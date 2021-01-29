Corruption

Report: Health and Human Services Misused Millions Meant for Vaccine Research

The HHS inspector general says the department misreported over $500 million in administrative spending.

|

dreamstime_xl_182787448
(Akesin | Dreamstime)

A report from the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has determined that a division within the department misappropriated millions in funds meant to respond to public health emergencies like COVID-19. Instead, it spent that money on unrelated expenses like furniture purchases and administrative expenditures. 

The investigation was initiated in 2018 by an anonymous whistleblower who reported that the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) had been siphoning funds intended for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), an agency it administers, since at least 2010.

BARDA, which establishes medical countermeasures against public health emergencies like bioterrorism and emerging infectious diseases, was referred to as "the bank of BARDA" within ASPR, according to documents first publicized by The Washington Post on Wednesday.

"ASPR used BARDA's…funds intended for the development of public health countermeasures, like vaccines…to pay for the removal of ASPR office furniture, ASPR administrative expenses and news subscriptions, legal services used by ASPR, ASPR's internal resource management system, and the salaries of personnel who did not work for BARDA," wrote U.S. Special Counsel Henry Kerner in a letter to President Joe Biden.

Kerner, who oversees this investigation, alleges that from 2007 to 2016 ASPR misreported $517.8 million in administrative spending to Congress and that, as recently as 2019, $25 to $26 million was taken from BARDA and improperly given to ASPR.

"I am deeply concerned about ASPR's apparent misuse of millions of dollars in funding meant for public health emergencies like the one our country is currently facing with the COVID-19 pandemic," Kerner said. "Equally concerning is how widespread and well-known this practice appeared to be for nearly a decade."

Although the report does not contain an estimate for the total amount of misappropriated funds, a spokesperson for the Special Counsel's Office said the office is confident that ASPR wrongfully used millions of dollars meant for BARDA. An accounting firm has been hired to audit the agency. 

NEXT: Two More Vaccines Prove Effective Against COVID-19

Sonny Mazzone is the spring 2021 Burton C. Gray Memorial Intern at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. najih
    January.29.2021 at 1:43 pm

    ¦A¦M¦A¦Z¦I¦N¦G¦ ¦J¦O¦B¦S¦
    Start your work at home right now. Spend more time with your family and earn. Start bringing 85$/hr just on a laptop. Very easy way to make your life happy and earning continuously.last week my check was 24551$.pop over here this site………USA TOP JOB.

    1. JudyGomez
      January.29.2021 at 1:57 pm

      [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple works from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and RDRF even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info
      on this page…. Visit Here

  2. najih
    January.29.2021 at 1:43 pm

    The HHS inspector general says the department misreported over $500 million in administrative spending……….MORE DETAIL.

  3. najih
    January.29.2021 at 1:44 pm

    A report from the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has determined that a division within the department misappropriated millions in funds meant to respond to public health emergencies like COVID-19. Instead, it spent that money on unrelated expenses like furniture purchases and administrative expenditures. …..MORE DETAIL.

  4. Jefferson's Ghost
    January.29.2021 at 1:54 pm

    Don’t worry, the government will take care of you…..

    1. Jerry B.
      January.29.2021 at 2:57 pm

      Yes, but “Take care of you” has differing meanings that result in different resolutions if said by an EMT, as opposed to a Mafia Don.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.29.2021 at 2:02 pm

    a division within the department misappropriated millions in funds meant to respond to public health emergencies like COVID-19. Instead, it spent that money on unrelated expenses like furniture purchases and administrative expenditures.

    You can’t spend those millions (probably misspelt billions) without administers, and administers need desks to sit behind. Exactly what is the problem here? Surely you don’t expect existing administers to sit behind existing desks while disbursing new appropriations?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.29.2021 at 2:03 pm

      The investigation was initiated in 2018 by an anonymous whistleblower

      Well that explains it — some old administrator resented not getting a new desk to sit behind. Same old story.

  6. weibullguy
    January.29.2021 at 2:16 pm

    So Creepy Joe just got a letter that said $500+ billion was misappropriated when he was the Veep. I’m excited to see how he tries to make this Trumps fault.

  7. BigGiveNotBigGov
    January.29.2021 at 2:26 pm

    Government entities and programs are never truly for the purported people or purpose but for politicians and bureaucrats power, ‘profit’, and privilege.

    “The state remains, as it was in the beginning, the common enemy of all well-disposed, industrious and decent men.”
    ~ H. L. Mencken

  8. Longtobefree
    January.29.2021 at 2:56 pm

    Dear God! There has been government waste?
    I am shocked, shocked.

    I will wait patiently for this article to be updated with the names of the drooks, and the punishments given after their trial and conviction. I mean, they actually DID something, not just talked about it!

    1. Longtobefree
      January.29.2021 at 2:56 pm

      OK, drooks is a slang word for ‘crooks’.

      1. Longtobefree
        January.29.2021 at 2:57 pm

        It is used in cases where a dog whistle for “edit function” is intended, but cannot be expressed.

  9. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.29.2021 at 3:00 pm

    Barda was established to combat bioterrorism? So they did nothing while the chinks were stealing pathogens and research, then did nothing when Wuhan virus broke out? So why do these scum bags exist? They had one job!

Please to post comments