Politics

This Gun Shop Says It Won't Do Business With Biden Voters

Tech companies should have the same freedom to choose their customers.

|

EuCuMatXcAQSteM
(@FenixAmmunition/Twitter)

A Michigan-based ammunition shop is refusing to sell to any customer who voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. "We've had a few potential customers call this morning to ask why they have to check a box stating they did not vote for Joe Biden in order to purchase our ammunition," Fenix Ammunition tweeted yesterday morning.

The answer: "Joe Biden ran on a campaign built on the most radical gun control platform a major party candidate has ever had, including banning the online sale of ammunition." This, says Fenix, is "essentially, a plan to bankrupt our company."

In a series of follow-up tweets, the company stressed that it was perfectly willing to give up potential sales to people who voted for Biden. "We're dead serious," Fenix tweeted. "We don't want your money, and you shouldn't want us to have it because we're going to use it to make more ammo, sell it to the citizenry, and do everything in our power to prevent Joe Biden's administration from usurping the rights of Americans."

"We have no problem talking to Biden voters and educating them on what they did, but they have to be willing to acknowledge their ignorance at the very least," it continued. "We're not going to sit here and debate with you. We're a 2A company and these are our first principles."

Fenix Ammunition's announcement has provoked a wave of positive attention from the right. Many are applauding the company for sticking up for its beliefs and declining to do business with people it sees as a threat to its business model.

"Private company," tweeted perennial MAGA gadfly Jack Posobiec, the implication being that because Fenix is private, it can do what it wants.

He's right, of course. Fenix is perfectly within its rights to reject customers who voted for Biden, or for any other reason related to a person's politics.

So is Twitter. And YouTube. And Facebook. And Reddit. And so on…

Yet when it comes to these private companies rejecting customers based on their ideological beliefs and political statements, Posobiec and many, many others on the right have been whining and objecting nonstop. They insist it violates their rights, somehow. They champion proposals to force these private actors to carry speech they disagree with and cater to customer bases they find objectionable. They support federal action to punish private businesses for not being politically "neutral."

So which is it when private companies get political—a brave and respectable act, or something that should be totally disallowed and result in anyone who tries it getting destroyed?

Conservatives can't have it both ways.

This sort of blatant hypocrisy is nothing new, of course. Both the right and the left seem to think that people discriminating to their team's benefit (or the other team's detriment) should be allowed while the other side doing it shouldn't even be legal. And I don't expect that pointing out the moral and intellectual bankruptcy of this stance will change many a partisanship-stunted mind, alas.

As for us libertarians, however, we'll just be over here supporting free speech, free enterprise, and freedom of association no matter the underlying politics of the people exercising these rights, from tech execs who shun associating with certain shades of right-wing thought to the firearms and ammunition peddlers who won't sell to Biden supporters.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. A Thinking Mind
    February.12.2021 at 1:55 pm

    I can call out the braintrusts behind social media for pretending to gatekeep against “misinformation,” when really they’re trying to help facilitate propaganda by claiming statements they don’t like are untruthful. It’s disingenuous and even hypocritical.

    I see nothing disingenuous or hypocritical about this, though it’s still annoyingly smug. But if they alienate some customers, that’s a choice they’re making, perhaps taking the risk that the publicity makes up for it.

    1. CE
      February.12.2021 at 2:13 pm

      Chasing out half your customers is always a bad idea.
      Though in this case it’s probably less than half.

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      February.12.2021 at 2:21 pm

      When you start feeling like basic facts are political, triggering, or personally attacking you, it might be time to engage in a little self reflection.

      1. sparkstable
        February.12.2021 at 2:33 pm

        When non-Communists started to think that basic facts like “people like me are sent to the gulag” were somehow connected to the politics of the Soviet Union… perhaps they should have begun to self-reflect.

      2. R Mac
        February.12.2021 at 2:47 pm

        You mean like the Hunter Biden laptop story?

      3. JesseAz
        February.12.2021 at 3:04 pm

        When you dont know who makes one of the largest military vehicles of the last decade, you should stop pretending you’re in the military.

    3. ElvisIsReal
      February.12.2021 at 2:45 pm

      Yep. Plenty of stuff on there every single day that is verifiably untrue. Think Russiagate. Anybody who thinks it’s about “Truth” also loved Big Brother.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.12.2021 at 1:55 pm

    LOL

    Like any of us Biden voters even want to buy guns or ammo. Those are only for men overcompensating for having smaller than average genitalia, which is shameful and totally un-masculine. (OTOH a man with no penis or testicles at all, like actor Elliott Page, is perfectly normal.)

