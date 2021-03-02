Freedom

Paul Krugman Thinks You'll Be Happier With Fewer Choices. Nonsense.

It's true that the freedom to make your own decisions comes with both benefits and consequences, but Krugman is squarely focused on just one side of that equation.

(Fernando Villar/EFE/Newscom)

Writing in The New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning columnist Paul Krugman offers a unified theory of everything wrong with America: We're just too free to choose.

Krugman says this is the lesson to be learned from last month's energy crisis in Texas that left some of the state's residents—people who had freely chosen to sign-up for variable rate offerings from their electric service providers—with sky-high bills when demand surged as the state's generating supply crashed. People can't be trusted to choose their electric service, he argues, because some will make ill-informed decisions that come with unexpected costs. From there, he expands this thesis to a general principle, one that he says is to blame for everything from rising health insurance premiums to the subprime mortgage meltdown of a decade ago.

"Many of us are actually offered too many choices, in ways that can do a lot of harm," Krugman argues. "Sometimes people offered too much choice will make bigger mistakes than they imagined possible." That's grounds for denying someone the right to take out a risky mortgage or refusing to deregulate electricity markets, Krugman argues, even though the outcomes he's proposing would leave people with fewer options for obtaining home-ownership and likely paying higher prices for energy.

Indeed, to understand the consequences of limiting choice, just take a look at the Obamacare health insurance marketplaces, which prohibit the purchase of cheap insurance plans that would otherwise be available. They are set up this way for exactly the reasons that Krugman is outlining: because some people might make the "wrong" choice and end up with massive medical bills. The result of that policy is higher premiums for everyone.

But the real kicker is Krugman's contention that "an excess of choice is taking a psychological toll on many Americans, even when they don't end up experiencing disaster."

Nonsense. Krugman is pushing an only slightly more sophisticated version of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) complaints about the wide variety of deodorants available at any American supermarket. Or, if you prefer a more academic take, he's peddling a warmed-over version of The Paradox of Choice, in which psychologist Barry Schwartz argued that a proliferation of choices "no longer liberates" but rather "debilitates" and "might even be said to tyrannize."

That claim has been challenged in subsequent social experiments, including one that reviewed 50 experiments into "choice overload" and found no evidence to support the idea. In fact, a 2009 study found that increasing the number of choices actually leads to people making more reasonable—not riskier or more indulgent—choices, because it is more difficult to justify the outlandish option when so many sensible ones exist.

Psychology aside, it should be obvious that restricting individuals' choices is not a pathway to greater satisfaction. Krugman is right that the freedom to make your own decisions about life's most important things—how to finance a house, how to save for retirement—comes with benefits and consequences, and plenty of stress to boot. But Krugman's argument would suggest that gay Americans were generally happier in the days when the choice to get married was denied to them. By the same token,  were women more content when laws and customs denied them many of the choices they are now free to make every day?

The same is true when it comes to consumption. There aren't 19 flavors of Pop-Tarts and a billion different types of breakfast cereal because Kellogg's is run by a mad scientist who enjoys nothing more than discovering new ways to mash together carbs and food coloring. They exist because the revealed preferences of consumers show that we like having lots of choices.

To be sure, there will always be people who make poor choices—and that includes major, life-altering choices. But Krugman is wrong to fret over the "ideology" of ever-greater choices that "has turned America into a land where many aspects of life that used to be just part of the background now require potentially fateful decisions. You don't get a company pension, you have to decide how to invest your 401(k)."

Before extolling the benefits of having someone else handle your retirement account, however, Krugman might want to take a look at how that's working out. State-run pension plans for government employees are a collective $1 trillion in the red, thanks to a combination of deliberate under-funding and poor investment decisions. Private sector pension systems didn't go nearly extinct because of Milton Friedman's "ideology;" they did so because companies often ran them poorly and left retirees with less than what had been promised.

This is the real blind spot in Krugman's argument, and the question he never bothers asking: namely, who should be making these decisions, if not the individuals subject to the risks?

When it comes to mortgages, electric bills, pensions, health care, and anything else, the person who is going to try their best to make the right choices is the person taking the risk. Putting someone else in charge is no way to reduce the stress of making major life decisions, as Krugman seems to believe it would—it just leaves you powerless.

Human beings are fallible, of course, and some of us like to take risks more than others, so there will always be both winners and losers. That's why the size, scope, and cost of the public safety net—that is, how much the rest of us should invest in helping those who make poor choices or fall on bad luck—is a matter of never-ending debate. And, of course, the government has a role to play in ensuring that outright fraud is not occurring in any marketplace.

But let's not confuse a debate over the government's limited role as a prosecutor of fraud and provider of emergency support to the truly needy for a normative debate over whether we should prefer a world with more or fewer choices.

On that question, there is no debate to be had. A world of proliferating choice is one that includes more possibilities for individual and societal flourishing. Not all choices are beneficial and some consequences of freedom can be painful, but it is beyond bizarre for Krugman to wish away the benefits of the modern world because of a few costly mistakes. It's worse for him to suggest that you shouldn't get to make your own decisions because someone else might have screwed up.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Zeb
    March.2.2021 at 5:24 pm

    I’m sure having fewer choices can make for a happier life in many ways. The problem is assholes like Krugman who think that that observation from psychology means that anyone gets to decide what choices people should have. If you want to have a simpler life with fewer choices to make, it’s not too hard to set your life up that way. Other people might, you know, want to do something interesting or risky. We do not need economists trying to reduce stress in our lives by reducing options.

    1. BYODB
      March.2.2021 at 5:36 pm

      What people like Krugman mean when they say ‘too many choices’ is ‘they’re making choices I don’t like, and we need to stop them’.

