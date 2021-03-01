Reason Roundup

Cuomo Asks America To Hold Off on Believing Women This Time

Plus: QAnon comes to CPAC, Virginia votes to legalize marijuana, and more...

|

Cuomo(1)
(Cuomo's Office)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by two women of sexual harassment. Both women were former staff of the Democratic governor.

Former Cuomo executive assistant Charlotte Bennett said that Cuomo harassed her last spring. The 25-year-old claims Cuomo made myriad inappropriate comments, including talking to her about his loneliness and his openness to dating younger women and asking her prying questions about her personal romantic attachments.

"I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Bennett told The New York Times in a detailed interview. "And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job." Not long thereafter, Bennett was transferred to another department.

Former Cuomo staffer Lindsey Boylan also claims that Cuomo harassed her when she was his employee. In a Medium post, Boylan alleges that Cuomo made inappropriate comments about her appearance, invited her to play strip poker while "on his taxpayer-funded jet," and kissed her on the lips without her consent—a move that under Cuomo's rules would be defined as sexual assault. (Boylan first publicly raised sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo back in December but did not go into specifics then.)

Cuomo's press secretary called Boylan's allegations "false" and Cuomo himself said in a Saturday statement that he "never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate." He is now calling for an independent review of the allegations.

In a statement last night, Cuomo added: "I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended." He also asked people not to rush to judgments before the investigation is concluded—a courtesy he has seldom shown when it comes to sexual harassment claims against folks other than him.

For instance, Cuomo immediately called for former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to resign when allegations surfaced against him.

"My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign," said Cuomo before an official investigation was even underway.

Cuomo also introduced and aggressively advocated for New York's 2015 "Enough Is Enough Act," bragging that it was "the most aggressive policy in the nation" to fight sexual assault and misconduct on college campuses. The bill spread nonsense statistics about sexual assault on college campuses and set "affirmative consent" as the standard for college sexual encounters, which many lawyers view as problematic and a threat to due process.

Cuomo has also lobbied for increased criminal penalties for nonconsensual touching of all sorts and for consensual touching that involves money.

FREE MINDS

QAnon comes to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of the conservative establishment that's grown increasingly unhinged alongside the GOP at large. A CPAC speaker "promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory from the event's main stage on Sunday, shortly before Donald Trump was scheduled to appear," notes Will Sommer at The Daily Beast. "Former congressional candidate Angela Stanton King…called for an investigation into whether QAnon's bizarre claims about a cabal of cannibal-pedophiles controlling the world and a mysterious figure named Q giving hidden messages to Trump supporters are real."

FREE MARKETS

Virginia legalizes marijuana, no thanks to the state's Republican legislators. It is now the 16th state to do so. More from Politico:

The Virginia Legislature approved adult-use marijuana legalization Saturday in a historic vote marking the first state in theOld South to embrace full legalization.

The House passed the measure in a 48-43 vote, and the Senate approved it in a 20-19 vote. Not a single Republican voted for the bill in either chamber.

Virginia residents shouldn't light up without fear just yet, however. Under the new measure, which still must be signed by the state's governor, the legal sale of marijuana would not start until 2024.

QUICK HITS

• The Electronic Frontier Foundation explains the trouble with the so-called SAFE TECH Act, "a shotgun approach to Section 230 reform put forth by Sens. Mark Warner, Mazie Hirono and Amy Klobuchar earlier this month."

• The Supreme Court is slated to hear oral arguments for a major voting rights case on Tuesday.

• Yes, conservatives are hypocrites about cancel culture and race-related discussions. But "it is progressives who in recent years have attempted to increase the stigma attached to racist speech while also expanding the scope of what's 'racist,'" writes Matthew Yglesias. "That double move introduces complications into discussions of racism that should invite more argumentation, not less."

• Thread:

• Thanks to U.S. laws, sex workers in 2021 aren't just fighting stigma, "They're fighting for their right to be on the internet," writes Mark Serrels at CNET.

• Whoa:

• The untold story of queer foster families.

The Cut dissects "the willful misunderstanding of kink."

NEXT: Public Schools Are the Best Advertisements for Homeschooling

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.1.2021 at 9:33 am

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by two women of sexual harassment.

