Vaccines

New York Never Built a Good System for Scheduling Vaccine Appointments, so a Random Software Engineer Did It in His Spare Time

Why didn't Cuomo and De Blasio build a decent, user-friendly website?

|

Last month, I sat in my Brooklyn apartment and used all the colorful language I know to curse the state of New York's horribly complex maze of vaccine appointment scheduling websites. My in-laws, who are in their 70s, had just become eligible to get vaccinated, and securing appointments for them was my highest priority. Scheduling that appointment has proven to be incredibly complicated. Despite having many months to prepare, New York government's digital infrastructure has proven inadequate for handling a predictably large amount of demand for vaccinations.

When the government failed, a 31-year-old software engineer came to the rescue. Using just $50 and two weeks of time, New York resident and Airbnb engineer Huge Ma built a competing product called TurboVax which collects appointment availability information from NYC Vaccine Hub (the scheduler for 16 vaccination sites), NYC Health and Hospitals (21 sites), and NYS Vaccination Centers (6 sites).

He also built a bot that tweets out appointments when available:

TurboVax does not book appointments on a patient's behalf, but it does let patients know where there is availability and directs them to the appropriate website. Many of the existing government-run websites fail to notify patients when new appointments open up; TurboVax's tweetbot remedies that. Of course, TurboVax's innovation in terms of letting users know which appointments are available (and where) doesn't change the fact that vaccines are still incredibly scarce, with strict rules that govern who is allowed to receive them.

"This wasn't a priority for governments, which was unfortunate," Ma told The New York Times earlier this week. "But everyone has a role to play in the pandemic, and I'm just doing the very little that I can to make it a little bit easier."

It's unclear why it wasn't a priority for governments. New York's failure at both the city and state level to create an easy, centralized appointment-booking system—ideally one that's accessible to seniors, who are currently eligible for vaccines and at the highest risk of dying from COVID-19—is yet another example of how central planners have screwed up every step of the way.

Of course, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio aren't the only ones royally flubbing the COVID response. Governors and mayors across the country are creating pandemic rules for the little people—ones they certainly couldn't be expected to follow themselves—and instituting new rounds of lockdowns while botching vaccine rollout and failing to collect data on just how many precious doses are being thrown away.

Nationally, it's been a harrowing struggle to attempt to reach herd immunity as new COVID variants circulate in the general population. If we do end up getting a significant-enough swath of the population vaccinated in a timely manner, it will be at least partially because private citizens like Huge Ma stepped up to the plate and delivered where government failed.

Liz Wolfe is a staff editor at Reason.

  1. Bill Godshall
    February.10.2021 at 4:47 pm

    According to CDC data, 27.8 million Americans have tested positive for covid.

    But according to a recent CDC estimate (that Reason hasn’t even informed readers about), 4.6 times more Americans have been infected with covid (than have tested positive for covid), indicating that 127.9 million Americans (i.e. 38.75%) have been infected with covid.
    https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/burden.html#anchor_1607017301754

    1. Bill Godshall
      February.10.2021 at 4:51 pm

      Since more than 99.99% of those who were infected with covid remain immune from the virus (as only 5 Americans out of 27.8 million who were infected have been reinfected with the virus), 38.75% of Americans are now immune from covid (i.e. they cannot contract or transmit the virus) simply because they were previously infected. But the news media refuses to admit this fact.

      Amazingly (or not), an NBC article exposing that just 1 out of every 5 million Americans who were infected with covid became reinfected was deceitfully titled and written to make gullible readers believe that reinfection with covid was very common.
      https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/covid-reinfections-may-be-more-common-realized-why-isn-t-n1256898

      Perhaps even more amazingly (or not), last night on Fox News, Anthony Fauci was asked by Bret Baier what percentage of people who have been infected with covid are now immune, Fauci falsely claimed “we don’t know”, and then began talking about expanding vaccines.

      Fauci is lying again, as he knows that previously virus infections virtually always result in immunity. But Fauci and his friends at Big Pharma, Big Medicine and Big Tech want to give all Americans vaccines.

      1. Bill Godshall
        February.10.2021 at 4:53 pm

        States with the highest covid case rates, and with CDC’s estimated mean infection rate (i.e. 4.6 times the case rate) and CDC’s estimated 95% range for infection rate, are:

        Case Rate – State — Estimated Mean Infection Rate (95% Range )
        12.9% – North Dakota — 59.2% (51.5% – 69.5%)
        12.4% – South Dakota — 56.9% (49.5% – 66.8%)
        11.3% – Rhode Island — 51.8% (45.1% – 60.9%
        11.1% – Utah — 51.1% (44.4% – 60.0%)
        10.9% – Tennessee — 50.4% (43.8% – 59.1)
        10.8% – Arizona — 49.8% (43.3% – 58.4%)
        10.3% – Wisconsin — 47.6% (41.4% – 55.8%)
        10.3% – Iowa — 47.6% (41.4% – 55.8%)
        10.3% – Oklahoma — 47.2% (41.0% – 55.4%)
        10.2% – Arkansas — 47.1% (40.9% – 55.2%)
        10.0% – Nebraska — 46.2% (40.2% – 54.2%)

        Since herd immunity occurs when/after two thirds of the population (of a community, county or state) have been infected, a dozen states are very close to achieving herd immunity since an additional 5% – 10% of people in states have received vaccines, which also confers immunity.

