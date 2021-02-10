Reason Roundup

Berkeley Dorms Guarded by Cops Who Only Let Students Out To Eat, Use the Bathroom, or Get a COVID-19 Test

Plus: New Mexico moves to legalize homemade food, the illogic of civil commitments for sex offenders, and more...

Students at the University of California, Berkeley are paying for the privilege of living in police-enforced lockdown. The university, which is dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases, has decided to use draconian means to make sure virus spread stays limited. "The self-sequester mandate for UC Berkeley students living in the dormitories, originally intended to end Monday, has been extended for another week, with stricter security measures in place to enforce quarantining," noted SFGate yesterday.

The new security measures include campus cops roaming dormitory halls looking for students leaving their rooms for unapproved reasons. The only permissible reasons to leave your dorm room at Berkeley are for meals, bathroom breaks, or getting a COVID-19 test.

Those reasons no longer include individual outdoor exercise as of this week. "We are working with the city of Berkeley to determine whether outdoor exercise may be permitted, and we will provide more information on this in the near future," the university told students.

Students found in violation of these rules face the threat of suspension and being thrown out of student housing. The mandate extends until February 15.

Aside from being bad for student morale and mental health, the scheme seems much more likely to lead to dicey encounters between campus security and students than to have any effect on public health.

FREE MINDS 

Jacob Sullum on the illogic of civil commitments for sex offenders who have served their sentences:

The state punishes people who commit sex crimes based on the assumption that they could and should have controlled themselves. But when it is time for them to be released after completing the punishment prescribed by law, the state says that was not actually true; now they must be locked up precisely because they can't control themselves.

FREE MARKETS 

QUICK HITS

• Notes on the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

• American women's labor force participation is at a 33-year low, according to new unemployment data analyzed by the National Women's Law Center. "This brings the total number of women who have left the labor force since February 2020 to more than 2.3 million," and puts women's labor force participation rate "at 57%, the lowest it's been since 1988," reports CNBC.

• Regulating tech companies like common carriers is a terrible idea:

• A projection from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour would result in 1.4 million lost jobs.

• A new research paper from researchers at New York University and Columbia Business School finds "the COVID-19 pandemic brought house price and rent declines in city centers, and price and rent increases away from the center, thereby flattening the bid-rent curve in most U.S. metropolitan areas."

• A Beverly Hills police officer turned on some Sublime music along with his body camera in what's being described as an attempt to prevent the footage from being shared on social media by triggering copyrighted music filters and instant takedown.

• Elle magazine excerpts a new collection of essays from sex workers titled We Too.

• Is America too bound by red tape to support successful space innovation anymore?

• Chicago public schools will reopen.

  1. AKinDC
    February.10.2021 at 9:40 am

    “California Student Dorms Guarded by Cops Who Only Let Them Out To Eat and Use the Bathroom”

    Good and Hard.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    February.10.2021 at 9:41 am

    Students at the University of California, Berkeley are paying for the privilege of living in police-enforced lockdown.

    I’m beginning to think the Floyd protests the past summer were just for show for some progressive centers.

    1. H. Farnham
      February.10.2021 at 9:46 am

      The results of the Stanford Prison Experiment were inconclusive, Berkely is replicating the study… Science!

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    February.10.2021 at 9:42 am

    But when it is time for them to be released after completing the punishment prescribed by law, the state says that was not actually true; now they must be locked up precisely because they can’t control themselves.

    The state has had time to think about it.

  4. Ronny Cox
    February.10.2021 at 9:42 am

    Students at the University of California, Berkeley are paying for the privilege of living in police-enforced lockdown.

    So are the rest of us. Remember how you spent the entire last year agitating for lockdowns and mask mandates because you’re a stupid cunt with no brain?

  5. Moonrocks
    February.10.2021 at 9:43 am

    What a surprise, a state run by leftists is run like a police state.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    February.10.2021 at 9:43 am

    But a new bill in New Mexico Legislature could finally make it possible for bakers like mother Katie Sacoman to earn a living from home…

    We have to hear about making easy money at home here in the comments, do we have to hear about it in the links, too???

    1. AKinDC
      February.10.2021 at 9:47 am

      “finally make it possible” again. It was progressives like ENB that outlawed it in the first place.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    February.10.2021 at 9:44 am

    Notes on the first day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

    Dear people expecting a relief check or vaccine:

    We’re busy.

    Love,
    Congress

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    February.10.2021 at 9:45 am

    American women’s labor force participation is at a 33-year low…

    TELL ME ABOUT IT

  10. Ra's al Gore
    February.10.2021 at 9:46 am

    https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/the-thirty-tyrants

    The example Machiavelli gives of the last is the friendly government Sparta established in Athens upon defeating it after 27 years of war in 404 BCE. For the upper caste of an Athenian elite already contemptuous of democracy, the city’s defeat in the Peloponnesian War confirmed that Sparta’s system was preferable. It was a high-spirited military aristocracy ruling over a permanent servant class, the helots, who were periodically slaughtered to condition them to accept their subhuman status. Athenian democracy by contrast gave too much power to the low-born. The pro-Sparta oligarchy used their patrons’ victory to undo the rights of citizens, and settle scores with their domestic rivals, exiling and executing them and confiscating their wealth.