    #LibertariansForGunSense

    1. ElvisIsReal
      February.12.2021 at 2:46 pm

      A+

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.12.2021 at 1:55 pm

    I really wish businesses wouldn’t do this. It’s effective trolling, and makes for laughs, but we have to be better than the left (which is a low fucking bar right now) by welcoming everyone into the fold, constantly. The more you welcome and are tolerant of other views, the more horrible the left continues to look.

    The petty tit-for-tat shit has to stop.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      February.12.2021 at 2:07 pm

      Or we can take the petty tit-for-tat shit to it’s logical conclusion where everyone in the country is excluded from at least some economic activity, and then everyone realizes we gotta knock it off.

      Taking the high ground with leftists doesn’t work. They don’t have principles and they do not care for principled people. They aren’t going to understand how stupid this whole thing is until it bites them, personally, in the ass. Excluding them from the gun store probably isn’t the most effective way to do this, but it’s a start.

      This is also a little different than what some other companies have done since this store is excluding people who are actively hostile to their very existence. This isn’t just “I don’t like your politics, fuck off” it’s “you literally don’t want me to exist anymore, fuck off”.

      1. R Mac
        February.12.2021 at 2:49 pm

        ^

      2. Patrick Henry, the 2nd
        February.12.2021 at 2:53 pm

        BINGO

        “Conservatives can’t have it both ways.”

        ENB – they don’t want it both ways. They want it one way. But the left has decided that that way is separate but equal. Fine we’ll do that too. And if they don’t like it, then lets go back to together and equal. but THEY have to decide because its THEIR rules.

    2. mad.casual
      February.12.2021 at 2:31 pm

      So, what if the gun shop owner refused to make customers wear masks? Note: This question is a work of fiction and any resemblance to real life persons or places is purely coincidental.

      In my area, I’m required to show an FOID to purchase ammunition. Additionally, every time I purchase a gun, I have to provide a reason for why I purchased it. Gun stores pretty openly encourage “None of your damn business.” or “2A Bitches!” as valid answers but I/we get the purity test nonetheless. IMO, this is so far below the fold it’s doesn’t even rise to the level of trolling or petty. FFS, the *one* ammunition store is up front about their terms for the goods they sell to customers (or don’t) and ENB is getting retarded about section 230 for multinational media conglomerates and free speech.

      Call me back when a gun store takes the cash, does a background check, discovers the buyer said mean things on Twitter, cancels the sale without notice, and refunds the money minus the restocking fee.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        February.12.2021 at 2:56 pm

        Call me back when a gun store takes the cash, does a background check, discovers the buyer said mean things on Twitter, cancels the sale without notice, and refunds the money minus the restocking fee.

        Or drags their feet on refunding the money. Or retroactively cancels the sale and comes to “take back” the gun.

    3. JesseAz
      February.12.2021 at 3:05 pm

      They are still better as they aren’t involved in matket collusion like ENB conveniently ignores the SV companies are.

  4. mad.casual
    February.12.2021 at 2:11 pm

    Tech companies should have the same freedom to choose their customers.

    Incorrect. What we really need is a section 230 to shield gun shops from trolls. Why do you hate the internet’s 1A?

  5. CE
    February.12.2021 at 2:12 pm

    Hard to call it blatant hypocrisy when one side in some small way starts doing what the other side was doing it systematically on a massive scale first.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      February.12.2021 at 2:26 pm

      No, no racists were doing it first systematically on a massive scale, and by government force instead of private decisions.

      This time, it’s being done to them, though through the free market of ideas and commerce, and you all don’t like it; understandable. Still, so what? If people don’t like you because of the beliefs you hold, then you can not ask the government to force those people to like you.

      Try reading How to make Friends and Influence People. Taking some of the advice in that book will get you much better results than continuing to cry and moan and lobby the government to force those meanies to play with you.

      1. mad.casual
        February.12.2021 at 2:45 pm

        Try reading How to make Friends and Influence People.

        If only the Jews had gotten a chance to read Dale Carnegies book before the Nazis burned it.

  6. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    February.12.2021 at 2:17 pm

    Shit. How long is this “private companies can do what they want” thing going to last with you lefties?