    The day #MeToo died.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      March.1.2021 at 9:54 am

      Metoo died when Biden got accused

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        March.1.2021 at 10:07 am

        TI brought it back.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    March.1.2021 at 9:36 am

    I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared…

    He does seem like the type who’s had that effect on women his whole life.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    March.1.2021 at 9:40 am

    https://twitter.com/kausmickey/status/1365777610760806405
    WHAT IF THE CRISIS *IS* THE PLAN: Are Biden officials intentionally creating “a perpetual crisis that will normalize the flow of large numbers of people.” They’ll take the PR hit of “kids in cages” if it means more migrants (released more quickly)

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    March.1.2021 at 9:40 am

    Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett’s detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read.

    Much more serious or painful than if it was an election year and Cuomo was the only thing between America and Trump fascism.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    March.1.2021 at 9:43 am

    “Former congressional candidate Angela Stanton King…called for an investigation into whether QAnon’s bizarre claims about a cabal of cannibal-pedophiles controlling the world and a mysterious figure named Q giving hidden messages to Trump supporters are real.”

    The the Russians can plant one of their agents as President of the United States, then I guess anything is possible.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.1.2021 at 10:01 am

      Seems like a good way to debunk this once and for all; unless she’s part of the cabal of cannibal pedophiles.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    March.1.2021 at 9:44 am

    Not a single Republican voted for the bill in either chamber.

    I take it by that wording that some Democrats didn’t vote for it, either.

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.1.2021 at 9:44 am

    Ugh, I can’t believe another attention-seeking woman is trying to smear the good name of America’s best governor. At this point I have to wonder if Russia is behind it. It seems like Putin wants revenge on Cuomo because he literally wrote the book on effective pandemic response while Drumpf was botching things at the federal level.

    #HarrisCuomo2024
    #Believe(Some)Women

  8. Bubba Jones
    March.1.2021 at 9:44 am

    Utility bills have long been considered a de facto form of government ID, or proof of residence. It seems completely reasonable to me for that to work both ways.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.1.2021 at 9:47 am

      ID to vote – racist.
      ID (vaccine passport) to leave your house to get to the polling place – sensible public health measure.

      At what millisecond does the ID switch from health to racism as you enter the polling place?

  9. Ra's al Gore
    March.1.2021 at 9:46 am

    China teaches STEM and success, we teach Critical Race Theory and that success is racist. China teaches their troops to fight; we teach ours that they are racist.

    Our Ruling Class believes America (“The Red Century” – communism – good, 1619 Project – America bad) is a unique evil that needs to be taken down for the good of the world.

    We have a Chinese backed ruling class that wants to be Chinese style Mandarins, see Communist China as politically sympathetic, and are paid off, either with cash or with access to the Chinese market.

    But no more mean tweets. Fuck off, Reason.

    Boston Public Schools just canceled advanced classes for high-performing students because too many of the kids who qualified were white
    https://notthebee.com/article/boston-public-schools-cancels-advanced-classes-for-high-performing-students-because-too-many-of-the-kids-were-white

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      March.1.2021 at 9:53 am

      It has to break before we can fix it; I by break I mean bad enough that the average person can no longer tolerate it.

      Then perhaps we can hold a convention of States to roll back government overreach. Of course Congress, faced with such a stark check on abuse, will do everything it it’s power to thwart it. It will be a battle.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    March.1.2021 at 9:48 am

    https://twitter.com/Heminator/status/1366391940808376324

    A recent column at Poynter said, no joke, that because Xi Jinping was censoring Clubhouse, we should be concerned about the app allowing unmonitored conversations.

    Establishment journalism is more interested in enforcing political orthodoxies than badly needed industry reforms.
    Quote Tweet
    Conor Friedersdorf
    @conor64
    · 10h
    There are deep, intelligent disagreements among journalists on most every consequential debate in the industry. Among the institutions that should be airing them: @cjr and @Poynter. How come so many are playing out on Substack and Patreon-supported podcasts instead?

  11. Ra's al Gore
    March.1.2021 at 9:49 am

    Some Vogue Magazine coverage of Andrew Cuomo in 2020
    https://twitter.com/LevineJonathan/status/1366376806740340743

  12. 6cc2d28
    March.1.2021 at 9:50 am

    It’s been a real treat watching James Lindsay torch Cathy Young and all the blue pilled lib punks who pretend to care about freedom.

