taxpayer might want to pitch in a few bucks as well.

    2. Claptrap
      March.19.2021 at 2:15 pm

      Doctors in Porto Alegre say that young people are getting sick!

  6. MT-Man
    March.19.2021 at 1:37 pm

    Sort of off topic I wonder how many heads will explode with that news Canelo – Saunders fight having 60k in attendance?

  7. Commenter_XY
    March.19.2021 at 1:39 pm

    So….it was another lie = maintain 6′ because of the SCIENCE!

    Now we find out, not so much science as it was a desire to control.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.19.2021 at 1:44 pm

      Commodus : I think I understand my own people.

      Gracchus : Then perhaps Caesar will be so good as to teach us, out of his own extensive experience?

      Commodus : I call it love, Gracchus. The people are my children, I am their father. I shall hold them to my bosom and embrace them tightly…

      Gracchus : Have you ever embraced someone dying of plague, sire?

      Commodus : No, but if you interrupt me again, I assure you that you will.

      Know your role, pleb.

  8. Jobskind
    March.19.2021 at 1:40 pm

  9. Jefferson's Ghost
    March.19.2021 at 1:46 pm

    A solution to teachers not returning to classrooms?

    Our governor here in Oregon, a very reliable lefty, has basically ordered teachers back to work (K-6 by April 1, grades 7-12 by April 15), or basically, find somewhere else to work.

    Since every teacher in the State (excepting those who refused to take the vaccine), has been fully vaccinated for a month or so now, that seems perfectly logical. (Note: k-12 has been open, on and off, for some time now, in our county, and some others).

    It could be interesting to watch if the chalk actually hits the fan.

    1. D-Pizzle
      March.19.2021 at 1:58 pm

      It would be interesting, but I think we all know there would be exactly zero follow-through.

      1. Jefferson's Ghost
        March.19.2021 at 2:09 pm

        Maybe. On the hopeful side, I have not heard any complaints in the local media from local teachers (two of whom are my neighbors) who are holding class (but then, this is NOT Portland).

  10. jimc5499
    March.19.2021 at 1:50 pm

    None of this has been based on hard science. 90% of the studies that are being quoted are nothing more than polls and the extrapolation of questionable data.