    …Loathing Trump provided their political excuse, but the American security and defense establishment had their own interest in turning a blind eye to China. Twenty years of squandering men, money, and prestige on military engagements that began in George W. Bush’s “War on Terror” have proved to be of little strategic value to the United States. However, deploying Americans to provide security in Middle East killing fields has vastly benefited Beijing. Last month Chinese energy giant Zen Hua took advantage of a weak Iraqi economy when it paid $2 billion for a five-year oil supply of 130,000 barrels a day. Should prices go up, the deal permits China to resell the oil.

    In Afghanistan, the large copper, metal, and minerals mines whose security American troops still ostensibly ensure are owned by Chinese companies. And because Afghanistan borders Xinjiang, Xi Jinping is worried that “after the United States pulls troops out of Afghanistan, terrorist organizations positioned on the frontiers of Afghanistan and Pakistan may quickly infiltrate into Central Asia.” In other words, American troops are deployed abroad in places like Afghanistan less to protect American interests than to provide security for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.10.2021 at 9:47 am

      Lee Smith: The American Elite’s Primary Allegiance Is No Longer to America, But to the Communist Party of China, That Makes Them Rich and Keeps Them In Power
      http://ace.mu.nu/archives/392605.php

      He starts the article by quoting from a Tom “Chinese Dictatorship Should Be Our Model” Friedman column from ten years ago, noting that the corporate elite had previously used the Republican Party as its vehicle for gaining favorable policies. But the Tea Party made the GOP a less welcome place for the aborning oligarchy.

      The GOP was still rolling over for the US Chamber of Commerce and Wall Street and the corporate elite — but it wasn’t rolling over hard enough.

      But the elite easily found a new home in the transnational left.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      February.10.2021 at 9:48 am

      ‘Absolutely No Mercy’: Leaked Files Expose How China Organized Mass Detentions of Muslims
      More than 400 pages of internal Chinese documents provide an unprecedented inside look at the crackdown on ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.

      https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/11/16/world/asia/china-xinjiang-documents.html

      Violence by Uighur militants has never threatened Communist control of the region. Though attacks grew deadlier after 2009, when nearly 200 people died in ethnic riots in Urumqi, they remained relatively small, scattered and unsophisticated.

      Even so, Mr. Xi warned that the violence was spilling from Xinjiang into other parts of China and could taint the party’s image of strength. Unless the threat was extinguished, Mr. Xi told the leadership conference, “social stability will suffer shocks, the general unity of people of every ethnicity will be damaged, and the broad outlook for reform, development and stability will be affected.”

      Setting aside diplomatic niceties, he traced the origins of Islamic extremism in Xinjiang to the Middle East, and warned that turmoil in Syria and Afghanistan would magnify the risks for China. Uighurs had traveled to both countries, he said, and could return to China as seasoned fighters seeking an independent homeland, which they called East Turkestan.

      “After the United States pulls troops out of Afghanistan, terrorist organizations positioned on the frontiers of Afghanistan and Pakistan may quickly infiltrate into Central Asia,” Mr. Xi said. “East Turkestan’s terrorists who have received real-war training in Syria and Afghanistan could at any time launch terrorist attacks in Xinjiang.”

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    February.10.2021 at 9:46 am

    A projection from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour would result in 1.4 million lost jobs.

    But it would save 1.4 million’s dignity.

  12. Rich
    February.10.2021 at 9:47 am

    The only permissible reasons to leave your dorm room at UC Berkeley are for meals, bathroom breaks, or getting a COVID-19 test.

    That’s outrageous! All three of those things can be done in the room!

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    February.10.2021 at 9:47 am

    …the COVID-19 pandemic brought house price and rent declines in city centers, and price and rent increases away from the center, thereby flattening the bid-rent curve in most U.S. metropolitan areas.

    Coming to the sticks near you: progressive voting patterns.

  14. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.10.2021 at 9:48 am

    “Aside from being bad for student morale and mental health, the scheme seems much more likely to lead to dicey encounters between campus security and students than to have any effect on public health.”

    Not likely, unless you mean to imply the students are a bunch of insurrectionists that do not understand their place in the hierarchy. Those who know their place, do not eat their teeth for breakfast. And, I suppose, eventually get their diploma so that they too, one day, can kick people in the face.

  16. Mickey Rat
    February.10.2021 at 9:48 am

    “…puts women’s labor force participation rate “at 57%, the lowest it’s been since 1988,…”

    Closing down much of the economy and keeping children at home for most of a year as a response to a pandemic might have something to do with that as well as having something todo with similar figures for men.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    February.10.2021 at 9:48 am

    Dallas Mavericks No Longer Playing National Anthem Before Home Games
    https://www.si.com/nba/2021/02/10/mark-cuban-mavericks-stopped-playing-national-anthem

  18. Rich
    February.10.2021 at 9:49 am

    Chicago Teachers Union approves deal with nation’s third-largest school district to return to classrooms amid pandemic.

    Gee, one wonders what the deal entails and when classrooms will actually open.

  19. Ra's al Gore
    February.10.2021 at 9:49 am

    https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1359372625236090881

    Mark Cuban:

    • Okay doing business with China despite their concentration camps where women have been tortured and raped with batons forced into their vaginas

    • Not okay with the national anthem for the country that made him a billionaire playing before NBA games

