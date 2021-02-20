Regulation

Seattle Forces Beloved Takeout-Only Cider Bar To Close

One complainer managed to shut down a popular local business.

|

Yonder
(Yonder Bar)

This week Yonder Bar, a beloved, months-old, licensed, takeout-only neighborhood cider bar that operated out of the residential garage of one of its owners, was forced to close. Maybe for good.

Visitor's to Yonder Bar's Yelp page are now greeted with the dreaded words that, so often these days, sit atop the site's listings for the more than 100,000 similarly beloved bars and restaurants around the country: "Yelpers report this location has closed."

But Yonder Bar's closure, unlike many thousands of other bars and restaurants, has nothing to do with COVID-19, the recession, or the economic impact of quarantine policies.

Instead, the closure has everything to do with the persistent complaints to Seattle regulators by one anonymous person and those regulators' choice to bow to that person's complaints.

I visited Yonder Bar, in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood, last week. What I saw there, as I stood behind a dozen or so other masked, socially distanced customers also waiting patiently in line, was a small, converted garage space that had clearly energized and brought together the local community.

"This makes our community better," local resident and Yonder Bar supporter Ben Kotovic told KIRO last week. "It's a place for us to greet and have a chance to meet our community. The idea of shutting it down doesn't make any sense."

Indeed, many residents seemed to stop at the bar during their early evening walks, soaking up what would be the last sun for several days, before rain and then snow would hit the area. Several customers pulled dogs. Others pushed children in strollers. I saw happy kids biking along the street, runners passing by, and neighbors talking to each other from their porches.

After making my way to the front of the line, I bought a couple of four-packs of Yonder's dry cider, which—and I write this both as a middling, low-tech, at-home cider brewer and regular drinker of bone-dry craft ciders—is among the best I've tried.

On Monday—Yonder Bar's last day in business—I spoke with Yonder's co-founder, Caitlin Bramm. I asked her first about her anonymous persecutor.

"We didn't have a lot of people complain," Bramm says. "We had one person complain. A lot."

Yonder Bar, which was Yonder Cider's only retail location, opened in August, which is also when the company launched its line of ciders. Business was brisk. Then the string of complaints began. What had become an issue by September, Bramm says, reached crisis level by December.

After the anonymous person's complaints, the city was now claiming Yonder Bar was "operating illegally in a residential zone," close to a church and a private school. But both the school and church, notably, have been supportive of Yonder Bar.

The city also alleges Yonder Bar, which purchased all the necessary business and liquor licenses, nevertheless violates the city's single family zoning ordinance. It claims the bar doesn't have adequate off-street parking, that Yonder Bar uses signage to indicate to consumers that it's a bar—rather than just, say, an unmarked garage—and that the bar must operate by appointment only.

Suggestions that Yonder Bar's presence increased auto traffic in the neighborhood—or gobbles up parking spaces available to local residents—don't hold much water. That's because Seattle has designated the street where the garage bar is located a "Stay Healthy" street. That city program, implemented in order to facilitate and encourage safe outdoor activities during the pandemic, sets aside and blocks off some city streets for foot traffic and other recreational and fitness purposes such as biking—and prohibits vehicular through traffic.

Furthermore, the idea that a bar selling to-go ciders could, should, or must sell only to consumers who've made a prior appointment violates common sense and basic business principles. And suggestions that the bar should operate without adequate signage that indicate it's a business make no sense—the city says Yonder can't have any signage at all save for, effectively, one 8 x 8 unlit sign—violates both those same basic business principles and also, likely, the First Amendment.

"You can operate a business from your residence if it doesn't look like a business," says Seattle spokesperson Wendy Shark.

While Yonder Bar is closed, Yonder Cider is still available to buy online and in retail stores. And efforts continue to ensure Yonder Bar's hiatus will be temporary. Yonder has launched an online petition, asking supporters to tell the city to allow it to reopen. (Full disclosure: I signed.) And a freedom of information act request, which at least one party has filed with the city, could shed light on just who filed the complaints against Yonder Bar and—maybe—why they did so. 

Hopefully, the city will come to its senses. And soon.

"It's going to be funny when this lone complainer winds up getting a citywide zoning change that will legalize stuff like Yonder on every lot," the Seattle-based Twitter account Pushing the Needle tweeted hopefully this week.

That would be funny. And awesome. And the most just of results.