        So why won’t anyone in the news media (including Reason) even discuss this very important information?

        1. Bill Godshall
          February.10.2021 at 4:54 pm

          States with the most significant declines in new covid cases are:
          North Dakota -98.6%
          Wyoming -93.0%
          South Dakota -92.1%
          Minnesota -89.3%
          Nebraska -88.5%
          Wisconsin -88.1%
          Iowa -87.7%
          Kansas -87.7%
          Michigan -87.3%
          New Mexico -86.1%
          Montana – 84.0%
          Illinois -82.1%
          California -78.2%
          Tennessee -78.1%
          Colorado -78.0%
          Alaska -77.9%
          Nevada -76.1%
          Indiana -75.7%
          Utah -75.0%

          https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-cases-50-states/ohio

          1. Bill Godshall
            February.10.2021 at 4:58 pm

            To see which counties have or are now achieving herd immunity, just go to
            https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map
            and look at all of the purple counties (as even the lighter shaded purple counties are very close to achieving herd immunity).

            1. Bill Godshall
              February.10.2021 at 5:10 pm

              Although the evidence clearly indicates that more than 99.99% of Americans who were infected with covid remain immune (i.e. as only 5 out of 27 million have been reinfected), CDC continues to commit public health malpractice by:
              – refusing to inform Americans of this very important information,
              – encouraging/allowing previously infected people to get vaccines,
              – requiring covid recoverers and vaccine recipients to wear masks, remain socially distant from others, and comply with all covid related lockdowns, crowd limits and other mandates.

            2. Krishnan Chittur
              February.10.2021 at 5:17 pm

              Keeping people in a state of alarm allows for continued control in the hands of the ruling class – I am beginning to doubt all of the official numbers, including the CDC – often I wonder if in 2020, people died of anything other than the corona virus disease caused by a virus called sarscov2. And yes, it is despicable that people who are supposed to know will not admit that once infected, you are indeed immune – and perhaps even better than if you were vaccinated. The WHO changed their website headings – it had mentioned herd immunity at some level of community infection and changed it to say that only vaccination can help with developing herd immunity. Truth in science and analytics has been beaten to a pulp and charlatans seem to reign supreme and so many in the public remain cowed down by fear. And I am not even going to get into the issue of cycle time/thresholds (Ct) values used in PCR testing – the pollution of the scientific process and analytics is not good for anyone.

      2. Brandybuck
        February.10.2021 at 5:11 pm

        > Fauci is lying again, as he knows that previously virus infections virtually always result in immunity.

        This is not true. Past infections do not result in permanent immunity. Shingles is the classic example. But even the common flu requires yearly vaccinations. Sure the flu varies a lot, but the same variety continues to pop up every few years.

        And there’s quite a bit of evidence that the kind of vaccination done for COVID-19 only lasts so long. Perhaps as short as nine months. So when Fauci says he does not know, he is not lying. We don’t have good numbers yet as to the “immunity” conferred by these two vaccines.

        1. Krishnan Chittur
          February.10.2021 at 5:19 pm

          There is evidence that people without exposure to sarscov2 may have immunity to sarscov2 – because of cross-reactivity with other corona viruses – Merck stopped their trials because they discovered that THEIR vaccines were less effective than wild/type infections (immune response). We do not know how long any infection related immunity will last – but to demand that everyone get a vaccine even if infected goes against most everything we do know about viruses, vaccines and this particular virus.

      3. Bill Godshall
        February.10.2021 at 5:22 pm

        While 5 Americans are known to have been reinfected with covid (out of 27+ million who tested positive), 37 people in other countries are also known to have been reinfected (out of 92 million who tested positive).
        https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/08/covid-19-reinfection-tracker/

        So the evidence is consistent, as >99.99% of people who were previously infected with covid remain immune.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.10.2021 at 4:52 pm

    Why didn’t Cuomo and De Blasio build a decent, user-friendly website?

    If you made it easy on the people, they might realize how malevolent these two are?

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    February.10.2021 at 4:53 pm

    Arrest him for violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.10.2021 at 4:55 pm

      With a modifier for showing up an Emmy-award winner.

    2. StackOfCoins
      February.10.2021 at 5:05 pm

      This was my first thought. I would not be surprised at all if his house and business are raided by a joint NYPD/DOJ/FBI task force.

  4. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.10.2021 at 4:54 pm

    New York resident and Airbnb engineer Huge Ma built a competing product called TurboVax

    Your Ma is so Huge…

  5. buckleup
    February.10.2021 at 5:07 pm

    Why because they are assholes who don’t give a shit.

  6. Julia@S**Y
    February.10.2021 at 5:13 pm

  7. Jerryskids
    February.10.2021 at 5:21 pm

    Why didn’t Cuomo and De Blasio build a decent, user-friendly website? Why would they? What’s in it for them? Do you think giving a shit somehow pays better than not giving a shit? They’re government employees, what are you going to do, fire them?