    1. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      February.12.2021 at 2:17 pm

      Does it extend to Clubhouse?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        February.12.2021 at 2:52 pm

        Does it extend to the government charging someone for a Twitter joke from 5 years ago about Hillary voters should vote on the wrong day?

        Local story. Fuck you, Reason.

  7. sarcasmic
    February.12.2021 at 2:39 pm

    sweet

  8. sparkstable
    February.12.2021 at 2:40 pm

    One side says don’t cancel. One side says FYTW… and cancels.

    Which party decided the rules of how to interact with the other? Actions > words.

    I may WANT the rules of a game to be different. But if survival (or maybe just simple contentment) is predicted on being successful at the game… with the rules as they are… it doesn’t make me a hypocrite when I both follow the rules and protest them at the same time.

    Who fired the first proverbial shot? Big Tech (when did they start to cancel people… “fact check” people… ban people… then shut out of the whole of the market people they disagreed with? And when did the little LGS tell people to get bent for actively trying to ruin their lives? The one that came first sort of matters here.)

  9. Ra's al Gore
    February.12.2021 at 2:44 pm

    Gun stores and Twitter can choose to do business with anyone they want. Gun stores and Twitter can both be sued for libel or slander or torturous interference.

    ENB is too stupid to realize she’s arguing for the same thing we are.

    Fuck off, Reason.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    February.12.2021 at 2:47 pm

    I also believe that, like Twitter, gun stores can violate the laws for political gain whenever they want to.

    Someone At the Lincoln Project Appears to Have Illegally Broken Into Former Partner Jennifer Horn’s Twitter Account, and Then Illegally Posted Private DMs on Twitter
    FBI Investigating
    http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=392685

    And then, when morbidly obese troll George Conway noted that this might maybe constitute a federal felony, they scrambled to delete all the messages.

    But people had saved them.

    Whoops!

    Whoopsie!

    Yashar Ali asked Twitter if this was a violation of Twitter’s bullshit, selectively-enforced “hacked materials” policy. Apparently they’re claiming they banned Project Veritas and James O’Keefe for posting “hacked materials.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.12.2021 at 2:48 pm

      https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1360258506805284864

      Twitter spox tells me that the Lincoln Project tweet thread containing DM’s from
      @NHJennifer
      ‘s account (which she says were obtained without consent) do NOT violate Twitter rules

      I’m also told by Twitter that the tweets are NOT a violation of their hacked materials policy

      1. Patrick Henry, the 2nd
        February.12.2021 at 2:55 pm

        Because its done by a bunch of lefties, so its okay.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          February.12.2021 at 2:58 pm

          Feudalism, the laws only apply to the peasants.

          Peasants could not be armed, only aristocrats, which is why so many melee weapons were based on farm implements.

          Peasants were limited in what they could buy so as to know their station. The ruling class isn’t limited by the Green New Deal, just the peasants. Sumptuary laws.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    February.12.2021 at 3:00 pm

    Firing Actors for Being Conservative Is Another Hollywood Blacklist
    https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/02/gina-carano-mandalorian-fired-hollywood-blacklist-mccarthyism.html

    In the late 1940s and 1950s, Hollywood studios — under pressure from the right — promised they would not “knowingly employ a communist.” This blacklist eventually became notorious, especially in Hollywood, which came to lionize its victims in several films. And yet it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish the blacklist policy from the emerging current treatment of right-wingers.

    Earlier this week, Gina Carano, an actor in The Mandalorian, was fired from her job after a controversy over an allegedly anti-Semitic social-media post. In short order, UTSA, her talent agency, dropped her as a client.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.12.2021 at 3:02 pm

      If you think blacklisting is only bad if its targets have sensible views, I have some bad news for you about communism. While some victims of the McCarthy-era blacklist were liberals or progressives who refused to turn in the names of their colleagues, others were bona fide communists. Dalton Trumbo — a Hollywood writer who was blacklisted, then wrote under front names, and whose story was told in a recent hagiographic movie starring Bryan Cranston — followed the Communist Party line in the Stalin era. When many fellow communists dropped out of the movement after Stalin formed an alliance with Hitler, Trumbo followed the new party line.

  12. JesseAz
    February.12.2021 at 3:02 pm

    When the shop starts colluding with other shops as well as supply vendors to extricate biden voters, you’ll have an apt comparison to Silicon Valley. Until then what a shitty comparison.

    1. JesseAz
      February.12.2021 at 3:03 pm

      OH! And they get courts to force biden voters to give back the bullets they have purchased.

Please to post comments