Reason Foundation Senior Fellow Baylen Linnekin is a food lawyer, scholar, and adjunct law professor, as well as the author of Biting the Hands That Feed Us: How Fewer, Smarter Laws Would Make Our Food System More Sustainable (Island Press 2016).

  1. Longtobefree
    February.20.2021 at 8:47 am

    Several customers pulled dogs. Others pushed children in strollers. I saw happy kids biking along the street, runners passing by, and neighbors talking to each other from their porches.

    Sounds like Free America – FL, GA and the like.

    Also:
    “We didn’t have a lot of people complain,” Bramm says. “We had one person complain. A lot.”

    Dox the bitch. (of whatever ‘gender’)

    1. Antoinette
      February.20.2021 at 9:56 am

    2. Earth Skeptic
      February.20.2021 at 10:15 am

      “Dox” her? Find the bitch and beat the shit out of her.

      Sometimes the old ways are best.

    3. HeatherDouglas
      February.20.2021 at 10:40 am

  2. Commenter_XY
    February.20.2021 at 9:20 am

    Why didn’t the single, anonymous complainer reach out directly to Yonder Bar’s owner to see if things could be worked out? This person complained…a lot. But the anonymous complainer never directly approached the owner to talk about it? And then a Seattle regulator prohibited Yonder Bar, with no evidence the parties (anonymous complainer, Yonder Bar) ever even tried to work out their differences? To me, it is a red flag.

    That is a regulator who has made a mistake; s/he should have tried to have the parties work it out before making a regulation targeted at a single business.

    1. Rich
      February.20.2021 at 9:30 am

      Going directly to the authoritahs is the modern way.

      1. JohannesDinkle
        February.20.2021 at 10:03 am

        It is the world we live in now – massive complaints by six people will make anyone afraid of what people might say do anything…

    2. France
      February.20.2021 at 10:06 am

      Because the complaints weren’t about any real issue. The complainer is a miserable person filled with self-pity, anger and resentment they will take out on any convenient target. Miserable people want to inflict misery on others. There’s a lot of that going on nowadays.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        February.20.2021 at 10:17 am

        It’s the socialist Progressive way. Tear everyone down to some dismal equality instead of allowing any progress which would raise everybody’s condition, albeit at different rates.

        It’s another sign of not understanding markets, such as screaming about “market failures” as an excuse for government to squash everybody down to that dismal equality. “Market failures” are opportunities for people to innovate and in fact create markets; if everything were as equally dismal as socialists want, there could be no progress, no innovation. Inequality is a sign that markets are working.

        1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
          February.20.2021 at 10:58 am

          How do you know the anonymous rat was a progressive? You are projecting.

          1. Minadin
            February.20.2021 at 11:59 am

            WK needs to see their progressive ID card.

      2. Roberta
        February.20.2021 at 11:01 am

        Or a competitor.

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.20.2021 at 10:12 am

      Because government has long since reached the size where it intrudes into our lives so much that people can get ahead easier by siccing government on others instead of, literally, minding their own business.

  3. chemjeff radical socialist
    February.20.2021 at 9:27 am

    What a lot of Trump cultists don’t get is that a most of government regulation is necessary and libertarian in nature.
    Covid regulations are a great example. Does millions of extra people dying of disease seem libertarian to you? No? Well then, maybe now you understand.
    If we have highly qualified individuals, top men so to speak, make the choices that, quite frankly, most people do not have the information resources to make; then we’ll all be better off.

    If this cider bar had only obeyed the proper decisions made for all of us, the pandemic would of ended sooner. Obedience and cooperation is true libertarianism.

    1. Cy
      February.20.2021 at 9:30 am

      If just one person is uncomfortable we have to shut it down!

      1. Rich
        February.20.2021 at 9:32 am

        The fact that the shutdown “makes uncomfortable” *many* never seems to factor in.

    2. France
      February.20.2021 at 10:07 am

      You’re living in a reality of your own.

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.20.2021 at 10:45 am

        Dude, you’re replying to Tulpa using a fake handle.

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.20.2021 at 10:18 am

      Government regulation is counter-productive and only necessary if your goal is expanding government. To call it libertarian is about as newspeak as can be.

      Fuck off, slaver.

      1. The White Knight III: The White Knight Fails!
        February.20.2021 at 10:31 am

        Hey Trumpista, libertarianism isn’t just about “muh freedoms”. It’s Big Tent enough to include socially responsible ideas like elite theory, autocracy and limited political pluralism.