      And if Texas used the same components as Michigan in their power grid, Krugman would be complaining that they cost too much and they need to dictate cheaper parts by the central authority.

      It’s just the same old circle jerk.

  2. Ken Shultz
    March.2.2021 at 5:25 pm

    Autonomy is the key ingredient in happiness.

    https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/bouncing-back/201106/the-no-1-contributor-happiness

    There’s a word for being happy to be shepherded around, and that word is “sheep”.

    1. Chumby
      March.2.2021 at 5:31 pm

      Ewe could say that.

  3. Mitch in Reno
    March.2.2021 at 5:25 pm

    I was under the impression thoughtful people stopped taking Krugman seriously 20 years ago.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.2.2021 at 5:29 pm

      Hence him being relegated to the NYTs. The JV of news organizations.

      1. Ken Shultz
        March.2.2021 at 5:34 pm

        They couldn’t find an economist to quote, who would say what they wanted, so they bought one of their very own.

    2. Ken Shultz
      March.2.2021 at 5:30 pm

      I don’t think he takes himself seriously anymore.

      1. Zeb
        March.2.2021 at 5:37 pm

        Instead he just poses for photos with his serious face on.

  4. Weigel's Cock Ring
    March.2.2021 at 5:30 pm

    Fuck Tony, whoops I mean Paul Krugman, right in his earholes and his pooper.

    And speaking of freedom and having more choices in life, kudos to Texas governor Greg Abbott who just announced that he’s reopening the entire state 100% and lifting the state mask mandate (which never should have been implemented in the first place, but whatever).

    The Block Yomommatard lefties are predictably going berserk on him, but fuck all of them too. And in the unlikely event you’re still legitimately terrified that he’s putting your life at risk, you’re still perfectly free to stay locked up in your home like a coward.

  5. Dillinger
    March.2.2021 at 5:43 pm

    Krugman isn’t focused on anything and doesn’t think anything. Krugman is a troll. Don’t feed the trolls.

  6. MakeOrwellFictionAgain
    March.2.2021 at 5:45 pm

    “People can’t be trusted to choose their electric service, he argues, because some will make ill-informed decisions that come with unexpected costs.”

    Substitute *electric service* with *elected representatives* and you will have a statement which is more factual and accurate than 99% of what Krugman writes these days.

    1. awildseaking
      March.2.2021 at 5:58 pm

      Assuming such a system could even exist, Krugman is really suggesting that a true meritocracy would produce the best outcomes as only the most elite of us are qualified to make such important decisions.

      In other words, he’s a Nazi.

      #punchanazi

  7. sarcasmic
    March.2.2021 at 5:46 pm

    Why does anyone need to choose between two political parties? One should be enough.

  8. buckleup
    March.2.2021 at 5:46 pm

    Krugman is a partisan idiot and as such you should just do the opposite. The Costanza principle applies. He actually advised that Trump’s election four years ago would result in a plunge in the equities market. If you took that advice you got fucked. He was once on an Enron advisory board and didn’t know what they were doing even though his peers in financial journalism sure did. But he churns out the same Jennifer Rubin style of drivel and nonsense that the left eats up.

  9. Number 2
    March.2.2021 at 5:47 pm

    “You don’t get a company pension, you have to decide how to invest your 401(k).”

    The employees of Enron did not have to worry. The company happily invested their 401(k) money in Enron stock, relieving them of the agony of having to make investment decisions on their own. See how well that worked out for them. No stress in their lives!

  10. Eric Owens
    March.2.2021 at 5:49 pm

    “This is the real blind spot in Krugman’s argument, and the question he never bothers asking: namely, who should be making these decisions, if not the individuals subject to the risks?”

    Is it though? I’m sure he has folks in his political circle who he feels would be excellent as the Chooser in Chief, personally or as a politbureau.

  11. Ascafih
    March.2.2021 at 5:50 pm

    Sounds like this Paul Kuckman guy is a disgrace. Never heard of him/her.

  12. AddictionMyth
    March.2.2021 at 5:51 pm

    He is advocating more government control over private life. In fact the problem isn’t too many mortgage options, but the fact that the government is blindly insuring all of them regardless of whether the buyer is qualified. The result will of course be disaster. Similarly we pay into social security. However of course, we’re not really paying into anything. The money is immediately spent to fund the federal budget. Whereas if people invested privately, the money would still be there for them to take out. Of course, a few people won’t do well, and we must help them. But that doesn’t require bankrupting the country with $30 trillion debt and counting, and selling your kids into decades of debt slavery.

    Social security and medicare must be abolished. Cue the concern trolling libertarians:

    1. Rev Arthur L. Kirkland
      March.2.2021 at 6:02 pm

      Nun guts and dis-addicted wingers are among my favorite vulture core cavities.

      1. AddictionMyth
        March.2.2021 at 6:12 pm

        Make up with your kids. Maybe they don’t hate you as much as you fear and won’t leave you to starve alone in the street.

        1. Rev Arthur L. Kirkland
          March.2.2021 at 6:12 pm

          The vulture core cavities are yummier than my kids…

  13. awildseaking
    March.2.2021 at 5:53 pm

    Anyone who calls Krugman an economist at this point is a liar. He’s a Marxist through and through.

  14. sarcasmic
    March.2.2021 at 5:55 pm

    He was a decent economist in the 90s.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    March.2.2021 at 5:56 pm

    You’ll own nothing and be happy. No privacy, since you’ll be renting capsule hotels every night. Eat bugs.

    Meanwhile the ruling class takes jets, owns large houses, and eats beef.

  16. Enoch Lambert
    March.2.2021 at 6:15 pm

    The blind, knee-jerk appeal to revealed preferences to insist that everything is just as it should be is one of the more pernicious reactions of our time. The mark of a totally indoctrinated and incurious mind.

Please to post comments