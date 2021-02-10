Brickbat: Happy to Be of Assistance

At least seven Buffalo, New York, police officers were at the scene and coordinated with bounty hunters who entered a home without a warrant seeking a fugitive who was not there, according to a lawsuit. Security video shows the bounty hunters use hand signals to direct officers to the rear of the building while they entered from the front. They held a man, a pregnant woman, and a toddler at gunpoint while they searched the home. The family was renting one part of a two-unit house that was owned by the fugitive's brother. The fugitive was wanted for failure to appear in court in Pennsylvania, where he is charged with simple assault, theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license, all misdemeanors, according to the lawsuit.