        1. Sevo
          February.20.2021 at 10:33 am

          Hey, TDS-addled lefty shit, fuck off and die!

          1. Mother's Lament
            February.20.2021 at 10:37 am

            Sevo and Alphabet, look at the names again, and don’t feel bad because Poe’s Law is the most powerful force in the universe these days.

            1. Sevo
              February.20.2021 at 10:48 am

              Ya know, I was curious why they were both making such obvious asses of themselves first thing in then morning.
              WK in particular, usually has to be taunted a while before going full-tard with his ‘woman’s murder is justified’ piles of shit.
              Jeff, OTOH, doesn’t need much.

              1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
                February.20.2021 at 10:57 am

                The more you keep talking the more you show you are an angry moron.

                1. Sevo
                  February.20.2021 at 11:06 am

                  The more you keep posting, the more of an ass you make of yourself.
                  Put that comment and any random post by you in a hat, pick one and it’d be hard to tell which was a spoof.
                  You simply do not realize the depths of your stupidity; most everyone else does.

                  1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
                    February.20.2021 at 11:32 am

                    Keep digging that hole. LOL, you are such an anger-filled person.

          2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
            February.20.2021 at 10:47 am

            LOL. I show up and find you telling fake me to fuck off and die.

            See someone about your anger issues, dude.

            1. Sevo
              February.20.2021 at 11:07 am

              Real one? Fuck off and die.
              Like that better?

        2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
          February.20.2021 at 10:44 am

          LOL, fake White Knight commenting on fake chemjeff.

          This is beyond me and chemjeff living rent free in your heads. This is chemjeff / White Knight fan fiction.

          1. subcasmic
            February.20.2021 at 11:13 am

            It’s because the mean girls are obsessed with us. Particularly me because I won’t give them the attention they crave and just start flagging their posts.

            Now I don’t have to put up with their shit and spend the weekend just chilling and listening to my favorite song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3DwlC6rers

            1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
              February.20.2021 at 11:36 am

              It would be funnier, Tulpa, if an addition to spoofing us supposed “lefty shits”, you spoofed the CACLLs, too. Like equal opportunity.

      2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.20.2021 at 10:45 am

        Dude, it’s Tulpa.

        1. Sevo
          February.20.2021 at 10:49 am

          It’s a very good imitation of your steaming piles of shit.

          1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
            February.20.2021 at 10:50 am

            It really wasn’t. It was a bunch of stuff chemjeff would not actually say.

            1. Sevo
              February.20.2021 at 10:52 am

              You live in a fantasy world where killing unarmed people is fine so long as TRUMP!!!!, so your appraisal of Jeff’s possible comments are, like most everything you post, NWS.

            2. Mother's Lament
              February.20.2021 at 11:23 am

              That was totally stuff chemleft would say.

              1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
                February.20.2021 at 11:37 am

                Was not.
                Was.
                Was not.
                Was.
                Was not. Jinx! I win.

          2. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
            February.20.2021 at 10:51 am

            The correct response from someone without your anger and angst, by the way, would be something like: “Ha ha. Tulpa got me. Guess I need more coffee this morning.”

            1. Sevo
              February.20.2021 at 11:02 am

              No, the correct response is “I know WK is a TDS-addled asshole; sounds about right”.

      3. Rossami
        February.20.2021 at 11:24 am

        I’m pretty sarcasm-impaired but even I recognized the comment. You might want to get your sarcasm detector recalibrated.

    4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.20.2021 at 10:24 am

      Hey radical idiot. Read this. Researcher thinks it likely that what made the 1918 flu so deadly was that trench warfare isolated the reasonably healthy, those with mild flu, and only the more lethal mutations got a chance to spread in hospitals and in transit among trenches and hospitals. Evolutionally, the successful strains were the ones deadly enough to get their hosts out of the trenches and into circulation.

      Sounds like lockdowns today, doesn’t it? The mild strains of the coronavirus aren’t nasty enough to get their isolated hosts out of the houses and into circulation, so they die out. The deadlier strains do get out into public and thus survive.

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.20.2021 at 10:48 am

        LOL. You’re replying to a fake post by Tulpa.

      2. Echospinner
        February.20.2021 at 11:45 am

        Everyone knows it started in a bio lab researching germ warfare in Kansas during WW1 which is why it spread so quickly among soldiers as they were moved from one barracks to another and transported overseas.

