Biden Set To Entrench Trumpist Protectionism With 'Buy American' Order

Biden is seeking unity, but bipartisan agreement on bad policy is nothing to cheer for.

(Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa/Newscom)

President Joe Biden took office with a promise to bridge America's deep political divides—but, in practice, that might look a lot like entrenching some of the mistakes of the Trump administration.

Not all of them, of course. In a flurry of Inauguration Day activity, Biden has already taken steps to undo some of his predecessor's terrible immigration policies and signaled his intention to rejoin some global institutions that Trump disdained. When it comes to trade policy, however, the new president's inclination toward openness and free exchange is less pronounced—and Trumpist protectionism is likely to remain in force, at least in some limited ways.

As part of Biden's "First Ten Days" agenda, the White House is expected to issue an executive order "to strengthen Buy American provisions so the future of America is made in America," according to a memo from Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff. The specifics of Biden's "Buy American" plan remain sketchy for now, but his campaign promised an overhaul of government procurement rules to require a larger share of federal purchasing comes from domestic suppliers—and to cut the number of waivers granted to allow foreign purchasing.

In touting the plan shortly after the election, Biden promised to go even further. "No government contracts will be given to companies that don't make their products in America," he told The Washington Post.

While it may be politically expedient, that kind of protectionism would force taxpayers to pay higher costs for government projects and would likely mean that fewer projects get funded in the first place. It would disrupt cross-border supply chains that provide much of what American governments need to keep sewer systems running and roads paved.

Indeed, businesses in Canada are already bracing for the Biden administration to double down on the economic nationalism of the Trump years, according to The Canadian Press. And because manufacturing supply chains in North America are deeply integrated, businesses on both sides of the border would be disrupted if the White House prioritizes goods made exclusively in America.

"Canada, Mexico, and the United States don't trade with each other anymore—we build things together," Dennis Darby, president and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, a trade association, said in a statement. "Excluding each other from our respective government procurement markets could seriously hurt our precarious economic recovery."

Darby's right that it makes little sense to view the United States, Canada, and Mexico through a nationalist lens—indeed, even the generally protectionist Trump administration admitted as much by signing a new continent-spanning trade deal. The same logic applies to trade that crosses other international borders.

Biden's likely to announce his "Buy American" plan on Monday, and you can expect it to be sold as a bipartisan effort to protect the American working class, which has supposedly been gutted by decades of increasing global trade. "It should be uncontroversial that U.S. global trade policies in the past two decades have significantly harmed millions of Americans and their communities," wrote Henry Olsen, a conservative columnist and senior fellow at the Ethics & Public Policy Center, in a November op-ed for The Washington Post that urged conservatives to support Biden's "Buy American" agenda.

But that's hardly uncontroversial. Free trade has caused low-end manufacturing jobs to shift overseas, sure, but working-class Americans are better off today than they were 20 or 30 years ago.

More importantly, there's little reason to believe that limiting government procurement will undo the macroeconomic trends of the past few decades. Like with Trump's tariffs, Biden's "Buy American" plan will cause economic disruptions and impose unnecessary new costs on the margins of global supply chains, but will likely accomplish little more than giving politicians a reason to feel good about themselves.

"These political impulses are not only economically ruinous, but incompatible with the Biden administration's ubiquitous rhetoric about internationalism, U.S. "leadership," and reengagement with allies," writes Dan Ikenson, director of trade policy studies at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.

Trump succeeded in gutting many of the pro-trade elements within the Republican Party, and Biden is unlikely to face much political pushback from Democrats as he entrenches Trump's protectionist tendencies—indeed, some Democrats spent the past two years campaigning for more protectionism, not less. But bipartisan agreement on bad policy is nothing to cheer for.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Longtobefree
    January.21.2021 at 2:01 pm

    See, when Trump did it, it was white nationalism at it’s worst.
    Now Biden is doing it, it is pro-union job creation.

    Do try to keep up – – – –

    1. Wearenotperfect
      January.21.2021 at 2:09 pm

      Fuck the Unions!

  2. Ken Shultz
    January.21.2021 at 2:04 pm

    It isn’t Trump’s fault that Biden doesn’t reverse course.

    Let us know when Biden finally becomes responsible for his own choices, okay?

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.21.2021 at 2:07 pm

      P.S. Voters are also responsible for their own choices, and they’re ultimately to blame for Biden’s clearly predictable ones.

      Anyone who voted to let Biden win because they thought Biden was better than Trump on trade is a fucking moron.

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.21.2021 at 2:08 pm

    “Biden’s likely to announce his “Buy American” plan on Monday, and you can expect it to be sold as a bipartisan effort to protect the American working class, which has supposedly been gutted by decades of increasing global trade.”

    The “Buy American” platform will disintegrate in the same span of time that it will take Xi Jinping to make a phone call threatening Biden and his administration with retributive sanctions.

    Reason, of course, will be right there on the sidelines, cheerleading.

  4. Wearenotperfect
    January.21.2021 at 2:09 pm

    Why is this article labeled under ‘FREE TRADE’? It should be under the sub-headline ‘NATIONALISM’! And, can any American actually afford buying anything made in America in the grand scheme of things? These are not questions by the way!

  5. De Oppresso Liber
    January.21.2021 at 2:09 pm

    The problem with those real income and cpi measurements is that it looks at a basket of goods. One type of goods in that basket getting very cheap can make it look like a person in the US has more purchasing power, but that can be offset by another type of goods getting much more expensive.

    Sure, the average or weighted average can move favorably because we can buy 65″ Tv’s for $250 now, but that doesn’t matter much or as much when housing and educations have gotten much, much more expensive.

    The CPI does not weight home ownership over rent, or distinguish the two at all, for instance. So if the typical poor person or low earner could buy a house in 1985, but can only rent the same house today, that has no direct bearing on the CPI and real income measurement.

    Which is all to say that the case that low earners are better off with their jobs exported to mexico is not so clear cut as this article would make it seem.

