Biden's Pick To Run Trade Policy, Katherine Tai, Promises More Efficient Protectionism

Trump's trade policies caused "a lot of disruption and consternation," Tai said at one point during Thursday's hearing. "I want to accomplish similar goals in a more effective process."

(Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Newscom)

Near the very end of Thursday's confirmation hearing for Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's pick to be the U.S. Trade Representative, there was a telling exchange between Tai and Sen. Pat Toomey (R–Penn.).

Toomey, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump's haphazard tariff policies, bluntly asked Tai what the goal of a trade deal ought to be. When the U.S. pursues trade agreements with other modern, developed nations, Toomey asked, "in your ideal world, would the goal of that trade agreement be to end up with a mutual and reciprocal zero-tariff, zero-quota, zero-obstacle-to-trade arrangement?"

"Maybe if you'd asked me that question five or 10 years ago," Tai replied, "I'd have been inclined to say 'yes.'"

Now, however, the best Tai could muster was to say "I'm not sure," adding that it would "depend on the specific facts." Like much of what she told senators during Thursday's hearing, it was a diplomatic and noncommittal response—but also, as Toomey described it, a "disappointing" one.

Tai spent most of the hearing steering away from making specific commitments, but the overall picture that emerged is one where Biden aims to cement some of Trump's protectionist impulses while turning away from the previous president's go-it-alone approach. Tai stressed the importance of working with countries that share America's economic and political values to counter the growing influence of China, for example. During her opening remarks to the committee, Tai said it was "critically important" for the U.S. to "have a strategic and coherent plan for holding China accountable to its promises and effectively competing with its model of state-directed economics." But she also emphasized Biden's goal of a so-called "worker-centric trade policy," which likely requires attaching more complicated labor requirements to future trade deals.

In many ways, the model for what a Biden/Tai trade policy might look like is already out there. Tai previously worked as the congressional Democrats' top negotiator on the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) and helped shepherd some major union priorities into the deal. The AFL-CIO, which almost never endorses trade agreements, came out for the USMCA after some last-minute changes to artificially hike wages in Mexican automating plants and more strictly enforce labor standards in Mexico.

But even as Tai indicated a willingness to embrace more stringent enforcement of labor standards in current and future trade deals, she rebuffed a request from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) that she include more oversight from labor and environmental interests in trade deals. Progressives like Warren are pushing Biden to use trade policy as leverage for a wide range of other policies—much as Trump viewed trade policy as a way to extract concessions from foreign governments.

"Tai is in an interesting position right now, trying to assuage the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic party," says Inu Manak, a research fellow who covers trade policy for the libertarian Cato Institute. "Though I would say that skepticism about liberalization is likely to continue under the Biden administration."

Tai's unwillingness to commit to rolling back Trump's tariffs is another red flag—but not really a surprising one. Trump effectively shifted U.S. trade policy to the left, so it is unsurprising that the incoming Democratic administration would not want to do much differently.

  1. Don't look at me!
    February.25.2021 at 4:03 pm

    But, hey, no more mean tweets!
    Plus, higher gas prices!
    Thanks SleepyJoe!

  2. Dillinger
    February.25.2021 at 4:11 pm

    similar goals to what was accomplished, but different. government!

  3. Jerryskids
    February.25.2021 at 4:19 pm

    “in your ideal world, would the goal of that trade agreement be to end up with a mutual and reciprocal zero-tariff, zero-quota, zero-obstacle-to-trade arrangement?”

    “I’m not sure,” adding that it would “depend on the specific facts.”

    The specific facts are it’s in your ideal world. You can’t even answer a simple fucking question with a simple fucking answer?

  4. Sometimes a Great Notion
    February.25.2021 at 4:34 pm

    Fuck Biden, the President has no authority to levy taxes.

  5. Ben_
    February.25.2021 at 4:36 pm

    Too bad you guys only care about mean tweets.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      February.25.2021 at 4:49 pm

      Trump voters, 2016: I don’t really care about policy, I’m only voting for Trump in order to vote against Hillary because I can’t stand her!

      Trump voters, 2020: Why don’t you care about policy? Don’t vote based on emotion!

      1.  Tulpa
        February.25.2021 at 5:21 pm

        Hey remember earlier today when you made a total fucking fool of yourself complaining about people demanding investigations only to realize the article had nothing to do with that so you threw a bitchy little tantrum once you realized how moronic you were and then claimed you were just venting your spleen at other posters like a broken little bitch?

        Good times!

  6. chemjeff radical individualist
    February.25.2021 at 4:39 pm

    Well then. A Biden appointee that the Trumpists can get behind.

  7. Commenter_XY
    February.25.2021 at 4:57 pm

    If POTUS Biden is not going to do anything differently than POTUS Trump (meaning, the tariffs stay in place) on China, I am fine with that. I see tariffs as a tool of foreign policy, not economics, when it comes to China.

    I do worry very greatly about Taiwan. We are running out of time because China will make their move soon. They have been rehearsing for years.

Please to post comments