        They managed or accidentally combined an avian virus with a human strain which is why it was so deadly.

        They changed the name to Spanish flu to deflect away from its real origin. Code name “pidgin poop”

    5. Sevo
      February.20.2021 at 10:33 am

      What full-of-shit, TDS-addled assholes say:

      “What a lot of Trump cultists don’t get is that a most of government regulation is necessary and libertarian in nature.”

      1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
        February.20.2021 at 10:49 am

        LOL, you are on such a hair trigger to go off on an angry rant, you didn’t even realize it was an obvious spoof of chemjeff.

        Get help.

        1. Sevo
          February.20.2021 at 10:50 am

          As good an imitation of him as the spoof was of you, TDS-addled shit.
          Fuck off and die.

          1. The White Knight II: The White Knight Rises!
            February.20.2021 at 10:52 am

            Let the anger flow. Soon you will be a Trith Lord!

            1. Sevo
              February.20.2021 at 11:03 am

              Let the stupid flow.

    6. Its_Not_Inevitable
      February.20.2021 at 11:58 am

      “‘most of government regulation is necessary and libertarian in nature.” And the sun is square.

  4. Rich
    February.20.2021 at 9:28 am

    the city was now claiming Yonder Bar was “operating illegally …” close to a church and a private school. But both the school and church, notably, have been supportive of Yonder Bar.

    Perhaps the city will claim both the school and church have been “supportive illegally” and try to shut *them* down.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    February.20.2021 at 9:43 am

    And a freedom of information act request, which at least one party has filed with the city, could shed light on just who filed the complaints against Yonder Bar and—maybe—why they did so.

    The who isn’t as important to me as the why, unless it sheds light on the why.

    1. Roberta
      February.20.2021 at 11:08 am

      The who could be important too, in that the best defense is a good offense.

      Also The Who could be important:
      https://soundcloud.com/thewho/wont-get-fooled-again-original

    2. Minadin
      February.20.2021 at 11:25 am

      I posted some of the original complaints below. The why seems to be:

      1. It’s in a residential neighborhood
      2. They are selling alcohol
      3. It’s for-profit

      The complainer(s?) appear to not be your garden-variety busybody NIMBY type, but the more invasive NIYBYE* subspecies.

      *Not In Your Back Yard Either

  6. Longtobefree
    February.20.2021 at 9:51 am

    “The city also alleges Yonder Bar, which purchased all the necessary business and liquor licenses, nevertheless violates the city’s single family zoning ordinance.”

    Sniff – – – sniff – – – I smell bullshit.
    Will we ever see an article about the clerk who issued the permits being fired for failing to know the zoning?

  7. creech
    February.20.2021 at 10:16 am

    Yonder Bar was an insurrection against the democracy of zoning laws. Proprietor (a closet Trump supporter if we ever saw one) needs a stay in Guantanamo to reflect on “their” evils. [Oh wait, Obama closed Gitmo down.]

  8. Minadin
    February.20.2021 at 10:17 am

    When you said they were allowed an ‘8 x 8 sign’ I thought that would be feet, so people could see it. Turns out it’s inches.

    1. MK Ultra
      February.20.2021 at 11:42 am

      Spinal Tap ran into the same issue.

  9. Minadin
    February.20.2021 at 11:12 am

    I found (at least some of) the complaints:

    https://data.seattle.gov/Community/Code-Complaints-and-Violations-Map/rsmq-5vwm

    1. Minadin
      February.20.2021 at 11:14 am

      08-19-2020: I am writing to complain about a home (7800 1st Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117) in my neighborhood that is selling alcohol from their garage. The home is located in a residential neighborhood located two doors away from a private elementary school and one block away from a public elementary school. The garage of this house has recently been converted into a bar, called Yonder (https://www.yondercider.com/find-us), where the home owners are now selling alcoholic bevera

      08-22-2020: homeowner is operating a hard cider shop out of their garage (SF5000 zone). business signage installed – but does not appear to have appropriate City/state approvals. creating a significant amount of pedestrian traffic on weekends.

