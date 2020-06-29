Supreme Court

Supreme Court Rules Against Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Says Agency's Format 'Clashes With Constitutional Structure'

SCOTUS rules 5–4 in Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

|

admphotostwo547681
(Kevin Dietsch/CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

When Congress created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in 2010, it gave control of the agency to a single federal official. Although appointed by the president to a five-year term, the director of the CFPB does not technically answer to the executive branch and may only be fired for "inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance." In other words, the president may not fire the director for political reasons.

Until today. Writing for a 5–4 majority in Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Chief Justice John Roberts declared the CFPB's single director structure unconstitutional. "The CFPB Director has no boss, peers, or voters to report to," Roberts wrote. "Yet the Director wields vast rulemaking, enforcement, and adjudicatory authority over a significant portion of the U. S. economy. The question before us is whether this arrangement violates the Constitution's separation of powers." Roberts held that it does.

To reach that conclusion, the chief justice had to first grapple with Humphrey's Executor v. United States (1935), a far-reaching New Deal–era case in which the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that President Franklin Roosevelt lacked the authority to fire a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over political differences.

The FTC "must, from the very nature of its duties, act with entire impartiality," wrote Justice George Sutherland. "It is charged with the enforcement of no policy except the policy of the law." Because it "cannot in any proper sense be characterized as an arm or an eye of the executive," Sutherland concluded, the agency "must be free from executive control."

So what's the difference between that case and the present one? Why did SCOTUS forbid the president from firing an FTC commissioner for political reasons yet allow the president to fire the CFPB director for political reasons?

The answer lies in part in the fact that the FTC is run by a panel of five commissioners and, according to federal law, "not more than three of the commissioners shall be members of the same political party." The director of the CFPB, by contrast, does not share power with any such panel and is not subject to any such political constraints.

In other words, while Humphrey's Executor did go far in terms of shielding certain federal officials, the Supreme Court said today that it did not go so far as to allow something like the current CFPB structure.

"While we need not and do not revisit our prior decisions allowing certain limitations on the President's removal power," Roberts wrote in Seila Law, "there are compelling reasons not to extend those precedents to the novel context of an independent agency led by a single Director. Such an agency lacks a foundation in historical practice and clashes with constitutional structure by concentrating power in a unilateral actor insulated from Presidential control."

Here's one potential real-world impact of today's decision: If Joe Biden wins the presidency in November, he will be free to fire the bureau's Donald Trump–appointed director for purely political reasons.

Advertisement

NEXT: My Jotwell Review of Lindsay Wiley and Steve Vladeck's "Coronavirus, Civil Liberties, and the Courts"

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of Overruled: The Long War for Control of the U.S. Supreme Court (Palgrave Macmillan).

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Juice
    June.29.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Isn’t it the same structure as the NLRB? Or the Federal Reserve?

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      June.29.2020 at 2:57 pm

      I’m at work, so I can’t read the opinion. Did Roberts comment on the CFPG’s bizarre funding structure, or did he not reach that point?

    2. Rossami
      June.29.2020 at 3:37 pm

      Those agencies have structures more like the FTC’s and not at all like the CFPB’s.

    3. Juice
      June.29.2020 at 3:38 pm

      I guess I didn’t realize that the entire decision hinges on the fact that there is a single director instead of a board with a chairman. I honestly don’t see how this is such a huge distinction.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.29.2020 at 2:59 pm

    Today in forgotten history.

  3. albo
    June.29.2020 at 3:02 pm

    Elizabeth Warren and her troll army of nanny progressives take a hit. Thank God. Left-wing authoritarianism is as bad a right-wing.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      June.29.2020 at 3:12 pm

      She was all for the CFPB having a single director that couldn’t be removed, assuming, as all power-mad maniacs do, that the Dems would always be in power.

      She was shocked about this arrangement when the presidency went R.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      June.29.2020 at 3:14 pm

      Worse, because the fashion is uglier!

  4. Ken Shultz
    June.29.2020 at 3:31 pm

    “The CFPB Director has no boss, peers, or voters to report to,” Roberts wrote. “Yet the Director wields vast rulemaking, enforcement, and adjudicatory authority over a significant portion of the U. S. economy.”

    It should be noted that this was considered a feature and not a bug–just like it is today in so many ways. Progressives don’t want people making choices for themselves, and they don’t want politicians being responsible to the desires of voters either. People and their desires are racist, xenophobic, homophobic, misogynistic, and, maybe worst of all, greedy.

    The market found a way to extend home loans to poorer and poorer Americans, and the progressives blamed their own decision to bail out the banks who lent to them for that. They also used their own willingness to bail out the banks as an excuse to create the CFPB, which wasn’t looking for a way to help American consumers anywhere near as much as it was looking for a way to prevent markets from extending credit to poorer and poorer Americans.

    There is something I’d call a regulation cycle that trails the credit cycle. As the economy grows, it makes more and more sense to extend more and more credit to poorer and poorer consumers. When the economy takes a turn for the worse, the lenders who were servicing the poorest Americans tend to go belly up. It happened with subprime mortgages in 2007; it happened with the S&Ls circa 1990; and it will happen again and again in the future.

    In the aftermath of those busts, the government bails out a certain portion of the biggest players, and then they use that as a justification to regulate the hell out of lending. The economy generally suffers as a result. Once the economy starts picking up steam again, borrowers get more and more antsy about wanting to buy a new home. As lenders become more and more eager to service that growing market, the regulations start to subside again as politicians don’t want to stand between voters and the homes they want to buy. And the cycle repeats.

    The idea that regulation can prevent future downturns in the economy is so stupid not even the Obama administration believed it. They knew that as soon as the lenders were eager to lend again and the borrowers were eager to borrow again, elected politicians would get rid of the regulation standing between average Americans and their ability to finance the American dream of home ownership–as sure as the sun would rise tomorrow.

    That’s why the Obama administration made the CFPB unaccountable and unconstitutional.

    The solution to bailouts is not regulation. The solution to bailouts is not unconstitutional accountability either. There are two legitimate solutions to bailouts: 1) Politicians who refuse to authorize bailouts and will just let the lenders disappear like Lehman and Bear Stearns did and 2) Throwing the politicians out on their asses through elections if they authorize bailouts.

Please to post comments