    Crypto woke, great way to describe what goes on here every day. You’ve got no backbone, you stand for nothing. It’s been highly entertaining watching you circle the drain.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    March.1.2021 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/ubiquity75/status/1366115953419804677

    Substack is a dangerous direct threat to traditional news media. But more importantly? It is a threat to journalism.

    …This is why Substack is incredibly dangerous and damaging to the fourth estate (journalism), one of the few failsafes against anti-democratic maneuvers when at their best. We really can’t afford to lose that right now.

  14. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    March.1.2021 at 9:51 am

    Hello my name is Rev kuck,
    It has been 16 days since I last clicked a sullum article

  15. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.1.2021 at 9:51 am

    #BidenBoom update!

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $2.44 billion

    Biden continues to show why he’s the correct choice for the Koch / Reason libertarian agenda — that is, maximizing the net worths of billionaires.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback
    #InDefenseOfBillionaires

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    March.1.2021 at 9:51 am

    The Electronic Frontier Foundation explains the trouble with the so-called SAFE TECH Act, “a shotgun approach to Section 230 reform put forth by Sens. Mark Warner, Mazie Hirono and Amy Klobuchar earlier this month.”

    A legislature-style assault shotgun.

  17. Lord of Strazele
    March.1.2021 at 9:52 am

    Tortured by al Qaeda, He Saw the Same Craziness in the Capitol Rioters

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/tortured-by-al-qaeda-he-saw-the-same-craziness-in-the-capitol-rioters?ref=home

  18. Ra's al Gore
    March.1.2021 at 9:52 am

    https://twitter.com/Doc_0/status/1366376422747553794

    Sexual harassment charges give Dems and their media a convenient way to get rid of Cuomo without admitting they were wrong to cover up his coronavirus killing spree.

  19. Ra's al Gore
    March.1.2021 at 9:53 am

    https://twitter.com/Doc_0/status/1365302320528056322

    Minimum wage hikes are an easy pander – thank politicians for “giving you a raise,” and don’t think about all the jobs they destroyed! – but they’re also an important weapon in the Left’s war on the middle class.

    Political tinkering with the minimum wage teaches people to think of employment as a gift from the State, rather than an exercise of capitalist freedom. The Left needs to keep poor and middle-class people from seeing themselves as capitalists selling their labor for profit.

    An immediate practical benefit of minimum wage hikes for socialists is that they destroy the jobs poor people need to climb into the middle class. It’s like blowing up bridges so the enemy can’t get reinforcements. Blowing up the on-ramps to employment secures welfare dependency.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.1.2021 at 9:54 am

      Socialist utopia is a land of castes, not classes – a permanent elite secure in its power and privilege, using a permanent underclass as its vast and perpetually aggrieved political army. There is less MOVEMENT, both economically and literally under nutball green energy schemes.

      The best way to get those lousy deplorables to stop moving around so much is to wipe out the on-ramps to employment, success, and entrepreneurship. Small businesses have to go – they’re too unruly, too difficult to coopt for political purposes, too invested in capitalist freedom.

      The Left can dominate and politicize big corporations by inducting their top executives into the Party and putting activists into key positions to enforce Party ideology across the company. Good luck doing that to millions of small businesses run by hard-working entrepreneurs!

  20. Ra's al Gore
    March.1.2021 at 9:55 am

    https://twitter.com/jimgeraghty/status/1366391836194066432

    You can look at the largely-glowing coverage of Andrew Cuomo in 2020 (and to a lesser extent, Whitmer, Murphy, and Newsom) as simple partisan bias, or the desire to spotlight a heroic Democrat to contrast with Trump during the pandemic…

  21. Quo Usque Tandem
    March.1.2021 at 9:55 am

    It has to break before we can fix it; I by break I mean bad enough that the average person can no longer tolerate it.

    Then perhaps we can hold a convention of States to roll back government overreach. Of course Congress, faced with such a stark check on abuse, will do everything it it’s power to thwart it. It will be a battle.

  22. Nemo Aequalis
    March.1.2021 at 9:57 am

    Virginia legalizes marijuana, no thanks to the state’s Republican legislators.

