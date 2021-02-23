Marijuana

New Jersey Finally Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

Home cultivation remains banned.

|

marijuanajars_1161x653
(Peter Kim / Dreamstime.com)

New Jersey officially became the 14th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana after Democratic Gov. Philip D. Murphy signed three bills into law this week.

New Jersey lawmakers have been struggling and failing to actually legalize recreational sales and use for years. Last year, lawmakers punted the matter to voters in a referendum. Those voters overwhelmingly said yes67 percent approved an amendment to the state constitution legalizing marijuana possession, cultivation, and use.

But that amendment still left lawmakers with the job of hammering out the actual laws controlling the marijuana marketplace. In the meantime, police were actually still citing people for marijuana possession despite the legalization proposition passing in November.

The new legislation will allow adults over the age of 21 to possess up to six ounces of marijuana. It'll be months before retail sales actually start, and, of course, those sales will be heavily regulated and taxed. And unfortunately for New Jersey tokers with green thumbs, residents will not be permitted to grow their own.

A debate over how to deal with underage users contributed to the delay in getting the bills passed. Ultimately, pushed by Murphy, lawmakers agreed to smaller penalties for underage use, starting with a written warning, followed by recommendations to social service organizations, and then finally $50 citations for subsequent offenses.

The legislation also contains some notable criminal justice reforms. For example, it states that the smell of marijuana is not enough to constitute "reasonable articulable suspicion" to justify a police stop to determine if a suspect is violating the new marijuana laws. It also specifies that underage users will be cited, not arrested, and will not be photographed or fingerprinted. Records for underage marijuana violations will be maintained separately from other records and will be kept confidential. Essentially, to the extent that they'll be enforcing marijuana restrictions against those under 21, the state is trying to avoid a punitive approach that will affect a young person's future.

Meanwhile, the neighboring state of New York is still figuring out how or if it's going to legalize marijuana this year. Like New Jersey, the Empire State has been trying and failing for several years now to get a bill together that will earn the support of both lawmakers and the governor.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made legalization a priority this year, but his initial plan had some serious problems. Like New Jersey, it will still forbid New Yorkers to grow their own marijuana. In addition, it lacked a mechanism to allow for marijuana to be delivered. And, strangely, Cuomo's proposal actually increased the criminal penalties for anybody caught selling marijuana to anybody under 21.

Cuomo has now released some proposed amendments that will resolve some of the conflicts. One amendment calls for the state's regulatory agency to oversee licenses for delivery. A second amendment will keep penalties for underaged dealing as they are (a misdemeanor). Notably, Cuomo's plan does not include the automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions.

Cuomo's amended plan still forbids home cultivation. However, Marijuana Moment notes that a bill proposed by lawmakers does allow for personal cultivation, so this is still a point of contention between lawmakers and the governor.

NEXT: A Prison Guard Who Pepper-Sprayed an Inmate Without Provocation Got Qualified Immunity. SCOTUS Disagreed.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Chumby
    February.23.2021 at 1:33 pm

    Cartoon Network and Uber Eats subscriptions will be on the rise.

    1. Thelma Fisher
      February.23.2021 at 2:56 pm

      I get paid 140 $ each hour for work at home on my PC. I never thought I’d have the option to do it however my FE11221 old buddy is gaining 65k$/month to month by carrying out this responsibility and she gave me how.

      Give it a shot on following website……..VISIT HERE

  2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
    February.23.2021 at 1:36 pm

    Unicorn Abattoir can finally try marijuana for the first time!

  3. Commenter_XY
    February.23.2021 at 1:53 pm

    If the voters approved cultivation, then why is the People’s Republic prohibiting it? That is total bullshit.

    1. Number 2
      February.23.2021 at 2:29 pm

      Because if consumers grow their own, they won’t be forced to pay for the – get ready for this Orwellian phrase – “Social Equity Excise Payments” that be imposed on each step of the cultivation, preparation, transportation and sale process. Plus the sales tax.

  4. Bill Godshall
    February.23.2021 at 1:58 pm

    While this is progress, based upon California’s experience, illegal weed will remain less expensive than legalized weed (due to the taxes, and state imposed regulations).