      09-01-2020: I am writing trying to find out what the process is that now apparently allows folks to conduct (certain) businesses from their detached garages in Seattle. I am unaware of any kind of Notice or news that this was being allowed. Neighbors in my neighborhood spruced up their detached single car cement garage on Phinney and are selling their canned cider under a 2nd license.Yonder Cider Lic 604565718-001-003, 7800 1st NW 98117-3009They are encouraging sales on the C

      11-10-2020: I am writing to complain about a bar that has opened in the garage of a single family home on a Seattle Stay Healthy Street in Greenwood (7800 1st Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117) within 500 feet of two schools and two churches. The bar is open during the following hours:WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY 3-7 PM SATURDAY 12-7 PMSUNDAY 12-6 PMAn inspector would need to visit during one of these times to see that the bar opens from a residential garage directly onto the sidewal

      11-16-2020: I am writing to complain about a bar that has opened in the garage of a single family home on a Seattle Stay Healthy Street in Greenwood (7800 1st Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117) within 500 feet of two schools and two churches. The bar is open during the following hours:WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY 3-7 PM SATURDAY 12-7 PMSUNDAY 12-6 PMAn inspector would need to visit during one of these times to see that the bar opens from a residential garage directly onto the sidewal

      01-21-2021: Yonder Bar is selling cans of alcohol out of their garage. This is in a residential neighborhood. They are located on a Stay Safe street, and their patrons are consuming the alcohol that they purchase from Yonder Bar on the street even while children are walking and biking past them. We do not feel it is appropriate and clearly not safe for our parish community, as well as the surrounding neighborhood, for the sale of alcoholic beverages to be so close to our Churc

      02-08-2021: I believe Yonder Bar, 7800 1st AVE NW, to be operating illegally in a residential zone. Also, the sidewalk is often blocked by persons not wearing a mask and they are consuming alcohol.

      02-08-2021: I am writing to complain about the closure of Yonder Cider on 1st Ave. Prior complaints suggest sidewalks are blocked by patrons, but they are no more blocked than by neighbors who stop and chat after a chance encounter on a city corner. Prior complaints do not weigh the benefit of establishments that Yonder bring to our community.Since opening, this establishment has become a place to build connections and community with our neighbors. They are supported by many who live an

      02-10-2021: There is a for-profit retail bar/tavern and retail alcohol sales business operating in willful and flagrant violation of Seattle zoning regulations. This business is operating in a location which is zoned SF5000. Business operations in SF5000 zone are regulated with regard to signage and street presence.This is the first complaint I have made. I have no association with any individuals or organizations that may have made other complaints about this business.

      02-11-2021: I have talked with the owners of Yonder Bar about this issue, many of us have. Neighbors continue to find empty Yonder cans in our yards, many of us have needed to confront mask less persons drinking in our driveways. They are not the innocent small business owners they try to present themselves as. We, their nearby neighbors, have talked with them several times, asking them to close earlier, not allow patrons to drink outside on the sidewalk, etc. It is ridicul

      1. Roberta
        February.20.2021 at 11:24 am

        Asking them to CLOSE EARLIER THAN 7 PM?!!

        1. Minadin
          February.20.2021 at 11:35 am

          If you look at the neighborhood, there are several things within a few blocks of this location which are not houses, schools, or churches.

          Such as:
          – 74th St. Ale House
          – The Cozy Nut Tavern
          – Taqueria Tequila
          – a NUMBER of coffee shops (it’s Seattle)
          – a NUMBER of restaurants
          – a NUMBER of retail stores

      2. Sevo
        February.20.2021 at 11:26 am

        “…many of us have needed to confront mask less persons drinking in our driveways…”

        They are supposed to use a straw and cut a hole in the mask!

  10. Roberta
    February.20.2021 at 11:17 am

    I suspect she could stay in business by the method described in “How I Found Freedom in an Unfree World”, wherein a business that regulators had been trying to close for years just kept moving into new modes of business and operating all along. They had to pay lawyers’ fees of course, but those were minuscule compared to the profits foregone if they’d knuckled under.

    I could see her operating as shown in the video, not by appointment but with the garage door closed until someone knocked, and advertising online and/or by piped-out audio. No business sign, but the largest allowed address number sign.

    Meanwhile find out who the complainer was and put THAT person out of business.

  11. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.20.2021 at 11:22 am

    Seattle: America’s Karen.

  12. Echospinner
    February.20.2021 at 11:25 am

    Part of the reason I moved out of my house in the HOA was shitty nosy busybodies like this. It was cool when we moved in but gradually the people who took over things turned it into a nightmare.

Please to post comments