    Any bets on how long it will take to become a “human right” requiring a tax-payer subsidy?

  23. Ra's al Gore
    March.1.2021 at 9:57 am

    The Twilight of the Anti-Trump Idols
    From Andrew Cuomo’s scandals to the European vaccine disaster, after Trump the failures of his foils have been laid bare.
    https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/27/opinion/sunday/trump-cuomo-media-covid.html

    Throughout the Trump presidency and especially in the Covid era, there was a quest for figures that could be held up as embodiments of everything that Trump’s opposition wanted to restore: reason, technical competence, idealism. Over time these figures took on the character of familiar dramatic archetypes — the Good Republican, the Heroic Whistleblower, the Beleaguered Expert, the Tough Blue State Governor, the Wise and Sophisticated Europeans.

    The first month of the Biden era has been a hard time for these characters. A few have come through more burnished than before: If Mitt Romney was a Good Republican before, now he’s pretty much the Best. But elsewhere we’re seeing archetypes of anti-Trumpism exposed as idols, not just fallible but failing, not just imperfect but corrupt.

    You may have noticed, for instance, the long-overdue collapse of the heroic story around Andrew Cuomo, the Tough Blue State Governor par excellence, whose pandemic news conferences inspired such fawning media coverage — from late-night hosts who declared themselves admiring “cuomosexuals,” from his own CNN-host brother — that the governor wrote a book about “leadership lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic” while the pandemic was still going on.

    For the sake of the heroic story, the fact that Cuomo and Bill de Blasio jointly botched New York’s initial response to the coronavirus was airbrushed out of the televised hagiography. The fact that the governor shipped potentially contagious patients back to nursing homes was reported on but didn’t dent Cuomo’s reputation, becoming a cause célèbre mostly in the right-wing press. And the bullying, berating side of Cuomo that’s suddenly front-and-center in stories about his alleged cover-up of nursing-home death numbers — well, that was portrayed as the seriousness a reeling country needed.

    Only now is the more complete Cuomo story taking hold. Meanwhile, a similar deglamorization has arrived for the Good Republicans at the Lincoln Project, the collection of Republican strategists dedicated to using their skills to bring down Donald Trump. They started with a sermon about saving the Republic, lapped up Resistance lucre for their ad campaigns, and now — well, it now turns out they had an accused sexual harasser among their founders, a toxic workplace culture and a mission that sought “generational wealth” for its leaders as assiduously as it sought Trump’s defeat.

    Finally, the wheel has also turned for the Wise and Sophisticated Europeans, whose governments were once portrayed as having vanquished the pandemic with Science, while Trump’s America was a failed state where the coronavirus held illimitable dominion over all.

    That trans-Atlantic contrast diminished when Europe experienced its own autumnal wave, but now, in the race to vaccinate, the whole narrative has been reversed. America’s vaccine program looks far better than Europe’s catastrophic non-rollout, and the only major European country doing really well is Britain, which rather famously Brexited out of the Continent’s technocratic utopia not so long ago….

  24. MP
    March.1.2021 at 10:00 am

    “Former congressional candidate Angela Stanton King…called for an investigation into whether QAnon’s bizarre claims about a cabal of cannibal-pedophiles controlling the world and a mysterious figure named Q giving hidden messages to Trump supporters are real.”

    So I don’t know anything about this person. Or Q. Or any of this conspiracy stuff. But I do know that The Daily Beast is a gross partisan rag. And the “article”, which quotes nothing regarding “bizarre claims about a cabal of cannibal-pedophiles controlling the world and a mysterious figure named Q giving hidden messages to Trump”, is almost certainly taking something out of context and is clearly an unreliable source.

    It’s a fairly awful editorial choice to include this likely piece of trash “article” as a Reason Roundup item, that’s clearly only there because the stupid baseless grossly biased phrasing amused ENB.

  25. R Mac
    March.1.2021 at 10:03 am

    “Former congressional candidate Angela Stanton King…called for an investigation into whether QAnon’s bizarre claims about a cabal of cannibal-pedophiles controlling the world and a mysterious figure named Q giving hidden messages to Trump supporters are real.”

    I wonder if anyone told Elizabeth that she could quote Ms. King directly?

    “increasingly unhinged”

    Ah, that explains it.

Please to post comments