    Why hasn’t Reason exposed the left wing media lies about Brian Sicknick’s death?
    https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/23/mother-of-officer-sicknick-says-media-got-her-sons-death-wrong-rejects-nyt-fire-extinguisher-story/

    1. AddictionMyth
      February.23.2021 at 2:50 pm

      People can’t read your comments?

    2. Ken Shultz
      February.23.2021 at 2:52 pm

      “illegal weed will remain less expensive than legalized weed (due to the taxes, and state imposed regulations).”

      And yet my understanding is that retailers don’t have a problem with excess supply.

      This just seems to show that consumers are willing pay a premium not to associate with certain people.

      Some women will pay a premium for an electric car, just so they can charge up in their garage at home–and never have to walk past the people hanging around outside the gas station ever again.

      I’ve seen ’em do it.

      It’s the same thing.

  5. Ken Shultz
    February.23.2021 at 2:41 pm

    “New Jersey lawmakers have been struggling and failing to actually legalize recreational sales and use for years. Last year, lawmakers punted the matter to voters in a referendum. Those voters overwhelmingly said yes—67 percent approved an amendment to the state constitution legalizing marijuana possession, cultivation, and use.”

    The reason New Jersey has legal marijuana is because they have a referendum process.

    The reason California has legal marijuana is because we have a referendum process.

    The reason New York doesn’t have legal marijuana isn’t because Republicans control the state capitol in Albany. It’s because New York doesn’t have a referendum process.

    One way around that would be if the unions representing marijuana growers and the unions representing marijuana workers were under the same umbrella organizations as the unions representing law enforcement. In other states, that’s led law enforcement unions to cave on marijuana–the promise that tax revenue (with the help of union dues paid by legal marijuana growers and workers) would help the push to pay for their bloated public pensions.

    My understanding is that this is not the case in New York–the dominant unions representing law enforcement are not the same unions that represent growers and marijuana workers elsewhere in the country. For instance, the biggest marijuana workers’ union in the country is the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which is under the umbrella of the AFL-CIO. The AFL-CIO also represents law enforcement through the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees as well as through the International Union of Police Associations. Find me a blue state where the AFL-CIO unions are dominant, and I’ll find you a legislature where the Democrats are more likely to support marijuana legalization.

    New York doesn’t appear to be one of those states. The cops in New York City may largely be represented by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, which, far as I can tell, has no association with the AFL-CIO or any other cannabis related union. Those law enforcement unions are presumably looking for good reasons to maximize their overtime hours, not good reasons to empty the criminal justice system. And if the progressives that vote in New York City are so stupid, they won’t vote for anyone who isn’t on the left, then why should they let anything happen that isn’t in their interests?

    In Democrat strongholds, where the general election is mostly a rubber stamp for whatever nominee the public employee unions pick for their own reasons, imagining that voters control the government is absurd . Apart from marijuana growers and workers infiltrating the same unions that represent law enforcement, the only other hope for a state without a referendum process like New York may be that the legislature gets so desperate for tax revenue to pay for public employee pensions, that the law enforcement unions finally capitulate for that reason.

    Biden’s bailout of the states may save the law enforcement unions from having to that, too. Until there’s a referendum process in New York, you can color me bearish on legalization there.

    1. Ken Shultz
      February.23.2021 at 2:55 pm

      https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/cannabis-weed-union-jobs-ufcw-846505/

  6. AddictionMyth
    February.23.2021 at 2:56 pm

    Pot may seem relatively harmless, but it’s a gateway drug to the harder stuff:

    Dr. Laura Berman drug-tested her son ‘regularly’ prior to his overdose

    Berman says Sammy, who was 16 when he died, “had experimented with cannabis several months prior, and when we had discovered that, obviously we came down very firmly, we had a zero-tolerance.”

    “We even got him a drug counselor that he met with and continued to,” Berman, who hosts “In the Bedroom” on OWN, says in the interview.

    “There was also a therapist that he met with once a week, we tested him regularly.”

    Berman maintained that Sammy had “never done anything beyond” marijuana before his death.

Please to post comments